Land Thai Kitchen
450 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10024
Food
STARTERS
- Chicken Lettuce Wrap (GF)
roasted tomato, scallion, lettuce, toasted coconut (Mild Spicy)$13.00
- Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls (Vegan)
taro, carrot, Asian cabbage, glass noodles, plum sauce$11.00
- Crispy Fried Tofu
fried medium-firm tofu served with chili peanut sauce$9.00
- Shrimp Parcels
fried shrimp mousse wrapped with wonton skin, sesame seed, kaffir lime curd$13.00
- Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (Vegan)
shiitake mushroom, sweet corn, tofu, spinach, peanut, garlic chip, ginger-soy sauce$13.00
- Crispy Calamari
marinated with Thai spice, crispy caper, chili peanut sauce (Mild Spicy)$15.00
- Chicken Curry Puffs
caramelized chicken, sweet potato, cucumber relish$13.00
- Larb Duck (GF)
minced duck breast, toasted rice, shallot, culantro, dried chili, served with romaine lettuce (Mild Spicy)$15.00
- Chicken Satay (GF)
marinated chicken on skewers, cucumber relish, peanut sauce$14.00
- Mixed Appetizers
2 pieces of shrimp parcels, chicken curry puffs and vegetable dumplings$18.00
SOUPS
SALADS
- Grilled Shrimp & Calamari Lemongrass Salad (Gluten Free)
romaine heart, radicchio, shallot, arugula, kaffir lime leaf, ginger, fresh chili vinaigrette (Meduim Spicy)$16.00
- Land Salad (Vegan) (GF)
roasted beet, romaine heart, tofu crouton, arugula, lime peanut dressing$13.00
- Green Papaya Salad (GF)
julienne green papaya, cashew nut, tomato, long bean, Thai bird chili (SPICY)$14.00
- Spicy Beef Salad
grilled beef, watercress, green apple, dried chili, tomato, toasted rice (SPICY)$16.00
LAND SPECIALTIES
- Crispy Market Fish 1 ½ Lbs(Choice Of Whole Or Fillet)
cherry tomato, bok choy, sugar snap pea, three-flavor sauce (Mild Spicy)$36.00
- Atlantic Salmon
baked salmon with bean paste, sugar snap pea, carrot, baby boy choy, caramel soy sauce$28.00
- Pan Seared Duck Breast
yu choy, Japanese pumpkin, pickled ginger, five spice soy sauce$31.00
- Grilled Skirt Steak
sautéed cauliflower, broccoli, string bean, tamarind-sesame sauce (Mild Spicy)$29.00
- Oven Roasted Lemongrass Chicken (Half Chicken)
served with papaya salad, sweet chili sauce and steamed sticky rice$26.00
FROM THE WOK
- Wok Vegetable Medley (Vegan)
carrot, cabbage, snow pea, broccoli, tomato, bok choy, string bean, ginger-garlic sauce$18.00
- Wok Charred
sugar snap pea, string bean, chili-garlic purée, Thai basil, black peppercorn sauce (Spicy)$18.00
- Wok Cashew Nut
yu choy, snow pea, onion, cashew nut, chili plum sauce (Mild Spicy)$18.00
- Wok Chili Pepper
Italian green pepper, scallion, oyster mushroom, tomato, onion, fresh chili pepper sauce (Mild Spicy)$18.00
- Wok Basil
string bean, onion, long hot chili, chili-garlic purée, Thai basil sauce (Spicy)$18.00
- Wok Ginger & Garlic
egg, snow pea, cauliflower, scallion, ginger curry sauce$18.00
- Green Curry (GF)
bamboo shoot, eggplant, long hot chili, string bean, Thai basil in coconut milk$19.00
- Massaman Curry (GF)
potato, peanut, string bean, carrot, coconut milk (Mild Spicy)$19.00
- Jungle Curry
string bean, eggplant, bamboo shoot, broccoli, cashew nut, green peppercorn sauce (Spicy)$18.00
RICE AND NOODLES
- Pad Thai (GF)
thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, chopped peanut, tamarind sauce$17.00
- Drunken Noodles
flat rice noodle, tomato, Thai basil, snow pea, bok choy, onion, garlic-chili puree (Spicy)$17.00
- Pad See Ew
flat rice noodle, egg, Asian broccoli, American broccoli, yellow bean sauce, dark soy sauce$17.00
- Crab Meat Fried Rice (GF)
egg, Asian broccoli, scallion, onion, cherry tomato, light soy sauce$19.00
- Salmon Fried Rice (GF)
stir-fried grilled salmon with brown rice, string bean, scallion, onion$19.00
- Fried Rice$18.00
SIDES
- Wok Asian Greens (Vegan)
stir-fried seasonal greens, ginger garlic sauce$11.00
- Steamed Mixed Vegetable (Vegan) (GF)$10.00
- Spicy Potato
sautéed red bliss potato, Thai chili, scallion, garlic soy sauce (Spicy)$10.00
- Crab Meat Omelette (GF)
fresh lump crab meat, scallion$11.00
- Jasmine Rice$2.00
- Brown Rice$3.00
- Sticky Rice$3.00
- Peanut Sauce$3.00
- Chili Vinegar$2.00
- Plum Sauce$2.00
- Hot Sauce$2.00
- Chili Powder$2.00
- Soy Sauce$2.00
- Cucumber Relish$2.00
- Chili Fish Sauce$2.00
- Chili Peanut Sauce$2.00
- Parcels Sauce$2.00
- Steamed Plain Flat Rice Noodle$6.00
- Steamed Tofu$6.00
- Ginger Soy Sauce$2.00
- Sweet Chili Sauce$2.00
- Complimentary Hot Sauce
- Complimentary Chili Powder
Today's Specials
Appetizer
Beverages
Beers
Drinks
- Thai Iced Tea$6.00
- Thai Iced Coffee$6.00
- Land Iced Tea$6.00
- Passionfruit Iced Tea$8.00
- Lychee Thai Tea$8.00
- Sparkling Pomegranate-Lemon$8.00
- Mango Moonwalk$9.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$8.00
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Seltzer$3.50
- Sparkling Water$5.00
- Spring Water$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$6.00
- Coconut Juice$7.00
- Green Tea$3.00
- Jasmine Tea$3.00
- Chamomile Tea$3.00
- Pepptmint Tea$3.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
450 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024