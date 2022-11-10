  • Home
1814 N El Camino Real

Lander's Liquor Bar - San Clemente 2.0 1814 N El Camino Real

No reviews yet

1814 N El Camino Real

San Clemente, CA 92672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Brunch Small Shares

Fried Pickles

$15.00

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Cowboy Chili

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Brunch Greens

Grilled Caesar Salad

$10.00

Southwest Wedge Salad

$13.00

Berry Almond Salad

$13.00

Brunch Entrees

Everything Toast

$16.00

10 oz Steak & Eggs

$26.00

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

American Breaky

$13.00

Eggs Benny

$16.00

Pork Belly Egg Benny

$18.00

Landers Breakfast Sando

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

Waffle bacon & Eggs

$15.00

Truffle Pesto Egg Toast

$12.00

Soyrizo Burrito

$14.00

Hot Cakes

$12.00

Brunch Burgers and Sandos

Landers Burger

$18.00

Western Burger

$19.00

Louisiana Fried Chicken Sando

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sando

$16.00

A la Cart Brunch

Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Sd. Fruit

$3.00

Single Waffle

$8.00

Avocado

$2.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Dinner Small Shares

Artichokes

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Burnt Ends

$16.00

Cornbread Hoe Cake

$10.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$15.00

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Market Veggies

$16.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Tots

$5.00

6 Wings

$12.00

12 Wings

$22.00

Cowboy Chili

$12.00

Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Dinner Greens

Grilled Caesar Salad

$10.00

Southwest Wedge Salad

$13.00

Berry Almond Salad

$13.00

Tomato & Peach Salad

$13.00

Dinner Burgers & Sandos

Landers Burger

$18.00

Western Burger

$19.00

Louisiana Fried Chicken Sando

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sando

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Sando

$18.00

Dinner Entrees

Braised Short Ribs

$28.00

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Half Chicken

$27.00

Hangar Steak

$28.00

Pre Set Menu

$50.00

Ribeye

$40.00

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Sole Patrale

$24.00

Dinner Desserts

Bread Pudding

$15.00

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Lunch Small Shares

French Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$15.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Lunch Greens

Grilled Caesar Salad

$10.00

Southwest Wedge Salad

$13.00

Berry Almond Salad

$13.00

Lunch Bowls

Southwest Salad Bowl

$10.00

Jackfruit Carnitas Bowl

$15.00

Lunch Wraps

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Sundried Tomato Pesto Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Lunch Burgers & Sandos

Landers Burger

$18.00

Western Burger

$19.00

Louisiana Fried Chicken Sando

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sando

$16.00

Smoked Turkey Club Sando

$17.00

Porkbelly Banh Mi

$16.00

Lunch Entrees

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger & Fries

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Etc.

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seasonal Ice Tea

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Misc. Sides

Ex. Bread

Mayo

Mustard

Aioli

Pickles

Add Chicken

$6.00

Steak

$10.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Burger Patty

$10.00

Avocado

$2.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Broccoli & Cauliflower

$5.00

Impossible Patty

$11.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Negro Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Canned Beer

Calidad

$5.00

Calidad Agua Fresca

$5.00Out of stock

PBR Tall Boy

$9.00

Tolago

$7.00

JUNSHINE

$5.00

BEER CAN SPECIAL

$4.00

SELTZER SPECIAL

$4.00

Mango Cart Michelada

$5.00

Tolago Bucket

$20.00

Draft Beer

Wcipa Bunny Hop Rouler 5.9

$10.00

Pilsner Tride And True Docent 5

$8.00

Mexi Lager Mason 4.5

$8.00

German Lager Festbeir Ja! 6

$8.00

Kombucha Safari Ride Local Roots

$9.00

Pineapple Chili Kombucha Flying Embers 6

$9.00

Bock Shiner 5

$9.00

Hazy Ipa Hell Raiser Black Plague 6.8

$10.00

Kolsch Duckfoot 6.3

$8.00

Ale Dead Guy Rogue 6.4

$10.00

Wcipa Bheki Ogopogo 6.4

$9.00

Hazy Ipa Holy Satoshi Bruwerji West 6.4

$10.00

Cocktails

Besos

$15.00

Black Eye

$14.00

Purple Rain

$15.00

Bandito

$16.00

SC Sour

$14.00

Copperhead

$14.00

Pearl Hart

$15.00

Dolly Parton

$14.00

Novocaine

$14.00

Jitter Juice

$16.00

Endless Mimosa

$18.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Daddys Sweet Tea

$16.00

Hot Mama

$16.00

The Bitter End

$16.00

Old Horse

$16.00

Uh Ohh

$16.00

Shes A Beach

$16.00

Reds BTG

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$15.00

Carrascal Malbec

$12.00

13 Stripes Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Flaming J Petit Sirah

$8.00

Metal Bender Red Blend

$10.00

Vice Merlot

$10.00

Dark 7 Red Blend

$10.00

Rosé And Sparkling

Notorious Pink Rosé

$13.00

Col De Salici

$10.00

Opera Poema Sparkling

$8.00

Whites BTG

Musio Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Prescription Chardonnay

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Reds BTB

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00

Carrascal Malbec BTL

$44.00

The Vice Merlot BTL

$48.00

13 Stripes Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$50.00

Metal Bender BTL

$45.00

Dark 7 BTL

$46.00

Flaming J BTL

$40.00

Rosé BTB

Notorious Pink Rosé BTL

$50.00

Opera Poema Sparkling Wine BTL

$40.00

Veuve Cliqout Champagne BTL

$79.00

Col De Salici BTL

$50.00

Beau Jois

$75.00

Whites BTB

CoppolaPinot Grigio btl

$34.00

Prescription Chardonnay

$32.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut Elyx

$14.00

Crop Cucumber

$11.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Locals Only

$11.00

Ocean

$11.00

Paui Maui

$11.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Elite

$17.00

Titos

$11.00

Chopin

$12.00

Tahoe Blue

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$10.00

Kraken

$13.00

Zaya

$13.00

Santa Teresa 1796 Solera

$16.00

Bacardi Gran Reserva 10yr

$16.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Amass

$14.00

Aviation

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Drift

$12.00

Empress

$13.00

Hendrix

$14.00

Rabbit Hole

$15.00

Tanquerey

$11.00

Grey Whale

$13.00

Las Californias

$13.00

Lws Californias Citrico

$13.00

Las Californias Citrico

$13.00

Fords Gin

$11.00

Condesa

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Cazadores Blanco

$12.00

Cincoro Blanco

$18.00

Codigo Rosa

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Etereo Blanco

$14.00

Galan Blanco

$12.00

Hornitos Plata

$10.00

Libre Blanco

$11.00

Los Sundays Blacno

$11.00

Los Sundays Coconut

$10.00

Nosotros Blanco

$12.00

Olmeca Altos Plata

$11.00

OTACA Plata

$18.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$13.00

Califino Blanco

$13.00

Celaya Blanco

$11.00

Resposado

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Cazadorez Reposado

$14.00

Cincoro Reposado

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$29.00

Codigo Reposadoo

$16.00

Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

Dahlia Critalino

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$16.00

Los Sundays Reposado

$13.00

Nosotros Reposado

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Etereo Repo

$16.00

Tres Generaciones

$14.00

Galan Repo

$16.00

Galan Cristalino

$17.00

Insolito Repo

$13.00

Hornitos Repo

$12.00

El Tequileño Reposado Rare

$17.00

Tequila Ocho Repo

$15.00

Califino Repo

$15.00

Celaya Repo

$13.00

Anejo

Adelita Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$29.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Libre Anejo

$16.00

Etereo Extra Anejo

$20.00

Avion 44 Extra Anejo

$26.00

Califino Anejo

$18.00

Galan Anejio

$18.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$11.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$14.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA

$13.00

Jameson Stout

$13.00

Stranahans

$14.00

Teeling

$12.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$12.00

Hatozaki Whisky

$20.00

Wed Jack Special

$5.00

Rye

10th Mountain

$14.00

Angels Envy

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulleit

$13.00

High West Double

$15.00

Rittenhouse

$11.00

Sazarac

$11.00

Templeton

$13.00

Whistle Pig Straight

$18.00

Sagamore Double Oak

$13.00

Sagamore White Label

$15.00

Bourbon

Evan Williams

$8.00

American Highway Reserve

$14.00

Angels Envy

$17.00

Balcones Baby Blue

$13.00

Balcones True Blue

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Blantons

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Drift Bourbon

$13.00

Duke Bourbon

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Hudson Baby Boubon

$16.00

Jim Bean

$10.00

Larceny Bourbon

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Frey Ranch

$12.00

Starward Two Fold

$16.00

Westward Stout Cask

$15.00

Jeffersons Ocean Aged

$14.00

Knob Creek 9yr Bourbon

$14.00

Hirsch

$14.00

High West American Prairie

$15.00

Scotch

Balvenie 14 Yr

$20.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$17.00

The Glenlivet 12 Yr

$14.00

10th St

$13.00

Aberfeldy 12yr

$14.00

Johnny Walker Red

$11.00

Mossburn Island

$13.00

Mossburn Speyside

$14.00

Torabhaig

$13.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$13.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Remy VSOP

$16.00

Mezcal

Banhez

$14.00

Barrel

$14.00

Bozal Cenizo Espadin

$15.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Dos Boots

$14.00

El Silencio

$10.00

Illegal Joven

$14.00

Montelobos

$12.00

Amaras Repo

$12.00

Ojos De Tigre

$12.00

Rosaluna

$12.00

Xicaru

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Cordials

Absinthe

$15.00

Amaretto

$11.00

Antica Carpano

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Campari

$13.00

Chambord

$13.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Fernet Menta

$11.00

Fireball

$11.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Gran Marnier

$15.00

Jager Cold Brew

$12.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Lillet

$11.00

Martini and Rossi

$11.00

Midori

$10.00

Nixta

$11.00

St. Germaine

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Fiore Bitters

$10.00

Lunch & Dinner Menu

Smash Burger

$10.00

Pork Sliders

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pork Nachos

$14.00

Burnt Ends

$16.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Dirty Fries

$10.00

Mac And Cheese

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Live, Laugh, Love Landers

Location

1814 N El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

