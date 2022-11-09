Restaurant header imageView gallery

Landers Pots Bottom 105 Broadway St

No reviews yet

105 Broadway St

Cave City, KY 42127

Order Again

Appetizers

9 PC Wing

$11.95

Corn Nuggets

$4.95

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Fried Shrimp

$9.95

Jalapeno Cheddar Potato Bites

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Entrees

Boneless Wings

$8.95+

Burger

$12.95+

Calamari Platter

$14.95

Catfish Dinner

$11.95

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Frog Leg Dinner

$14.95

Shrimp Platter

$14.95

Side Fries/ Onion Rings

$3.00

Traditional Wings

$10.95+

Appetizer For Side

$4.00+

All You Can Eat Catfish

$11.95Out of stock

Drinks/NA

Fountain

$2.50

Odoul's

$2.00

Busch NA

$2.00

Shark's NA

$2.00

Water

Late Night Refill

$1.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.00

Bearded Iris IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Beer Bucket

$10.00+

Beer Pitcher

$15.00+

Black & Tan

$7.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser Can

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00

Harp

$6.00

IPA

$4.00

Kilkenny

$6.00

Killians

$4.50Out of stock

Magners Irish Cider

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00+

Miller Light

$3.00

Moosehead

$4.00

Natural Light

$2.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

Pots Bottom

$5.00

Purple Haze

$6.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Smithwicks

$6.00Out of stock

A La Carte

Cod - 2 Piece

$4.00

Merchandise

Landers Shirts

Landers Shirts

$19.95

Shirts are Pre- Orders, in the "notes" sections please add your name and phone number so we can call you once the shirts arrive. Shirts are scheduled to arrive on Sept. 15, 2022

Wangalangs Shirts

Wangalangs Shirts

$19.95

Shirts are Pre Orders. Please leave your name and phone number in the notes so we can call you once the shirts come in. They are set to arrive Sept 15,2022

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

105 Broadway St, Cave City, KY 42127

Directions

