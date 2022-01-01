Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Landing Beer Company/Utopian Coffee + Kitchen

4 Reviews

$$

118 W Columbia St

Fort Wayne, IN 64802

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunch Smash Burger
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lunch Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Food Features

Rotating food features which you won't find on our printed menu

Braised Chicken Sliders

$12.00

72 hour braised chicken, pepper jack, tomato, pickle, tortilla strips, and sriracha honey. Served with curly fries.

Rotating Soup Feature

$5.00+Out of stock

French Onion Soup Traditional French Onion soup. Topped with crouton, and gouda cheese

Rotating Wing Feature

$10.00+Out of stock

Smoked bourbon brined chicken wings with a bourbon bbq sauce.

Rotating Rib Feature

$14.00+Out of stock

Hickory smoked bacon jam crusted spare ribs.

Rotating Sausage Feature

$7.00+Out of stock

Cracked Black Pepper & Chive Pork, cumin, paprika, garlic, chipotle, black pepper, chive

Quick Lunch (11a-4p)

Lunch BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.00

house pulled pork, house slaw, house pickles, house bbq sauce, brioche bun

Lunch Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

gouda, avocado dip, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche bun, chips

Lunch Smoked Meat Platter

$13.00

choice of pulled pork or turkey, 1 side

Lunch Smash Burger

$12.00

Lunch Cobb Salad

$13.00

Cornbread

$4.00Out of stock

Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

broccoli, house dressing, raisins, sesame seeds, house bacon gluten free, dairy free

Cole Slaw

$4.00

house made coleslaw vegetarian, gluten free

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

spring mix, gorgonzola, smoked walnuts, apricot, tomato, honey-lemon vinaigrette

+BBQ

Pulled Pork

$6.00+

house pulled pork by specified weight

Smoked Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Smoked, Fried, then Tossed in our House Wing Sauce. Served with Buttermilk Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce.

Brisket

$8.00+

Shredded Brisket

$8.00+

Smoked Turkey Breast

$7.00+

Crispy Smoked Tofu

$6.00+

Vegetarian!

2 Meat Platter

$20.00

3 Meat Platter

$27.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Cole slaw, pickles, and pulled pork tossed in our Landing BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun with broadripple chips.

Landing Burger

$15.00

Cheddar, pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, c-street sauce, and two smashed beef patties on a brioche bun. Served with kettle chips.

Avocado Smash Burger

$16.00

Double smash burger topped with pepperjack cheese, avocado dip, arugula, and honey sriracha. Served on a brioche bun!

Brisket & Cheddar Sandwich

$16.00

Cheddar sauce, spicy bbq sauce, and brisket on a brioche bun. Served with broadripple chips.

Turkey Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

Gouda Cheese, house bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and smoked turkey breast served on a brioche bun. Served with broadripple chips.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hot sauce, pepperjack cheese, pickles, buttermilk aioli, and fried chicken on a brioche bun. Served with broadripple chips.

Plates

BBQ Pork Waffle Fries

$15.00

pulled pork & brisket, cheddar sauce, bbq sauce

House Pretzels

$10.00

hop salt & butter - your choice of sides

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Smoked Walnuts, Apricot, Tomato, Honey-Lemon Vinaigrette

Avocado Dip and Chips

$8.00

house avocado dip served with chips

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00+

Shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in a vinegar-based dressing. Vegetarian and gluten-free

Broccoli Salad

$4.00+

Golden raisins, bacon, and broccoli tossed in a mayo-based dressing.

House Pickles

$4.00+

Thin sliced cucumbers, pickled in house.

Waffle Fries

$4.00+

Cornbread

$4.00+

House made cornbread

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Shell pasta with a white-cheddar cheese sauce. Topped with crushed cheese crackers! Vegetarian.

Bowl Of Chips

$2.00

Kiddos

Kid's Drink

$2.00

10oz Cup with a Lid, Bendy Straw, and No Ice

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Single Smash Patty, American Cheese, Brioche Bun

Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.00

fried and breaded chicken strips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.00

pulled pork, landing bbq sauce, brioche bun

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

pasta shells, house cheese sauce, cheese cracker crumbles

Seasonal Fruit

$3.00

seasonal fresh fruit

Waffle Fries

$3.00

GF Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Desserts

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00

Gluten Free Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Cookie

$2.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Beer Carryout

-Must be 21+ to order and receive.

CARRYOUT-"Good Idea!" Blonde Ale 4-Pack (16oz)

$16.00

Full bodied, malt forward blonde ale. Bready with a crisp citrus hop aroma! -ABV=4.5% -IBU=23 -Must be 21+ to order and receive.

CARRYOUT-"Hazy Landing" NEIPA 4-Pack (16oz)

$16.00

Smooth mouthfeel with prominent fruity hop notes of citrus and low bitterness. -ABV=6.9% -IBU=34 -Must be 21+ to order and receive.

CARRYOUT-"Mid-Westerly" IPA 4-Pack (16oz)

$16.00

Crisp and refreshing IPA with melon/stone fruit flavor and light to medium bitterness.

CARRYOUT-"Knockabout" Stout 6-Pack (12oz)

$17.00

Smooth mouthfeel with noticeable amounts of coffee & chocolate flavor. -ABV=5.5% -IBU=44 -Must be 21+ to order and receive.

CARRYOUT-"Landed Lager" Lager 6-Pack (12oz)

$17.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Open Monday through Saturday: Utopian Coffee + Kitchen 7a-4p and Landing Beer Company. 11a-10p.

118 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne, IN 64802

Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen image
Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen image

