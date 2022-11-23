Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Landing 13

174 Reviews

$$

152 North Hockett

Porterville, CA 93257

Appetizers/Starters

Pulled Pork Tostadas

$12.99

Pork Belly, Pulled pork, Pickled Red Inion, Chimichurri, & Cotijo *SOS = sauce on side

6 Piece Wings

6 Piece Wings

$11.99

Traditional buffalo wings fried to a crisp, served with celery sticks and homestyle ranch, and tossed in your choice of our signature sauces: Buffalo House BBQ Honey BBQ Spicy Sriracha BBQ Garlic buffalo *SOS = sauce on side

12 Piece Wings

12 Piece Wings

$18.99

Traditional buffalo wings fried to a crisp, served with celery sticks and homestyle ranch, and tossed in your choice of our signature sauces: Buffalo House BBQ Honey BBQ Spicy Sriracha BBQ Garlic buffalo *SOS = sauce on side

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$11.99

Corn tortilla chips, three cheese queso blend, black beans, charred corn, fire roasted avocado salsa verde, lime creama, jalapenos, pickled red onions *SOS = sauce on side

Grilled Steak Bites

Grilled Steak Bites

$14.99

Grilled to order, marinated sirloin steak on top of a bed of sautéed mushrooms and asparagus, drizzled with a teriyaki sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

Cooked to a golden-brown crisp, tossed in our house made honey sriracha aioli, topped with bacon bits and drizzled with honey sriracha aioli *SOS = sauce on side

Burgers & Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with Fries (Upgraded sides available) *May sub bun for lettuce wrap

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.99

½ lb Beef Patty, Garlic Aioli, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Red Onion, & Avocado. Served On A Toasted Brioche Bun. *SOS = sauce on side

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

½ lb Beef Patty , BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, & Onion Rings. Served On A Toasted Brioche Bun. *SOS = sauce on side

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$17.99

Brisket, Pickled Onions, House Made Slaw. Served On A Toasted Brioche Bun. *SOS = sauce on side

Steak Sandwich

$17.99

Top Sirloin, Garlic Aioli, & Red Onion. Served On A Toasted Bugliese Bun.

Hot Clucker Sandwich

$14.99

Spicy Chicken Breast, Blackened & Fried, Honey Sriracha Aioli, House Made Slaw, Crunchy Pickles, & Monterey Jack Cheese. Served On A Toasted Bugliese Bun. (choose between regular or extra spicy) *SOS = sauce on side

Cali-Club Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Garlic Aioli, Smoked Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, & Avocado. Served On A Toasted Bugliese Bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled Pork, House Made BBQ Sauce, Chipotle Coleslaw, Served With Fries Or Side Of The Day. Served On A Toasted Bugliese Bun.

Entrées & Salads

Carbonara Pasta

$17.99

Fettuccine Pasta, Tossed In A Creamy Carbonara Sauce, Rendered Bacon, Charred Brussels Sprouts, & Topped With Parmesan Cheese. Served With Garlic Bread.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccine Pasta Tossed In A Creamy House Made Alfredo Sauce, & Topped With Parmesan Cheese. Served With Garlic Bread.

Pesto Pasta

$16.99

Fettuccine Pasta, Sautéed Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Tossed In A House Made Pesto Sauce & Topped With Parmesan Cheese. Served With Garlic Bread. *SOS = sauce on side

Pork Chop

$20.99

12oz Grilled Pork Chop, Roasted Red Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Apple Hash With Dijon, White Wine, & Apple Chutney. *SOS = sauce on side

13oz NY Steak

$27.99

Grilled To Order, Seasonal Vegetables, & Roasted Red Potatoes.

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Spring Mix, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Grape Tomato, Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Charred Corn, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, & House Ranch. *SOS = sauce on side

Steak Salad

$16.99

Spring Mix, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Steak, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, Sweet Peppers, Charred Corn, Caramelized Onions, & Chipotle Ranch.

Kids

Served with seasonal fruit or fries *SOS = sauce on side

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.99

Kids House Made Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.99

Kids Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.99

House Desserts

IN HOUSE RECIPES - MADE FRESH

Homemade Brownie À La Mode

$8.00

Warm, gooey, moist brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles, & cherry on top

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie À La Mode

$8.00

Warm & moist chocolate chip cookie, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles, & cherry on top

Sauces

2oz Sauce

$1.50

4oz Sauce

$3.00

Sides/sauces/add-ones/upgrades

Add Steak

$8.99

Add Chicken

$4.99

Add Burger Patty

$6.99

Add Bacon

$2.50

Add Avocado

$2.00

Side Salad

$6.99

Side Fries

$5.99

Sidewinder

$8.99

Sidewinder Upgrade

$4.50

Onion Ring Side

$5.99

Onion Ring Upgrade

$2.50

Sweet Potato Side

$5.99

Sweet Potato Upgrade

$2.50

Stubborn Craft Soda

Craft Cola

$3.99

Craft Cola Zero

$3.99

Craft Rootbeer

$3.99

Lemon Beery Acai

$3.99

Agave Vanilla Cream

$3.99

Black Cherry

$3.99

Pineapple Cream

$3.99

Citrus Hibiscus Orange

$3.99

Beverages

Redbull

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Cherry Lemonade

$3.25

Coke & Cherry

$3.25

Apple Juice

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

152 North Hockett, Porterville, CA 93257

Directions

Search similar restaurants

