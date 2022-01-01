Restaurant header imageView gallery

Landline Doughnuts & Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

321 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Doughnuts

Birthday Cake

$2.65Out of stock

Blueberry

$2.65Out of stock

Brown Butter Glaze

$2.65

Caramel Apple

$2.65Out of stock

Chocolate

$2.65

Chocolate Sprinkles

$2.65

Cinnamon Sugar

$2.65

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.65Out of stock

Cookies N Cream

$2.65

Everything (savory)

$2.65Out of stock

Fruity Pebbles

$2.65

Triple Berry

$2.65

Lemon Guava

$2.65

Maple Bacon (special)

$3.50

Vanilla Sugar

$2.65Out of stock

Peaches N Cream

$2.65

Plain Doughnut

$2.65Out of stock

Pumpkin

$3.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$2.65Out of stock

Roasted Peach Pie

$2.65Out of stock

Peach Cheesecake

$3.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$2.65Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$4.00

Holes

$5.00

Triple Berry

$2.65

Strawberry Sprinkle

$2.65

Maple

$2.65

Dozen

$31.80

Hot Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.65+

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Choc Kids 12 oz

$2.50

Hot Choc Adult 16 oz

$3.50

Cold Beverages

Iced Tea

$1.95+

Tractor Lemonade

$1.95+

Tractor Berry Patch

$1.95+

Iced Mocha

$4.45+

Choc milk

$2.00

White milk

$2.00

Iced Latte

$4.45+

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$2.00+

Espresso

Americano

$3.00+

Decaf Americano

$3.00+

Espresso (Shot)

$2.00

Latte

$4.45+

Mocha

$4.45+

Candy

Life Savers

$1.00

Hubba Bubba

$1.00

Tootsie Pop

$0.50

Caramel

Single

$1.00

Gift Pack (5 pieces)

$5.00

Stickers

Logo

$1.00

Tee Shirts

Aqua Tee (Adult) - Landline Doughnuts Logo front, flower on back

$22.00+

Aqua Tee (Child) - Landline Doughnuts Logo front, flower on back

$22.00+

Black Tee (Adult) - Landline Doughnuts Logo front, flower on back

$22.00+

Black Tee (Child) - Landline Doughnuts Logo front, flower on back

$22.00+

Tumbler

Logo (silver) Tiffany Blue

$25.00

Magnet

Magnet

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Handmade from scratch potato doughnuts, ethically sourced, locally roasted coffee and espresso. Delightful ruffle soft serve, refreshing Dole Whip and more. Jodi and John invite you to join them and their team at this uniquely nostalgic doughnut experience.

Website

Location

321 Main Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jefes
orange starNo Reviews
246 Main St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Urban Field Pizza & Market - 150 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
150 Main St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Dickens 300 Prime
orange star4.2 • 1,122
300 Main Street Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Flavor of India
orange starNo Reviews
370 Main St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Mama Meads Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
900 Coffman St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
The Roost
orange starNo Reviews
526 Main St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Longmont

Dickens 300 Prime
orange star4.2 • 1,122
300 Main Street Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Le Peep - Longmont
orange star4.4 • 1,120
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116 Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Wing Shack - Longmont
orange star4.2 • 499
1133 Francis St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Outworld Brewing
orange star4.8 • 261
1725 Vista View Drive Longmont, CO 80504
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Longmont
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston