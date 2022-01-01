Restaurant header imageView gallery

Landlocked Baking Company

120 South Audubon Road

Indianapolis, IN 46219

Order Again

Thanksgiving Specials

Brandied Pumpkin Pie

Brandied Pumpkin Pie

$40.00

Vegan Brandied Pumpkin Pie

$40.00
Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$40.00
Vegan Vanilla Chai Cake

Vegan Vanilla Chai Cake

$40.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Dreamy bakery with a love for laminated doughs and vegan goodies.

120 South Audubon Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Landlocked Baking Company image

