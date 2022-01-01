- Home
- /
- Fort Lauderdale
- /
- Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill - 1851 N Pine Island Road
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill 1851 N Pine Island Road
No reviews yet
1851 N Pine Island Road
Plantation, FL 33322
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BEER & HARD SELTZER & COCKTAILS
Michelob Ultra 12oz Bottle
Bud Light 12oz Bottle
Budweiser 12oz Bottle
Miller Lite 12oz Bottle
Coors Light 12oz Bottle
Ice House 12oz Bottle
O'Douls 12oz Bottle
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz Can
White Claw Black Cherry Seltzer
White Claw Mango Seltzer
Corona 12oz Bottle
Corona Lite 12oz Bottle
Heineken 12oz Bottle
Angry Orchard 12oz Bottle
Sam Adams 12oz Bottle
Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA
Funky Buddha Hop Gun IPA
Cigar City Jai Alai
OYSTERS & CLAMS
1/2 Dozen Fresh oysters on the half shell
served with fresh made cocktail sauce, grated horseradish, lemon wedges and crackers
Dozen Fresh Oysters on the half shell
served with fresh made cocktail sauce, grated horseradish, lemon wedges and crackers
Dozen Grilled Creamy Garlic Parmesan Oysters
a dozen fresh oysters topped with garlic butter and loads of grated parmesan cheese and flame grilled to delish city!
1/2 Dozen Grilled Creamy Garlic Parmesan
house specialty + flame grilled oysters + parmesan cheese + garlic butter
Dozen Steamers Classic
fresh top necks + garlic butter + white wine + herbs + toast
APPETIZERS
House Made Spinach Dip
serves at least 2. house made dip served with tortilla chips and a side of pico de gallo
BBQ Grilled Chicken Nachos
mixed cheeses, tortilla chips, diced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, green onions, and drizzled with lime crema & smokey bbq sauce.! This is the Way!
Peel & Eat Shrimp
1/2lb Shrimp cooked and served with a choice of homemade cocktail sauce, Old Bay Butter or plain butter
Sweet Corn Bites
comes with side of honey butter
Basket of Fries
Basket of Crabby Fries
golden krinkle-kut fries seasoned with Old Bay seasoning
Basket of Cajun Fries
golden krinkle-kut fries seasoned with Cajun seasoning
Creamy Garlic Parmesan French Fries
best darn fries on the planet!
Creamy Garlic Parmesan Tater Tots
Mozzarella Sticks
Buffalo Shrimp
choose your favorite wing flavor. mild / medium / hot comes with bleu cheese and celery
Conch Fritters
served with homemade cocktail sauce
Loaded Tater Tots w/ BACON
tater tots covered in melted mixed cheese and chopped bacon
Loaded Tater Tots NO BACON
Grilled Chicken & Bacon Quesadilla
grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, grilled tortilla. served with salsa and sour cream
The Steak Philly Quesadilla
steak philly + mixed cheese + grilled onions + green peppers + sliced mushrooms
Cheese Fries with Bacon
krinkle-kut french fries topped with mixed cheeses and chopped bacon. served with creamy ranch dressing
Cheese Fries NO BACON
krinkle-kut french fries topped with mixed cheeses, served with creamy ranch
Smoked Fish Dip
smoked fish dip, lemon, sliced jalapenos, crackers, grilled pita bread, celery sticks
Fried Mushrooms
comes with horseradish cream sauce
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Lubber's own fresh hand-breaded chicken tenderloins deep fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with Fries with a side of HM or BBQ
Waffle Fries with Cheese & Bacon
SOUP & CHILI
Hand Breaded BUFFALO CHICKEN BITES
Bone-In TRADITIONAL WINGS
10 WINGS
comes with choice of sauce also includes celery and homemade bleu cheese dressing
15 WINGS
comes with choice of sauce also includes celery and homemade bleu cheese dressing
20 WINGS
comes with choice of sauce also includes celery and homemade bleu cheese dressing
30 WINGS
comes with choice of sauce also includes celery and homemade bleu cheese dressing
Buttermilk CHICKEN TENDERS
BIG FRESH BURGERS
The Lost Boys Cheese Burger
fresh burger patty + lettuce + tomato + onions + mayo + double American cheese
The Karate Kid Mush Bacon Swiss Burger
sautéed mushrooms + bacon + swiss cheese + lettuce + tomato + onions
Risky Business Smothered Burger
bacon strips + American cheese + sautéed mushrooms + grilled onions + creamy garlic parmesan sauce + lettuce + tomato
Die Hard Patty Melt
griddled rye bread + grilled onions + swiss cheese + side of 1000 island
Footloose Bacon Bleu Burger
grilled onions + bacon slices + Bleu cheese crumbles + lettuce + tomato
The Terminator Bacon Cheeseburger
ketchup + mustard + 3 slices of bacon + double American cheese + lettuce + tomato + onions
The Princess Bride Beyond Burger
Beyond Burger 100% vegetable based patty + American cheese + lettuce + tomato + onions + pickles
Tootsie Turkey Burger
a lean white meat turkey patty grilled and topped with American cheese
SANDWICHES & TACOS
Chicken Philly
9oz diced chicken breast, comes with onions add grilled mushrooms or peppers 25¢ each
Steak Philly
10oz shaved ribeye comes with onions. add grilled mushrooms or peppers for 25¢ each
Blackened Dolphin Mahi Mahi Philly
comes with onions add grilled mushrooms or peppers 25¢ each
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken + wing sauce choice + side BC + lettuce + tomato
Grilled or Blackened Fish Sandwich
mahi mahi or salmon or tuna on a fresh roll with lettuce and tomato and a side of homemade tartar sauce
Lubbers Classic Chicken Sando
hand-breaded fried chicken breast + lemon mayonnaise + sliced bacon + shredded lettuce + tomato
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
fresh roll, lettuce, tomato, choice of side
Sweet Chook O' Mine
grilled chicken + swiss cheese + sliced bacon + honey mustard + lettuce + tomato
Pulled Pork Sandwich
homemade pulled pork + smokey bbq sauce + toasted bun
Hot Ham & Cheese Grill
parmesan crusted Texas toast + sliced ham + swiss cheese
Blackened Chicken Tacos
diced blackened chicken + mixed cheese + tropical mango sauce + shredded lettuce + 3 flour tortillas
Classic Hot Dog
Nathan's 1/4lb hot dog split and griddled + sauerkraut + deli mustard
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
buffalo fried shrimp + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + wing sauce choice + 3 flour tortillas
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
grilled shrimp + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + BOSS sauce + 3 warm flour tortillas
Blackened Fish Tacos
blackened mahi-mahi pieces + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + tropical mango sauce + 3 warm flour tortillas
Super Sirloin Steak Tacos
marinated sirloin pieces + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + creamy spicy garlic + 3 warm flour tortillas
Blackened Salmon Tacos
blackened salmon tacos + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + cusabi sauce + 3 warm flour tortillas
PASTA & RICE BOWL
Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken Alfredaux
over linguine with lemon pepper seasoned chicken, Parmesan cream sauce, green onions and parsley. comes with garlic bread
Gilled Cajun Chicken Alfredaux
over linguine with blackened Cajun spiced chicken, Parmesan cream sauce, green onions and parsley. comes with garlic bread
Shrimp Scampi
comes with fresh made garlic bead
Cajun Chicken & Vegetable Pasta
cajun spiced chicken, fresh veggies, cream sauce over linguine. comes with garlic bread
Sweet Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
teriyaki chicken, fresh veggies, seasoned rice
Cajun Shrimp & Vegetable Pasta
blackened shrimp in a cream sauce with mixed vegetables over pasta served with garlic bread
Blackened Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
steamed vegetables and diced peppers and onions tossed with blackened pieces of salmon and served over seasoned rice with sesame teriyaki sauce on top!
Spicy Shrimp Marinara
sautéed shrimp, sliced mushrooms, diced onion, tossed in our spicy marinara sauce with linguini imported from Italy
ENTREES with 2 Sides
Atlantic Salmon Grilled or Blackened
comes with two sides
Mahi-Mahi (Dolphin) Grilled or Blackened
Tuna Steak Grilled or Blackened
comes with two sides
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
two boneless, skinless grilled chicken breasts
Crispy Cod Fish & Chips Dinner
comes with two sides and hush puppies
Fried Shrimp Dinner 16 piece
Baby Back Ribs Half Rack
seasoned and smoked in house with our homemade rub and finished with our homemade BBQ sauce
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
seasoned and smoked in house with our homemade rub and finished with our homemade BBQ sauce
Fried Catfish
2 whole catfish filets breaded in a lemon pepper seasoned flour and fried to perfection. Come with two sides
Fr Shrimp and Catfish Combo
a whole catfish filet breaded in a lemon pepper seasoned flour and eight breaded shrimp fried until golden
Sirloin Steak
New. An 6oz. premium black Angus sirloin steak flame-grilled and served with choice of two sides.
1/2 Rack Ribs + Chicken Fingers
homemade RIBS + 5 chicken fingers and choice of sauce and 2 side items
1/2 Rack Ribs + Chicken Breast
1/2 rack of BBQ baby back Ribs + grilled chicken breast + 2 side items
1/2 Rack Ribs + Fried Shrimp
1/2 rack of BBQ Baby back Ribs + 8 golden fried shrimp + cocktail sauce + choice of two sides
1/2 Rack Ribs + 5 WINGS
1/2 rack of BBQ baby back Ribs + 5 Bone-In Wings with your flavorite sauce!
PREMIUM SALADS
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Filet Avocado Salad
fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing
Diced Chicken Avocado Salad
fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing
Blackened Salmon Filet & Avocado Salad
fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
fried chicken, wing sauce choice, spring mix, fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, seasoned croutons
Large Caesar Salad
romaine greens, seasoned croutons, grated parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Large House Salad
spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad
grilled chicken breast sliced + spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing
Ahi Tuna Filet & Avocado Salad
grilled ahi tuna + spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing
Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad
spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing
KIDS MENU *comes with french fries and apple sauce
SIDES MENU *a la carte price
Big Basket French Fries
Big Basket of Crabby Fries
golden krinkle-kut fries seasoned with old bay seasoning
Big Basket of Cajun Fries
golden krinkle-kut fries seasoned with Cajun seasoning
Basket of Tater Tots
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket Sweet Potato French Fries
Side of Fresh Made Cole Slaw
Side of Homemade Macaroni Salad
Side Bacon Baked Beans
Side Buttered Kernel Corns
Side Mac N Cheese
Side Yellow Rice
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Mixed Vegetables
EXTRA THINGS
side of Bleu Cheese
homemade
side of Ranch
homemade
side of Hot Sauce
side of Medium Sauce
side of Mild Sauce
side of Cajun Hot Sauce
side of Super Hot Sauce
side of Original BBQ Sauce
side of Spicy BBQ Sauce
side of Honey
side of Sweet Teriyaki
side of Raspberry Sauce
side of Creamy Garlic Parm Sauce
side of Ranchy Pants Sauce
side of Spicy Teriyaki Sauce
side of Creamy Spicy Garlic Sauce
side of Asian Zinger Sauce
side of Mango Habanero Sauce
side of Honey Mustard BBQ
side of Sliced Jalapenos
side of Salsa
side of Sour Cream
side 1000 Island
side Honey Mustard
side Balsamic Vinaigrette
side Cucumber Wasabi
side Tropical Mango
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL 33322