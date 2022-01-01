Restaurant header imageView gallery

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill 1851 N Pine Island Road

review star

No reviews yet

1851 N Pine Island Road

Plantation, FL 33322

Order Again

Popular Items

10 WINGS
Steak Philly
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

BEER & HARD SELTZER & COCKTAILS

Michelob Ultra 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Ice House 12oz Bottle

$4.00

O'Douls 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz Can

$3.50

White Claw Black Cherry Seltzer

$5.50

White Claw Mango Seltzer

$5.50

Corona 12oz Bottle

$5.00

Corona Lite 12oz Bottle

$5.00

Heineken 12oz Bottle

$5.00

Angry Orchard 12oz Bottle

$5.00

Sam Adams 12oz Bottle

$5.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Funky Buddha Hop Gun IPA

$6.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

OYSTERS & CLAMS

1/2 Dozen Fresh oysters on the half shell

1/2 Dozen Fresh oysters on the half shell

$14.99

served with fresh made cocktail sauce, grated horseradish, lemon wedges and crackers

Dozen Fresh Oysters on the half shell

Dozen Fresh Oysters on the half shell

$21.99

served with fresh made cocktail sauce, grated horseradish, lemon wedges and crackers

Dozen Grilled Creamy Garlic Parmesan Oysters

$25.99

a dozen fresh oysters topped with garlic butter and loads of grated parmesan cheese and flame grilled to delish city!

1/2 Dozen Grilled Creamy Garlic Parmesan

$18.99

house specialty + flame grilled oysters + parmesan cheese + garlic butter

Dozen Steamers Classic

Dozen Steamers Classic

$11.99

fresh top necks + garlic butter + white wine + herbs + toast

APPETIZERS

House Made Spinach Dip

House Made Spinach Dip

$11.99

serves at least 2. house made dip served with tortilla chips and a side of pico de gallo

BBQ Grilled Chicken Nachos

BBQ Grilled Chicken Nachos

$11.99

mixed cheeses, tortilla chips, diced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, green onions, and drizzled with lime crema & smokey bbq sauce.! This is the Way!

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$10.59

1/2lb Shrimp cooked and served with a choice of homemade cocktail sauce, Old Bay Butter or plain butter

Sweet Corn Bites

Sweet Corn Bites

$7.99Out of stock

comes with side of honey butter

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.59
Basket of Crabby Fries

Basket of Crabby Fries

$5.99

golden krinkle-kut fries seasoned with Old Bay seasoning

Basket of Cajun Fries

Basket of Cajun Fries

$5.59

golden krinkle-kut fries seasoned with Cajun seasoning

Creamy Garlic Parmesan French Fries

Creamy Garlic Parmesan French Fries

$5.99

best darn fries on the planet!

Creamy Garlic Parmesan Tater Tots

Creamy Garlic Parmesan Tater Tots

$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99
Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

choose your favorite wing flavor. mild / medium / hot comes with bleu cheese and celery

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$9.99

served with homemade cocktail sauce

Loaded Tater Tots w/ BACON

Loaded Tater Tots w/ BACON

$7.99

tater tots covered in melted mixed cheese and chopped bacon

Loaded Tater Tots NO BACON

Loaded Tater Tots NO BACON

$7.99
Grilled Chicken & Bacon Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken & Bacon Quesadilla

$11.49

grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, grilled tortilla. served with salsa and sour cream

The Steak Philly Quesadilla

The Steak Philly Quesadilla

$13.99

steak philly + mixed cheese + grilled onions + green peppers + sliced mushrooms

Cheese Fries with Bacon

Cheese Fries with Bacon

$8.49

krinkle-kut french fries topped with mixed cheeses and chopped bacon. served with creamy ranch dressing

Cheese Fries NO BACON

Cheese Fries NO BACON

$7.99

krinkle-kut french fries topped with mixed cheeses, served with creamy ranch

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

smoked fish dip, lemon, sliced jalapenos, crackers, grilled pita bread, celery sticks

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

comes with horseradish cream sauce

Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.49

Lubber's own fresh hand-breaded chicken tenderloins deep fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with Fries with a side of HM or BBQ

Waffle Fries with Cheese & Bacon

Waffle Fries with Cheese & Bacon

$9.49

SOUP & CHILI

Homemade Chili Cup

Homemade Chili Cup

$4.59

comes with cheese and onions

Homemade Chili Bowl

Homemade Chili Bowl

$5.99

comes with cheese and onions

Cup New England Clam Chowder

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$4.59
Bowl New England Clam Chowder

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$5.99
Lobster & Krab Bisque Cup

Lobster & Krab Bisque Cup

$4.99
Lobster & Krab Bisque Bowl

Lobster & Krab Bisque Bowl

$5.99

Hand Breaded BUFFALO CHICKEN BITES

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$11.99

homemade boneless wings. choose your sauce

20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$21.99

homemade boneless wings. choose your sauce

Bone-In TRADITIONAL WINGS

10 WINGS

10 WINGS

$16.99

comes with choice of sauce also includes celery and homemade bleu cheese dressing

15 WINGS

15 WINGS

$24.99

comes with choice of sauce also includes celery and homemade bleu cheese dressing

20 WINGS

20 WINGS

$32.99

comes with choice of sauce also includes celery and homemade bleu cheese dressing

30 WINGS

30 WINGS

$46.99

comes with choice of sauce also includes celery and homemade bleu cheese dressing

Buttermilk CHICKEN TENDERS

5 TENDERS / FINGERS

5 TENDERS / FINGERS

$9.99

homemade Tenders / Fingers with choice of dipping sauce

10 TENDERS / FINGERS

10 TENDERS / FINGERS

$17.99

homemade Tenders / Fingers with choice of dipping sauce

BIG FRESH BURGERS

The Lost Boys Cheese Burger

$11.99

fresh burger patty + lettuce + tomato + onions + mayo + double American cheese

The Karate Kid Mush Bacon Swiss Burger

$13.99

sautéed mushrooms + bacon + swiss cheese + lettuce + tomato + onions

Risky Business Smothered Burger

$13.99

bacon strips + American cheese + sautéed mushrooms + grilled onions + creamy garlic parmesan sauce + lettuce + tomato

Die Hard Patty Melt

$11.99

griddled rye bread + grilled onions + swiss cheese + side of 1000 island

Footloose Bacon Bleu Burger

$13.99

grilled onions + bacon slices + Bleu cheese crumbles + lettuce + tomato

The Terminator Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

ketchup + mustard + 3 slices of bacon + double American cheese + lettuce + tomato + onions

The Princess Bride Beyond Burger

$11.99

Beyond Burger 100% vegetable based patty + American cheese + lettuce + tomato + onions + pickles

Tootsie Turkey Burger

$11.99

a lean white meat turkey patty grilled and topped with American cheese

SANDWICHES & TACOS

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$11.99

9oz diced chicken breast, comes with onions add grilled mushrooms or peppers 25¢ each

Steak Philly

Steak Philly

$13.99

10oz shaved ribeye comes with onions. add grilled mushrooms or peppers for 25¢ each

Blackened Dolphin Mahi Mahi Philly

Blackened Dolphin Mahi Mahi Philly

$13.99

comes with onions add grilled mushrooms or peppers 25¢ each

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

fried chicken + wing sauce choice + side BC + lettuce + tomato

Grilled or Blackened Fish Sandwich

Grilled or Blackened Fish Sandwich

$14.99

mahi mahi or salmon or tuna on a fresh roll with lettuce and tomato and a side of homemade tartar sauce

Lubbers Classic Chicken Sando

Lubbers Classic Chicken Sando

$10.99

hand-breaded fried chicken breast + lemon mayonnaise + sliced bacon + shredded lettuce + tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

fresh roll, lettuce, tomato, choice of side

Sweet Chook O' Mine

Sweet Chook O' Mine

$10.99

grilled chicken + swiss cheese + sliced bacon + honey mustard + lettuce + tomato

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

homemade pulled pork + smokey bbq sauce + toasted bun

Hot Ham & Cheese Grill

$9.99

parmesan crusted Texas toast + sliced ham + swiss cheese

Blackened Chicken Tacos

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$12.99

diced blackened chicken + mixed cheese + tropical mango sauce + shredded lettuce + 3 flour tortillas

Classic Hot Dog

$9.99

Nathan's 1/4lb hot dog split and griddled + sauerkraut + deli mustard

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

buffalo fried shrimp + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + wing sauce choice + 3 flour tortillas

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

grilled shrimp + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + BOSS sauce + 3 warm flour tortillas

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.99

blackened mahi-mahi pieces + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + tropical mango sauce + 3 warm flour tortillas

Super Sirloin Steak Tacos

$13.99

marinated sirloin pieces + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + creamy spicy garlic + 3 warm flour tortillas

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$13.99

blackened salmon tacos + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + cusabi sauce + 3 warm flour tortillas

PASTA & RICE BOWL

Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken Alfredaux

Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken Alfredaux

$14.99

over linguine with lemon pepper seasoned chicken, Parmesan cream sauce, green onions and parsley. comes with garlic bread

Gilled Cajun Chicken Alfredaux

Gilled Cajun Chicken Alfredaux

$14.99

over linguine with blackened Cajun spiced chicken, Parmesan cream sauce, green onions and parsley. comes with garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

comes with fresh made garlic bead

Cajun Chicken & Vegetable Pasta

Cajun Chicken & Vegetable Pasta

$14.99

cajun spiced chicken, fresh veggies, cream sauce over linguine. comes with garlic bread

Sweet Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

Sweet Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.99

teriyaki chicken, fresh veggies, seasoned rice

Cajun Shrimp & Vegetable Pasta

$17.99

blackened shrimp in a cream sauce with mixed vegetables over pasta served with garlic bread

Blackened Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$15.99

steamed vegetables and diced peppers and onions tossed with blackened pieces of salmon and served over seasoned rice with sesame teriyaki sauce on top!

Spicy Shrimp Marinara

$16.99

sautéed shrimp, sliced mushrooms, diced onion, tossed in our spicy marinara sauce with linguini imported from Italy

ENTREES with 2 Sides

Atlantic Salmon Grilled or Blackened

Atlantic Salmon Grilled or Blackened

$15.99

comes with two sides

Mahi-Mahi (Dolphin) Grilled or Blackened

Mahi-Mahi (Dolphin) Grilled or Blackened

$15.99
Tuna Steak Grilled or Blackened

Tuna Steak Grilled or Blackened

$15.99Out of stock

comes with two sides

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.99

two boneless, skinless grilled chicken breasts

Crispy Cod Fish & Chips Dinner

Crispy Cod Fish & Chips Dinner

$12.99

comes with two sides and hush puppies

Fried Shrimp Dinner 16 piece

Fried Shrimp Dinner 16 piece

$15.99
Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$15.99

seasoned and smoked in house with our homemade rub and finished with our homemade BBQ sauce

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

seasoned and smoked in house with our homemade rub and finished with our homemade BBQ sauce

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$13.99

2 whole catfish filets breaded in a lemon pepper seasoned flour and fried to perfection. Come with two sides

Fr Shrimp and Catfish Combo

Fr Shrimp and Catfish Combo

$15.99

a whole catfish filet breaded in a lemon pepper seasoned flour and eight breaded shrimp fried until golden

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$13.99

New. An 6oz. premium black Angus sirloin steak flame-grilled and served with choice of two sides.

1/2 Rack Ribs + Chicken Fingers

$20.99

homemade RIBS + 5 chicken fingers and choice of sauce and 2 side items

1/2 Rack Ribs + Chicken Breast

$20.99

1/2 rack of BBQ baby back Ribs + grilled chicken breast + 2 side items

1/2 Rack Ribs + Fried Shrimp

$21.99

1/2 rack of BBQ Baby back Ribs + 8 golden fried shrimp + cocktail sauce + choice of two sides

1/2 Rack Ribs + 5 WINGS

$22.99

1/2 rack of BBQ baby back Ribs + 5 Bone-In Wings with your flavorite sauce!

PREMIUM SALADS

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Filet Avocado Salad

$16.99

fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing

Diced Chicken Avocado Salad

$13.99

fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing

Blackened Salmon Filet & Avocado Salad

$16.99

fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

fried chicken, wing sauce choice, spring mix, fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, seasoned croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

romaine greens, seasoned croutons, grated parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Large House Salad

$7.99

spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad

$14.99

grilled chicken breast sliced + spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing

Ahi Tuna Filet & Avocado Salad

$16.99Out of stock

grilled ahi tuna + spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing

Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$15.99

spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing

KIDS MENU *comes with french fries and apple sauce

Kid-Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid-Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Kid-Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kid-Burger NO CHEESE

$5.99

Kid-Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

comes with honey mustard

Kid-Wings (4)

$6.99

Kid-Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

SIDES MENU *a la carte price

Big Basket French Fries

$4.99

Big Basket of Crabby Fries

$5.99

golden krinkle-kut fries seasoned with old bay seasoning

Big Basket of Cajun Fries

$5.99

golden krinkle-kut fries seasoned with Cajun seasoning

Basket of Tater Tots

$5.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.99

Basket Sweet Potato French Fries

$5.59

Side of Fresh Made Cole Slaw

$3.19

Side of Homemade Macaroni Salad

$3.19

Side Bacon Baked Beans

$3.19

Side Buttered Kernel Corns

$3.19

Side Mac N Cheese

$2.49

Side Yellow Rice

$1.99

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Side Mixed Vegetables

$2.99

DESSERTS

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.99
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99
Triple Fudge Chocolate Cake

Triple Fudge Chocolate Cake

$5.99

EXTRA THINGS

side of Bleu Cheese

$0.59

homemade

side of Ranch

$0.59

homemade

side of Hot Sauce

$0.59

side of Medium Sauce

$0.59

side of Mild Sauce

$0.59

side of Cajun Hot Sauce

$0.59

side of Super Hot Sauce

$0.59

side of Original BBQ Sauce

$0.59

side of Spicy BBQ Sauce

$0.59

side of Honey

$0.59

side of Sweet Teriyaki

$0.59

side of Raspberry Sauce

$0.59

side of Creamy Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.59

side of Ranchy Pants Sauce

$0.59

side of Spicy Teriyaki Sauce

$0.59

side of Creamy Spicy Garlic Sauce

$0.59

side of Asian Zinger Sauce

$0.59

side of Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.59

side of Honey Mustard BBQ

$0.59

side of Sliced Jalapenos

$0.59

side of Salsa

$0.59

side of Sour Cream

$0.59

side 1000 Island

$0.59

side Honey Mustard

$0.59

side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.59

side Cucumber Wasabi

$0.59

side Tropical Mango

$0.59
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL 33322

Directions

Gallery
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill image
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill image
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill image

