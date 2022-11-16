Restaurant header imageView gallery

Landmark Grill

review star

No reviews yet

760 Fort Union Blvd

Midvale, UT 84047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Meat And Eggs
Nick’s Original Roundhouse

Breakfast Favorites

Nick’s Original Roundhouse

$12.50

Fresh hash browns layered with ham, bacon, and link sausage, melted Swiss and American cheese, topped with two eggs any style. Served with your choice of toast, English muffin or a pancake

Train Wreck

$15.00

A piece of buttered Texas toast layered with a crispy country fried steak, fresh hash browns, cheddar cheese, and country gravy then add a two egg scramble with ham, bacon, onions and peppers topped with more cheddar cheese and finished with country gravy.

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$12.50

A crispy country fried steak topped with our delicious homemade gravy, two eggs any style, fresh hash browns, and your choice of toast, English muffin or a pancake.

Meat And Eggs

$10.50

Your choice of ham, bacon, or link sausage served with two eggs any style, fresh hash browns and your choice of toast, English muffin or a pancake.

Two Egg Special

$8.50

Two eggs any style, served with fresh hash browns and your choice of toast, English muffin or a pancake.

Lamb Patty and Eggs

$12.50

A house made third pound seasoned lamb patty grilled and served with fresh hash browns and two eggs any style.

Landmark Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled sourdough layered with scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, served with fresh hash browns.

Smothered Breakfast Burrito

$12.25

A warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, fresh hash browns, bacon, and ham. Topped with homemade Chili Verde and sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, fresh Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and hash browns on the side.

Omelets

Three Cheese Ome

$10.00

Melted Swiss, American and cheddar cheese

Rocky Mountain Ome

$11.50

Ham, green pepper, onion, tomato and, cheddar cheese

Zeus’ Favorite Ome

$10.50

Feta cheese, tomato, green peppers, and onions

Bacon, Tomato & Spinach Ome

$11.25

Bacon, Tomato & Spinach

Meat and Cheese Ome

$12.25

Your choice of meat; Bacon, Ham, or Sausage and cheese; cheddar, Swiss, American or feta.

Palmerosa Ome

$13.00

Chicken breast, tomato, bacon, spinach, jalapenos, and feta cheese

Greek Ome

$12.50

Ground lamb, green pepper, onion, and feta cheese

Meat Lovers Ome

$12.75

Ham, bacon, and sausage with melted cheddar cheese

Veg & Cheese Ome

$11.75

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and, spinach with feta and melted cheddar cheese

Egg White Ome

$12.50

Your choice of any three items folded into a three egg white omelet

Hot Off the Griddle

Full Stack Pancakes

$9.00

3 fluffy pancakes served with warm homemade maple syrup.

Short Stack Pancakes

$8.00

2 fluffy pancakes server with warm homemade maple syrup

Full Stack French Toast

$9.00

3 slices of grilled Texas toast, dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm homemade maple syrup.

Short Stack French Toast

$8.00

2 Slices of grilled Texas toast, dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm homemade maple syrup

Stuffed French Toast

$9.75

A delicious mixture of cream cheese & sweet strawberry jam slathered between two pieces of Texas toast, dipped in egg batter and grilled to perfection. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and blueberries.

Pancake Combo

$11.00

Two fluffy pancakes served with two eggs any style and your choice of three bacon strips or three link sausages, served with warm homemade maple syrup.

French Toast Combo

$11.00

Two slices of grilled Texas toast, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of three bacon strips or three link sausages, served with warm homemade maple syrup.

Stuffed FT Combo

$14.00

A delicious mixture of cream cheese & sweet strawberry jam slathered between two pieces of texas toast, dipped in egg batter and grilled to perfection, sprinkled with powder sugar and blueberries. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of 3 strips of bacon or three link sausages, served with warm homemade maple syrup.

Gluten Free FT Combo

$11.75

Gluten Free Pancake Combo

$11.75

Eggs Benny

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

A toasted English muffin finished with ham, two poached eggs finished with creamy Hollandaise sauce and served with fresh hash browns

Vegetable Eggs Benedict

$12.25

A toasted English muffin layered with hash browns, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, topped with fresh avocado, two poached eggs, finished with creamy Hollandaise sauce and served with a side of fresh fruit

BTA Eggs Benedict

$12.50

A toasted English muffin with bacon, grilled tomato, and avocado, two poached eggs, topped with jalapeno Hollandaise sauce and served with fresh hash browns

Greek Breakfasts

Original Greek

$11.50

Fresh hash browns layered with your choice of ham, bacon, or link sausage, melted American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style

Two Eggs Greek Style

$9.50

Fresh hash browns layered with melted American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style

Cretan

$14.50

Two house made seasoned lamb patties layered with fresh hash browns, crumbled Feta cheese, and topped with two eggs any style

Country Greek

$13.25

A crispy country fried steak layered with fresh hash browns, melted Swiss and American cheese, topped with two eggs any style, served with a side of country gravy

Trashy Greek

$12.25

A bed of fresh hash browns, layered with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, diced ham, and bacon, topped with melted cheddar cheese, and two eggs any style

Extra Sides

Pig Tails

$5.50

4 pieces of honey cured bacon, deep fried until crispy and delicious, served with lemon

Oatmeal

$5.50

Served with brown sugar and dried cranberries

Large Side of Protein

$5.50

Ham, Bacon, Link Sausage, Italian Sausage or Lamb Patty

Side of Toast

$3.00

One fluffy pancake, one piece of French toast (dusted with powdered sugar), two slices of toast or an English muffin

One Egg, any style

$2.25

One Egg, any style

Side of any Potato

$5.00

Hash browns, Chips or Fries, served with house made fry sauce

Warm Pita Bread

$2.00

Warm Pita Bread

Bowl of Fresh Fruit

$4.25

Bowl of Fresh Fruit

Sliced Fresh Avocado

$3.50

Sliced Fresh Avocado

Two Eggs Any Style

$4.50

4 OZ Chile Verde

$2.50

4 OZ Chile Verde Side

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

$9.00

1/3 lb. house-made seasoned ground beef hamburger — a traditional favorite. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Athena Burger

$13.00

1/3 lb. house-made seasoned lamb burger, topped with crumbled feta cheese, served with Tzatziki sauce, fresh spinach, onion, tomato, and cucumber slices

Grilled Sandwiches

Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Sliced chicken tenders, lettuce and tomato on French roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.50

Tender roasted beef, grilled onions, green peppers, melted Swiss cheese on a French roll

Beef Dipper

$10.50

Roast Beef served on a French roll and served with our dipping au jus

Pastrami Reuben

$10.50

Sliced pastrami and tangy sauerkraut topped with Swiss cheese and grilled on Rye bread. Served with thousand island dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh seasoned chicken breast, grilled and served with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a toasted French roll

Lamb Gyro

$12.50

Grilled lamb patty seasoned with Yia Yia’s Original Greek Seasoning, topped with tomato, onion, & Tzatziki sauce in a grilled pita bread

Surf sans the Turf

Fried Shrimp Platter

$10.50

Six deep fried butterfly shrimp served with French fries and a side salad

Soup n Salad

Chef Salad

$10.25

Fresh crisp lettuce mix layered with chopped ham, roasted turkey breast, and cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, and hard boiled egg

Greek Cobb Salad

$10.50

Fresh crisp lettuce mix topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, avocado, bacon, and feta cheese

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

Melts

Three Cheese Melt

$8.50

Three Cheese Melt

Patty Melt

$10.50

Patty Melt

Turkey Melt

$10.25

Turkey Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Tuna Melt

Veggie Melt

$10.25

Sautéed Veggies & Feta

Cold Sandwiches

Club House

$11.00

Club House

Classic BLT

$10.00

Classic BLT

Ham and Swiss Cheese

$10.00

Ham or Turkey and Swiss Cheese

Turkey and Swiss Cheese

$10.00

Ham or Turkey and Swiss Cheese

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

Milk

$3.00

Milk

Large Milk

$5.00

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

Large Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

Juice

$3.00

Juice

Large Juice

$5.00

Juice

Soft Drink

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Iced Tea (Unsweetened Black, Raspberry, Green)

Coffee 3

$3.00

Kids

Kids Pancake Combo

$5.00

One pancake, one egg any style and choice of one sausage or a strip of bacon

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.00

Topped with chocolate chips and whipped cream

Kids One Egg Special

$5.00

One egg any style, one piece bacon or sausage, hash browns and one piece of toast

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.00

Two tender strips of chicken with French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Two slices of white bread, filled with melted cheddar cheese, grilled and served with French Fries

Kids FT Combo

$5.00

One piece of Texas French toast dusted with powdered sugar, one egg any style and a choice of one piece of sausage or one strip of bacon.

Specials

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

3 corn tortillas topped with 2 eggs any style and smothered with our home made chile verde. Served with fresh hashbrowns, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Pastry

Choc Chip Pumpkin Bread Slice

$4.00

Choc Chip Pumpkin Bread A La Mode (Van Ice Cream)

$5.00

Whole Loaf Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Spice Bread Slice

$4.00

Whole Loaf Apple Spice Bread

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Spice Ala Mode

$5.00

Other

Salsa Fuerte bottle

$10.00

Yia Yia Seasoning Pouch

$12.00

Yia Yia Seasoning Bottle

$18.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Utah's Favorite Breakfast Spot! The Cheers of Diners where everybody knows your name. www.LandmarkGrillUtah.com

Website

Location

760 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale, UT 84047

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Original Pancake House - Midvale
orange starNo Reviews
7044 South Union Park Avenue Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Crave Cookies - Midvale, UT
orange starNo Reviews
7386 Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Midvale
orange star4.8 • 7,884
1146 Fort Union Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze - 20003-02 Midvale, UT
orange starNo Reviews
7630 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
orange star4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0
orange starNo Reviews
7630 Union Park Avenue Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midvale

Vessel Kitchen - Midvale
orange star4.8 • 7,884
1146 Fort Union Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000204 - Fort Union
orange star4.5 • 1,982
7194 S. Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Midvale
orange star4.0 • 970
7101 S Bingham Junction Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
orange star4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Presotea - Midvale, UT
orange star5.0 • 1
7710 Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midvale
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston