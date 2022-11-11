Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Landmark Smokehouse

182 Reviews

$$

11637 Clifton Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Deconstructed Burrito Bowl
Smoked Brisket
Smoked St. Louis Ribs

Family Meal Packs

Please Leave accurate phone number for us to confirm package and bulk orders. All orders are subject to product availability.
Taco Pack (Hot)

Taco Pack (Hot)

$60.00

Serves 4-6 Choice of protein, includes; rice, pico, cheese, tortillas, pickled red onion, lime wedges, and cilantro lime sauce

Taco Pack (Cold)

Taco Pack (Cold)

$60.00

Serves 4-6 Choice of protein (vacuum sealed and frozen), includes; rice, pico, cheese, tortillas, pickled red onion, lime wedges, and cilantro lime sauce

BBQ Meal Pack (Hot)

BBQ Meal Pack (Hot)

$85.00

Serves 4-6 Choice of two proteins, two sides, and choice of sauce. Includes 6 brioche buns, pickles, and pickled onion.

BBQ Meal Pack (Cold)

BBQ Meal Pack (Cold)

$85.00

Serves 4-6 Choice of two proteins (vacuum sealed and frozen), two sides, and choice of sauce. Includes 6 brioche buns, pickles, and pickled onion.

Smoked Meats by the Pound

Smoked Brisket $28lb (Hot)

Smoked Brisket $28lb (Hot)

$28.00

12 hour hickory smoked beef brisket

Smoked Brisket $28/lb (Frozen)

Smoked Brisket $28/lb (Frozen)

$28.00

Limited time discount, 12 hour hickory smoked beef brisket

Smoked Pork Shoulder (Hot)

Smoked Pork Shoulder (Hot)

$18.00

Limited time discount; 12 hour, hickory smoked Pork Shoulder

Smoked Pork Shoulder (Frozen)

Smoked Pork Shoulder (Frozen)

$18.00

Limited time discount; 12 hour, hickory smoked Pork Shoulder

Montreal Smoked Meat $33/lb (Hot)

Montreal Smoked Meat $33/lb (Hot)

$33.00

Limited time discount; 12 hour, hickory smoked, house cured beef brisket

Montreal Smoked Meat (Frozen)

Montreal Smoked Meat (Frozen)

$33.00

Limited time discount; 12 hour, hickory smoked, house cured beef brisket

Half Rack Ribs (Hot)

Half Rack Ribs (Hot)

$15.00

Limited time discount; St. Louis pork ribs, smoked over cherry wood.

Half Rack Ribs (Frozen)

Half Rack Ribs (Frozen)

$15.00

Limited time discount; St. Louis style, pork ribs, smoked over cherry wood.

Smoked Turkey Breast (Hot)

Smoked Turkey Breast (Hot)

$20.00

Limited time discount; cherry wood smoked, whole turkey breast

Smoked Turkey Breast (Cold)

Smoked Turkey Breast (Cold)

$20.00

Limited time discount; cherry wood smoked, whole turkey breast

Half Chicken (Hot)

Half Chicken (Hot)

$12.00

Limited time discount; Smoked half chicken.

Half Chicken (Frozen)

Half Chicken (Frozen)

$12.00

Limited time discount; Smoked half chicken.

Family Sides

Mac & Cheese (Hot)

Mac & Cheese (Hot)

$11.00+

Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread crumbs

Mac & Cheese (Cold)

Mac & Cheese (Cold)

$11.00+

Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread crumbs

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$9.00+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$8.00+
Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$8.00+
Brussels Sprout Salad

Brussels Sprout Salad

$9.00+
Smokehouse Chili (Hot)

Smokehouse Chili (Hot)

$8.00+
Smokehouse Chili (Cold)

Smokehouse Chili (Cold)

$8.00+

Sandwiches & Burgers

Montreal Smoked Meat

Montreal Smoked Meat

$15.00

Twelve day cured, smoked brisket, mustard, rye

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Choice of Montreal Smoked Meat or smoked turkey, swiss, Cleveland Kraut, russian dressing, grilled rye

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$12.00

Onion, pickle, brioche bun, choice of BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Coleslaw, pickle chips, brioche bun, choice of BBQ sauce

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Coleslaw, pickle chips, brioce bun, KC BBQ sauce

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, ham, havarti, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sub sauce, grilled sourdough

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, brioche bun; add bacon ($2), cheese ($1), or avocado spread ($2)

Vegan Burger

$12.00

House made black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, toasted sourdough, simple salad side

Tasty Burger

Tasty Burger

$10.00

Flat top patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun; add bacon ($2)

Salads

House Chopped Salad

House Chopped Salad

$10.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, romaine, arugula, tomatoes, croutons, blue cheese dressing

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$4.00

Arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, lemon & olive oil dressing

Honey Beet Salad

Honey Beet Salad

$9.00

Arugula, goat cheese, peppered pistachios, white balsamic honey vinaigrette

Bowls

California Bowl

California Bowl

$13.00

Pulled Chicken, jasmine rice, avocado spread, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, zucchini, blue cheese, walnuts, cilantro lime dressing

Thai Peanut Bowl

Thai Peanut Bowl

$13.00

Pulled chicken, jasmine rice, broccoli, carrots, roasted red pepper, grilled pineapple, thai peanut sauce

Deconstructed Burrito Bowl

Deconstructed Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Choice of brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken or tofu; jasmine rice, chihuahua cheese, black beans, avocado spread, pico, pickled onions, sour cream

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread crumbs; add chicken (+$4) or BBQ pulled pork

Dinners

Smoked St. Louis Ribs

Smoked St. Louis Ribs

$16.00

Half-slab with KC BBQ sauce, sides of coleslaw, french fries

Smoked Meat Latkes

Smoked Meat Latkes

$16.00

Choice of brisket, pulled pork, Montreal smoked meat; potato pancakes, sour cream, horseradish; sides of apple sauce, coleslaw

1Lb. Smoked Meat Tray

1Lb. Smoked Meat Tray

$25.00

Brisket, pulled pork, turkey (no substitutions); coleslaw, pickled onions, pickle chips, toast points, choice of two BBQ sauces on the side

Smoked 1/2 Chicken Dinner

Smoked 1/2 Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Smoked half chicken served with a side of fries and coleslaw

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.00
French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread crumbs.

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$4.00

Arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, lemon & olive oil dressing.

Brussels Sprout Salad

Brussels Sprout Salad

$4.00
Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Bread, Pickles and Pickled Red Onion

$3.00
Broccoli Salad Side

Broccoli Salad Side

$5.00

Extras/Sauces

Kansas City BBQ

Kansas City BBQ

Blend of sweet and tangy. Vinegar based.

South Carolina BBQ

South Carolina BBQ

Tomato and mustard based.

House Hot Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Carryout Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

1.5 oz bottle. *may order up to 2 drinks per food item ordered*

4 Roses Sm Batch

4 Roses Sm Batch

$7.00

1.5 oz bottle. *may order up to 2 drinks per food item ordered*

Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

1.5 oz bottle. *may order up to 2 drinks per food item ordered*

Carryout Cocktails

Landmark Manhattan To Go

$9.00

Bloody Mary To Go

$8.00

Clifton Mule To Go

$9.00

Gin & Bear It To Go

$9.00

Lake & Stormy To Go

$9.00

To-Go Beer and Wine

When a purchasing alcohol, a valid ID will be required at the time of pickup.
Bud Light

Bud Light

$2.00

12 oz. bottle.

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$2.00

12 oz. bottle.

Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$2.50

12 oz. bottle.

Budweiser

Budweiser

$2.00

12 oz. bottle.

Corona

Corona

$2.50

12 oz. bottle.

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

$2.50

12 oz. can.

White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$2.50

12 oz. can.

Stella

Stella

$2.50

12 oz. bottle.

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

12 oz. bottle.

Guinness

Guinness

$3.25

15 oz. can.

Growler

Growler

$20.00

64 oz. growler.

Andre Champagne

Andre Champagne

$10.00
Bouchon Chardonnay

Bouchon Chardonnay

$11.00
Bliss Cabernet

Bliss Cabernet

$16.00
Gauchzco Malbec

Gauchzco Malbec

$15.00
Prosecco La Transa

Prosecco La Transa

$16.00
Thomas Henry Chardonnay

Thomas Henry Chardonnay

$15.00Out of stock
Maryhill Pinot Gris

Maryhill Pinot Gris

$15.00
Bliss Blissful Red

Bliss Blissful Red

$15.00
Routas Rose

Routas Rose

$15.00

To-Go N/A Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00
Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00
Red Bull Tropical

Red Bull Tropical

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Quality BBQ / Scratch Kitchen / Bulk Vacuum Sealed Smoked Meat / Currently: Dine-In / Curbside / Take-Out / Delivery Services

Website

Location

11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44102

Directions

Gallery
Landmark Smokehouse image
Landmark Smokehouse image
Landmark Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Western Reserve Distillers - 216-333-9291
orange starNo Reviews
14221 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Humble Wine Bar - 15400 Detroit Ave
orange star4.4 • 417
15400 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Toast Cleveland
orange star4.6 • 483
1365 West 65th St Cleveland, OH 44102
View restaurantnext
Il Rione Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1303 West 65th Street Cleveland, OH 44102
View restaurantnext
Happy Dog - Happy Dog Cleveland
orange star4.5 • 215
5801 Detroit Ave Cleveland, OH 44102
View restaurantnext
Jukebox
orange star4.6 • 538
1404 W 29th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Mashiso Asian Grille
orange star4.7 • 513
11520 Clifton Blvd Cleveland, OH 44102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Gateway District
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Ohio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Tremont
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Playhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
East Bank
review star
Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston