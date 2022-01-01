Restaurant header imageView gallery

Landmark Cafe & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

5173 Main Street

Lucedale, MS 39452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
Bowl Of Gumbo
Creole Chicken

Starters

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Breaded and fried pickle slices served with ranch dressing.

Boudin Balls

$8.99

Mississippi pork boudin breaded and fried, served with comeback sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Fresh green tomato slices breaded and fried with a side of comeback sauce.

Swamp Fries

$7.99

Bed of fries covered in gravy, sautéed onions and shredded cheese.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.99

Golden fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce.

Duck Wontons

$10.99

Filled with a creamy mixture of duck, corn and cheese served with a sweet chili sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99

Our house blend of Arcadian Harvest and romaine topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese, bacon bits and croutons.

Boom Boom Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Our house blend of Arcadian Harvest and romaine topped with pepper jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes and Boom Boom shrimp dazzled with ranch.

Chicken Strawberry Summer

$12.99

Our house blend of Arcadian Harvest and romaine topped with pepper jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes and Boom Boom shrimp drizzled with ranch.

BLT Chicken Salad

$12.99

Our house blend of Arcadian Harvest and romaine topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon and fried chicken drizzled with ranch.

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons, served with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Our house blend of Arcadian Harvest and romaine topped with chicken, bacon, egg, corn, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese and croutons.

Hamburger Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.99

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Sandwiches

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$11.99

Served with your choice of one side. Poboys are served on new orleans style french bread & sandwiches are served on San Francisco style sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Boom Boom Shrimp Poboy

$11.99

Served with your choice of one side. Poboys are served on new orleans style french bread & sandwiches are served on San Francisco style sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Fried Oyster Poboy

$14.99

Served with your choice of one side. Poboys are served on new orleans style french bread & sandwiches are served on San Francisco style sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Fried Catfish Poboy

$12.99

Served with your choice of one side. Poboys are served on new orleans style french bread & sandwiches are served on San Francisco style sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Crawfish Poboy

$13.99

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$11.99

All sandwiches served with your choice of one side.

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Served with your choice of one side.

Original Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Regular BLT

$7.99

Crabcake Poboy

$12.99

Burgers

All burgers are served on a bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions with your choice on one side.

Landmark Burger

$12.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Sunrise Burger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss

$10.99

Burger Only

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Jam Up Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Baskets

All baskets can be fried or blackened. Served with choice of one side.

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Shrimp, catfish, oysters and crawfish tails are served with hushpuppies.

Fried Catfish Basket

$14.99

Shrimp, catfish, oysters and crawfish tails are served with hushpuppies.

Fried Oysters Basket

$16.99

Shrimp, catfish, oysters and crawfish tails are served with hushpuppies.

Fried Crawfish Tail Basket

$14.99

Shrimp, catfish, oysters and crawfish tails are served with hushpuppies.

Boom Boom Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Grilled Boom Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Crab Cake Basket

$12.99

Combo Baskets

Entrees

Entrees are served with your choice of two sides. Grits and Pasta Entrees do not include sides.

8oz Choice Sirloin

$15.99

10oz Choice Sirloin

$18.99

12oz USDA Choice Ribeye

$21.99

16oz USDA Choice Ribeye

$25.99

Cajun Cowboy Ribeye

$44.99

20oz bone-in ribeye steak with cajun spices, topped with herb butter.

Surf and Turf

$24.99

8oz sirloin served with shrimp and a crab cake.

Redfish

$16.99

Blackened Redfish topped with our homemade crawfish sauce.

Mahi Mahi

$14.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi topped with a lemon garlic cream sauce.

Cajun Fish Tacos

$12.99

Three fish tacos dressed with lettuce, Redneck Caviar and drizzled with comeback sauce.

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Three tacos filled with lettuce, pepper-jack cheese, and tomatoes topped with boom boom shrimp and a ranch drizzle.

Boom Boom Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Shrimp and Grits

$12.99

Served on cheddar grits topped with bell peppers, onions and pepper jack cheese.

Fish and Grits

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$12.99

Gulf shrimp skewered over a bed of peppers and onions.

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Traditional Alfredo over angel hair pasta.

Shrimp Alfredo

$12.99

Cajun Seafood Pasta

$13.99

Medley of shrimp, crawfish, mushrooms and crawfish sauce served over angel hair pasta.

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Smothered in roast beef gravy and onions.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with monterey jack and cheddar cheese over a bed of sautéed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers.

Creole Chicken

$11.99

A bed of creamy mashed potatoes topped with a fried chicken breast smothered in our homemade crawfish sauce and fried jalapeños.

Taco Tuesday

Macho Shrimp Fries

$13.99

Debris Fries

$13.99

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Soft Shell Crab Basket

$21.99Out of stock

Bowl Of Gumbo

$8.99

Pork Chop

$14.99

Chicken Biscuit

$9.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$2.99

Cajun French Fries

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Pepper Jack Mac

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Zuchinni and Squash

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Strawberries

$2.99

Onion Rings (No sauce)

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Cup Of Gumbo

$3.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Aunt Fancy's White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Pecan Pie Cheesecake

$6.99

Our house-made dessert

Dessert Nachos

$7.99

Tea

Sweet or Unsweetened Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea W/Lemon

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea W/Lemon

$2.49

1/2 & 1/2

$2.49

1/2 & 1/2 W/Lemon

$2.49

Flavored Drink Refill

$0.50

Soda

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Lemonade, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer

Coca Cola

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Bottled Rootbeer

$2.49

Virgin Shirley Temple

$3.99

Flavored Drink Refill

$0.50

Water

Water

Water with Lemon

Bottled Smart Water

$1.50

Bottled Dasani Water

$1.50

Coffee

Coffee

$1.50

Kids Drinks

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Coca Cola

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Sprite

Lemonade

Dr Pepper

Root Beer

Water

Flavored Drink Refill

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Shrimp Basket

$6.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Catfish

$6.99

Kid Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Merchandise

Hats

$25.00

Shirts

$18.00

Coozies

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Landmark Cafe & Grill, we serve Cajun-American comfort food in a charming atmosphere fit for relaxation and good conversation. We may have had a few different names over the years, but we’re still the same Lucedale staple that this community has known since 1917. There’s nothing we love more than seeing our longtime guests leave happy, and it’s always a joy welcoming new ones. We hope you’ll come by to enjoy a meal and experience the history and charm Landmark Cafe & Grill has to offer.

Location

5173 Main Street, Lucedale, MS 39452

Directions

Gallery
Landmark Cafe & Grill image
Landmark Cafe & Grill image
Landmark Cafe & Grill image
Landmark Cafe & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hickory Hog
orange starNo Reviews
5163 Main Street Lucedale, MS 39452
View restaurantnext
The Little Brick Oven
orange starNo Reviews
627 Winter Street Lucedale, MS 39452
View restaurantnext
Lotta Burger - 7575 Highway 614
orange starNo Reviews
7575 Highway 614 Moss Point, MS 39562
View restaurantnext
Wemo's Wings
orange starNo Reviews
312-B Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
orange star4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
Mo'Bay Beignet - Food Truck - Mobile, AL - The Mo'Bay Mobile!
orange starNo Reviews
9590 Arlington Oaks Dr S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lucedale
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Biloxi
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Gulfport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston