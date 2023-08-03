Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.25+

Certified organic and fair trade coffee roasted by Good Vibes Coffee Roasters in North Conway, NH. Choose from: dark roast, medium roast, and water-processed decaf. PLEASE SELECT BLEND & SIZE. Upgrade your brew by adding your favorite superfoods!

Iced Cold Brew

$5.00+

Fair trade and organic coffee steeped to perfection and tapped from an ice cold keg. Thanks to our friends at NOBL Coffee in Seabrook, NH, you can cool off with this nitrogen-infused coffee that pours like a Guinness.

Espresso Drinks

Hand-crafted espresso beverages made with organic, fair trade espresso from Good Vibes Coffee Roasters in North Conway, NH.&nbsp;PLEASE SELECT DRINK TYPE, MILK OPTION & SIZE

Tea

$4.00+

Organic tea blends are full of flavor and healing qualities. Choose from: MIND'S EYE (stress relief, energy, mental clarity, focus - ashwaganda, ginkgo, lavender, tulsi, schisandra) RESTORE (balance, nervous and digestive system - tulsi, hawhtorne berry, milky oats, lemon balm, chamomile) FLOURISH (energy, immunity, digestive and respiratory health - echinacea, marshmallow root, spearmint, rosehip, elderberry NOURISH (nutrient dense and fights fatigue, inflammation and irritation - nettle, raspberry leaf, burdock root, dandelion, lemon balm CLEANSE (stress relief, nutrition and detoxifying boost - yellow burdock root, turmeric, dandelion leaf, schisandra) KINDLE (stomach and digestion soothing and health - anise hyssop, calendula, chamomile, spearmint, mashmallow root) CHAGA CHAI (immunity, mind, body, spirit, cancer fighting - chaga mushroom, black tea, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, cardamom, star anise, black pepper). PLEASE SELECT SIZE

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Certified organic and fair trade coffee&nbsp;and steamed milk of your choice. Choose from: whole, skim, almond, and coconut milk. PLEASE SELECT COFFEE BREW, MILK OPTION & SIZE

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.50+

Organic culinary matcha green tea by Tea Forte, choice of milk, hot or iced. PLEASE SELECT MILK CHOICE & SIZE

Wellness Elixirs

Boost

$4.00Out of stock

2oz shot of homemade, fermented apple cider vinegar, bold and flavorful, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT)

Detox

$4.00Out of stock

2oz shot of activated charcoal, lemon juice, coconut water, Old Friends Farm elderberry turmeric honey (honey, elderberry, turmeric juice, blueberry juice, elderberry juice)

High Vibe

$5.00Out of stock

2oz shot of blue spirulina, 10mg Coyote River Co. full-spectrum hemp in olive oil, coconut water, hand-squeezed grapefruit juice, fresh rosemary infusion (contains coconut)

Transformational Beverages

Energy 4 Days

$5.00+

Hot coffee, Bulletproof MCT oil, pastured butter or ghee (contains animal products, coconut, dairy)

Flourish ICED Tea

$4.50+

Our flourish tea blend (echinacea, marshmallow root, spearmint, rosehip, elderberry), purified filtered water, served over ice

Cashew Chai

$6.00+

Our Harmonize chaga chai tea, cashew, date, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Hot Cacao

$6.50+

Raw cacao, spices, cold-pressed coconut oil, pastured ghee, VT maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts, animal product, coconut, dairy)

Iced Almond Brew

$5.50+

NOBL cold brew coffee, unsweetened almond milk, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), raw cacao, pink himalayan sea salt, served over coffee ice cubes (available hot) (contains tree nuts)

Maca Matcha

$6.00+

Tea Forte matcha green tea, maca, doTERRA lavender essential oil, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), lavender buds, unsweetened almond milk, hot or iced (contains tree nuts)

Superfood Mushroom

$6.00+

Raw cacao, chaga, reishi and cordecyps mushroom, honey (Rocky Hollow, Kensington NH), maca, cinnamon, sea salt, cold-pressed coconut oil, unsweetened almond milk, hot or iced (contains tree nuts, mushrooms, coconut)

Turmeric

$6.00+

Turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, cold-pressed coconut oil, pastured ghee, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), unsweetened almond milk, hot or iced (contains tree nuts, animal product, coconut, dairy)

Wild Lemonade

$5.00+

Blue majik, lemon and lime juice, purified filtered water, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), doTERRA lemon essential oil, pink himalayan salt, served over ice

English Breakfast ICED Tea

$4.50+

English Breakfast tea, purified filtered water, lemon, served over ice

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00+

Matcha, lemon and lime juice, purified filtered water, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), doTERRA lemon essential oil, pink himalayan salt, served over ice

Smoothies

Berry Banana

$5.00+

Blueberry, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Blueberry Basil

$9.50+

Spinach, blueberry, banana, basil, avocado, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Chai

$11.25+

Our chai spice blend, dates, reishi mushroom, date, coffee ice cubes, almond butter, banana, unsweetened almond milk. (contains tree nuts, mushrooms)

Chia Pitaya

$9.50+

Pitaya, pineapple, avocado, banana, chia seeds, date, coconut water (contains coconut, seeds)

Chocolate

$9.50+

Raw cacao powder, avocado, date, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Iron(wo)man

$11.25+

SunWarrior vanilla protein powder, maca, date, cinnamon, spinach, sea salt, cordecyps mushroom, banana, unsweetened almond milk. (contains tree nuts, mushrooms, coconut)

PB + Joy

$9.50+

Peanut butter, banana, ginger root, nutmeg, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts, peanuts)

Pineapple Mango

$5.00+

Pineapple, mango, banana, coconut water (contains coconut)

Powerful Green

$9.50+

Kale, spinach, green apple, cilantro, banana, lemon, cacao powder, coconut water (contains coconut)

Blueberry Lemon Blast

$9.50+

Blueberry, banana, avocado, lemon juice, doTERRA lemon essential oil, date, chia seed, unsweetened almond milk (contains nuts)

Sweet Green

$9.00+

Kale, spinach, banana, mango, ginger root, cinnamon, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Vanilla

$11.25+

Almond butter, banana, raw vanilla bean, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Pinacado

$9.50+

Pineapple, orange, banana, lemon, doTERRA lime essential oil, avocado, cayenne, coconut water.

GIVE A SMOOTHIE

$9.50+

You are an amazing example of the power of community! Thank you for gifting this smoothie to someone in need!

Smoothie Bowls

Strawberry Acai

$14.50

Acai, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery ME) gluten-free/vegan granola, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs, hemp seeds, coconut (contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds)

Blackberry Lemon

$14.50

Blackberry, lemon, banana, unsweetened almond milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery, ME) gluten free granola, topped with lemon puree (contains eggs), blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, banana, bee pollen (Rocky Hollow, Kensington NH) (contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds, eggs)

Blue Majik

$14.50

Blue majik, ginger, doTERRA lemon essential oil, pineapple, banana, unsweetened coconut milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery, ME) gluten free granola, topped with strawberry, blueberry, kiwi, coconut flake, edible flowers, bee pollen (Rocky Hollow, Kensington NH) (contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds)

Bee-you-tiful

$20.00

Blueberry, acai, banana, maca, spirulina, chlorella, unsweetened almond milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery, ME) gluten free/vegan granola, topped with strawberry, banana, kiwi, cacao nibs, hemp seeds, chia seeds, coconut, bee pollen (Rocky Hollow, Kensington NH) and a drizzle of coconut oil (contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds)

Sandwiches

Epic Egg

$11.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, spinach, pesto, tomato, avocado, local grass-fed cheddar cheese (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, dairy)

Heat Wave

$11.00

organic egg fried in coconut oil, tomato, microgreens, jalapeño cashew cream cheese, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeño, avocado, housemade hot sauce served on locally-made, organic sourdough bread (Juniper Cottage, Newmarket, NH), substitute gluten free n/c (contains animal product, coconut, nuts, seeds, gluten)

Kimchi Mama

$11.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, ghee, turmeric kimchi, scallion, micro greens, superseed sprinkle (contains animal product, coconut, gluten)

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, local grass-fed cheddar cheese (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, dairy)

Toasts

Toast

$4.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free),with your choice of toppings (contains gluten)

Summer Jam

$14.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), lemon whipped goat cheese, homemade berry jam, lemon curd drizzle, basil, sea salt (contains gluten, eggs, dairy, animal product)

Avocado Toast with Sea Salt

$7.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), avocado, sea salt (contains gluten)

Almond Butter Banana

$10.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), almond butter, banana, cinnamon, sea salt (contains gluten, tree nuts)

Grain Bowls

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

Mixed greens, cabbage, cucumber, red onion, carrot, avocado, scallion, roasted buffalo cauliflower, buffalo sauce, cashew avocado ranch, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains nuts, coconut)

Colorful Curry

$15.00

Roasted sweet potato, spinach, carrot, red + yellow pepper, purple cabbage, avocado, scallion, Thai cashews, sesame seeds, almond miso sauce, muchi curry, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains coconut, seeds, soy, tree nuts)

Falafel Mediterranean

$15.00

Sesame falafel, spinach, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, local feta, microgreens, sesame seed, avocado, yogurt tzatziki, lemon turmeric tahini sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains animal product, dairy, seeds)

Fiesta

$15.00

Black beans, mixed greens, red + yellow pepper, carrot, cilantro hummus, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, scallion, avolantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains seeds)

Thai Peanut Noodles

$15.00

Chilled soba noodles (or sub warm grains + mixed greens), beet pickled organic egg, carrot, beet, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, avocado, Thai cashews, fresh herbs, sesame seeds, peanut ginger sauce (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, peanuts, seeds, tree nuts)

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Two organic eggs over easy, black beans, spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, watermelon radish, scallion, avocado cilantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains animal product, coconut)

GIVE A BOWL

$15.00

You are an amazing example of the power of community! Thank you for gifting this bowl to someone in need!

Salads

Beet the Heat

$13.00

Mixed greens, watermelon, cucumber, pickled red onion, beet, local feta cheese, pepitas, sprouts, black garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Blissful Chakra

$13.00

 Spinach, mixed greens, kale, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, pepitas, green goddess dressing (contains seeds)

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, arugula, avocado, walnut chorizo, tomato, pickled beet egg, bleu cheese, scallion, micro greens, cashew avo-ranch dressing (contains animal product, seeds, tree nuts, dairy, coconut)

Everything Else

Green Gazpacho

$9.00

Bright + detoxifying!&nbsp; cucumber, celery, avocado, lime, fresh herbs, jalapeno, scallion, blended, topped with strawberry and chili olive oil

Nori Roll

$13.00

Cilantro hummus, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, spinach, avocado, scallion, nori seaweed wrap, sesame ginger sauce (contains coconut, seeds)

Stuffed Superfood Avocado

$7.00

Cilantro hummus, superseed mix, red pepper flake, housemade hot sauce, microgreens (contains seeds)

Kids Menu

steamed almond milk, cacao powder, maple syrup
9oz Apple Juice

$2.50
9oz Milk

$2.75

Please specify whole, 1%, non-sweetened almond, or coconut.

Berry Banana

$5.00+

Blueberry, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, local grass-fed cheddar cheese (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, dairy)

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, grilled sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), local grass-fed raw cheddar cheese, grass-fed butter (contains gluten, animal product, coconut, dairy)

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$9.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, crustless sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), peanut butter, berry jam served with carrot sticks and green apples (contains peanuts, gluten)

Pineapple Mango

$5.00+

Pineapple, mango, banana, coconut water (contains coconut)

Blue Beary

$8.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), raw almond butter, banana, blueberry (made in the shape of a bear face) KIDS 12yo and younger please (contains tree nuts, gluten)

Kids Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Raw cacao, VT maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), unsweetened almond milk

Grab N' Go

Protein Bar

$4.50

Cashews, dates, coconut oil, chia seeds, cacao, vanilla protein powder (contains coconut, seeds, tree nuts)

Kale Chips

$5.00

Our famous, crunchy, nutrient dense almond-miso kale chips are out of this world, and raw! (contains coconut, soy, tree nuts)

Sweet Potato Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate, coconut oil, eggs, sweet potato, honey, vanilla, coconut flour, almond flour (contains animal product, coconut, tree nuts)

Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Baked fresh daily, flavors vary.

Donut

$3.50

Baked fresh daily, flavors vary.

(2 Pack) Dehydrated Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Gluten Free Flour, Salt, Coconut Sugar, Mini Chocolate Chips, Maca, Coconut Oil, Water, Vanilla Extract

Ginger Fox PB Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Fox Feta & Herb Scone

$4.50Out of stock
Fruit Cup

$6.00

A medley of sliced green apple, blueberry, strawberry, and kiwi

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Poland Springs bottled water

Kombucha ( Flavors Vary)

$5.00

Aquavitae. Subject to availability. Flavors vary.

Coconut Water

$4.00
16oz Milk

$4.75

Please specify whole, 1%, non-sweetened almond, or coconut.

9oz Milk

$2.75

Please specify whole, 1%, non-sweetened almond, or coconut.

9oz Apple Juice

$2.50
Dram Citrus + Blossoms Seltzer

$3.00
Dram Lavender + Lemon Balm Seltzer

$3.00

Lemongrass CBD Seltzer

$5.00
San Pellegrino

$3.00

To Share

Beet the Heat - Family Size

$65.00

Mixed greens, watermelon, cucumber, pickled red onion, beet, local feta cheese, pepitas, sprouts, black garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Blissful Chakra Salad - Family Size

$65.00

 Spinach, mixed greens, kale, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, pepitas, green goddess dressing (contains seeds)

Colorful Curry Bowl - Family Size

$70.00

Roasted sweet potato, spinach, carrot, red + yellow pepper, purple cabbage, avocado, scallion, Thai cashews, sesame seeds, almond miso sauce, muchi curry, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains coconut, seeds, soy, tree nuts)

Falafel Mediterranean Bowl - Family Size

$70.00

Sesame falafel, spinach, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, local feta, microgreens, sesame seed, avocado, yogurt tzatziki, lemon turmeric tahini sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains animal product, dairy, seeds)

Thai Peanut Noodles - Family Size

$70.00

Chilled soba noodles (or sub warm grains + mixed greens), beet pickled organic egg, carrot, beet, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, avocado, Thai cashews, fresh herbs, sesame seeds, peanut ginger sauce (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, peanuts, seeds, tree nuts)

Fiesta Bowl - Family Size

$70.00

Black beans, mixed greens, red + yellow pepper, carrot, cilantro hummus, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, scallion, avolantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains seeds)

Buffalo Cauliflower- Family Size

$70.00

Mixed greens, cabbage, cucumber, red onion, carrot, avocado, scallion, roasted buffalo cauliflower, buffalo sauce, cashew avocado ranch, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains nuts, coconut)

Cobb Salad - Family Size

$65.00

 Spinach, mixed greens, kale, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, pepitas, green goddess dressing (contains animal product, seeds, tree nuts, dairy, coconut)

Retail

Men's Crew Neck Short Sleeve

$28.00

Live Vibrantly V-Neck T-Shirt

$26.00

Women's Crew Neck Tee

$29.00

Unisex Hoodie Sweatshirt

$64.00

Topo Bandanna

$10.00

Yeti 20oz Tumbler

$40.00

Yeti Tumbler Straw Lid

$12.00

Tea Forte Sugar Creamer Set

$12.00

Tea Forte Katie Cup Noir

$20.00
Yeti Dog Bowl

Yeti Dog Bowl

$70.00
Black NH Vinyl Sticker

Black NH Vinyl Sticker

$1.50
White NH Vinyl Sticker

White NH Vinyl Sticker

$1.50

Kids T

$28.00

Trucker Hat

$35.00

Beanie

$22.00

TEAM Retail

Women's Crew

$14.50

Women's V-Neck

$13.00

Women's Slouchy T

$12.50

Men's Crew

$14.00

Sweatshirt

$32.00

Trucker Hat

$15.95

Beanie

$14.95

Mug

$6.97

Yeti

$35.00

Sticker

$0.72