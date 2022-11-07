Langel's Pizza - Schererville

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Classic Pizzas

Small 10" Pizza

$11.75

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and choice of toppings

Medium 12" Pizza

$14.65

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and choice of toppings

Large 14" Pizza

$18.25

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and choice of toppings

Family 16" Pizza

$22.75

Giant 18" Pizza

$25.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and choice of toppings

Jumbo 20" Pizza

$27.65

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and choice of toppings

Deep Dish Pizzas

Deep Dish 12" Pizza

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and choice of toppings

Deep Dish 14" Pizza

$20.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and choice of toppings

Specialty Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00+

Grilled Chicken, Spicy Garlic, Shredded Cheddar and Mozzarella

Veggie Pizza

$16.00+

Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, garlic, spinach, tomato

Combo Pizza

$16.00+

Ground sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion

Lots of Meat Pizza

$16.00+

Ground sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham

Calzone

Calzone

$11.50

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and choice of toppings

Gluten & Crustless Options

Gluten Free 12" Pizza

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and choice of toppings

Crustless 8" Pizza

$11.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and choice of toppings

Appetizers

App Sampler (2)

$10.00

App Sampler (3)

$11.50

Battered Mushrooms

$8.50

Breaded Zucchini

$8.50

Fried Cauliflower

$8.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Onion Rings

$8.50

Reg Tater Tots

$8.50

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Crispy fried chicken tenderlin

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Knockout Nachos

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream, side of jalapenos

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

A Large flour tortilla filled with blended cheese, tomatoes, green onions, served with sour cream

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Topped with nacho cheese and bacon

Hot Tots

$7.00

Fried to crispy perfection, coated in buffalo sauce and sprinkled with mozarella cheese. Served with ranch

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Warm melted cheese, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, jalapenos on the side, served with ranch

Regular Fries

$3.25

Homemade Breadsticks

$7.95

Six of our fresh baked bread sticks served with marinara .

Stuffed Breadsticks

$11.00

Hand rolled, stuffed with mozarella cheese and your choice of sausage or pepperoni. Topped with seasoned garlic butter, Parmesan cheese and marinara sauce

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

A variety of meats and cheese served on a bed of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, and olives with Italian dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, fresh Parmesan, Cesar dressing

Garden Salad

$9.00

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and croutons

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$11.50

Italian Beef, toasted French roll, fries and pickle spear

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$10.00

Grilled ham w/ mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Philly Steak

$10.50

Grilled with sauteed peppers, onions, and mozzarella

Half Pound Burger

$9.50Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00Out of stock

1/2 pound Angus beef burger topped with cheese and bacon

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$10.00

Seasoned grilled chicken & bacon wrapped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and ranch dressing .

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Hand breaded or grilled: buffalo, lettuce, tomato, mixed cheese and ranch

Chicken Philly

$10.50

Grilled chicken with sautéed onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie roll .

Wings

10 Wings

$14.00

Regular or boneless, tossed in choice of wing sauce, and choice or ranch or bleu cheese

20 Wings

$26.00

Regular or boneless, tossed in choice of wing sauce, and choice or ranch or bleu cheese

50 Wings

$65.00

Regular or boneless, tossed in choice of wing sauce, and choice or ranch or bleu cheese

Extra Dressing

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

French

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Cesar

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Breads

Garlic Bread 6"

$5.50

French bread, seasoned garlic butter

Cheese Garlic Bread 6"

$7.00

French bread, mozzarella, and seasoned garlic butter

Pizza Bread 6"

$7.00

French bread, garlic butter, pizza sauce, choice of toppings and mozzarella

Tomato Bread 6"

$8.00

French bread, garlic butter, roma tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

Block

Out of stock

Half Loaf Garlic Bread

$8.50

French bread, seasoned garlic butter

Half Loaf Cheese Garlic Bread

$14.00

French bread, mozzarella, and seasoned garlic butter

Pizza Bread Half Loaf

$14.00

French bread, garlic butter, pizza sauce, choice of toppings and mozzarella

Tomato Bread Half Loaf

$16.00

French bread, garlic butter, roma tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

Block

Out of stock

Full Loaf Garlic Bread

$14.00

French bread, seasoned garlic butter

Full Loaf Cheese Garlic Bread

$22.00

French bread, mozzarella, and seasoned garlic butter

Pizza Bread Full Loaf

$22.00

French bread, garlic butter, pizza sauce, choice of toppings and mozzarella

Tomato Bread Full Loaf

$25.00

French bread, garlic butter, roma tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

Drinks

Pop To Go (2 liter)

$4.00

Pepsi • Diet Pepsi • Mountain Dew • Sierra Mist • Dr. Pepper

Pop To Go (20 oz bottle)

$2.50

Pepsi • Diet Pepsi • Mountain Dew • Sierra Mist • Dr. Pepper

Employee Pop

$0.70

Pepsi • Diet Pepsi • Mountain Dew • Sierra Mist • Dr. Pepper

Restaurant info

Langel’s Pizzeria was founded in 1979 and is proud to be family owned and operated. We are more than just pizza! Try one of our delicious Italian beefs, calzones, or fresh garden salads! Take out and delivery 7 days a week and we also offer catering.

Website

Location

342 East Highway Route 30, Schererville, IN 46375

Directions

