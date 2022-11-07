Langel's Pizza - Schererville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Langel’s Pizzeria was founded in 1979 and is proud to be family owned and operated. We are more than just pizza! Try one of our delicious Italian beefs, calzones, or fresh garden salads! Take out and delivery 7 days a week and we also offer catering.
Location
342 East Highway Route 30, Schererville, IN 46375
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Schererville