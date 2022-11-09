Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lango’s Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

803 Telfair Street

Dublin, GA 31021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Plates

2 Meat Smoke Plate

$18.00

3 Meat Smoke Plate

$20.00

6 pc Shrimp Plate

$13.50

Brown Stew Chicken

$13.00

Fried Chicken Plate 2 Piece

$12.50

Fried Fish Fillet Plate

$13.50

Fried Pork Chop Plate

$13.00

Fried Rib Plate

$17.50

Fried Shrimp & Fish Plate

$14.50

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.00

Pork Chop Plate

$13.00

Smoked Chicken Plate

$13.00

Smoked Hot Wing Plate 10 Pieces

$16.00+

Smoked Hot Wing Plate 6 Pieces

$13.00+

Smoked Rib Plate

$16.75

Turkey Leg Plate

$25.00

Fried Fish Whole (Catfish)

$14.50

Baskets

Shrimp & Fish Basket

$14.50

6 pc Shrimp Basket

$12.75

Fried Fish Basket

$12.00+

Fried Chicken Basket

$7.00

Fried Pork Chops

Out of stock

Fried Ribs Basket

$16.50

Pulled Pork Basket

$10.00

Smoke Chicken Basket

$12.00

Smoke Hot Wing Basket 6 Pieces

$12.00+

Smoked Hot Wing Basket 10 Pieces

$15.00+

Smoked Ribs Basket

$15.00

Sausage Basket

$9.00

Pork Chop Basket

$10.00

Sandwiches

Black Angus Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Black Angus Cheeseburger

$11.00

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Double Cheeseburger

$8.50

Double Hamburger

$7.50

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.00+

Fried Rib Sandwich

$12.50

Black Angus Hamburger

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage

$7.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Ribs Sandwich

$11.50

Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.00

Specialty Items

Crab Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

Fresh Pork Skins

$5.00

Jalapeños Poppers

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potatoe

$18.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.00

Meats

Chitlins

Out of stock

Fried Chicken

Fried Fish - Catfish

Fried Fish - Tilapia

Fried Pork Chops

Fried Ribs

$8.00

Smoked Fried Hot Wings

$9.99+

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Sausages

Smoked Chicken

$13.00

Smoked Ribs

$17.50+

Turkey Leg

$18.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken

6 pc Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Smoke Rib Slab

-$31.00

Smoke Chicken Half

$12.00

Sides

Bake Potato

$5.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Bread

$0.50

Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Collard Greens

$3.50

Corn Bread

$2.50

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.50

Hush Puppies

$3.00

Lima Beans

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

White Rice

$3.00

Corn Nuggets

$4.00

Potato salad

$3.50

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Sea Moss Juice 8oz

$6.00

Juice

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Desserts

Candy Grapes

$7.00+

Funnel Cake Sticks

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

803 Telfair Street, Dublin, GA 31021

Directions

Gallery
Lango’s Smokehouse image
Lango’s Smokehouse image
Lango’s Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Place
orange starNo Reviews
8544 south marcus St Wrightsville, GA 31096
View restaurantnext
Company Supply Rotisserie
orange starNo Reviews
107 W. Jackson St Dublin, GA 31021
View restaurantnext
Holy Smokes BBQ - Brick and Mortar
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Hillcrest Parkway Suite B-9 Dublin, GA 31021
View restaurantnext
Holy Smokes BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Hillcrest Parkway Dublin, GA 31021
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dublin
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston