  • Home
  • /
  • Tulsa
  • /
  • Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive
A map showing the location of Lanna Thai Restaurant 7227 South Memorial DriveView gallery

Lanna Thai Restaurant 7227 South Memorial Drive

review star

No reviews yet

7227 South Memorial Drive

Tulsa, OK 74133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

26. Pad Thai
24. Lanna Khao Pad
1. Lanna Spring Rolls (2)

Appetizers

1. Lanna Spring Rolls (2)

$6.95

Ground chicken, carrots, celery, ear mushrooms, glass noodles, cilantro and garlic mix. Seasoned with black pepper, hand rolled and deep fried to perfection. Served with Lanna Thai classic spring roll sauce.

2. Satay Gai (6)

$13.95

Tasty grilled chicken skewers marinated in sweet coconut milk and Thai spices. Served with Lanna Thai peanut sauce and sweet and sour cucumber salad.. Accompanied by toasted bread.

5. Peek Gai Tod

$8.95

Chicken wings and drumettes marinated in Lanna Thai special sauce and deep fried to perfection.

6. Tao Hoo Tod

$7.95

Fried fresh tofu served with Lanna Thai sweet and sour cucumber salad. Topped with crushed roasted peanuts

8. Thai Salad

$9.95

Thai sweet and sour sauce drizzled on top of carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, roasted peanuts and iceberg lettuce.

A1. Lanna Thai Dumplings - Chicken

$8.95

Steamed dumplings. Each filled with bamboo shoots, carrots and green peas. Topped with crispy garlic and served with Lanna Thai special sauce.

A2. Lanna Thai Dumplings - Pork

$8.95

Steamed dumplings. Each filled with bamboo shoots, carrots and green peas. Topped with crispy garlic and served with Lanna Thai special sauce.

A8. Goong Hom Pah (6)

$13.95

Marinated jumbo shrimp wrapped in wonton wrappers then deep-fried. Served with Lanna Thai sweet and sour sauce.

A13. Vegan Spring Rolls (2)

$5.95

Carrots, celery, ear mushrooms, glass noodles, cilantro and garlic mix. Seasoned with black pepper, hand rolled and deep fried to perfection. Served with Lanna Thai classic spring roll sauce.

A14. Thung Tong (8)

$8.95

Crispy fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, imitation crab and green onions. Served with Lanna Thai sweet and sour sauce.

A15. Mhoo Tod

$8.95

Sliced pork marinated in coriander sauce then deep fried. Served with Lanna Thai signature sweet and sour sauce.

Soup Entrees

9. Tom Kha Gai

$14.95

A spicy tart chicken soup with galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, tamarind juice and coconut milk. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Served with steamed rice. $14.95

10. Tom Yum Goong

$18.95

A spicy tart jumbo shrimp soup with galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and lime juice. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Served with steamed rice.

11. Tom Yum Gai

$14.95

A spicy tart chicken soup with galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and lime juice. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Served with steamed rice.

32. Poh-Taek

$24.95

A spicy tart jumbo shrimp, scallops, calamari, salmon fillet soup with galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and lime juice. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Served with steamed rice.

36. Lanna Gang Juerd

$15.95

A soup with seasoned ground pork mixed with clear noodles, mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions, bean sprouts and napa cabbage in chicken broth. Topped with green onions, cilantro and crispy garlic. Served with steamed rice.

46. Ba-Mee Mhoo Dang

$15.95

Egg noodles with Thai style BBQ pork, bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro. Can be made with or without chicken broth. If without chicken broth, will be topped with crispy wontons.

Salad Entrees

12. Lahb

$15.95

Choice of cooked ground meat and onions tossed in a fresh lime juice dressing and parched rice. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Lettuce and cucumbers on the side.

17. Nuah Nom Tok

$16.95

Marinated beef grilled and sliced with onions, tossed in a fresh lime juice dressing and parched rice. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Lettuce and cucumbers on the side.

45. Yum Yum

$16.95

Choice of grilled meat tossed with iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers in a fresh lime juice dressing. Topped with green onions and cilantro.

64. Yum Talay

$24.95

Boiled scallops, calamari, jumbo shrimp and a salmon fillet tossed with carrots, onions, cilantro, tomatoes and lemon grass in a fresh garlic-lime dressing. Topped with kaffir lime leaves and cashew nuts.

Curries

13. Gang Keow Wahn

$15.95

Choice of meat cooked in green curry paste, coconut milk with green peas, carrots, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans and sweet basil.

14. Gang Pah

$15.95

Choice of meat cooked in red curry paste (NO COCONUT MILK) with sweet peas, carrots, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, sweet basil, green beans, baby corn and mushrooms.

22. Panang

$15.95

Choice of meat cooked in Panang curry paste, sweet basil, red and green bell peppers and coconut milk. Topped with kaffir lime leaves.

38. Gang Ga-Rhee

$15.95

Choice of meat cooked in coconut milk, Ga-rhee paste (yellow curry) with onions, potatoes and carrots.

39. Gang Mussa-Muhn Nuah

$15.95

Beef cooked in coconut milk, Mussa-muhn curry paste with onions, potatoes, carrots, peanuts and tamarind juice.

41. Gang Khua Sappa-Ros

$15.95

Choice of meat cooked in coconut milk, Red curry paste with pineapples and carrots.

50. Praram Long-Song

$15.95

Steamed chicken on a bed of steamed carrots, broccoli, mushrooms and bean sprouts. Topped with a coconut-curry peanut sauce.

55. Gang Dang

$15.95

Choice of meat cooked in red curry paste, coconut milk with carrots, green peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans and sweet basil.

Seafood

23. Pad Nam-Prik Pao Talay

$24.95

Stir-fried scallops, calamari, jumbo shrimp, salmon fillet, bell peppers, carrots, onions and sweet basil in a special Lanna Thai Nam-Prik Pao sauce.

57. Pla Jian

$23.95

Crispy fried whole Trout fillet topped with Lanna Thai sweet and sour sauce, ginger, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers and tamarind juice.

60. Pla Song Kruan

$23.95

Crispy fried whole trout fillet, topped with shredded green apple, red onions, carrots, iceberg lettuce, roasted peanuts and cilantro. Tossed in a fresh lime juice dressing.

61. Pla Rahd Prik

$23.95

Crispy fried whole trout fillet, topped with bell peppers and kaffir lime leaves in a red curry-coconut milk sauce.

63. Goong Kratiam Prik-Tai

$18.95

Stir fried jumbo shrimp marinated in garlic-pepper paste topped with cilantro. Cucumbers, broccoli and tomatoes served on the side.

66. Seafood Pad Pong Ga-Rhee

$24.95

Stir fried scallops, calamari, jumbo shrimp and salmon with egg, celery, red and green bell peppers, green and yellow onions, carrots, Ga-rhee powder and condensed milk.

67. Panang Seafood

$24.95

Stir fried scallops, calamari, jumbo shrimp, salmon with bell peppers, fresh sweet basil cooked in Panang curry paste and coconut milk. Topped with kaffir lime leaves.

68. Rahd Na Talay

$24.95

Calamari, scallops, jumbo shrimp and salmon with mixed vegetables in soybean gravy. Served over stir-fried noodles with black soy sauce.

Stir-Fries

16. Pad Prew-Wahn

$17.95

Combination of chicken, pork and jumbo shrimp with cucumbers, tomatoes, pineapples, bell peppers and onions stir fried in Lanna Thai special sweet and sour sauce. Served with steamed rice.

18. Pad Pak Ruam

$17.95

Stir fried mixed vegetables with chicken, pork and jumbo shrimp in Lanna Thai special sauce. Served with steamed rice.

19. Pad Khing

$14.95

Choice of meat stir fried with ginger, onions, celery, carrots, bell peppers and ear mushrooms. Served with steamed rice.

20. Pad Bai Kra-Prao

$14.95

Choice of meat stir fried with sweet basil, bell peppers, carrots, garlic, green and yellow onions. Served with steamed rice.

24. Lanna Khao Pad

$14.95

Thai fried rice with your choice of meat, green peas, carrots, yellow onions and tomatoes. Topped with a fried egg and green onions. Served with fresh cucumbers, lime and clear soup.

25. Lanna Khao Pad Goong

$18.95

Thai fried rice with jumbo shrimp, green peas, carrots, yellow onions and tomatoes. Topped with a fried egg and green onions. Served with fresh cucumbers, lime and clear soup.

26. Pad Thai

$17.95

Traditional Thai stir fried noodles with chicken, jumbo shrimps, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, egg and roasted peanuts in Lanna Thai sauce. Fresh bean sprouts and lime on the side.

27. Rahd Na

$14.95

Stir fried choice of meat with mixed vegetables in soybean gravy. Served over stir fried noodles with black soy sauce.

28. Pad See-Iew

$14.95

Stir fried rice noodles and mixed vegetables with your choice of meat in Lanna Thai sweet soy sauce.

34. Pad Wuhn-Sen

$15.95

Clear noodles with your choice of meat, eggs, baby corns, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, celery, green and yellow onions. Served with steamed rice.

35. Khao Kratiam Prik-Tai

$15.95

Stir fried choice of meat marinated in Lanna Thai garlicpepper sauce with cucumbers, broccoli and tomatoes on the side. Served with steamed rice and clear soup.

40. Gai Pad Med Ma-Muang

$15.95

Thai style chicken stir fried with bell peppers, carrots, onions and crispy chili in Lanna Thai special sauce. Topped with cashew nuts. Served with steamed rice.

52. Pad Ma-Khuer

$16.95

Stir fried eggplant with your choice of meat, bell peppers, tomatoes and sweet basil in a fresh Lanna Thai garlicsoybean sauce. Served with steamed rice.

53. Pad Nua Nam Man Hoi Broccoli

$14.95

Stir fried broccoli and beef in Lanna Thai oyster sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Dessert

Sticky Rice with Mango

$8.00Out of stock

Stick Rice with Custard

$6.95

Dinner Specials

L1D. Vegetarian Delight

$14.95

Rice noodles, fried tofu and vegetables in the Lanna Thai special sauce. Topped with crispy wontons.

L5D. Off-Shore Sen-Lek

$14.95

Noodles in chicken broth with choice of meat and bean sprouts. Topped with green onions and cilantro.

L6D. On-Shore Sen-Lek

$14.95

Noodles with choice of meat and bean sprouts. Topped with green onions, cilantro and crispy wontons.

L7D. Off-Shore Sen-Lek Tom Yum

$14.95

Noodles in chicken broth with choice of meat, bean sprouts and crushed roasted peanuts. Topped with green onions and cilantro.

L8D. On-Shore Sen-Lek Tom Yum

$14.95

Noodles with choice of meat, bean sprouts and crushed roasted peanuts. Topped with green onions, cilantro and crispy wontons.

L11D. Pad Khee-Mao

$14.95

Stir fried noodles with choice of meat, garlic and mixed vegetables in Lanna Thai spicy basil sauce.

L17D. Khao Pad Pinapple

$14.95

Thai fried rice with your choice of meat, green peas, carrots, onions, tomatoes and ga-rhee powder. Pineapples and raisins added for a sweet accent. Served with fresh cucumbers, lime and clear soup.

Kids Menu

K1. Khao-Pad

$9.95

Lanna Thai fried rice with choice of meat, eggs, green peas, carrots, onions and tomatoes. Topped with green onions. Served with fresh cucumbers, lime and clear soup.

K2. Peek Gai Tod

$9.95

Chicken wings and drumettes marinated in our Lanna Thai special sauce then deep fried to perfection. Served with steamed rice.

Extra Items

$$Extra Pork

$3.00

$$Extra Beef

$3.00

$$Extra Chicken

$3.00

$$ Extra Seafood Medley

$11.00

$$Extra Clear Soup

$2.00

$$Extra Crispy Wontons

$1.00

$$Extra Steam Noodle

$2.50

$$Extra Egg Noodles

$5.00

$$Extra Steam Rice

$2.50

$$Extra Fried Noodles

$3.50

$$Extra Fried Rice

$3.50

$$Extra Peanut Sauce A6

$1.00

$$Extra Peanuts #2

$2.00

$$Extra A15 Sauce

$1.00

$$Extra Spring Roll Sauce

$1.00

$$Extra A14 Sauce

$1.00

$$Extra Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

$$Extra Cucumbers Sauce

$1.00

$$Extra Steamed Veggies

$2.50

$$Extra Cashew Nuts

$2.50

$$Extra Bread

$1.00

$$ Extra Egg On Top

$2.50

$$ Extra Egg In Side

$2.50

$$ Steam Broccoli (on the side)

$2.50

$$ Steam Brocolli (cook inside)

$2.50

$$ Sub Fried Rice

$1.00

$$ Fried Tofu

$3.00

$$$ Steam Chicken On The Side

$3.00

$$ Extra Ground Peanut

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7227 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74133

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

King Burrito - Tulsa 71st st
orange star4.5 • 7
9311 E 71st St Tulsa, OK 74133
View restaurantnext
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
orange star4.0 • 59
6231 E. 61 St. Tulsa, OK 74136
View restaurantnext
Fish Daddy's
orange star3.5 • 168
10624 E 71st Tulsa, OK 74133
View restaurantnext
Harden’s Hamburgers & More - 6611 South 101st East Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
6611 South 101st East Avenue Tulsa, OK 74133
View restaurantnext
Farrell Bread & Bakery - Farrell - 8090 S Yale Ave
orange starNo Reviews
8090 S. Yale Ave. Tulsa, OK 74136
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Fontana
orange star4.5 • 597
7877 E 51st St Tulsa, OK 74145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Kilkenny's Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 5,213
1413 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
JC's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 3,652
2911 S Harvard Ave Tulsa, OK 74114
View restaurantnext
Coney I-Lander - #5 11th Street
orange star4.6 • 2,554
2838 East 11th Street Tulsa, OK 74104
View restaurantnext
Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Prossimo
orange star4.5 • 2,395
1550 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
orange star4.8 • 1,951
1334 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston