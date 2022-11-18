Lanna Thai Restaurant 7227 South Memorial Drive
7227 South Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK 74133
Appetizers
1. Lanna Spring Rolls (2)
Ground chicken, carrots, celery, ear mushrooms, glass noodles, cilantro and garlic mix. Seasoned with black pepper, hand rolled and deep fried to perfection. Served with Lanna Thai classic spring roll sauce.
2. Satay Gai (6)
Tasty grilled chicken skewers marinated in sweet coconut milk and Thai spices. Served with Lanna Thai peanut sauce and sweet and sour cucumber salad.. Accompanied by toasted bread.
5. Peek Gai Tod
Chicken wings and drumettes marinated in Lanna Thai special sauce and deep fried to perfection.
6. Tao Hoo Tod
Fried fresh tofu served with Lanna Thai sweet and sour cucumber salad. Topped with crushed roasted peanuts
8. Thai Salad
Thai sweet and sour sauce drizzled on top of carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, roasted peanuts and iceberg lettuce.
A1. Lanna Thai Dumplings - Chicken
Steamed dumplings. Each filled with bamboo shoots, carrots and green peas. Topped with crispy garlic and served with Lanna Thai special sauce.
A2. Lanna Thai Dumplings - Pork
Steamed dumplings. Each filled with bamboo shoots, carrots and green peas. Topped with crispy garlic and served with Lanna Thai special sauce.
A8. Goong Hom Pah (6)
Marinated jumbo shrimp wrapped in wonton wrappers then deep-fried. Served with Lanna Thai sweet and sour sauce.
A13. Vegan Spring Rolls (2)
Carrots, celery, ear mushrooms, glass noodles, cilantro and garlic mix. Seasoned with black pepper, hand rolled and deep fried to perfection. Served with Lanna Thai classic spring roll sauce.
A14. Thung Tong (8)
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, imitation crab and green onions. Served with Lanna Thai sweet and sour sauce.
A15. Mhoo Tod
Sliced pork marinated in coriander sauce then deep fried. Served with Lanna Thai signature sweet and sour sauce.
Soup Entrees
9. Tom Kha Gai
A spicy tart chicken soup with galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, tamarind juice and coconut milk. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Served with steamed rice. $14.95
10. Tom Yum Goong
A spicy tart jumbo shrimp soup with galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and lime juice. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Served with steamed rice.
11. Tom Yum Gai
A spicy tart chicken soup with galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and lime juice. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Served with steamed rice.
32. Poh-Taek
A spicy tart jumbo shrimp, scallops, calamari, salmon fillet soup with galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and lime juice. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Served with steamed rice.
36. Lanna Gang Juerd
A soup with seasoned ground pork mixed with clear noodles, mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions, bean sprouts and napa cabbage in chicken broth. Topped with green onions, cilantro and crispy garlic. Served with steamed rice.
46. Ba-Mee Mhoo Dang
Egg noodles with Thai style BBQ pork, bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro. Can be made with or without chicken broth. If without chicken broth, will be topped with crispy wontons.
Salad Entrees
12. Lahb
Choice of cooked ground meat and onions tossed in a fresh lime juice dressing and parched rice. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Lettuce and cucumbers on the side.
17. Nuah Nom Tok
Marinated beef grilled and sliced with onions, tossed in a fresh lime juice dressing and parched rice. Topped with green onions and cilantro. Lettuce and cucumbers on the side.
45. Yum Yum
Choice of grilled meat tossed with iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers in a fresh lime juice dressing. Topped with green onions and cilantro.
64. Yum Talay
Boiled scallops, calamari, jumbo shrimp and a salmon fillet tossed with carrots, onions, cilantro, tomatoes and lemon grass in a fresh garlic-lime dressing. Topped with kaffir lime leaves and cashew nuts.
Curries
13. Gang Keow Wahn
Choice of meat cooked in green curry paste, coconut milk with green peas, carrots, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans and sweet basil.
14. Gang Pah
Choice of meat cooked in red curry paste (NO COCONUT MILK) with sweet peas, carrots, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, sweet basil, green beans, baby corn and mushrooms.
22. Panang
Choice of meat cooked in Panang curry paste, sweet basil, red and green bell peppers and coconut milk. Topped with kaffir lime leaves.
38. Gang Ga-Rhee
Choice of meat cooked in coconut milk, Ga-rhee paste (yellow curry) with onions, potatoes and carrots.
39. Gang Mussa-Muhn Nuah
Beef cooked in coconut milk, Mussa-muhn curry paste with onions, potatoes, carrots, peanuts and tamarind juice.
41. Gang Khua Sappa-Ros
Choice of meat cooked in coconut milk, Red curry paste with pineapples and carrots.
50. Praram Long-Song
Steamed chicken on a bed of steamed carrots, broccoli, mushrooms and bean sprouts. Topped with a coconut-curry peanut sauce.
55. Gang Dang
Choice of meat cooked in red curry paste, coconut milk with carrots, green peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans and sweet basil.
Seafood
23. Pad Nam-Prik Pao Talay
Stir-fried scallops, calamari, jumbo shrimp, salmon fillet, bell peppers, carrots, onions and sweet basil in a special Lanna Thai Nam-Prik Pao sauce.
57. Pla Jian
Crispy fried whole Trout fillet topped with Lanna Thai sweet and sour sauce, ginger, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers and tamarind juice.
60. Pla Song Kruan
Crispy fried whole trout fillet, topped with shredded green apple, red onions, carrots, iceberg lettuce, roasted peanuts and cilantro. Tossed in a fresh lime juice dressing.
61. Pla Rahd Prik
Crispy fried whole trout fillet, topped with bell peppers and kaffir lime leaves in a red curry-coconut milk sauce.
63. Goong Kratiam Prik-Tai
Stir fried jumbo shrimp marinated in garlic-pepper paste topped with cilantro. Cucumbers, broccoli and tomatoes served on the side.
66. Seafood Pad Pong Ga-Rhee
Stir fried scallops, calamari, jumbo shrimp and salmon with egg, celery, red and green bell peppers, green and yellow onions, carrots, Ga-rhee powder and condensed milk.
67. Panang Seafood
Stir fried scallops, calamari, jumbo shrimp, salmon with bell peppers, fresh sweet basil cooked in Panang curry paste and coconut milk. Topped with kaffir lime leaves.
68. Rahd Na Talay
Calamari, scallops, jumbo shrimp and salmon with mixed vegetables in soybean gravy. Served over stir-fried noodles with black soy sauce.
Stir-Fries
16. Pad Prew-Wahn
Combination of chicken, pork and jumbo shrimp with cucumbers, tomatoes, pineapples, bell peppers and onions stir fried in Lanna Thai special sweet and sour sauce. Served with steamed rice.
18. Pad Pak Ruam
Stir fried mixed vegetables with chicken, pork and jumbo shrimp in Lanna Thai special sauce. Served with steamed rice.
19. Pad Khing
Choice of meat stir fried with ginger, onions, celery, carrots, bell peppers and ear mushrooms. Served with steamed rice.
20. Pad Bai Kra-Prao
Choice of meat stir fried with sweet basil, bell peppers, carrots, garlic, green and yellow onions. Served with steamed rice.
24. Lanna Khao Pad
Thai fried rice with your choice of meat, green peas, carrots, yellow onions and tomatoes. Topped with a fried egg and green onions. Served with fresh cucumbers, lime and clear soup.
25. Lanna Khao Pad Goong
Thai fried rice with jumbo shrimp, green peas, carrots, yellow onions and tomatoes. Topped with a fried egg and green onions. Served with fresh cucumbers, lime and clear soup.
26. Pad Thai
Traditional Thai stir fried noodles with chicken, jumbo shrimps, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, egg and roasted peanuts in Lanna Thai sauce. Fresh bean sprouts and lime on the side.
27. Rahd Na
Stir fried choice of meat with mixed vegetables in soybean gravy. Served over stir fried noodles with black soy sauce.
28. Pad See-Iew
Stir fried rice noodles and mixed vegetables with your choice of meat in Lanna Thai sweet soy sauce.
34. Pad Wuhn-Sen
Clear noodles with your choice of meat, eggs, baby corns, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, celery, green and yellow onions. Served with steamed rice.
35. Khao Kratiam Prik-Tai
Stir fried choice of meat marinated in Lanna Thai garlicpepper sauce with cucumbers, broccoli and tomatoes on the side. Served with steamed rice and clear soup.
40. Gai Pad Med Ma-Muang
Thai style chicken stir fried with bell peppers, carrots, onions and crispy chili in Lanna Thai special sauce. Topped with cashew nuts. Served with steamed rice.
52. Pad Ma-Khuer
Stir fried eggplant with your choice of meat, bell peppers, tomatoes and sweet basil in a fresh Lanna Thai garlicsoybean sauce. Served with steamed rice.
53. Pad Nua Nam Man Hoi Broccoli
Stir fried broccoli and beef in Lanna Thai oyster sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Dinner Specials
L1D. Vegetarian Delight
Rice noodles, fried tofu and vegetables in the Lanna Thai special sauce. Topped with crispy wontons.
L5D. Off-Shore Sen-Lek
Noodles in chicken broth with choice of meat and bean sprouts. Topped with green onions and cilantro.
L6D. On-Shore Sen-Lek
Noodles with choice of meat and bean sprouts. Topped with green onions, cilantro and crispy wontons.
L7D. Off-Shore Sen-Lek Tom Yum
Noodles in chicken broth with choice of meat, bean sprouts and crushed roasted peanuts. Topped with green onions and cilantro.
L8D. On-Shore Sen-Lek Tom Yum
Noodles with choice of meat, bean sprouts and crushed roasted peanuts. Topped with green onions, cilantro and crispy wontons.
L11D. Pad Khee-Mao
Stir fried noodles with choice of meat, garlic and mixed vegetables in Lanna Thai spicy basil sauce.
L17D. Khao Pad Pinapple
Thai fried rice with your choice of meat, green peas, carrots, onions, tomatoes and ga-rhee powder. Pineapples and raisins added for a sweet accent. Served with fresh cucumbers, lime and clear soup.
Kids Menu
K1. Khao-Pad
Lanna Thai fried rice with choice of meat, eggs, green peas, carrots, onions and tomatoes. Topped with green onions. Served with fresh cucumbers, lime and clear soup.
K2. Peek Gai Tod
Chicken wings and drumettes marinated in our Lanna Thai special sauce then deep fried to perfection. Served with steamed rice.
Extra Items
$$Extra Pork
$$Extra Beef
$$Extra Chicken
$$ Extra Seafood Medley
$$Extra Clear Soup
$$Extra Crispy Wontons
$$Extra Steam Noodle
$$Extra Egg Noodles
$$Extra Steam Rice
$$Extra Fried Noodles
$$Extra Fried Rice
$$Extra Peanut Sauce A6
$$Extra Peanuts #2
$$Extra A15 Sauce
$$Extra Spring Roll Sauce
$$Extra A14 Sauce
$$Extra Dumpling Sauce
$$Extra Cucumbers Sauce
$$Extra Steamed Veggies
$$Extra Cashew Nuts
$$Extra Bread
$$ Extra Egg On Top
$$ Extra Egg In Side
$$ Steam Broccoli (on the side)
$$ Steam Brocolli (cook inside)
$$ Sub Fried Rice
$$ Fried Tofu
$$$ Steam Chicken On The Side
$$ Extra Ground Peanut
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
7227 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74133
