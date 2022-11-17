Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Ramen
Asian Fusion

Lan Ramen

1,508 Reviews

$

4 Hulfish Street

Princeton, NJ 08542

N1 Lanzhou Beef Noodles
R1 Home-style Basil Fried Rice
N2 Lanzhou Braised Beef Noodles

Appetizer

A1 Original Cucumber

$8.00

Entire cucumber sliced, packed in house-made sesame dressing.

A2 Rock Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp tempura served with Japanese mayo

A4 Mini Buns

$9.00

Your choice of beef or tempura shrimp

A5 Perfect Crispy Potstickers

$9.50

Crispy golden potstickers, home-made skins. Tender and juicy! Comes 5 pieces per order.

A5L Party Size Potstickers

$19.00
A7 Eggplant Fries

$10.00

A stack of insanely delicious eggplant fries served with a slightly sweet dipping sauce.

A8 Pork Belly Cucumber Roll

$14.00

Insanely thin slices of pork belly, wrapped with paper thin cucumber topped with our spicy garlic sesame sauce

A9 Lotus Root Salad

$14.00

Thinly sliced, mixed w/ an inviting hint of our own ginger paste. Topped with roasted sesame seeds.

A10 Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

$14.00

OUR very popular popcorn chicken, crisp and juicy, Served w/ deep fried basil leaves & sea salt

A11 Dan Dan Noodle (peanuts cannot be omitted)

$13.00

Thin noodles served in a savory & spicy mixture, topped with minced pork & coarsely ground peanut. Peanuts cannot be omitted.

A14 Shrimp Wonton Soup

$15.00

The amazing shrimp wonton using Rui's secret recipe. Our wonton is made with pieces of shrimp and bits of ground pork. Served in a hearty bowl of beef broth, topped with shanghai tips.

A15 Shrimp Wonton In Spicy Peanuts

$14.00

Handpulled Ramen

N0 The Ultimate Lanzhou Beef Noodles

$16.00

(Spicy dish) Our Most Authentic Representation of the Lanzhou Beef Noodle. Thin slices of beef in clear broth, dunked with a spoonful a Lanzhou Chili Oil, a splash of black vinegar, topped with abundant baby leek, cilantro. No modification for this version. We dare you try it. (gf*)

N1 Lanzhou Beef Noodles

$15.00

Hand pulled noodles in clear broth. Slow simmered hearty beef thinly sliced. Topped with slices of daikon, cilantro and baby leek.

N2 Lanzhou Braised Beef Noodles

$16.00

Hand pulled noodles in soup and beef cubes in dark sauce. Our braised beef melts in your mouth. Topped with cilantro and baby spinach.

N4 Monster Spicy Beef Noodles

$16.00

Hand pulled noodles with thin slices of beef. Topped with our peppercorn spicy chili oil and baby spinach. Spice level ***

N5 Beijing Zha Jiang Mian

$16.00

Hand pulled noodles mixed with soybean paste and braised pork meat. Topped with shredded cucumbers, carrots, sprouts and chickpeas. Does not contain broth.

N6 Tomato and Egg Noodles

$16.00

Hand pulled noodles served in a simple tomato and egg broth. Topped with scallions and baby napa.

N7 Scallion And Ginger Noodles

$15.00

Hand pulled noodles, served without broth. Noodles are served in a scallion ginger sauce and topped with baby napa. Does not contain broth.

N8 Lanzhou Home-Style Noodles

$15.00

Hand pulled noodles, served in beef broth with a hint of Lanzhou sesame butter and peanut butter. Topped with cilantro and baby spinach. (Warning: this dish contains peanuts! Cannot be omitted.)

N9 Home-style Stir-Fried Beef Noodles

$18.00

Hand pulled stir-fried noodles with beef, tomatoes, red onions and green peppers.

XN Plain Noodles without broth

$6.00

NN Plain Noodles with broth

$11.00

Side Of Beef Broth

$6.00

NS1 Carrot And Radish Pickled Salad

$4.00

Entrees

B1 Nomad Mongolian Beef

$19.00

"Famous for its robust flavor, slightly spicy and sweet. Deep tones with baby leek. Spice level **"

B3 Triple Pepper Beef

$19.00

The perfect balance between long horn pepper and slices of beef, addicting and spicy

B4 Beef in Hot Chili Bowl

$22.00

"Slices of Beef dipped in Red Hot Chili Bowl along with a stack of bean sprouts and baby nappa, topped with finely grounded peppercorn Spice level ***"

B5 Griddle Cooked Spicy Pot (Beef)

$20.00

"Griddle cooked pot, zing of Sichuan peppercorn along with the heat of chilies with Beef. Spice level ***"

B6 Shabu Shabu Beef

$22.00

"Shabu fatty beef, baby mushrooms, volcano peppers, beansprouts. Very Spicy with tons of volcano peppers. Spicy level ***"

B7 Shabu Beef with Glass Noodles in Pickled Broth

$23.00

Naturally Pickled And Sour, Mushrooms, Shabu Shabu Beef, with Glass Moodles. Spicy level ***"

B8 Sizzling Griddle Pot Beef

$23.00

Sizzling Beef with baby bamboo, red pepper, jalapeño peppers. You simply cannot get enough of it. Warning: This dish contains sesame seeds. Cannot be omitted or modified.

C1 Kung Pao Chicken

$16.00

Slightly sweet, spicy chicken cubes sautéed with green and red peppers. Topped with peanuts

C2 Crispy Spicy Chicken

$17.00

"Fiercely spicy. Dark meat chicken sauteed with dry pepper and Szechuan peppercorn. Spice level ** "

C3 Sesame Chicken

$16.00

"Chicken cubes sauteed with our savory sweet sauce (Warning: this dish contains toasted sesame seeds! Cannot be omitted.)"

C4 Big Plate Chicken

$19.00

" Dark meat chicken sauteed with red onion and bell pepper. Stewed with potatoes and tomatoes, cooked in its own juice and mildly spicy gravy. Spice level * "

C5 Griddle Spicy Pot (Chicken)

$19.00

"Griddle cooked pot, zing of Sichuan peppercorn along with ithe heat of chilies with Chicken Spice level ***"

C6 Chicken Curry

$17.00

"Cooked with carrots and potatoes. Topped with basil. Very flavorful. Spice level *"

C7 Triple Pepper Egg

$15.00

Triple pepper sauteed with scramble eggs.

C8 Spicy Sizzling Chicken Griddle

$18.00

Sizzling Chicken with bamboo, red pepper, Jalapeño peppers. You simply cannot get enough of it. (gf) warning: this dish contains sesame seeds. Cannot be omitted.

L1 Cumin Lamb

$21.00

"Lamb shoulder cooked with crushed cumin seeds, scallion, dried red peppers and tossed with cilantro. Very tender. Spice level **"

L2 Baby Lamb Chop

$26.00

"Dry rubbed and sauteed with Sichuan peppercorn, cumin seeds, sprinkled with fresh black pepper. Spice level **"

L3 Triple Pepper Lamb

$21.00

"thin slices of tender lamb, along with Colorful chilies Spice level ***"

L4 Fiery Lamb Stew of Lanzhou

$21.00

"The most famous lamb dish of Lanzhou made with the finest meats. This stew pairs perfectly with Hand Pulled Wide Noodle. Enjoy tender and spicy lamb, rich, with an authentic flair. Spice level ***"

P1 Baby Back Ribs (Pork)

$21.00

Braised baby back ribs. Incredibly tender, Slow cooked in a sweet dark sauce.

P2 Taiwanese Style Pork Chop

$17.00

The very famous Taiwanese style pork chop fried and served alongside rice and steamed broccoli.

P3 Lou Minced Pork Belly Over Rice

$17.00

Carefully grounded pork belly meat, slowed cooked in our Own Lou along with an egg and White Rice. Topped with steamed baby nappa

P4 Shredded Pork with Bamboo Shoots

$18.00

Slightly sweet, vaguely spicy, thin slices of shredded pork, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushroom, a hint of sweet vinaigrette

P5 The Farmer's Wife Pork Belly

$19.00

Thin slices of pork belly, baby leek, along with fermented small black beans, enticing and spicy.

P6 Fire Fried Pork Belly

$19.00

"Super thin slices of pork belly, cooked along chili, baby leek, red pepper. Spice level **"

P7 Caramelized Pork with Steam Mini Buns

$21.00

"A fun dish! Caramelized pork, shredded cucumbers, scallions, volcano pepper and toasted sesame. Place inside steamed buns for a super treat. Spice level **"

P9 The Ultimate Meat Ball with Wild Mushroom bowl

$19.00

Deliciously made Mini Meatballs (pork) made right @Lan Ramen, cooked with black woodear mushrooms, wild mushrooms and topped with Pea Shoots!

S1 Kung Pao Shrimp

$21.00

"Cooked in the same stylings as our Kung Pao Chicken, using fresh shrimp. (Warning: this dish contains cashews! Cannot be omitted.) Spice level *"

S2 Seafood Tofu

$26.00

A delicious combo of calamari, baby shrimp, fish fillet, black wood ear mushrooms, topped with baby napa.

S3 Jumbo Ginger Tomato Shrimp

$23.00

Jumbo Shrimp, together with tomato and baby scallion. Slightly sweet.

S4 Spicy Fish Fillet in Chili Bowl

$24.00

"A bowl of Fish fillet, along with stacks of bean sprouts and baby leek, dipped in red hot Chili Bowl. Numbing with Sichuan peppercorn Spice level ***"

S5 Griddle Cooked Spicy Pot (Fish)

$23.00

"Griddle cooked pot, zing of Sichuan peppercorn along with the heat of chilies. Spice level ***"

S6 Griddle Cooked Spicy Pot (Seafood)

$26.00

"Griddle cooked pot, zing of Sichuan peppercorn along with the heat of chilies with shrimp, calamari, fish fillet. Spice level ***"

S8 Spicy Sizzling Fish Griddle

$26.00

Spicy Sizzling Fish Fillet with baby bamboo, red pepper, jalapeño peppers, red chili dry peppers. You simply cannot get enough of it. Warning: this dish contains sesame seeds. Cannot be omitted or modified.

S9 Spicy Sizzling Seafood Griddle

$26.00

Spicy Sizzling Seafood: calamari, shrimp, and fish fillet with baby bamboo, red pepper and jalapeño peppers. You simply cannot get enough of it. Warning: This dish contains sesame seeds. It cannot be omitted or modified.

Rice & Sides

R1 Home-style Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Simple ingredients: rice, egg, onion, scallion, basil, ginger and a dash of salt.

Side of White Rice

$1.50

Side of Lan's Chili Oil

$0.50

NS1 Carrot And Radish Pickled Salad

$4.00

Vegetables

V1 Shanghai Bok Choy

$16.00

Shanghai Baby Napa sauteed with garlic, sake, and a dash of sea salt

V3 Pan Fried Potatoes

$16.00

"These delicious potato slices are pan fried with simple ingredients: garlic, scallion and dash of sea salt. Spice level *"

V4 Sugar Snap Peas

$18.00

Fresh sugar snap peas cooked with sake and seasonal vegetables.

V5 Bean Tops

$20.00

Refreshing greens sauteed with garlic and ginger. A vegetarian favorite.

V6 Celtuce

$16.00

Light green celtuce stem, sauteed lightly with baby black wood ear mushroom.

V7 Water Spinach

$19.00

This amazing vegetable is subtly sweet. Has an abundant source of vitamin A, C, and minerals! Loaded with antioxidants. Sauteed with garlic, white wine, and a dash of seasalt

V8 Ma Po Tofu (Non-GMO)

$15.00

Non-GMO soft tofu. Spicy and aromatic. Tongue numbing! Contains fresh scallion.

V9 Flash Fried String Beans

$18.00

Flash Fried shallots and string beans, burnt garlic

V10 Griddle Cooked Spicy Pot Vegetable

$20.00

"Griddle cooked pot, zing of Sichuan peppercorn along with the heat of chilies with assorted vegetables. Spice level ***"

V11 Spicy Sizzling Vegetable Griddle

$21.00
V12 The Three Sisters Vegetables

$18.00

"Potatoes, eggplants, bell peppers cooked perfectly, then combined together in our house made gravy. Perfect for veggie lover.

Desserts & Drinks

D1 Black Sesame Munchkin

$8.00

Super delicious. Topped with Peanuts and walnuts

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25Out of stock

Iced Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

A&w Root Beer

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Seltzer

$3.00
Cerveza Atletica Mexican Light Copper (Non-Alcoholic Brew）

$4.50

remarkably refreshing Mexican Light Copper. It's brewed with a unique blend of Premium German Vienna and Munich malts that provide both its rich copper hue and crisp bread crust aroma To be enjoyed in hot and cold weather alike

Upside Dawn Golden(Non-Alcoholic Brew)

$4.50

Classic craft Golden Ale Style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with combo of English and traditional American hops. Crafted to be gluten removed .

Run Wild IPA (Non-Alcoholic Brew)

$4.50Out of stock

(Non-Alcoholic Brew) Run Wild IPA is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories

Chocolate Milk

$1.50Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
