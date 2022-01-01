Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Lansdale Tavern

73 Reviews

$

839 W Main St

Lansdale, PA 19446

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

A homemade favorite! Served with tortilla chips

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Homemade chicken tenders served with your choice of barbeque or honey mustard sauce

Chips and Guac

$11.50

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Coconut Shrimp

$11.50

Served with mango chutney dipping sauce

Dirty Tots

$10.00

Dutch Pierogies

$8.00

Lightly fried in garlic butter with red onions and roasted red peppers

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served with Cajun horseradish dipping sauce

Gourmet Pretzel

$2.50

Jose's Nachos

$11.00

Jumbo Wings

$13.00

Jumbo wings with your choice of one sauce (hot, mild, barbeque, honey mustard, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, General Tso's) Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing

Mozarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with marinara sauce

Onion RIngs

$9.00

Served with zesty horseradish dipping sauce

Plain Tater Tots

$7.00

Chicken Eggrolls (Buffalo)

$11.00

Southwest Rolls

$11.00

Burgers

"The American"

$10.50

8 oz Beef topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a fresh Kaiser roll and your choice of coleslaw, French fries, sweet potato fries or waffle fries

"The Bleu"

$11.50

8 oz Beef topped with crumbled bleu cheese, Cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a fresh Kaiser roll and your choice of coleslaw, French fries, sweet potato fries or waffle fries

"The LT"

$12.00

8 oz Beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, barbeque sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a fresh Kaiser roll and your choice of coleslaw, French fries, sweet potato fries or waffle fries

"The Mushroom Swiss"

$11.00

8 oz Beef topped with melted Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a fresh Kaiser roll and your choice of coleslaw, French fries, sweet potato fries or waffle fries

Pickle Burger

Pickle Burger

$12.00

Our signature house burger with American Cheese and Spicy Pickle Chips topped with a Spicy Pickle Aioli. Sits in a buttery brioche bun.

IMPOSSIBLE American Burger

$12.00

IMPOSSIBLE Burger

$13.00

IMPOSSIBLE Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Pickle Burger

$14.00

Turkey "Bleu" Burger

$11.00

Turkey "LT" Burger

$12.00

Turkey American Burger

$10.00

Turkey Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

Turkey Spicy Pickle Burger

$12.00

IMPOSSIBLE Bleu Burger

$13.00

Cheesesteaks

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

Cheesesteak

$11.00

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.50

Tavern Cheesesteak

$12.50

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.50

Chicken Tavern Cheesesteak

$12.50

Chicken

CHICKEN "The American" Sandwich

$10.00

CHICKEN "The Mushroom Swiss" Sandwich

$11.00

CHICKEN "The Bleu" Sandwich

$11.00

CHICKEN "The LT" Sandwich

$12.00

CHICKEN "The Spicy Pickle" Sandwich

$12.00

Entrees

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$14.00

Lightly fried haddock served with coleslaw, French fries and tartar sauce

Blackened Fish Rice Bowl

$15.00

Build-A-Pasta

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Guac

$15.00

Marinated Steak

$18.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$16.00

Stir Fry

$10.00

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$12.00

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.00

Steak Fajitas

$17.00

Combo Fajitas

$18.00

Fries

(Waffle) Cheese Fries

$8.50

(Waffle) Gravy Fries

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$8.50

French Fries

$6.00

Seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper

Garlic Parmesan Waffle Fries

$9.00

Served with Thai pepper ranch dipping sauce

Gravy Fries

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

(Regular) Garlic Parm Fries

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders and Fries

$7.00

Homemade tenders with choice of barbeque or honey mustard sauce. *For children 12 and under

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

American cheese grilled on white bread *For children 12 and under

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Penne pasta tossed in a melted cheese sauce *For children 12 and under

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Served with fries *For children 12 and under

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Served with fries *For children 12 and under

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Quesadillas

CHEESE ONLY Quesadilla

$9.50

(No Chicken) Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, grated parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce with crumbled bleu cheese, hardboiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, red onions served with Ranch dressing

Fiesta Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

(NEW) Tavern Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$9.00

Two eggs, bacon, and American cheese on grilled white, wheat or rye bread

BLT

$9.00

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Homemade chicken or tuna salad with lettuce, tomato in a flour tortilla

French Dip

$12.00

Sliced top round beef with Swiss cheese, creamy horseradish sauce on an Italian roll with a side of au jus

General Tso's Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, sweet peppers, onions, General Tso's sauce in a flour tortilla

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Plain Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Provolone, American, Swiss cheese grilled on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread

Reuben

$11.00

Corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing grilled on rye bread

Spicy Pickle Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Homemade chicken or tuna salad with lettuce, tomato on your choice of toasted white, wheat, rye bread

Turkey Club

$11.00

Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo on your choice of toasted white, wheat or rye bread

Sauces and Dressings

Side Large Balsamic

$1.00

Side Large BBQ

$1.00

Side Large Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Side Large Caesar

$1.00

Side Large Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Side Large Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Side Large Creamy Italian

$1.00

Side Large Gravy

$1.00

Side Large Guac

$2.50

Side Large Honey Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Large Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Large Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Large Mayo

$1.00

Side Large Mild Sauce

$1.00

Side Large Pickle Sauce

$1.00

Side Large Ranch

$1.00

Side Large Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Large Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Large Salsa

$1.00

Side Large Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Large Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Side Large Sweet Chili Sauce

$2.00

Side Large Tartar

$1.00

Side Large Thai Ranch Sauce

$2.00

Side Large Thousand Island

$1.00

Side Small Balsamic

$0.50

Side Small BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Small Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Small Caesar

$0.50

Side Small Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Side Small Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Small Creamy Italian

$0.50

Side Small Gravy

$0.50

Side Small Guac

$1.50

Side Small Honey Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Small Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Small Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Small Mayo

$0.50

Side Small Mild Sauce

$0.50

Side Small Pickle Sauce

$1.00

Side Small Ranch

$0.50

Side Small Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Small Red Sauce

$0.50

Side Small Salsa

$0.50

Side Small Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Small Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Side Small Sweet Chili

$1.00

Side Small Tarter

$0.50

Side Small Thai Ranch

$1.00

Side Small Thousand Island

$0.50

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Soups

Crock of French Onion Soup

$6.00

Crock of Chili

$6.50

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Soup of the day

$6.00+

Please check our website or Facebook for All Weekly Specials

Tacos

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Chicken AvoTaco

$12.00

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$13.00

Tuesday/ Thursday Specials

(Sale) "American" Burger

$7.50

(Sale) Cheesesteak

$7.50

(Sale) Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.50

Weekly Features

Pork Roll Burger

$12.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Sunday Special

Ultimate Cheesesteak

$10.00

Phillies Wings

5 Wings

$3.75

10 Wings

$7.50

15 Wings

$11.25

20 Wings

$15.00

25 Wings

$18.75

Cheesesteak

The Ultimate Cheesesteak

$10.00

DRINKS

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Miller Lite

$2.75

Yuengling Lager

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Bud Light

$2.75

Coors Light

$2.75

BRUNCH

Western Omelet

$5.99

Cheese Omelet

$5.50

LT Avocado Toast

$8.50+

Healthy Shack Avocado Toast

$8.00+

French Toast

$5.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Breakfast Meats

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

839 W Main St, Lansdale, PA 19446

Directions

Lansdale Tavern image
Lansdale Tavern image

