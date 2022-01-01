Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Lansky's - Bellevue

491 Reviews

$$

3909 Twin Creek Dr

Bellevue, NE 68123

Cheese Bread
Beef Ravioli
REGULAR BYO

STARTERS

French Fries

$3.00+

Premium quality french fries cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Thick cut onion rings cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil

Beef Ravioli

$4.65+

5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping

Cheese Ravioli

$5.20+

5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping

Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$10.00+

3 tenders in a regular size. 4 tenders in a large size. Served with french fries

Chicken Wings

$9.50+

Offered in 6 and 12 count. Served plain or with your choice of sauce

Cheese Bread

$3.45+

Offered in 3 pieces or 6 pieces and served with marinara sauce for dipping

Garlic Toast

$2.60+

Offered in 3 pieces or 6 pieces and served with marinara sauce for dipping

Fry Meal

$4.95

Make anything a combo with fries and a drink!

Ring Meal

$6.95

Make anything a combo with onion rings and a drink!

Salad Meal

$6.00

Make anything a combo with a salad and a drink!

1 Meatball

$1.50

Meatballs available to add to your order

3 Meatballs

$4.10

Meatballs available to add to your order

6 Meatballs

$8.60

Meatballs available to add to your order

9 Meatballs

$12.75

Meatballs available to add to your order

Au Jus

$0.75

6 ounce cup of Aus Jus for dipping

Cup of Beer Cheese

$2.50

6 ounce cup of sauce

Cup of Alfredo

$3.85

6 ounce cup of sauce

Cup of Marinara

$1.50

6 ounce cup of sauce

Cup of Bolognese

$2.30

6 ounce cup of sauce

Cup of Reuben Sauce

$1.50

Cup of Buffalo Blue Cheese

$1.50

Cup of Sweet Chili

$1.50

Cup of Spicy Honey

$1.50

SALADS

SM Tossed Sal

$4.00

Create your own side salad at our salad bar

LG Tossed Sal

$7.00

Create your own dinner sized salad at our salad bar

Chicken Cranberry Sal

$10.25

Freshly grilled chicken topped with cranberries, chopped pecans and blue cheese on fresh salad. Served with a light vinaigrette on garlic toast.

Chicken Tossed Sal

$8.75

Freshly grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella and romano cheeses on fresh salad. Served with garlic toast and your choice of dressing.

Steak Tossed Sal

$8.75

Freshly grilled steak, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella and romano cheeses on fresh salad. Served with garlic toast and your choice of dressing.

TG Salad for 4

$12.50

A tossed salad large enough to feed four people. Served with your choice of dressings.

PHILLIES

SM Steak #1

$6.25

Quarter pound of thinly sliced grilled steak & American Swiss Cheese

SM Steak #2

$7.25

Small #1 with grilled onions and mushrooms

SM Steak #3

$7.75

Small #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers

SM Steak M+GP

$7.25

Small #1 with grilled mushrooms and green peppers

SM Steak O+GP

$7.25

Small #1 with grilled onions and green peppers

REG Steak #1

$7.95

5.5 ounces of thinly sliced grilled steak & American Swiss cheese

REG Steak #2

$9.25

Regular #1 with grilled onions and mushrooms

REG Steak #3

$9.90

Regular #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers

REG Steak M+GP

$9.25

Regular #1 with grilled mushrooms and green peppers

REG Steak O+GP

$9.25

Regular #1 with grilled onions and green peppers

REG Chicken #1

$6.75

5 ounces of grilled chicken & American Swiss cheese

REG Chicken #2

$8.05

Regular chicken #1 with grilled onions and mushrooms

REG Chicken #3

$8.70

Regular chicken #1 with onions, mushrooms and green peppers

GT Steak #1

$11.00

Over a half pound of thinly sliced grilled steak & American Swiss cheese

GT Steak #2

$12.50

Giant #1 with grilled onions and mushrooms

GT Steak #3

$13.25

Giant #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers

GT Steak M+GP

$12.50

Giant #1 with grilled mushrooms and green peppers

GT Steak O+GP

$12.50

Giant #1 with grilled onions and green peppers

GT Chicken #1

$10.00

10 ounces of grilled chicken & American Swiss cheese

GT Chicken #2

$11.50

Giant chicken #1 with grilled onions and mushrooms

GT Chicken #3

$12.25

Giant chicken #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers

SANDWICHES

Roast Beef Sand

$6.65+

Slow roasted roast beef, sliced to order, served on a rosette roll with your choice of veggies. Regular is 4 ounces and large is 6 ounces.

French Dip

$6.65+

Slow roasted roast beef, sliced to order, served on a hoagie bun with aus jus. A regular is 4 ounces and large is 6 ounces.

Smoked Turkey

$7.25

Smoked turkey served hot with lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese on a rosette roll. Served with a kosher dill pickle.

Italian Philly

$9.75

Steak or chicken grilled with pepperoni and topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked to a golden brown.

Italian Meatball

$9.00+

Tender meatballs in a hoagie topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked to a golden brown.

CALZONES

Chicken Calzone

$8.75

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.

Ital Sausage Calzone

$8.15

Italian sausage, green peppers, red peppers and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.

Hamburger Calzone

$8.15

Hamburger, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.

Pepperoni Calzone

$7.95

Pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.

Vegetable Calzone

$7.50

Onion, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and red peppers. Served with marinara sauce.

Cheese Calzone

$7.55

Mozzarella, romano, provolone, asiago, and cheddar cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

BYO Calzone

$7.00

Build your own calzone! Add anything you like, but we do recommend 4 toppings max to ensure proper cooking.

PIZZA

PERSONAL BYO

$7.50

Build your own pizza! Mozzarella and romano cheeses are included. Please select cheese toppings if you want extra on your pizza.

PER Aloha

$8.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, onion, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.

PER Buffalo Chicken

$8.00

Hot wing sauce, grilled chicken and mozzarella.

PER Butchers Special

$9.95

Hamburger, italian sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, mozzarella and romano.

PER Carmela's Sicilian

$8.00

Hamburger, onions and romano.

PER Cheeseburger

$8.50

Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar.

PER Chicken Alfredo

$8.75

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon and mozzarella.

PER Chicken Pesto

$9.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, roma tomatoes and quattro formaggio.

PER Classic

$7.50

Mozzarella and romano cheeses.

PER Deluxe Cheeseburger

$9.85

Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar.

PER Garden Market

$8.25

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.

PER King Pepperoni

$8.00

Lots of pepperoni and mozzarella.

PER Lorenzo's Favorite

$8.25

Hamburger, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella.

PER Meyers Combo

$9.95

Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, mozzarella and romano.

PER Philly Steak Pizza

$8.50

Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.

PER Primo

$9.85

Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.

PER Quattro Formaggio

$6.90

Smooth blend of four cheeses: mozzarella, romano, provolone and asiago.

PER Sweet Chili Chicken

$8.50

Sweet chili sauce, chicken, pineapple, red onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella.

PER Veggie Supreme

$8.15

Creamy garlic sauce, spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, artichokes, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.

REGULAR BYO

$14.00

Build your own pizza! Mozzarella and romano cheeses are included. Please select cheese toppings if you want extra on your pizza.

REG Aloha

$15.50

Canadian bacon, pineapple, onion, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.

REG Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Hot wing sauce, grilled chicken and mozzarella.

REG Butchers Special

$22.25

Hamburger, italian sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, mozzarella and romano.

REG Carmela's Sicilian

$14.65

Hamburger, onions and romano.

REG Cheeseburger

$16.95

Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar.

REG Chicken Alfredo

$20.50

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon and mozzarella.

REG Chicken Pesto

$20.25

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, roma tomatoes and quattro formaggio.

REG Classic

$13.50

Mozzarella and romano cheeses.

REG Deluxe Cheeseburger

$20.30

Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar.

REG Garden Market

$17.00

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.

REG King Pepperoni

$15.00

Lots of pepperoni and mozzarella.

REG Lorenzo's Favorite

$16.00

Hamburger, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella.

REG Meyers Combo

$25.00

Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, mozzarella and romano.

REG Philly Steak Pizza

$19.00

Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.

REG Primo

$22.00

Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.

REG Quattro Formaggio

$14.50

Smooth blend of four cheeses: mozzarella, romano, provolone and asiago.

REG Sweet Chili Chicken

$18.00

Sweet chili sauce, chicken, pineapple, red onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella.

REG Veggie Supreme

$17.15

Creamy garlic sauce, spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, artichokes, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.

GIANT BYO

$17.75

Build your own pizza! Mozzarella and romano cheeses are included. Please select cheese toppings if you want extra on your pizza.

GIANT Aloha

$20.75

Canadian bacon, pineapple, onion, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.

GIANT Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Hot wing sauce, grilled chicken and mozzarella.

GIANT Butchers Special

$27.50

Hamburger, italian sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, mozzarella and romano.

GIANT Carmela's Sicilian

$18.75

Hamburger, onions and romano.

GIANT Cheeseburger

$21.50

Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar.

GIANT Chicken Alfredo

$25.75

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon and mozzarella.

GIANT Chicken Pesto

$26.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, roma tomatoes and quattro formaggio.

GIANT Classic

$17.75

Mozzarella and romano cheeses.

GIANT Deluxe Cheeseburger

$25.25

Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar.

GIANT Garden Market

$22.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.

GIANT King Pepperoni

$18.00

Lots of pepperoni and mozzarella.

GIANT Lorenzo's Favorite

$19.00

Hamburger, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella.

GIANT Meyers Combo

$31.65

Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, mozzarella and romano.

GIANT Philly Steak Pizza

$23.50

Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.

GIANT Primo

$27.25

Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.

GIANT Quattro Formaggio

$18.00

Smooth blend of four cheeses: mozzarella, romano, provolone and asiago.

GIANT Sweet Chili Chicken

$24.50

Sweet chili sauce, chicken, pineapple, red onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella.

GIANT Veggie Supreme

$22.95

Creamy garlic sauce, spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, artichokes, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.

PASTA

Side Pasta

$3.50

Side order of pasta with your choice of sauce and noodles.

Large Pasta

$8.25

Bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce and noodles. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.

Family Pasta

$22.65

Large enough to feed the family. Your choice of sauce and noodles. Served with ten pieces of garlic toast.

Pasta w/2 Meatballs

$10.00

Your choice of pasta and sauce with meatballs included. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.

Baked Chicken Alfredo

$13.15

Rigatoni and grilled chicken in a creamy alfredo ricotta sauce. Topped with mozzarella and romano and baked to a golden brown. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.

1\2 Baked Chx Alfredo

$8.25

A smaller version of the very popular Baked Chicken Alfredo. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.

Alfredo Chicken

$13.00

Linguini with grilled chicken and alfredo sauce. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.

Meat Sauce Lasagna

$11.75

A meaty delight! Served with two pieces of garlic toast.

Beer Cheese Lasagna

$10.75

Lasagna made with our creamy formaggio sauce. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.

Marco Polo

$11.50

Linguini topped with grilled steak and mushrooms and marinara sauce. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.

Chicken Parmesean

$11.00

Tender breaded chicken on linguini, topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked until golden brown.

FAM Alfredo Chicken

$38.00

Our popular chicken alfredo big enough for the whole family. Served with 10 pieces of garlic toast.

FAM Meat Sauce Lasagna

$36.00

Our meaty lasagna big enough for the whole family. Served with 10 pieces of garlic toast.

FAM Beer Cheese Lasagna

$34.50

Our smooth beer cheese lasagna big enough for the whole family. Served with 10 pieces of garlic toast.

DESSERTS

Cookies

$1.90+

Freshly baked cookies available in singles, threes, or a dozen.

KIDS MEALS

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Pasta with your choice of sauce and noodles. Served with a cookie and drink.

Kid 2pc Chix Bskt

$8.30

2 chicken strips with fries. Served with a cookie and drink.

Kid Pizza

$7.25

Personal sized cheese pizza. Served with a cookie and drink.

N/A BEVERAGE

Soda

$2.35

Coffee

$0.50

Milk

$1.00

20 oz bottle

$2.35

LUNCH SPECIALS

LNCH Baked Chix Alf

$8.75

LNCH Pasta Meal

$8.75

LNCH Philly Meal

$7.75

LNCH Pizza Meal

$8.75

LNCH Roast Beef

$7.25

ADD Fries

$2.00

ADD Rings

$3.75

ADD Salad

$3.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Lansky's is a family restaurant with a comfortable environment. We strive to serve high quality food, at a fair price.

3909 Twin Creek Dr, Bellevue, NE 68123

