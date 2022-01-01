Lansky's Gretna
$$
16918 Morgan Ave Suite 1
Gretna, NE 68028
STARTERS
French Fries
Premium quality french fries cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
Onion Rings
Thick cut onion rings cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
Beef Ravioli
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
Cheese Ravioli
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
Chicken Tenders W/ Fries
3 tenders in a regular size. 4 tenders in a large size. Served with french fries
Chicken Wings
Offered in 6 and 12 count. Served plain or with your choice of BBQ, Hot BBQ, or Buffalo sauce
Cheese Bread
Offered in 3 pieces or 6 pieces and served with marinara sauce for dipping
Garlic Toast
Offered in 3 pieces or 6 pieces and served with marinara sauce for dipping
Fry Meal
Make anything a combo with fries and a drink!
Ring Meal
Make anything a combo with onion rings and a drink!
Salad Meal
Make anything a combo with a salad and a drink!
1 Meatball
Meatballs available to add to your order
3 Meatballs
Meatballs available to add to your order
6 Meatballs
Meatballs available to add to your order
9 Meatballs
Meatballs available to add to your order
Au Jus
6 ounce cup of Aus Jus for dipping
Cup of Beer Cheese
6 ounce cup of sauce
Cup of Alfredo
6 ounce cup of sauce
Cup of Marinara
6 ounce cup of sauce
Cup of Bolognese
6 ounce cup of sauce
SALADS
SM Tossed Sal
Create your own side salad at our salad bar
LG Tossed Sal
Create your own dinner sized salad at our salad bar
Chicken Cranberry Sal
Freshly grilled chicken topped with cranberries, chopped pecans and blue cheese on fresh salad. Served with a light vinaigrette on garlic toast.
Chicken Tossed Sal
Freshly grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella and romano cheeses on fresh salad. Served with garlic toast and your choice of dressing.
Steak Tossed Sal
Freshly grilled steak, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella and romano cheeses on fresh salad. Served with garlic toast and your choice of dressing.
TG Salad for 4
A tossed salad large enough to feed four people. Served with your choice of dressings.
PHILLIES
SM Steak #1
Quarter pound of thinly sliced grilled steak & American Swiss Cheese
SM Steak #2
Small #1 with grilled onions and mushrooms
SM Steak #3
Small #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers
SM Steak M+GP
Small #1 with grilled mushrooms and green peppers
SM Steak O+GP
Small #1 with grilled onions and green peppers
REG Steak #1
5.5 ounces of thinly sliced grilled steak & American Swiss cheese
REG Steak #2
Regular #1 with grilled onions and mushrooms
REG Steak #3
Regular #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers
REG Steak M+GP
Regular #1 with grilled mushrooms and green peppers
REG Steak O+GP
Regular #1 with grilled onions and green peppers
REG Chicken #1
5 ounces of grilled chicken & American Swiss cheese
REG Chicken #2
Regular chicken #1 with grilled onions and mushrooms
REG Chicken #3
Regular chicken #1 with onions, mushrooms and green peppers
GT Steak #1
Over a half pound of thinly sliced grilled steak & American Swiss cheese
GT Steak #2
Giant #1 with grilled onions and mushrooms
GT Steak #3
Giant #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers
GT Steak M+GP
Giant #1 with grilled mushrooms and green peppers
GT Steak O+GP
Giant #1 with grilled onions and green peppers
GT Chicken #1
10 ounces of grilled chicken & American Swiss cheese
GT Chicken #2
Giant chicken #1 with grilled onions and mushrooms
GT Chicken #3
Giant chicken #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers
SANDWICHES
Reuben
Corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and our secret sauce on crisped pumpernickel bread. Served with a kosher dill pickle.
Smoked Turkey
Smoked turkey served hot with lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese on a rosette roll. Served with a kosher dill pickle.
Italian Philly
Steak or chicken grilled with pepperoni and topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked to a golden brown.
Italian Meatball
Tender meatballs in a hoagie topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked to a golden brown.
CALZONES
Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
Ital Sausage Calzone
Italian sausage, green peppers, red peppers and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
Hamburger Calzone
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
Vegetable Calzone
Onion, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and red peppers. Served with marinara sauce.
Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella, romano, provolone, asiago, and cheddar cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
BYO Calzone
Build your own calzone! Add anything you like, but we do recommend 4 toppings max to ensure proper cooking.
PIZZA
PERSONAL BYO
Build your own pizza! Mozzarella and romano cheeses are included. Please select cheese toppings if you want extra on your pizza.
PER Aloha
Canadian bacon, pineapple, onion, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
PER Buffalo Chicken
Hot wing sauce, grilled chicken and mozzarella.
PER Butchers Special
Hamburger, italian sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, mozzarella and romano.
PER Carmela's Sicilian
Hamburger, onions and romano.
PER Cheeseburger
Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar.
PER Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon and mozzarella.
PER Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, roma tomatoes and quattro formaggio.
PER Classic
Mozzarella and romano cheeses.
PER Deluxe Cheeseburger
Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar.
PER Garden Market
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.
PER King Pepperoni
Lots of pepperoni and mozzarella.
PER Lorenzo's Favorite
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella.
PER Meyers Combo
Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, mozzarella and romano.
PER Philly Steak Pizza
Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
PER Primo
Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.
PER Quattro Formaggio
Smooth blend of four cheeses: mozzarella, romano, provolone and asiago.
PER Sweet Chili Chicken
Sweet chili sauce, chicken, pineapple, red onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella.
PER Veggie Supreme
Creamy garlic sauce, spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, artichokes, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.
REGULAR BYO
Build your own pizza! Mozzarella and romano cheeses are included. Please select cheese toppings if you want extra on your pizza.
REG Aloha
Canadian bacon, pineapple, onion, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
REG Buffalo Chicken
Hot wing sauce, grilled chicken and mozzarella.
REG Butchers Special
Hamburger, italian sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, mozzarella and romano.
REG Carmela's Sicilian
Hamburger, onions and romano.
REG Cheeseburger
Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar.
REG Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon and mozzarella.
REG Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, roma tomatoes and quattro formaggio.
REG Classic
Mozzarella and romano cheeses.
REG Deluxe Cheeseburger
Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar.
REG Garden Market
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.
REG King Pepperoni
Lots of pepperoni and mozzarella.
REG Lorenzo's Favorite
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella.
REG Meyers Combo
Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, mozzarella and romano.
REG Philly Steak Pizza
Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
REG Primo
Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.
REG Quattro Formaggio
Smooth blend of four cheeses: mozzarella, romano, provolone and asiago.
REG Sweet Chili Chicken
Sweet chili sauce, chicken, pineapple, red onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella.
REG Veggie Supreme
Creamy garlic sauce, spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, artichokes, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.
GIANT BYO
Build your own pizza! Mozzarella and romano cheeses are included. Please select cheese toppings if you want extra on your pizza.
GIANT Aloha
Canadian bacon, pineapple, onion, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
GIANT Buffalo Chicken
Hot wing sauce, grilled chicken and mozzarella.
GIANT Butchers Special
Hamburger, italian sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, mozzarella and romano.
GIANT Carmela's Sicilian
Hamburger, onions and romano.
GIANT Cheeseburger
Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar.
GIANT Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon and mozzarella.
GIANT Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, roma tomatoes and quattro formaggio.
GIANT Classic
Mozzarella and romano cheeses.
GIANT Deluxe Cheeseburger
Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar.
GIANT Garden Market
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.
GIANT King Pepperoni
Lots of pepperoni and mozzarella.
GIANT Lorenzo's Favorite
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions and mozzarella.
GIANT Meyers Combo
Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, green peppers, red peppers, black olives, mozzarella and romano.
GIANT Philly Steak Pizza
Formaggio sauce, grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and romano.
GIANT Primo
Hamburger, italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.
GIANT Quattro Formaggio
Smooth blend of four cheeses: mozzarella, romano, provolone and asiago.
GIANT Sweet Chili Chicken
Sweet chili sauce, chicken, pineapple, red onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella.
GIANT Veggie Supreme
Creamy garlic sauce, spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, artichokes, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and romano.
PASTA
Side
Side order of pasta with your choice of sauce and noodles.
Large
Bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce and noodles. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
Family
Large enough to feed the family. Your choice of sauce and noodles. Served with ten pieces of garlic toast.
Pasta w/2 Meatballs
Your choice of pasta and sauce with meatballs included. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
Baked Chicken Alfredo
Rigatoni and grilled chicken in a creamy alfredo ricotta sauce. Topped with mozzarella and romano and baked to a golden brown. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
1\2 Baked Chx Alfredo
A smaller version of the very popular Baked Chicken Alfredo. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
Alfredo Chicken
Linguini with grilled chicken and alfredo sauce. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
Meat Sauce Lasagna
A meaty delight! Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
Beer Cheese Lasagna
Lasagna made with our creamy formaggio sauce. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
Marco Polo
Linguini topped with grilled steak and mushrooms and marinara sauce. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
Chicken Parmesean
Tender breaded chicken on linguini, topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked until golden brown.
FAM Alfredo Chicken
Our popular chicken alfredo big enough for the whole family. Served with 10 pieces of garlic toast.
FAM Meat Sauce Lasagna
Our meaty lasagna big enough for the whole family. Served with 10 pieces of garlic toast.
FAM Beer Cheese Lasagna
Our smooth beer cheese lasagna big enough for the whole family. Served with 10 pieces of garlic toast.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
16918 Morgan Ave Suite 1, Gretna, NE 68028