Lantern Sushi
108 N. Main Street
Norwood, NC 28128
Popular Items
Kitchen Starters
Edamame
Fried Calamari
Served with Spicy Mayo. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.
Fried Rock Shrimp
Served with Spicy Mayo. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.
Fried Soft shell Crab
Served with Tempura Sauce. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.
Gyoza Pork 6pcs
Served steamed or fried, with Gyoza Sauce. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.
Gyoza Vegetable 6pcs
Served steamed or fried, with Gyoza Sauce. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.
Shrimp Shumai 6pcs
Served with Gyoza Sauce. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.
Tako Yaki
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable Appetizer
Served with Tempura sauce. Additional sauces are available on the Sauces Menu.
Tempura Vegetables Appetizer
Served with Tempura Sauce. Additional sauces are available on the Sauces Menu.
Vegetable Spring Roll 3pcs
Served with Sweet Chili Sauce. Additional sauces are available on the Sauces Menu.
Soup & Salad
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Bluefin Tuna Avocado*
served with yuzu sauce
Naruto*: Salmon or Bluefin Tuna or Yellowtail
choice of Salmon or Bluefin Tuna or Yellowtail, with cucumber wrap, avocado, & crabmeat
New Style Sashimi*
Salmon, Yellowtail, White Tuna, with tobiko, & ponzu sauce
Octopus Ceviche
Octopus, tomato, mango, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, & ceviche sauce
Spicy Crispy Tuna*
crispy rice ball surrounded with spicy tuna, tobiko, avocado, & scallion
Stuffed Jalapeno*
deep fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna, cream cheese, massago, & scallion
Tartar*: Salmon or Bluefin Tuna or Yellowtail or White Tuna
choice of Salmon or Bluefin Tuna or White Tuna or Yellowtail, with black caviar, ponzu, eel sauce, & Tabasco
Tataki*: Salmon or White Tuna or Yellowtail
choice of Salmon or White Tuna, or Yellowtail, with red tobiko, and wasabi yuzu sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeno*
Yellowtail served with sliced jalapenos and yuzu sauce
Classic/Hand Rolls
Alaska Roll* GF
Classic or Hand Roll w/ salmon, cucumber & avocado
Black Pepper Bluefin Tuna Roll* GF
Classic or Hand Roll w/ tuna, avocado & red tobiko
Blue Crab Avocado Roll GF
Classic or Hand Roll
Bluefin Tuna Avocado Roll* GF
Classic or Hand Roll
Bluefin Tuna Roll* GF
Classic or Hand Roll
Boston Roll GF
Classic or Hand Roll w/ cooked shrimp, lettuce & cucumber
California Roll
Classic or Hand Roll w/ crab stick, cucumber, & avocado
Eel Avocado Roll
Classic or Hand Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Classic or Hand Roll w/ eel, cucumber & eel sauce
Philadelphia Roll*
Classic or Hand Roll w/ smoked salmon, avocado & cream cheese
Salmon Avocado Roll* GF
Classic or Hand Roll
Salmon Mango Roll* GF
Classic or Hand Roll
Salmon Roll* GF
Classic or Hand Roll
Salmon Skin Roll*
Classic or Hand Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Classic or Hand Roll w/ shrimp tempura, cucumber, lettuce, avocado & eel sauce
Spider Roll
Classic or Hand Roll w/ fried softshell crab, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, red tobiko, & eel sauce
Toro Scallion Roll* GF
Classic or Hand Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll* GF
Classic or Hand Roll
Yellowtail Roll* GF
Classic or Hand Roll
Sushi & Sashimi
Tuna : Albacore Tuna*
2 pcs per order
Blue Crab- Spicy
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Eel (Unagi)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Egg Custard (Tomago)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Kani Crab Stick
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Mackeral* (Saba)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Massago* (Smelt Egg)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Octopus (Tako)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Salmon Belly*
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Salmon Caviar* (Ikura)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Salmon* (Shake)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Salmon- King Salmon*
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Salmon- Smoked Salmon
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Scallop* (Hotate)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Scallop*- Spicy
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Shrimp (Ebi)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Shrimp- Jumbo Sweet Shrimp*
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Squid* (Ika)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Surf Clam (Hohigai)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Tobiko*: Black
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Tobiko*: Red
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Tobiko*: Wasabi
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Tofu Skin (Inari)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Tuna: Black Pepper Bluefin Tuna*
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Tuna: Blue Fin Tuna*
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Tuna: O-Toro Fatty Bluefin Tuna*
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Tuna: Toro Fatty Bluefin Tuna*
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Tuna: White Tuna* (Escolar)
Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order
Yellowtail* (Hamachi)
Special Rolls
Black Dragon Roll
shrimp tempura & cucumber, topped w/ eel, avocado, & eel sauce
Black Spiderman Roll
fried soft shell crab & cucumber, topped w/ eel, avocado & eel sauce
Dark Angel Roll*
Eel & cucumber, topped with torched Bluefin Tuna, eel sauce, scallion & black tobiko
Dinosaur Roll*
spicy crunchy blue crab, topped w/ Bluefin Tuna & avocado
Double Salmon Roll*
spicy crunchy salmon, cilantro & mango, topped w/ salmon & avocado
Dragon Roll*
eel & cucumber, topped w/ avocado & Masago, eel sauce
Fantastic Roll*
spicy tuna, white fish tempura, avocado, topped w/ crawfish salad & tobiko
Firecracker Roll*
shrimp tempura & avocado, topped w/ spicy tuna, sweet potato, red tobiko, eel sauce, spicy mayo, & scallion
Godzilla Roll*
spicy crunchy tuna, avocado, deep fried, topped with massago*, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Green Roll
Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, topped w/ avocado & eel sauce
Hot Night Roll*
Seared tuna & avocado, topped w/ Yellowtail, avocado, jalapenos, & Sriracha
Lantern Roll*
spicy crunchy tuna & avocado, topped w/ seared tuna, jalapenos & yuzu sauce
Las Vagas Roll
cooked fish, cream cheese, jalapeno, deep fried
Mango Roll
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, spicy crab topped w/ mango & mango sauce
Norwood Roll*
Seared Tuna & cucumber, topped with Spicy White Tuna & Albacore Tuna, crunchy, massago, spicy mayo, & eel sauce
Pacific Roll*
spicy crunchy salmon & cucumber, topped w/ yellowtail, avocado & wasabi yuzu sauce
Rainbow Roll*
crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ assorted fish
Rock n Roll*
shrimp tempura & spicy tuna, topped w/ white tuna, avocado & wasabi mayo
Spicy Tuna Rainbow Roll*
spicy crunchy tuna topped w/ assorted fish
Surf n Turf Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado & cilantro, topped with torched rare steak, jalapenos & wasabi yuzu sauce
Tiger Roll*
Bluefin Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, red tobiko wrapped in soybean paper
The Matador Roll
Spicy Rolls
Vegetable Rolls
Kitchen Dinner Entrees
Hibachi Chicken Dinner
served with rice, and miso soup OR house salad
Hibachi Shrimp Dinner
served with rice, and miso soup or salad & rice
Hibachi Steak Dinner
served with rice, and miso soup or salad
Hibachi Vegetable Dinner
served with rice, and miso soup OR salad & rice
Katsu Chicken Dinner
served with miso soup or house salad and rice
Katsu Pork Dinner
served with rice, and miso soup OR house salad
Tempura Vegetables Dinner
served with choice of miso soup OR house salad
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
served with mixed vegetables, white rice, and miso soup or house salad
Teriyaki Salmon Dinner
Salmon Teriyaki served with white rice, mixed vegetables, and miso soup or house
Teriyaki Shrimp Dinner
served with white rice, mixed vegetables and miso soup or house salad
Teriyaki Steak Dinner
served with mixed vegetables, white rice, and miso soup or house salad
Sushi Entrees
*Bluefin Platter
includes 3 pcs of O Toro, 3 pcs of Toro, 3 pcs of Bluefin red meat, and 1 scallion roll
*Chirashi
15 pcs chef selection raw fish w/ sushi rice
*Lantern Roll Combo
Salmon Avocado roll, eel cucumber, spicy crunchy roll
*Salmon Don
10 pcs raw salmon w/ sushi rice
*Sashimi Deluxe
18 Pcs chef selection raw fish
*Spicy Roll Combo
spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, spicy yellowtail roll
*Sushi & Sashimi Combo
chef selection 5 pcs sushi, 11 pcs sashimi, & spicy tuna roll
*Sushi & Sashimi for 2
10 pcs sushi, 18 pcs sashimi, 1 Black Dragon roll, 1 Spicy Tuna roll
*Sushi Deluxe
10 pcs chef selection sushi & California Roll
*Sushi for 2
chef selection 16 pcs sushi, 1 Black Dragon roll, 1 California roll
Unagi Don
12 pcs grilled eel over rice
Vegetable Roll Combo
Cucumber Avocado Roll, Peanut Avocado Roll, & Green Machine Roll
Beer
Wine
Ca Brigiano Pinot Grigio
sold by the glass
Franciscan Cornerstone Cabernet Sauvignon
Franciscan Estate Chardonnay
Gemma di Luna Moscato Asti Spumante
Sweet, Bubbly, Fun
J Lohr Bay Mist White Riesling
sold by the glass
Josh Craft Cabernet Sauvignon
sold by the glass
LA Marca Prosecco
sold by the bottle
Overstone Sauvignon Blanc
sold by the glass
Spellbound Pinot Noir
sold by the glass
William Hill Select Chardonnay
sold by the glass
Soft Drinks
Sake
House Nigori Unfiltered Sake
silky, mild, and semi-dry, served cold or warmed
Shirakabegura Mio Sparkling Sake
sold by the bottle, #1 selling sparkling sake in the world softly sweet with a gentle effervescence to set off flavors of pear and baking spice,
Shirakabegura Tokubetsu Junmai Sake
sold by the bottle, full bodied and dry
Sho Chiku Bai REI Junmai Dia Ginjo Sake
sold by the bottle, Super Premium, off-dry with soft floral notes of cantaloupe and honeydew
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Creme Sake
sold by the bottle, creamy bold flavors of melon and vanilla
Sho Chiku Bai Premium Ginjo Sake
sold by the bottle, refreshing, semi-dry with notes of pear, melon, honeysuckle, custard and nutmeg
Yuki Junmai Nigori Mango
sold by the bottle
Yuki Junmai Nigori Strawberry
sold by the bottle
Yuki Junmai Nigori White Peach
sold by the bottle
Yuki Junmai Nigori Lychee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
