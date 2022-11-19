Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lantern Sushi

108 N. Main Street

Norwood, NC 28128

Popular Items

Gyoza Pork 6pcs
Godzilla Roll*
Hibachi Chicken Dinner

Kitchen Starters

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Served with Spicy Mayo. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.

Fried Rock Shrimp

$11.00

Served with Spicy Mayo. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.

Fried Soft shell Crab

$13.00

Served with Tempura Sauce. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.

Gyoza Pork 6pcs

Gyoza Pork 6pcs

$6.00

Served steamed or fried, with Gyoza Sauce. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.

Gyoza Vegetable 6pcs

Gyoza Vegetable 6pcs

$6.00

Served steamed or fried, with Gyoza Sauce. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.

Shrimp Shumai 6pcs

$5.75

Served with Gyoza Sauce. Additional sauces available on the Sauces Menu.

Tako Yaki

$9.00

Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable Appetizer

$10.00

Served with Tempura sauce. Additional sauces are available on the Sauces Menu.

Tempura Vegetables Appetizer

Tempura Vegetables Appetizer

$7.00

Served with Tempura Sauce. Additional sauces are available on the Sauces Menu.

Vegetable Spring Roll 3pcs

$5.75

Served with Sweet Chili Sauce. Additional sauces are available on the Sauces Menu.

Soup & Salad

House Green Salad

House Green Salad

$4.00

Served with House made Ginger Dressing

Kani Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Sashimi Salad*

$11.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Bluefin Tuna Avocado Salad*

$13.00

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Bluefin Tuna Avocado*

Bluefin Tuna Avocado*

$14.00

served with yuzu sauce

Naruto*: Salmon or Bluefin Tuna or Yellowtail

Naruto*: Salmon or Bluefin Tuna or Yellowtail

$14.00

choice of Salmon or Bluefin Tuna or Yellowtail, with cucumber wrap, avocado, & crabmeat

New Style Sashimi*

$13.00

Salmon, Yellowtail, White Tuna, with tobiko, & ponzu sauce

Octopus Ceviche

Octopus Ceviche

$13.00

Octopus, tomato, mango, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, & ceviche sauce

Spicy Crispy Tuna*

Spicy Crispy Tuna*

$10.50

crispy rice ball surrounded with spicy tuna, tobiko, avocado, & scallion

Stuffed Jalapeno*

$12.00

deep fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna, cream cheese, massago, & scallion

Tartar*: Salmon or Bluefin Tuna or Yellowtail or White Tuna

Tartar*: Salmon or Bluefin Tuna or Yellowtail or White Tuna

$13.00

choice of Salmon or Bluefin Tuna or White Tuna or Yellowtail, with black caviar, ponzu, eel sauce, & Tabasco

Tataki*: Salmon or White Tuna or Yellowtail

$12.00

choice of Salmon or White Tuna, or Yellowtail, with red tobiko, and wasabi yuzu sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno*

Yellowtail Jalapeno*

$13.00

Yellowtail served with sliced jalapenos and yuzu sauce

Classic/Hand Rolls

Alaska Roll* GF

$8.00

Classic or Hand Roll w/ salmon, cucumber & avocado

Black Pepper Bluefin Tuna Roll* GF

$9.00

Classic or Hand Roll w/ tuna, avocado & red tobiko

Blue Crab Avocado Roll GF

$9.50

Classic or Hand Roll

Bluefin Tuna Avocado Roll* GF

$10.00

Classic or Hand Roll

Bluefin Tuna Roll* GF

$8.00

Classic or Hand Roll

Boston Roll GF

$7.50

Classic or Hand Roll w/ cooked shrimp, lettuce & cucumber

California Roll

$7.00

Classic or Hand Roll w/ crab stick, cucumber, & avocado

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.50

Classic or Hand Roll

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Classic or Hand Roll w/ eel, cucumber & eel sauce

Philadelphia Roll*

$7.50

Classic or Hand Roll w/ smoked salmon, avocado & cream cheese

Salmon Avocado Roll* GF

$7.50

Classic or Hand Roll

Salmon Mango Roll* GF

$7.50

Classic or Hand Roll

Salmon Roll* GF

$6.50

Classic or Hand Roll

Salmon Skin Roll*

$7.00

Classic or Hand Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Classic or Hand Roll w/ shrimp tempura, cucumber, lettuce, avocado & eel sauce

Spider Roll

$11.50

Classic or Hand Roll w/ fried softshell crab, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, red tobiko, & eel sauce

Toro Scallion Roll* GF

$9.50

Classic or Hand Roll

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll* GF

$7.50

Classic or Hand Roll

Yellowtail Roll* GF

$7.00

Classic or Hand Roll

Sushi & Sashimi

Tuna : Albacore Tuna*

$7.00

2 pcs per order

Blue Crab- Spicy

$8.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Eel (Unagi)

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Egg Custard (Tomago)

$5.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Kani Crab Stick

$5.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Mackeral* (Saba)

$5.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Massago* (Smelt Egg)

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Octopus (Tako)

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Salmon Belly*

Salmon Belly*

$7.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Salmon Caviar* (Ikura)

$7.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Salmon* (Shake)

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Salmon- King Salmon*

$8.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Salmon- Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Scallop* (Hotate)

$7.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Scallop*- Spicy

$7.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Shrimp- Jumbo Sweet Shrimp*

$9.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Squid* (Ika)

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Surf Clam (Hohigai)

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Tobiko*: Black

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Tobiko*: Red

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Tobiko*: Wasabi

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Tofu Skin (Inari)

$5.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Tuna: Black Pepper Bluefin Tuna*

$9.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Tuna: Blue Fin Tuna*

$8.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Tuna: O-Toro Fatty Bluefin Tuna*

$14.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Tuna: Toro Fatty Bluefin Tuna*

$11.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Tuna: White Tuna* (Escolar)

$6.00

Sushi or Sashimi 2 pc order

Yellowtail* (Hamachi)

$7.00

Special Rolls

Spicy bluefin tuna & Avocado wrap in soybean paper , Toro & fresh wasabi on top

Black Dragon Roll

$15.25

shrimp tempura & cucumber, topped w/ eel, avocado, & eel sauce

Black Spiderman Roll

$15.95

fried soft shell crab & cucumber, topped w/ eel, avocado & eel sauce

Dark Angel Roll*

$17.50

Eel & cucumber, topped with torched Bluefin Tuna, eel sauce, scallion & black tobiko

Dinosaur Roll*

$17.95

spicy crunchy blue crab, topped w/ Bluefin Tuna & avocado

Double Salmon Roll*

$15.25

spicy crunchy salmon, cilantro & mango, topped w/ salmon & avocado

Dragon Roll*

$13.25

eel & cucumber, topped w/ avocado & Masago, eel sauce

Fantastic Roll*

Fantastic Roll*

$15.95

spicy tuna, white fish tempura, avocado, topped w/ crawfish salad & tobiko

Firecracker Roll*

$15.75

shrimp tempura & avocado, topped w/ spicy tuna, sweet potato, red tobiko, eel sauce, spicy mayo, & scallion

Godzilla Roll*

$10.50

spicy crunchy tuna, avocado, deep fried, topped with massago*, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Green Roll

$13.25

Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, topped w/ avocado & eel sauce

Hot Night Roll*

$15.95

Seared tuna & avocado, topped w/ Yellowtail, avocado, jalapenos, & Sriracha

Lantern Roll*

Lantern Roll*

$15.25

spicy crunchy tuna & avocado, topped w/ seared tuna, jalapenos & yuzu sauce

Las Vagas Roll

$10.50

cooked fish, cream cheese, jalapeno, deep fried

Mango Roll

$15.25

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, spicy crab topped w/ mango & mango sauce

Norwood Roll*

$15.25

Seared Tuna & cucumber, topped with Spicy White Tuna & Albacore Tuna, crunchy, massago, spicy mayo, & eel sauce

Pacific Roll*

$15.25

spicy crunchy salmon & cucumber, topped w/ yellowtail, avocado & wasabi yuzu sauce

Rainbow Roll*

Rainbow Roll*

$14.25

crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ assorted fish

Rock n Roll*

$15.25

shrimp tempura & spicy tuna, topped w/ white tuna, avocado & wasabi mayo

Spicy Tuna Rainbow Roll*

$15.95

spicy crunchy tuna topped w/ assorted fish

Surf n Turf Roll

$14.95

shrimp tempura, avocado & cilantro, topped with torched rare steak, jalapenos & wasabi yuzu sauce

Tiger Roll*

$14.75

Bluefin Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, red tobiko wrapped in soybean paper

The Matador Roll

$18.25

Spicy Rolls

Spicy Crunchy Blue Crab Roll

$9.50

Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll*

$8.00

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll*

$8.00

Spicy Crunchy Yellowtail Roll*

$8.00

Vegetable Rolls

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$5.50

Green Machine Roll

$7.00

Broccoli & avocado inside a deep fried roll

Peanut Avocado Roll

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$6.50

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$6.50

Kitchen Dinner Entrees

served with rice, and miso soup OR house salad

Hibachi Chicken Dinner

$18.95

served with rice, and miso soup OR house salad

Hibachi Shrimp Dinner

$20.95

served with rice, and miso soup or salad & rice

Hibachi Steak Dinner

$20.95

served with rice, and miso soup or salad

Hibachi Vegetable Dinner

$13.95

served with rice, and miso soup OR salad & rice

Katsu Chicken Dinner

$15.50

served with miso soup or house salad and rice

Katsu Pork Dinner

$16.50

served with rice, and miso soup OR house salad

Tempura Vegetables Dinner

$12.00

served with choice of miso soup OR house salad

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$18.50

served with mixed vegetables, white rice, and miso soup or house salad

Teriyaki Salmon Dinner

Teriyaki Salmon Dinner

$20.95

Salmon Teriyaki served with white rice, mixed vegetables, and miso soup or house

Teriyaki Shrimp Dinner

$18.95

served with white rice, mixed vegetables and miso soup or house salad

Teriyaki Steak Dinner

$20.95

served with mixed vegetables, white rice, and miso soup or house salad

Sushi Entrees

*Bluefin Platter

*Bluefin Platter

$34.00

includes 3 pcs of O Toro, 3 pcs of Toro, 3 pcs of Bluefin red meat, and 1 scallion roll

*Chirashi

$25.00

15 pcs chef selection raw fish w/ sushi rice

*Lantern Roll Combo

$18.00

Salmon Avocado roll, eel cucumber, spicy crunchy roll

*Salmon Don

$26.00

10 pcs raw salmon w/ sushi rice

*Sashimi Deluxe

$34.00

18 Pcs chef selection raw fish

*Spicy Roll Combo

$18.00

spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, spicy yellowtail roll

*Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$32.00

chef selection 5 pcs sushi, 11 pcs sashimi, & spicy tuna roll

*Sushi & Sashimi for 2

$68.00

10 pcs sushi, 18 pcs sashimi, 1 Black Dragon roll, 1 Spicy Tuna roll

*Sushi Deluxe

$27.00

10 pcs chef selection sushi & California Roll

*Sushi for 2

$58.00

chef selection 16 pcs sushi, 1 Black Dragon roll, 1 California roll

Unagi Don

$28.00

12 pcs grilled eel over rice

Vegetable Roll Combo

$15.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll, Peanut Avocado Roll, & Green Machine Roll

Kids Entrees

Served with French Fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

fried chicken tenders served with French fries

Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

fried chicken nuggets served with French fries

Cheese Sticks

$6.95

fried cheese sticks served with French fries

Cake & Ice Cream

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00
Tempura Ice Cream

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.00

Choice of Vanilla, Green Tea, Mango, or Red Bean.

Tempura Cheesecake

Tempura Cheesecake

$8.00

Beer

Bold Rock Apple

Bold Rock Apple

$3.50

Bold Rock Blackberry

$3.50

Bold Rock Watermelon

$3.50
Budweiser Light

Budweiser Light

$2.75

Kirin Ichiban

$4.00+

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

OMB Copper

$3.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$3.50+

Wine

Ca Brigiano Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

sold by the glass

Franciscan Cornerstone Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00+

Franciscan Estate Chardonnay

$6.00+
Gemma di Luna Moscato Asti Spumante

Gemma di Luna Moscato Asti Spumante

$5.00+

Sweet, Bubbly, Fun

J Lohr Bay Mist White Riesling

$6.00+

sold by the glass

Josh Craft Cabernet Sauvignon

Josh Craft Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00+

sold by the glass

LA Marca Prosecco

$9.00

sold by the bottle

Overstone Sauvignon Blanc

Overstone Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00+

sold by the glass

Spellbound Pinot Noir

Spellbound Pinot Noir

$6.00+

sold by the glass

William Hill Select Chardonnay

William Hill Select Chardonnay

$6.00+

sold by the glass

Soft Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Diet

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Hot Tea Green

$2.50

Ice Tea Sweet

$2.50

Ice Tea Unsweetened

$2.50

Tum'e Yummies Berry Blast

$3.00

Tum'e Yummies Punch

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sake

House Nigori Unfiltered Sake

House Nigori Unfiltered Sake

$9.00+

silky, mild, and semi-dry, served cold or warmed

Shirakabegura Mio Sparkling Sake

Shirakabegura Mio Sparkling Sake

$13.00

sold by the bottle, #1 selling sparkling sake in the world softly sweet with a gentle effervescence to set off flavors of pear and baking spice,

Shirakabegura Tokubetsu Junmai Sake

$22.00

sold by the bottle, full bodied and dry

Sho Chiku Bai REI Junmai Dia Ginjo Sake

Sho Chiku Bai REI Junmai Dia Ginjo Sake

$17.00

sold by the bottle, Super Premium, off-dry with soft floral notes of cantaloupe and honeydew

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Creme Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Creme Sake

$9.00

sold by the bottle, creamy bold flavors of melon and vanilla

Sho Chiku Bai Premium Ginjo Sake

$12.00

sold by the bottle, refreshing, semi-dry with notes of pear, melon, honeysuckle, custard and nutmeg

Yuki Junmai Nigori Mango

Yuki Junmai Nigori Mango

$13.00

sold by the bottle

Yuki Junmai Nigori Strawberry

Yuki Junmai Nigori Strawberry

$13.00

sold by the bottle

Yuki Junmai Nigori White Peach

Yuki Junmai Nigori White Peach

$13.00

sold by the bottle

Yuki Junmai Nigori Lychee

$13.00

Sauces

Eel sauce

$0.75

House Ginger Dressing

$1.00

House Gyoza Sauce

$0.75

House Shrimp sauce

$0.75

Soy Sauce

$0.50

House Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Sriracha

$1.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

House Tempura Sauce

$0.75

House Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Kizami wasabi

$2.00

Side Items

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

Hibachi Rice

$5.00

Steamed White Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Vegetables

$6.00

Hibachi Sides

Hibachi Chicken 5oz

$7.50

Hibachi Steak 5 oz

$9.00

Hibachi Salmon 5 oz

$9.25

Hibachi Shrimp 6 pcs

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Norwood’s Leader in Fine Dining Lantern Sushi & Asian Cuisine Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

108 N. Main Street, Norwood, NC 28128

Directions

