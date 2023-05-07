Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lantern Diner

564 Hempstead Turnpike

West Hempstead, NY 11552

Popular Items

Chicken Soup TO-GO (32oz) Quart

$10.00

Fresh Chicken Soup with choice of Rice, Matzoh or Noodles

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$16.00

Smoked Bacon & American Cheese, served with Homefries & Toast


Eggs

One Egg Platter

$9.00

any style served with Homefries & Toast

Two Eggs Platter

$12.00

any style served with Homefries & Toast

Steak & Eggs

$50.00

Two eggs, over a Rib-eye Steak (16oz), served with Homefries & Toast

Eggs Benny

$19.00

Two poached Eggs on English Muffin, Canadian bacon topped with Hollandaise served with Homefries

Avocado Toast

$19.00

Two poached Eggs on English Muffin, Avocado & light Feta served with Homefries

Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

Sunny-up Eggs over corn Tortilla & refried beans topped with Salsa Verde, Pico de gallo & Feta served with Chorizo

CB Hash & Eggs

$20.00

Two Eggs any style over Homemade Corned Beef Hash served with Homefries & Toast

Porterhouse & eggs

$60.00

Two eggs any style over 24oz of porterhouse steak

Breakfast Sandwiches

One Egg Sandwich

$7.00

One egg any style on your choice of bread

Two Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Two eggs any style on your choice of bread

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Two scrambled Eggs, Fresh Chorizo, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Homefries & refried Beans, wrapped in a tortilla

BEC Muffin'

$15.00

Canadian Bacon, two eggs & american cheese on an english muffin

BEC Croissant

$16.00

Smoked Bacon, two eggs & american cheese on a croissant

Choco Croissant

$8.00

croissant grilled with Nutella

Lox, All the Way

$20.00

open-face toasted bagel, Lox, side cream cheese, onions, tomatoes, olives & House salad

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Three egg omelette with choice of cheese

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$16.00

Smoked Bacon & American Cheese, served with Homefries & Toast

Sausage & Cheese omelette

$12.00

Ham & Cheese omelette

$12.00

Denver's Omelette

$17.00

Ham, Onions, Peppers & American Cheese, served with Homefries & Toast

DIY Omelette

$16.00

Choose up to three ingredients, served with Homefries & Toast

Farmer's Omelette

$18.00

Ham, Bacon, Onion, Peppers, Tomatoes & Swiss Cheese, served with Homefries & Toast

Florentine Omelete

$18.00

Spinach & Feta, served with Homefries & Toast

Garden's Omelette

$18.00

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Tomato, Onion & American Cheese, served with Homefries & Toast

Greek Omelette

$18.00

Onions, Tomatoes & Feta Cheese, served with Homefries & Toast

Lantern's Omelette

$19.00

Sausage, Onions, Peppers & Feta, served with Homefries & Toast

LEO Omelette

$20.00

Lox & Scallions, served with Homefries & Toast

Plain Omelette

$12.00

Three Egg plain omelette served with Homefries & Toast

Spanish Omelette

$15.00

Omelette rolled with our tomato-based sauce cooked with chillies & spices, served with Homefries & Toast

Turkey & Swiss Egg-white

$19.00

Egg-white omelette with Homemade Roast Turkey & Imported swiss cheese, served with Homefries & Toast

Western Omelette

$16.00

Ham, Onions & Peppers, served with Homefries & Toast

Pancakes

Stack

$11.00

a stack of three fluffy pancakes

Short Stack

$9.00

a short stack of two fluffy pancakes

$ilver Dollar

$11.00

a mountain of petite pancakes

Banana & Walnut Stack

$16.00

a stack of pancakes cooked with sliced Banana & Walnuts

Choco-Chip Stack

$16.00

a stack of pancakes cooked with Chocolate Chips

Hungry Man

$19.00

Short stack of pancakes with side of Ham, Sausage & Bacon, served with Two Eggs any style

Croquer Plaquer

$18.00

Pancakes with grilled ham, melted swiss, hollandaise and a sunny up egg

French Toast

Challah French Toast

$11.00

Two thich Challah bread slices

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Home-style French Toast with your choice of bread

Golden French Toast

$14.00

Challah French Toast topped with Fresh Fruits, Almonds, honey & Sweet Cndensed Milk

Monte Cristo

$19.00

Old Fashioned French Toast sandwhich grilled with Roast Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayo & Mustard, served with Honey

Nutella French Toast

$14.00

Challah French toast topped with Nutella Spread

Daphne's French Toast

$19.00

Old Fashioned French Toast with Cream Cheese & Strawberries

Hungry Woman

$19.00

Challan French toast with Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Two eggs any style

Appetizers

Wings

$17.00

Homemade Wings cooked with your choice of sauce

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

light-breaded fried chicken tenders

Buffalo Kickers

$15.00

Fried boneless wings cooked with your choice of sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$16.00

italian-style breaded mozzarella sticks

Fried Chicken (24oz)

$20.00

24oz of half chicken, breaded and fried to a crispy perfection

Hot Dog

$12.00

Plain Frankfurter on a bun with Fries

Lantern's Feast

$15.00

Waffle fries topped with Bacon & Melted Cheese, served with Gravy

Spinach & Feta Pie

$17.00

Homemade Greek-style Spinach & Feta pie a.k.a "Spanakopita"

Disco Fries

$12.00

Fries with yourn choice of melted cheese and gravy

Potato Skins

$12.00

three potato boats stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar

Chili Con Carne + Chips

$18.00

Our famour Homemade Chili served with homemade Tortilla Chips. Talk about Fresh!

Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

Our Homemade Macaroni & Cheese recipe

Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese

$17.00

Oue homemade macaroni & cheese recipe topped with our BBQ Pulled Pork

Baked Clams

$16.00

Clams baked with clam stuffing

Crab Cakes

$18.00

breaded Crabmeat stuffing

Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00

Mushrooms stuffed & baked with crabmeat stuffing

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread

Turkey B.L.T.

$16.00

Homemade Fresh Roast Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Your choice of Cheese on your choice of grilled bread with real butter

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh Chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce on your choice of bread

Parmesan Hero

$18.00

Chicken Cutlet with Mozzarella & Marinara on a Hero served with French Fries

Cubano

$19.00

Homemade Roasted Pork, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickle, Swiss, Dijon Sauce on a Hero served with French Fries

Reuben

$20.00

Homemade Corned Beef with sauerkraut & Swiss on grilled Rye served with French Fries or Potato Salad

Pulled Pork Sliders

$17.00

BBQ Pulled Pork topped with coleslaw served on petite potato buns with French Fries

French Dip

$19.00

Grilled Roast Beef topped with Mozzarella on a Garlic Roll served with French Fries & Au Jus

Monte Cristo

$19.00

Old Fashioned French-Toast Sandwich grilled with Turkey, Dijon, Ham & Swiss served with Honey

Meatloafer

$15.00

BBQ Meatloaf, Onion Rings, Cheddar, Jalapenos on Rye

Keto-Bomb

$15.00

Homemade Fresh Roast Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Avocado & Mayo on a Lettuce Sandwich (No bread)

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Three chicken cutlets with Aioli & lettuce on Potato buns

Sizzle on my Griddle

$14.00

Pepper-jack, Cheddar, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato & one Frizzle Egg Scrizzle with some Sriracha drizzle...

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Cajun Chicken, Avocado, Bacon & Pepperjack on a Kaiser Roll

Chicken Salad Melt

$18.00

Chicken Salad on an English Muffin topped with grilled Tomato & American Cheese served with Fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh Chicken Salad served on a bed of lettuce on your choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$19.00

Tuna Salad on an English Muffin topped with grilled Tomato & American Cheese served with Fries

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh Tuna Salad served on a bed of lettue on your choice of bread

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Homemade Brisket sliced on your choice of bread

Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Homemade sliced Corned Beef on your choice of bread

Pastrami Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled Pastrami on your choice of bread

Roast Beef Sandwich

$17.00

Homemade roast Beef served cold on a bed of lettuce on your choice of bread

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$19.00

Homemade Roast Turkey served cold on a bed of lettuce on your choice of bread

Pesto Panini

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Tomato, Spinach & Mozzarella served with French Fries

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.50

Charcoal Grilled on our homemade Brioche

Cheese Burger

$12.50

Charcoal Grilled on our homemade Brioche with your choice of Cheese

Bacon & Cheese Burger

$14.00

Charcoal Grilled on our homemade Brioche with smoked bacon & cheese

Sliders

$11.50

Three sliders on petite potato buns

Cheese Sliders

$13.00

Three sliders on petite potato buns with cheese

Bacon & Cheese Sliders

$14.50

Three sliders on petite potato buns with smoked bacon & cheese

Patty Melt

$17.00

Caramelized Onions, Bacon & American Cheese on grilled Rye

Texas Burger

$15.00

American Cheese & Fried Egg

Hickory Burger

$15.00

Canadian Bacon, Onion, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, BBQ

Lantern's Burger

$17.00

A 12oz Patty with American Cheese, Mushrooms & Bacon on a Kaiser Roll

Frenchie's Burger

$15.00

Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon & Blue Cheese on a Croissant

Greek Burger

$15.00

Raw Onion, Tomato, Olive Paste, & Feta on a Pita Bread served with Tzatziki

Spicy Turkey Burger

$15.00

Turkey Patty, Avocado, Pink (pickled) Onions, Sriracha & Mayo

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Beyond Vegan Patty, American Cheese, Vegan Aioli, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce & Tomato on a Bun

Twin Burgers

$19.50

Salads

House Salad (LARGE)

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Scallions, Radishes

House Salad (SMALL)

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Scallions, Radishes

Caesar's Salad (LARGE)

$17.00

Lettuce, Croutons, Parmigiana Flakes & Dressing

Caesar's Salad (SMALL)

$13.00

Lettuce, Croutons, Parmigiana Flakes & Dressing

Greek Salad (LARGE)

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Peppers, Olives, Feta, Stuffed Grape leaf

Greek Salad (SMALL)

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Peppers, Olives, Feta, Stuffed Grape leaf

Chef's Salad

$23.00

Rolled Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss & American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Scallions, Hard Boiled Eggs, Carrots & Radishes

Chicken Salad Platter

$20.00

Fresh Chicken Salad served with Potato Salad, Coleslaw, House Salad & Pita

Tuna Salad Platter

$20.00

Fresh Tuna Salad served with Potato Salad, Coleslaw, House Salad & Pita

Soups

Chicken Soup TO-GO (16oz) Pint

$7.00

Fresh Chicken Soup with choice of Rice, Matzoh or Noodles

Chicken Soup TO-GO (32oz) Quart

$10.00

Fresh Chicken Soup with choice of Rice, Matzoh or Noodles

French Onion TO-GO (16oz) Pint

$10.00

Homemade Onion Soup with Garlic bread & Melted Cheese

French Onion TO-GO (32oz) Quart

$15.00

Homemade Onion Soup with Garlic bread & Melted Cheese

Soup of the Day TO-GO (16oz) Pint

$7.00

Ask or check our website for our daily choices

Soup of the Day TO-GO (32oz) Quart

$9.50

Ask or check our website for our daily choices

Cold Beverages

Milkshake

$10.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Brisk

$4.00

7up

$4.00

Seltzer

$2.50

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00

Ginger Beer (bottle)

$5.00

Floats

$7.00

Nutcraacker's Frappuccino

$10.00

Dulce Frappuccino

$10.00

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Unsweetened Ice-tea

$4.00

Milk (L)

$5.00

Almond Milk (L)

$6.50

Chocolate Milk (L)

$5.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Coffee (decaf)

$3.50

Tea

$4.00

Tea (decaf)

$4.00

(L) Coffee TOGO

$4.00

(L) Coffee Decaf. TOGO

$4.00

(L) Tea Decaf. TOGO

$5.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Cappuccino (decaf)

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Latte

$7.00

Juices

(M) Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00

(L) Fresh Orange Juice

$8.50

Apple Juice (M)

$4.00

Apple Juice (L)

$5.00

Cranberry Juice (M)

$4.00

Cranberry Juice (L)

$5.00

Pineapple Juice (M)

$4.00

Pineapple Juice (L)

$5.00

Tomato Juice (M)

$4.00

Tomato Juice (L)

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice (M)

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice (L)

$5.00

Desserts

Almond Macaron

$9.00

Apple Crumb Pie

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Apple Pie Sundae

$12.00

Apple Turnover

$8.00

Banana Split

$15.00

Blueberry Pie

$8.00

Blueberry Pie Sundae

$12.00

Blueberry Tart

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheese Danish

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Cherry Pie

$8.00

Cherry Pie Sundae

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Chocolate Horn

$8.00

Chocolate Horn Sundae

$12.00

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$8.00

Cinnamon Danish

$6.00

Fried Ice-cream

$14.00

Ice-cream (16oz) Häagen-Dazs

$14.00

Ice-cream (8oz) Häagen-Dazs

$9.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$8.00

Linzer Tart

$5.00

M&M Cookie

$5.00

Muffin

$5.00

Napoleon

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Chocolate Pudding

$6.00

Jell-O

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.00

Sides

side Avocado

$7.00

side Bacon

$8.00

side Baked Potato

$5.50

side Baked Sweet Potato

$5.50

side Beef Sausage

$8.00

side Canadian Bacon

$7.00

side Coleslaw

$5.50

side Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

side Cottage Cheese

$5.50

side French Fries

$8.00

side Fresh Chorizo

$8.00

side Fruit Salad

$9.00

side Ham

$7.00

side Homefries

$8.00

side Mashed Potato

$8.00

side Onion Rings

$12.00

side Re-fried Beans

$6.00

side Sausage

$8.00

side Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

side Turkey Bacon

$9.00

side Turkey Sausage

$9.00

side Waffle Fries

$9.00

side Vegetable of the Day

$7.00

side sauté Spinach

$9.00

side Broccoli

$7.00

side mix Vegetables

$7.00

side steamed Spinach

$9.00

side Sauté Broccoli

$8.00

side Potato Salad

$8.00

Homemade potato salad

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a traditional Diner that holds true to its roots of quality and freshness, we serve breakfast, lunch and dinner 7 days a week all year round!

Website

Location

564 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead, NY 11552

Directions

