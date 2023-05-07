- Home
The Lantern Diner
564 Hempstead Turnpike
West Hempstead, NY 11552
Eggs
One Egg Platter
any style served with Homefries & Toast
Two Eggs Platter
any style served with Homefries & Toast
Steak & Eggs
Two eggs, over a Rib-eye Steak (16oz), served with Homefries & Toast
Eggs Benny
Two poached Eggs on English Muffin, Canadian bacon topped with Hollandaise served with Homefries
Avocado Toast
Two poached Eggs on English Muffin, Avocado & light Feta served with Homefries
Huevos Rancheros
Sunny-up Eggs over corn Tortilla & refried beans topped with Salsa Verde, Pico de gallo & Feta served with Chorizo
CB Hash & Eggs
Two Eggs any style over Homemade Corned Beef Hash served with Homefries & Toast
Porterhouse & eggs
Two eggs any style over 24oz of porterhouse steak
Breakfast Sandwiches
One Egg Sandwich
One egg any style on your choice of bread
Two Egg Sandwich
Two eggs any style on your choice of bread
Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled Eggs, Fresh Chorizo, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Homefries & refried Beans, wrapped in a tortilla
BEC Muffin'
Canadian Bacon, two eggs & american cheese on an english muffin
BEC Croissant
Smoked Bacon, two eggs & american cheese on a croissant
Choco Croissant
croissant grilled with Nutella
Lox, All the Way
open-face toasted bagel, Lox, side cream cheese, onions, tomatoes, olives & House salad
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette with choice of cheese
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Smoked Bacon & American Cheese, served with Homefries & Toast
Sausage & Cheese omelette
Ham & Cheese omelette
Denver's Omelette
Ham, Onions, Peppers & American Cheese, served with Homefries & Toast
DIY Omelette
Choose up to three ingredients, served with Homefries & Toast
Farmer's Omelette
Ham, Bacon, Onion, Peppers, Tomatoes & Swiss Cheese, served with Homefries & Toast
Florentine Omelete
Spinach & Feta, served with Homefries & Toast
Garden's Omelette
Mushrooms, Broccoli, Tomato, Onion & American Cheese, served with Homefries & Toast
Greek Omelette
Onions, Tomatoes & Feta Cheese, served with Homefries & Toast
Lantern's Omelette
Sausage, Onions, Peppers & Feta, served with Homefries & Toast
LEO Omelette
Lox & Scallions, served with Homefries & Toast
Plain Omelette
Three Egg plain omelette served with Homefries & Toast
Spanish Omelette
Omelette rolled with our tomato-based sauce cooked with chillies & spices, served with Homefries & Toast
Turkey & Swiss Egg-white
Egg-white omelette with Homemade Roast Turkey & Imported swiss cheese, served with Homefries & Toast
Western Omelette
Ham, Onions & Peppers, served with Homefries & Toast
Pancakes
Stack
a stack of three fluffy pancakes
Short Stack
a short stack of two fluffy pancakes
$ilver Dollar
a mountain of petite pancakes
Banana & Walnut Stack
a stack of pancakes cooked with sliced Banana & Walnuts
Choco-Chip Stack
a stack of pancakes cooked with Chocolate Chips
Hungry Man
Short stack of pancakes with side of Ham, Sausage & Bacon, served with Two Eggs any style
Croquer Plaquer
Pancakes with grilled ham, melted swiss, hollandaise and a sunny up egg
French Toast
Challah French Toast
Two thich Challah bread slices
Old Fashioned
Home-style French Toast with your choice of bread
Golden French Toast
Challah French Toast topped with Fresh Fruits, Almonds, honey & Sweet Cndensed Milk
Monte Cristo
Old Fashioned French Toast sandwhich grilled with Roast Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayo & Mustard, served with Honey
Nutella French Toast
Challah French toast topped with Nutella Spread
Daphne's French Toast
Old Fashioned French Toast with Cream Cheese & Strawberries
Hungry Woman
Challan French toast with Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Two eggs any style
Appetizers
Wings
Homemade Wings cooked with your choice of sauce
Chicken Fingers
light-breaded fried chicken tenders
Buffalo Kickers
Fried boneless wings cooked with your choice of sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
italian-style breaded mozzarella sticks
Fried Chicken (24oz)
24oz of half chicken, breaded and fried to a crispy perfection
Hot Dog
Plain Frankfurter on a bun with Fries
Lantern's Feast
Waffle fries topped with Bacon & Melted Cheese, served with Gravy
Spinach & Feta Pie
Homemade Greek-style Spinach & Feta pie a.k.a "Spanakopita"
Disco Fries
Fries with yourn choice of melted cheese and gravy
Potato Skins
three potato boats stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar
Chili Con Carne + Chips
Our famour Homemade Chili served with homemade Tortilla Chips. Talk about Fresh!
Mac N' Cheese
Our Homemade Macaroni & Cheese recipe
Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese
Oue homemade macaroni & cheese recipe topped with our BBQ Pulled Pork
Baked Clams
Clams baked with clam stuffing
Crab Cakes
breaded Crabmeat stuffing
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms stuffed & baked with crabmeat stuffing
Sandwiches
B.L.T.
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread
Turkey B.L.T.
Homemade Fresh Roast Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of Cheese on your choice of grilled bread with real butter
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce on your choice of bread
Parmesan Hero
Chicken Cutlet with Mozzarella & Marinara on a Hero served with French Fries
Cubano
Homemade Roasted Pork, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickle, Swiss, Dijon Sauce on a Hero served with French Fries
Reuben
Homemade Corned Beef with sauerkraut & Swiss on grilled Rye served with French Fries or Potato Salad
Pulled Pork Sliders
BBQ Pulled Pork topped with coleslaw served on petite potato buns with French Fries
French Dip
Grilled Roast Beef topped with Mozzarella on a Garlic Roll served with French Fries & Au Jus
Monte Cristo
Old Fashioned French-Toast Sandwich grilled with Turkey, Dijon, Ham & Swiss served with Honey
Meatloafer
BBQ Meatloaf, Onion Rings, Cheddar, Jalapenos on Rye
Keto-Bomb
Homemade Fresh Roast Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Avocado & Mayo on a Lettuce Sandwich (No bread)
Chicken Sliders
Three chicken cutlets with Aioli & lettuce on Potato buns
Sizzle on my Griddle
Pepper-jack, Cheddar, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato & one Frizzle Egg Scrizzle with some Sriracha drizzle...
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Cajun Chicken, Avocado, Bacon & Pepperjack on a Kaiser Roll
Chicken Salad Melt
Chicken Salad on an English Muffin topped with grilled Tomato & American Cheese served with Fries
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Fresh Chicken Salad served on a bed of lettuce on your choice of bread
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad on an English Muffin topped with grilled Tomato & American Cheese served with Fries
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Fresh Tuna Salad served on a bed of lettue on your choice of bread
Brisket Sandwich
Homemade Brisket sliced on your choice of bread
Corned Beef Sandwich
Homemade sliced Corned Beef on your choice of bread
Pastrami Sandwich
Grilled Pastrami on your choice of bread
Roast Beef Sandwich
Homemade roast Beef served cold on a bed of lettuce on your choice of bread
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Homemade Roast Turkey served cold on a bed of lettuce on your choice of bread
Pesto Panini
Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Tomato, Spinach & Mozzarella served with French Fries
Burgers
Hamburger
Charcoal Grilled on our homemade Brioche
Cheese Burger
Charcoal Grilled on our homemade Brioche with your choice of Cheese
Bacon & Cheese Burger
Charcoal Grilled on our homemade Brioche with smoked bacon & cheese
Sliders
Three sliders on petite potato buns
Cheese Sliders
Three sliders on petite potato buns with cheese
Bacon & Cheese Sliders
Three sliders on petite potato buns with smoked bacon & cheese
Patty Melt
Caramelized Onions, Bacon & American Cheese on grilled Rye
Texas Burger
American Cheese & Fried Egg
Hickory Burger
Canadian Bacon, Onion, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, BBQ
Lantern's Burger
A 12oz Patty with American Cheese, Mushrooms & Bacon on a Kaiser Roll
Frenchie's Burger
Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon & Blue Cheese on a Croissant
Greek Burger
Raw Onion, Tomato, Olive Paste, & Feta on a Pita Bread served with Tzatziki
Spicy Turkey Burger
Turkey Patty, Avocado, Pink (pickled) Onions, Sriracha & Mayo
Beyond Burger
Beyond Vegan Patty, American Cheese, Vegan Aioli, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce & Tomato on a Bun
Twin Burgers
Salads
House Salad (LARGE)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Scallions, Radishes
House Salad (SMALL)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Scallions, Radishes
Caesar's Salad (LARGE)
Lettuce, Croutons, Parmigiana Flakes & Dressing
Caesar's Salad (SMALL)
Lettuce, Croutons, Parmigiana Flakes & Dressing
Greek Salad (LARGE)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Peppers, Olives, Feta, Stuffed Grape leaf
Greek Salad (SMALL)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Peppers, Olives, Feta, Stuffed Grape leaf
Chef's Salad
Rolled Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss & American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Scallions, Hard Boiled Eggs, Carrots & Radishes
Chicken Salad Platter
Fresh Chicken Salad served with Potato Salad, Coleslaw, House Salad & Pita
Tuna Salad Platter
Fresh Tuna Salad served with Potato Salad, Coleslaw, House Salad & Pita
Soups
Chicken Soup TO-GO (16oz) Pint
Fresh Chicken Soup with choice of Rice, Matzoh or Noodles
Chicken Soup TO-GO (32oz) Quart
Fresh Chicken Soup with choice of Rice, Matzoh or Noodles
French Onion TO-GO (16oz) Pint
Homemade Onion Soup with Garlic bread & Melted Cheese
French Onion TO-GO (32oz) Quart
Homemade Onion Soup with Garlic bread & Melted Cheese
Soup of the Day TO-GO (16oz) Pint
Ask or check our website for our daily choices
Soup of the Day TO-GO (32oz) Quart
Ask or check our website for our daily choices
Cold Beverages
Milkshake
Bottled Water
Brisk
7up
Seltzer
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Fruit Punch
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Root Beer
Orange Crush
Ginger Beer (bottle)
Floats
Nutcraacker's Frappuccino
Dulce Frappuccino
Ice Coffee
Unsweetened Ice-tea
Milk (L)
Almond Milk (L)
Chocolate Milk (L)
Hot Beverages
Juices
Desserts
Almond Macaron
Apple Crumb Pie
Apple Pie
Apple Pie Sundae
Apple Turnover
Banana Split
Blueberry Pie
Blueberry Pie Sundae
Blueberry Tart
Brownie
Brownie Sundae
Carrot Cake
Cheese Danish
Cheesecake
Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie Sundae
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Horn
Chocolate Horn Sundae
Chocolate Mouse Cake
Cinnamon Danish
Fried Ice-cream
Ice-cream (16oz) Häagen-Dazs
Ice-cream (8oz) Häagen-Dazs
Lemon Meringue Pie
Linzer Tart
M&M Cookie
Muffin
Napoleon
Strawberry Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Rice Pudding
Chocolate Pudding
Jell-O
Strawberry Shortcake
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Sides
side Avocado
side Bacon
side Baked Potato
side Baked Sweet Potato
side Beef Sausage
side Canadian Bacon
side Coleslaw
side Corned Beef Hash
side Cottage Cheese
side French Fries
side Fresh Chorizo
side Fruit Salad
side Ham
side Homefries
side Mashed Potato
side Onion Rings
side Re-fried Beans
side Sausage
side Sweet Potato Fries
side Turkey Bacon
side Turkey Sausage
side Waffle Fries
side Vegetable of the Day
side sauté Spinach
side Broccoli
side mix Vegetables
side steamed Spinach
side Sauté Broccoli
side Potato Salad
Homemade potato salad
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a traditional Diner that holds true to its roots of quality and freshness, we serve breakfast, lunch and dinner 7 days a week all year round!
564 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead, NY 11552