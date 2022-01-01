Lantz's Steakhouse

Brew Pub Burger

$14.95

One of our most popular Gourmet Burgers, caramelized onion, jalapeno, peppers, and bacon all sautéed in brew pub mustard sauce. This is placed under the burger patty with a slice of swiss American cheese, and then more brew pub under the 2 slices of swiss American cheese that cover the burger. Served on a sliced gourmet bun from Rotella and with your choice of one of our fries or substitute options.