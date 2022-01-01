- Home
- /
- Wisner
- /
- Steakhouses
- /
- Lantz's Steakhouse
Lantz's Steakhouse
130 Reviews
$$
1018 Avenue E
Wisner, NE 68791
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
A LA CARTE
Specials
APPETIZERS
Breaded Cauliflower
Cauliflower and cheese breaded and fried, served with ranch or nacho cheese.
Breaded Mushrooms
These are a huge hit, these large portabella mushrooms are breaded and fried and served with house made ranch dressing.
Cheese Curds
Proudly serving a variety of curds, We have garlic, Spicy, or Cheddar Curds. Each serving comes with Tara's homemade ranch for dipping.
Chicken Wings (8)
Our jumbo wings are brought in and brined, and steamed in house. This options is 8 of our jumbo wings served with one of our house made sauces.
Full - Onion Rings
House cut and breaded onion rings are unique and a big fan favorite. Don't miss out.
Half - Onion Rings
House cut and breaded onion rings are unique and a big fan favorite. Don't miss out.
Party Mozerella Stix
8 battered cheese sticks served with marinara.
Steak Nachos
House fried chips topped with our local steak tips, cheddar cheese, queso, kettle prepped nacho cheese, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream. Add jalapeno if you would like for $.50. If you desire something else let us know and we will do our best to hook you up!!!
BURGERS
Cheeseburger
8oz burger with Swiss American and American cheese, served on a Rotella Premium bun with choice of fries.
Cowboy Burger
8oz burger with bacon, house made onion ring, Swiss American and American cheese, and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Gourmet Rotella Bun with choice of fries.
Hamburger
8oz Burger on a Premium Rotella Bun served with choice of fries. Comes with pickles and you can add tomato, onion or lettuce for $0.25 each.
Jr Burger
4oz burger served on a slider bun, this one you can add vegetables, or cheese/ bacon to your desire for an additional price. comes with choice of fries.
Swiss Mushroom Burger
8oz Burger with seasoned sauteed mushrooms under the burger and 3 slices of Swiss American Cheese on a Gourmet Rotella Bun. Served with choice of fries.
The New Lantz Burger
sour cream under the cheese on the burger patty, sauteed onion, mushroom, and peppers under the patty on a gormet bun with 3 slices of swiss american cheese with an 8 oz patty
SANDWICHES
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
8oz Pork Tenderloin breaded, fried, served on a Gourmet Rotella Scorned Bun with all the fixing if you desire. You won't go home hungry with this one. Choice of potato also...
BLT
Choice of bread with 4 slices of bacon and fresh tomato and lettuce with mayo.
Sirloin Steak Sandwich
Chicken fried STK sandwich
BASKETS
Chicken Strips
steakhouse breaded chicken fried with choice of fries. Ranch or BBQ for your dipping preference.
Wing Basket
Fried Shrimp Basket
6 butterflied shrimp breaded and fried, served with choice of fries or upgrade to rosemary fries or sweet potato fries, steak fried that are seasoned is also an option.
Coconut Shrimp Basket
SOUP AND SALADS
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, with tomato, onion, peppers, cheese, egg and bacon. Topped with grilled sliced chicken breast that is seasoned in house.
Chef Salad
Salad Bar
All I can say is; Dude, check it out!!!
Bowl of soup
Cup of soup
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, with tomato, onion, peppers, cheese, egg and bacon. Topped with breaded sliced chicken breast.
SIDES
SPECIALS
Ahi Tuna tacos
Asian steak Taco with seasoned tots
Beast Burger
burger Patty is made from Wagyu Beef, Bison, Wild Boar and Elk. This patty is on top of a seasoned mushroom havarti melt with crispy french onions on top with another havarti cheese melt on this. this one is special and you can only get this at Lantz's. Don't miss our.
Brew Pub Burger
One of our most popular Gourmet Burgers, caramelized onion, jalapeno, peppers, and bacon all sautéed in brew pub mustard sauce. This is placed under the burger patty with a slice of swiss American cheese, and then more brew pub under the 2 slices of swiss American cheese that cover the burger. Served on a sliced gourmet bun from Rotella and with your choice of one of our fries or substitute options.
chili Soup w/ grilled cheese
chips and salsa
Firehouse Burger
8oz Burger with Swiss American and Smoked Cheddar on top of our house made Firehouse Sauce. Shoulder Bacon, house breaded onion ring, and choice of fries.
Hot Beef
Sliced Prime Roast Beef on toasted Sourdough bread, served with mashed potato's and both are topped an amazing beef gravy. This is a fan favorite.
Lantz Pastrami and Havarti melt
6oz of thin sliced CAB Pastrami with Havarti cheese melted over the top and also on the bottom Ciabatta Bun, served with choice of fries. This is one of the limited time features so get it while it lasts.
southwest corn dip and chips
Cheese roasted corn dip with tortilla chips.
Spicy Pickle Fries
Steak Sliders
This is a great tender cut, the teres major cut into 4oz on each slider and cooked to your preference. This is a great dish for that smaller appetite that wants that great local steak flavor. Served with choice of fries.
Cincinnati Style Spaghetti
Chicken fried steak lunch
Diced grilled chicken breast prepared with onion, peppers, and mushrooms in an olive oil, topped with shredded monterey Cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with choice of fries.
Grilled Ribeye Wrap
kids menu
PIZZA
14Inch Pizza
Our pizzas are cooked in our stone ovens to make these different from anyone in the area. Utilizing the a special 3 cheese blend and original seasoning to top the product, you get a pizza you will be coming back for.
Personal Pizza
Cheesy Bread Sticks
our mixture of butter and chopped garlic topped with 3 cheeses and seasoning.
APPETIZERS
Breaded Cauliflower
Cauliflower and cheese breaded and fried, served with ranch or nacho cheese.
Breaded Mushrooms
These are a huge hit, these large portabella mushrooms are breaded and fried and served with house made ranch dressing.
Chicken Wings (8)
Our jumbo wings are brought in and brined, and steamed in house. This options is 8 of our jumbo wings served with one of our house made sauces.
Cheese Curds
Proudly serving a variety of curds, We have garlic, Spicy, or Cheddar Curds. Each serving comes with Tara's homemade ranch for dipping.
Full - Onion Rings
House cut and breaded onion rings are unique and a big fan favorite. Don't miss out.
Half - Onion Rings
House cut and breaded onion rings are unique and a big fan favorite. Don't miss out.
Party Mozerella Stix
8 battered cheese sticks served with marinara.
Steak Nachos
House fried chips topped with our local steak tips, cheddar cheese, queso, kettle prepped nacho cheese, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream. Add jalapeno if you would like for $.50. If you desire something else let us know and we will do our best to hook you up!!!
BURGERS & BASKETS
Cheeseburger
8oz burger with Swiss American and American cheese, served on a Rotella Premium bun with choice of fries.
Chicken Strips Basket
Steakhouse breaded chicken strips with your choice of potato.
Cowboy Burger
8oz burger with bacon, house made onion ring, Swiss American and American cheese, and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Gourmet Rotella Bun with choice of fries.
Fried Shrimp Basket
6 butterflied shrimp breaded and fried, served with choice of fries or upgrade to rosemary fries or sweet potato fries, steak fried that are seasoned is also an option.
Hamburger
8oz Burger on a Premium Rotella Bun served with choice of fries. Comes with pickles and you can add tomato, onion or lettuce for $0.25 each.
Jr Burger
quarter pound burger for the smaller appetite. Add cheese for a dollar or any of the cold topping for .25 a piece. choice of fries.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
8oz Pork Tenderloin breaded, fried, served on a Gourmet Rotella Scorned Bun with all the fixing if you desire. You won't go home hungry with this one. Choice of potato also...
Swiss Mushroom Burger
8oz Burger with seasoned sauteed mushrooms under the burger and 3 slices of Swiss American Cheese on a Gourmet Rotella Bun. Served with choice of fries.
The New Lantz Burger
Wing Basket
STEAKS
ENTREES
Monterrey Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast topped with mushrooms, peppers and onion that are sauteed and seasoned, then Monterey Cheese is melted over the top and served with choice of potato, house Normandy Blend veggies, bread and a trip through the salad bar.
Fried Shrimp Entree
6 butterflied Breaded Shrimp, served with choice of potato, house blend veggies and bread. Also, take a trip through the salad bar.
Chicken Strips Entree
Chicken fried stk supper w sb
Certified Angus Beef steak breaded and fried, this will not disappoint. Served with choice of potato, house blend veggies, bread and a trip through our amazing salad bar.
Coco shrimp Dinner
6 breaded coconut shrimp served with your choice of potato, house blend veggies, garlic bread, and a trip to our salad bar.
SIDES
kids menu
PIZZA
14Inch Pizza
Our pizzas are cooked in our stone ovens to make these different from anyone in the area. Utilizing the a special 3 cheese blend and original seasoning to top the product, you get a pizza you will be coming back for.
Personal Pizza
Cheesy Bread Sticks
our mixture of butter and chopped garlic topped with 3 cheeses and seasoning.
Saturday Night
8oz Teres Major steak dinner with sauteed veggies and beef gravy
Asian steak Taco with seasoned tots
Beast Burger
burger Patty is made from Wagyu Beef, Bison, Wild Boar and Elk. This patty is on top of a seasoned mushroom havarti melt with crispy french onions on top with another havarti cheese melt on this. this one is special and you can only get this at Lantz's. Don't miss our.
Brew Pub Burger
One of our most popular Gourmet Burgers, caramelized onion, jalapeno, peppers, and bacon all sautéed in brew pub mustard sauce. This is placed under the burger patty with a slice of swiss American cheese, and then more brew pub under the 2 slices of swiss American cheese that cover the burger. Served on a sliced gourmet bun from Rotella and with your choice of one of our fries or substitute options.
chili Soup w/ grilled cheese
chips and salsa
Cincinnati Style Spaghetti
Filet w Hollandaise sauce
Firehouse Burger
8oz Burger with Swiss American and Smoked Cheddar on top of our house made Firehouse Sauce. Shoulder Bacon, house breaded onion ring, and choice of fries.
Hot Beef w sb
Shreaded Prime Roast Beef on 2 Sliced of Thick Sour Dough bread, Served with mashed potato's and topped completely with our house Beef gravy. Huge hit, you won't be dissapointed.
Lantz Pastrami and Havarti melt
6oz of thin sliced CAB Pastrami with Havarti cheese melted over the top and also on the bottom Ciabatta Bun, served with choice of fries. This is one of the limited time features so get it while it lasts.
Ribeye with Shrimp
12oz hand cut ribeye steak, prepared to your liking, choice of shrimp skewer, Breaded butterfly shrimp, or Coconut Shrimp, choice of potato, house veggie blend, garlic toast, and trip to the salad bar.
southwest corn dip and chips
Cheese roasted corn dip with tortilla chips.
Spicy Pickle Fries
Steak Alfredo with salad bar
Steak Sliders
This is a great tender cut, the teres major cut into 4oz on each slider and cooked to your preference. This is a great dish for that smaller appetite that wants that great local steak flavor. Served with choice of fries.
16 oz Ribeye Special
16 oz hand cut Ribeye for those with a bigger appetite. choice of potato, house veggie blend, and garlic toast. Also a trip to the salad bar.
Chicken alfredo with salad
Diced Chicken over noodles with a house made Alfredo served with Garlic Toast, and a trip to the salad bar.
Firehouse grilled chick
8oz Chicken Breast Covered in Mushrooms, onions, peppers, bacon and mixed within a house made Firehouse sauce which as a little kick, and the covered in melted cheese, comes with choice of potato, house veggie blend, garlic Toast and a trip through the salad bar.
Ahi Tuna tacos
Oyster Rockafeller
Sunday Night
16 oz Ribeye Special
16 oz hand cut Ribeye for those with a bigger appetite. choice of potato, house veggie blend, and garlic toast. Also a trip to the salad bar.
8oz Teres Major steak dinner with sauteed veggies and beef gravy
Ahi Tuna tacos
Asian steak Taco with seasoned tots
Beast Burger
burger Patty is made from Wagyu Beef, Bison, Wild Boar and Elk. This patty is on top of a seasoned mushroom havarti melt with crispy french onions on top with another havarti cheese melt on this. this one is special and you can only get this at Lantz's. Don't miss our.
Brew Pub Burger
One of our most popular Gourmet Burgers, caramelized onion, jalapeno, peppers, and bacon all sautéed in brew pub mustard sauce. This is placed under the burger patty with a slice of swiss American cheese, and then more brew pub under the 2 slices of swiss American cheese that cover the burger. Served on a sliced gourmet bun from Rotella and with your choice of one of our fries or substitute options.
Chicken alfredo with salad
Diced Chicken over noodles with a house made Alfredo served with Garlic Toast, and a trip to the salad bar.
chili Soup w/ grilled cheese
chips and salsa
Cincinnati Style Spaghetti
Filet w Hollandaise sauce
Firehouse Burger
8oz Burger with Swiss American and Smoked Cheddar on top of our house made Firehouse Sauce. Shoulder Bacon, house breaded onion ring, and choice of fries.
Firehouse grilled chick
8oz Chicken Breast Covered in Mushrooms, onions, peppers, bacon and mixed within a house made Firehouse sauce which as a little kick, and the covered in melted cheese, comes with choice of potato, house veggie blend, garlic Toast and a trip through the salad bar.
Hot Beef w sb
Shreaded Prime Roast Beef on 2 Sliced of Thick Sour Dough bread, Served with mashed potato's and topped completely with our house Beef gravy. Huge hit, you won't be dissapointed.
Lantz Pastrami and Havarti melt
6oz of thin sliced CAB Pastrami with Havarti cheese melted over the top and also on the bottom Ciabatta Bun, served with choice of fries. This is one of the limited time features so get it while it lasts.
Ribeye with Shrimp
12oz hand cut ribeye steak, prepared to your liking, choice of shrimp skewer, Breaded butterfly shrimp, or Coconut Shrimp, choice of potato, house veggie blend, garlic toast, and trip to the salad bar.
southwest corn dip and chips
Cheese roasted corn dip with tortilla chips.
Spicy Pickle Fries
Steak Alfredo with salad bar
Steak Sliders
This is a great tender cut, the teres major cut into 4oz on each slider and cooked to your preference. This is a great dish for that smaller appetite that wants that great local steak flavor. Served with choice of fries.
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Serving hand cut steaks in cattle country! Local tap beers, fun drink specials. Great atmosphere in a cool historical building.
1018 Avenue E, Wisner, NE 68791