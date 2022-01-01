Lantz's Steakhouse imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Lantz's Steakhouse

130 Reviews

$$

1018 Avenue E

Wisner, NE 68791

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14Inch Pizza
Chicken Strips Basket
Steak Nachos

A LA CARTE

Pancake

$4.00

1 French Toast

$5.00

2 French Toast

$8.00

Toast 1 Slice

$1.50

Toast 2 Slices

$2.00

1 Egg

$2.50

2 Eggs

$3.50

Ham

$3.95

Bacon

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

Side Of Hash Browns

$2.95

Specials

Belgian Waffel

$8.95

Biscuit n gravy

$7.95

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK breakfast

$15.95

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Farmers platter

$15.95

Half biscuit n gravy

$5.95

Half Farmer platter

$13.95

Cuming County Omelette

$15.95

Strawberry French toast

$7.95

APPETIZERS

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.95

Cauliflower and cheese breaded and fried, served with ranch or nacho cheese.

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.95

These are a huge hit, these large portabella mushrooms are breaded and fried and served with house made ranch dressing.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Proudly serving a variety of curds, We have garlic, Spicy, or Cheddar Curds. Each serving comes with Tara's homemade ranch for dipping.

Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$13.95

Our jumbo wings are brought in and brined, and steamed in house. This options is 8 of our jumbo wings served with one of our house made sauces.

Full - Onion Rings

Full - Onion Rings

$11.95

House cut and breaded onion rings are unique and a big fan favorite. Don't miss out.

Half - Onion Rings

Half - Onion Rings

$9.95

House cut and breaded onion rings are unique and a big fan favorite. Don't miss out.

Party Mozerella Stix

$8.95

8 battered cheese sticks served with marinara.

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$16.95

House fried chips topped with our local steak tips, cheddar cheese, queso, kettle prepped nacho cheese, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream. Add jalapeno if you would like for $.50. If you desire something else let us know and we will do our best to hook you up!!!

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.95

8oz burger with Swiss American and American cheese, served on a Rotella Premium bun with choice of fries.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$14.95

8oz burger with bacon, house made onion ring, Swiss American and American cheese, and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Gourmet Rotella Bun with choice of fries.

Hamburger

$9.95

8oz Burger on a Premium Rotella Bun served with choice of fries. Comes with pickles and you can add tomato, onion or lettuce for $0.25 each.

Jr Burger

Jr Burger

$5.95

4oz burger served on a slider bun, this one you can add vegetables, or cheese/ bacon to your desire for an additional price. comes with choice of fries.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.95

8oz Burger with seasoned sauteed mushrooms under the burger and 3 slices of Swiss American Cheese on a Gourmet Rotella Bun. Served with choice of fries.

The New Lantz Burger

The New Lantz Burger

$12.95

sour cream under the cheese on the burger patty, sauteed onion, mushroom, and peppers under the patty on a gormet bun with 3 slices of swiss american cheese with an 8 oz patty

SANDWICHES

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.95

8oz Pork Tenderloin breaded, fried, served on a Gourmet Rotella Scorned Bun with all the fixing if you desire. You won't go home hungry with this one. Choice of potato also...

BLT

BLT

$9.95

Choice of bread with 4 slices of bacon and fresh tomato and lettuce with mayo.

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Chicken fried STK sandwich

$11.95

BASKETS

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.95

steakhouse breaded chicken fried with choice of fries. Ranch or BBQ for your dipping preference.

Wing Basket

$12.95

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.95

6 butterflied shrimp breaded and fried, served with choice of fries or upgrade to rosemary fries or sweet potato fries, steak fried that are seasoned is also an option.

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$15.95

SOUP AND SALADS

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, with tomato, onion, peppers, cheese, egg and bacon. Topped with grilled sliced chicken breast that is seasoned in house.

Chef Salad

$11.95
Salad Bar

Salad Bar

$10.95

All I can say is; Dude, check it out!!!

Bowl of soup

$5.50

Cup of soup

$3.50
Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, with tomato, onion, peppers, cheese, egg and bacon. Topped with breaded sliced chicken breast.

SIDES

Cheesy hashbrowns

$4.50

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.50

cup of ranch

$0.75

Curly Fries

$2.50

Gems

$2.50

mac salad

$3.25

potato salad

$3.25

Steak Fries

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Rosemary Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

SPECIALS

Ahi Tuna tacos

$18.95

Asian steak Taco with seasoned tots

$14.95
Beast Burger

Beast Burger

$17.95

burger Patty is made from Wagyu Beef, Bison, Wild Boar and Elk. This patty is on top of a seasoned mushroom havarti melt with crispy french onions on top with another havarti cheese melt on this. this one is special and you can only get this at Lantz's. Don't miss our.

Brew Pub Burger

Brew Pub Burger

$14.95

One of our most popular Gourmet Burgers, caramelized onion, jalapeno, peppers, and bacon all sautéed in brew pub mustard sauce. This is placed under the burger patty with a slice of swiss American cheese, and then more brew pub under the 2 slices of swiss American cheese that cover the burger. Served on a sliced gourmet bun from Rotella and with your choice of one of our fries or substitute options.

chili Soup w/ grilled cheese

$11.95

chips and salsa

$5.95
Firehouse Burger

Firehouse Burger

$14.95

8oz Burger with Swiss American and Smoked Cheddar on top of our house made Firehouse Sauce. Shoulder Bacon, house breaded onion ring, and choice of fries.

Hot Beef

Hot Beef

$12.95

Sliced Prime Roast Beef on toasted Sourdough bread, served with mashed potato's and both are topped an amazing beef gravy. This is a fan favorite.

Lantz Pastrami and Havarti melt

Lantz Pastrami and Havarti melt

$15.95

6oz of thin sliced CAB Pastrami with Havarti cheese melted over the top and also on the bottom Ciabatta Bun, served with choice of fries. This is one of the limited time features so get it while it lasts.

southwest corn dip and chips

southwest corn dip and chips

$8.95

Cheese roasted corn dip with tortilla chips.

Spicy Pickle Fries

$9.95

Steak Sliders

$14.95

This is a great tender cut, the teres major cut into 4oz on each slider and cooked to your preference. This is a great dish for that smaller appetite that wants that great local steak flavor. Served with choice of fries.

Cincinnati Style Spaghetti

$11.95
Chicken fried steak lunch

Chicken fried steak lunch

$13.95

Diced grilled chicken breast prepared with onion, peppers, and mushrooms in an olive oil, topped with shredded monterey Cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with choice of fries.

Grilled Ribeye Wrap

$14.95

kids menu

kids burger

$5.95

kids cheese burger

$5.95

kids strips

$5.95

kids grilled cheese

$5.95

kids corn dogs

$5.95

PIZZA

14Inch Pizza

14Inch Pizza

$16.95

Our pizzas are cooked in our stone ovens to make these different from anyone in the area. Utilizing the a special 3 cheese blend and original seasoning to top the product, you get a pizza you will be coming back for.

Personal Pizza

$6.95
Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$4.99+

our mixture of butter and chopped garlic topped with 3 cheeses and seasoning.

APPETIZERS

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.95

Cauliflower and cheese breaded and fried, served with ranch or nacho cheese.

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.95

These are a huge hit, these large portabella mushrooms are breaded and fried and served with house made ranch dressing.

Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$13.95

Our jumbo wings are brought in and brined, and steamed in house. This options is 8 of our jumbo wings served with one of our house made sauces.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Proudly serving a variety of curds, We have garlic, Spicy, or Cheddar Curds. Each serving comes with Tara's homemade ranch for dipping.

Full - Onion Rings

Full - Onion Rings

$11.95

House cut and breaded onion rings are unique and a big fan favorite. Don't miss out.

Half - Onion Rings

Half - Onion Rings

$9.95

House cut and breaded onion rings are unique and a big fan favorite. Don't miss out.

Party Mozerella Stix

$8.95

8 battered cheese sticks served with marinara.

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$16.95

House fried chips topped with our local steak tips, cheddar cheese, queso, kettle prepped nacho cheese, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream. Add jalapeno if you would like for $.50. If you desire something else let us know and we will do our best to hook you up!!!

BURGERS & BASKETS

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.95

8oz burger with Swiss American and American cheese, served on a Rotella Premium bun with choice of fries.

Chicken Strips Basket

Chicken Strips Basket

$9.95

Steakhouse breaded chicken strips with your choice of potato.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$14.95

8oz burger with bacon, house made onion ring, Swiss American and American cheese, and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Gourmet Rotella Bun with choice of fries.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.95

6 butterflied shrimp breaded and fried, served with choice of fries or upgrade to rosemary fries or sweet potato fries, steak fried that are seasoned is also an option.

Hamburger

$9.95

8oz Burger on a Premium Rotella Bun served with choice of fries. Comes with pickles and you can add tomato, onion or lettuce for $0.25 each.

Jr Burger

Jr Burger

$5.95

quarter pound burger for the smaller appetite. Add cheese for a dollar or any of the cold topping for .25 a piece. choice of fries.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.95

8oz Pork Tenderloin breaded, fried, served on a Gourmet Rotella Scorned Bun with all the fixing if you desire. You won't go home hungry with this one. Choice of potato also...

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.95

8oz Burger with seasoned sauteed mushrooms under the burger and 3 slices of Swiss American Cheese on a Gourmet Rotella Bun. Served with choice of fries.

The New Lantz Burger

$12.95

Wing Basket

$12.95

STEAKS

12 oz Ribeye

12 oz Ribeye

$34.95

12 oz Ribeye, hand cut from the best product in the area. Has become one of our top sellers and people keep coming back for it... Served with choice of potato, house normandy blend veggies, and bread.

8 oz Sirloin

$22.95

12 oz Sirloin

$26.95

12 oz NY Strip

$30.95

8 oz Filet

$44.95

ENTREES

Monterrey Grilled Chicken

Monterrey Grilled Chicken

$25.95

Chicken breast topped with mushrooms, peppers and onion that are sauteed and seasoned, then Monterey Cheese is melted over the top and served with choice of potato, house Normandy Blend veggies, bread and a trip through the salad bar.

Fried Shrimp Entree

Fried Shrimp Entree

$24.95

6 butterflied Breaded Shrimp, served with choice of potato, house blend veggies and bread. Also, take a trip through the salad bar.

Chicken Strips Entree

$19.95
Chicken fried stk supper w sb

Chicken fried stk supper w sb

$23.95

Certified Angus Beef steak breaded and fried, this will not disappoint. Served with choice of potato, house blend veggies, bread and a trip through our amazing salad bar.

Coco shrimp Dinner

Coco shrimp Dinner

$26.95

6 breaded coconut shrimp served with your choice of potato, house blend veggies, garlic bread, and a trip to our salad bar.

SIDES

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.50

Cup of Ranch

$0.75

Curly Fries

$2.50

Gems

$2.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Rosemary Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Steak Fries

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

kids menu

kids burger

$5.95

kids cheese burger

$5.95

kids strips

$5.95

kids grilled cheese

$5.95

kids chicken nuggets

$5.95

kids corn dog

$5.95

Kids Sirloin Dinner

$13.95

PIZZA

14Inch Pizza

14Inch Pizza

$16.95

Our pizzas are cooked in our stone ovens to make these different from anyone in the area. Utilizing the a special 3 cheese blend and original seasoning to top the product, you get a pizza you will be coming back for.

Personal Pizza

$6.95
Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$4.99+

our mixture of butter and chopped garlic topped with 3 cheeses and seasoning.

Saturday Night

8oz Teres Major steak dinner with sauteed veggies and beef gravy

$32.95

Asian steak Taco with seasoned tots

$14.95
Beast Burger

Beast Burger

$17.95

burger Patty is made from Wagyu Beef, Bison, Wild Boar and Elk. This patty is on top of a seasoned mushroom havarti melt with crispy french onions on top with another havarti cheese melt on this. this one is special and you can only get this at Lantz's. Don't miss our.

Brew Pub Burger

Brew Pub Burger

$14.95

One of our most popular Gourmet Burgers, caramelized onion, jalapeno, peppers, and bacon all sautéed in brew pub mustard sauce. This is placed under the burger patty with a slice of swiss American cheese, and then more brew pub under the 2 slices of swiss American cheese that cover the burger. Served on a sliced gourmet bun from Rotella and with your choice of one of our fries or substitute options.

chili Soup w/ grilled cheese

$11.95

chips and salsa

$5.95

Cincinnati Style Spaghetti

$11.95

Filet w Hollandaise sauce

$46.95
Firehouse Burger

Firehouse Burger

$14.95

8oz Burger with Swiss American and Smoked Cheddar on top of our house made Firehouse Sauce. Shoulder Bacon, house breaded onion ring, and choice of fries.

Hot Beef w sb

Hot Beef w sb

$18.95

Shreaded Prime Roast Beef on 2 Sliced of Thick Sour Dough bread, Served with mashed potato's and topped completely with our house Beef gravy. Huge hit, you won't be dissapointed.

Lantz Pastrami and Havarti melt

Lantz Pastrami and Havarti melt

$15.95

6oz of thin sliced CAB Pastrami with Havarti cheese melted over the top and also on the bottom Ciabatta Bun, served with choice of fries. This is one of the limited time features so get it while it lasts.

Ribeye with Shrimp

Ribeye with Shrimp

$39.95

12oz hand cut ribeye steak, prepared to your liking, choice of shrimp skewer, Breaded butterfly shrimp, or Coconut Shrimp, choice of potato, house veggie blend, garlic toast, and trip to the salad bar.

southwest corn dip and chips

southwest corn dip and chips

$8.95

Cheese roasted corn dip with tortilla chips.

Spicy Pickle Fries

$9.95

Steak Alfredo with salad bar

$24.95

Steak Sliders

$14.95

This is a great tender cut, the teres major cut into 4oz on each slider and cooked to your preference. This is a great dish for that smaller appetite that wants that great local steak flavor. Served with choice of fries.

16 oz Ribeye Special

16 oz Ribeye Special

$41.95

16 oz hand cut Ribeye for those with a bigger appetite. choice of potato, house veggie blend, and garlic toast. Also a trip to the salad bar.

Chicken alfredo with salad

Chicken alfredo with salad

$20.95

Diced Chicken over noodles with a house made Alfredo served with Garlic Toast, and a trip to the salad bar.

Firehouse grilled chick

Firehouse grilled chick

$23.95

8oz Chicken Breast Covered in Mushrooms, onions, peppers, bacon and mixed within a house made Firehouse sauce which as a little kick, and the covered in melted cheese, comes with choice of potato, house veggie blend, garlic Toast and a trip through the salad bar.

Ahi Tuna tacos

$18.95

Oyster Rockafeller

$16.95

Sunday Night

16 oz Ribeye Special

16 oz Ribeye Special

$41.95

16 oz hand cut Ribeye for those with a bigger appetite. choice of potato, house veggie blend, and garlic toast. Also a trip to the salad bar.

8oz Teres Major steak dinner with sauteed veggies and beef gravy

$32.95

Ahi Tuna tacos

$18.95

Asian steak Taco with seasoned tots

$14.95
Beast Burger

Beast Burger

$17.95

burger Patty is made from Wagyu Beef, Bison, Wild Boar and Elk. This patty is on top of a seasoned mushroom havarti melt with crispy french onions on top with another havarti cheese melt on this. this one is special and you can only get this at Lantz's. Don't miss our.

Brew Pub Burger

Brew Pub Burger

$14.95

One of our most popular Gourmet Burgers, caramelized onion, jalapeno, peppers, and bacon all sautéed in brew pub mustard sauce. This is placed under the burger patty with a slice of swiss American cheese, and then more brew pub under the 2 slices of swiss American cheese that cover the burger. Served on a sliced gourmet bun from Rotella and with your choice of one of our fries or substitute options.

Chicken alfredo with salad

Chicken alfredo with salad

$20.95

Diced Chicken over noodles with a house made Alfredo served with Garlic Toast, and a trip to the salad bar.

chili Soup w/ grilled cheese

$11.95

chips and salsa

$5.95

Cincinnati Style Spaghetti

$11.95

Filet w Hollandaise sauce

$46.95
Firehouse Burger

Firehouse Burger

$14.95

8oz Burger with Swiss American and Smoked Cheddar on top of our house made Firehouse Sauce. Shoulder Bacon, house breaded onion ring, and choice of fries.

Firehouse grilled chick

Firehouse grilled chick

$23.95

8oz Chicken Breast Covered in Mushrooms, onions, peppers, bacon and mixed within a house made Firehouse sauce which as a little kick, and the covered in melted cheese, comes with choice of potato, house veggie blend, garlic Toast and a trip through the salad bar.

Hot Beef w sb

Hot Beef w sb

$18.95

Shreaded Prime Roast Beef on 2 Sliced of Thick Sour Dough bread, Served with mashed potato's and topped completely with our house Beef gravy. Huge hit, you won't be dissapointed.

Lantz Pastrami and Havarti melt

Lantz Pastrami and Havarti melt

$15.95

6oz of thin sliced CAB Pastrami with Havarti cheese melted over the top and also on the bottom Ciabatta Bun, served with choice of fries. This is one of the limited time features so get it while it lasts.

Ribeye with Shrimp

Ribeye with Shrimp

$39.95

12oz hand cut ribeye steak, prepared to your liking, choice of shrimp skewer, Breaded butterfly shrimp, or Coconut Shrimp, choice of potato, house veggie blend, garlic toast, and trip to the salad bar.

southwest corn dip and chips

southwest corn dip and chips

$8.95

Cheese roasted corn dip with tortilla chips.

Spicy Pickle Fries

$9.95

Steak Alfredo with salad bar

$24.95

Steak Sliders

$14.95

This is a great tender cut, the teres major cut into 4oz on each slider and cooked to your preference. This is a great dish for that smaller appetite that wants that great local steak flavor. Served with choice of fries.

WRAPS

BUFF CHIX BCN RANCH WRAP

BUFF CHIX BCN RANCH WRAP

$12.95

PHILLY STK WRAP

$14.95

Grilled CHICK WRAP

$11.95

BLT WRAP

$10.95
CRISPY CHIX WRAP

CRISPY CHIX WRAP

$11.95

SIRLOIN WRAP

$14.95

ZESTY BBQ CHIX WRAP

$12.95

SWISS MUSH BURGER WRAP

$12.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving hand cut steaks in cattle country! Local tap beers, fun drink specials. Great atmosphere in a cool historical building.

Location

1018 Avenue E, Wisner, NE 68791

Directions

Gallery
Lantz's Steakhouse image
Map
More near Wisner
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Arnolds Park
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston