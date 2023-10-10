STARTERS

LAO'D SAUSAGE

LAO'D SAUSAGE

$12.00

Savory and juicy house made herbaceous sausage, served with sticky rice and jeow bong sauce, a fan favorite and traditional staple to both Laos/Thai culture

MEKONG CHICKEN WINGS

MEKONG CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

(3) Large Whole Wings (Wing & Drum) Wings seasoned, fried, and coated in a seasoning, double cooked and tossed in house-recipe dry seasonings, garlic, onions, butter, jalapeños and basil

THAI ROTI CANAI

THAI ROTI CANAI

$7.00

Fresh, soft, crispy and chewy, Roti served with our house red curry

LAO'D CHICKEN WINGS

LAO'D CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

(3) Large Whole Wings (Wing & Drum) East meets West chicken wings seasoned, fried, and coated in a 50/50 mixture of our Lao'd sauce and our version of Frank's Red Hot American wing sauce

EGG ROLLS

EGG ROLLS

$8.00

(4) Hand made Egg Rolls mixed with taro, carrots, herbs & spices, and seasoned pork in an egg roll wrapper fried to crunchy perfection. Served with Jeow Som Sauce

LAO'D JERKY

LAO'D JERKY

$12.00

House made traditonal tender jerky seasoned in traditional herbs and spices that creates a sweet and savory bite, served with sticky rice and jeow bong sauce

CRISPY CHEESE ROLLS

CRISPY CHEESE ROLLS

$7.00Out of stock

(4) Cream cheese and mozzarella mixed with celery, carrots, and onions in an egg roll wrapper fried to crunchy perfection. Served with house-made sweet chili sauce

NOODLES, SALADS, MAINS

KHAO POON (LAO CURRY SOUP)

KHAO POON (LAO CURRY SOUP)

$14.00

Traditional Lao soup with vermicelli noodles in a savory coconut curry broth, served with chicken, topped with shredded veggies and chili past.

LAO'D PHO

LAO'D PHO

$14.00

Laos style Pho simmered overnight in oxtail bones with in-house herbs and seasonings, served with our prime steak and home made meatballs. Traditionally slightly sweet/savory to its Vietnamese counterpart.

KHAO PIAK SEN (LAO CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP)

KHAO PIAK SEN (LAO CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP)

$14.00

Hearty and comforting Laos chicken noodle soup with handmade noodles. Garnished with onions, cilantro, and fried garlic

DRUNKEN NOODLES

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$14.00

Flat rice noodles stir fried in our very own house sauce, full of flavor, served with bell peppers, green onion, garlic, and Thai basil (Scroll for spice level and protein options)

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$14.00

Traditional Thai thin rice noodles stir fried in our tamarind sauce with eggs and tofu, topped with bean sprouts and chives. Served with side of crushed roasted peanuts and lime wedge (Scroll for spice level and protein options)

NAM KHAO (CRISPY RICE)

NAM KHAO (CRISPY RICE)

$14.00

A Laos favorite: Crispy rice mixed with cured pork and herbs, topped with dry chili peppers and roasted peanuts on the side. Lettuce and cabbage served to make wraps

PAPAYA SALAD

PAPAYA SALAD

$12.00

Sweet and spicy shredded green papaya, eggplant, long beans, and tomatoes hand tossed in our homemade sauce, refreshing and pairs well with all dishes (Scroll for spice level options)

CRAB PAPAYA SALAD

CRAB PAPAYA SALAD

$18.00

Fresh cracked blue crab ceviche in our house sauce and lime juice, served over our Laos style papaya salad with vermicelli noodles (Scroll for spice level options)

THAI MORNING GLORY (SPINACH)

THAI MORNING GLORY (SPINACH)

$10.00

Stir Fried fresh morning glory (water spinach), seasoned with garlic, chillies, soy sauce and delicious seasonings. Topped with fried garlic (Please scroll for spice level options)

STICKY BASIL FRIED RICE

STICKY BASIL FRIED RICE

$12.00

Lao'd District's take on basil fried rice. Pork belly, sweet sausage, sticky rice and fresh basil stir fried in our house-made sauce (Please scroll for spice level options)

3 FLAVOURED FISH

3 FLAVOURED FISH

$14.00

(2) Whole fresh Flounder filets, seasoned and lightly battered to perfection topped with in house-made sweet\spicy chili, basil, onions, and fresh herbs. Served with steam white rice

CRACK BELLY

CRACK BELLY

$14.00

Lightly battered and seasoned pork belly tossed in our sweet chili sauce and a lime wedge. Flavorful, juicy, and slightly crispy makes this the perfect trifecta. Served with steam white rice

LAO'D CURRY CRAB

LAO'D CURRY CRAB

$18.00

Fresh Blue Crabs sautéed in our house sauce, curry paste and coconut milk. Infused with garlic, onions, red bell peppers and green onions. (please scroll for spice levels)

RED CURRY

RED CURRY

$12.00

Traditional Thai curry made in our house recipe with bell peppers, coconut milk, onions, Thai basil bamboo shoots, and choice of protein. Served with steam white rice (Scroll for spice level and protein options)

THAI BASIL STEAK

THAI BASIL STEAK

$15.00

Stir fried Pichana Steak , marinated in a house sauce with garlic and red chilies, topped with a fried egg. Served with white steam rice (Please scroll for spice level options)

THAI BASIL CHICKEN

THAI BASIL CHICKEN

$14.00

Stir fried chicken, marinated in a house sauce with garlic and red chilies, topped with a fried egg. Served with white steam rice (Please scroll for spice level options)

LAAB (CHICKEN/STEAK SALAD)

LAAB (CHICKEN/STEAK SALAD)

$14.00

Chicken or sous vide steak salad with toasted rice powder, chili flakes, and fresh herbs tossed in Lao'd fish/lime sauce and served with a side of lettuce and sticky rice (Scroll for spice level and protein options)

STEAK TIGER CRY

STEAK TIGER CRY

$16.00

Marinated sous vide picanha cut steak, sliced and served with our sweet, savory lime sauce. Seared to perfection to maintain a tender meat with a succulent fat cap to bring out natural flavors. Served with steam white rice

SIDES

STICKY RICE

STICKY RICE

$3.00

Freshly Bamboo steamed sticky rice

LAO'D JEOW BONG SAUCE

LAO'D JEOW BONG SAUCE

$2.00

"Fan Favorite" House-made spicy and sweet tamarind sauce eaten with sticky rice and meats

LAO'D JEOW SOM SAUCE

LAO'D JEOW SOM SAUCE

$2.00

House-made garlic, lime, chili, fish sauce

STEAMED RICE

STEAMED RICE

$2.00

Steamed Jasmine rice cooked to perfection

BEVERAGES

THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$4.00

Home brewed sweet Thai Tea topped with refreshing cream

FOUNTAIN SODA

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.00
THAI CAFE

THAI CAFE

$4.00

Home brewed sweet Thai Coffee topped with refreshing cream

BOTTLE WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

Ozarka

COCONUT JUICE

COCONUT JUICE

$3.00
JASMINE GREEN TEA

JASMINE GREEN TEA

$4.00

Home brewed with real jasmine leaves sweetened to perfection and topped with refreshing cream

MOCKTAILS

STRAWBERRY LYCHEE

STRAWBERRY LYCHEE

$4.00

Fresh strawberries and lychee with strawberry/lychee puree fused with lemonade and garnished with lychee and lime

MANGO PASSION FRUIT

MANGO PASSION FRUIT

$4.00

Fresh mango puree infused with passionfruit and topped with a sprinkle of Tajín chili lime

CUCUMBER KIWI LEMONADE

CUCUMBER KIWI LEMONADE

$4.00

A mixture of fresh kiwi puree and cucumbers infused with lemonade and topped with a lime slice

DESSERTS

NAM VAAN (LAO FRUIT COCKTAIL)

NAM VAAN (LAO FRUIT COCKTAIL)

$6.00Out of stock

Traditional Southeast Asian Dessert: Iced fruit cocktail with sliced coconut, lychee, lychee jelly, longan, jackfruit, fresh cantaloupe, and honeydew, top with coconut milk

ICE CREAM BARS

ICE CREAM BARS

$2.00
HOMEMADE DURIAN ICE CREAM

HOMEMADE DURIAN ICE CREAM

$4.00

(1) Large scoop of Homemade Ice Cream infused with fresh Durian, topped with a biscotti and a side of peanuts

HOMEMADE JACKFRUIT ICE CREAM

HOMEMADE JACKFRUIT ICE CREAM

$4.00

(1) Large scoop of Homemade Ice Cream infused with fresh Jackfruit, topped with a biscotti and a side of peanuts