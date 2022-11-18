Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lao Peng You

review star

No reviews yet

2020 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Dumplings

Pork and Dill

Pork and Dill

$14.00

In broth with dried shrimp, zha cai, sesame seeds, soy, mushroom, garlic, green onion, cilantro, and chili oil

Pork and Chive

Pork and Chive

$14.00

In broth with dried shrimp, zha cai, sesame seeds, soy, mushroom, garlic, green onion, cilantro, and chili oil

Beef and Green Onion

Beef and Green Onion

$14.00

In broth with dried shrimp, zha cai, sesame seeds, soy, mushroom, garlic, green onion, cilantro, and chili oil

Mushroom and Chive

Mushroom and Chive

$14.00

In broth with dried shrimp, zha cai, sesame seeds, soy, mushroom, garlic, green onion, cilantro, and chili oil

Noodles

Cold Noodle

Cold Noodle

$12.00

soy, peanuts, carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and chili oil

Dan Dan Noodle

Dan Dan Noodle

$14.00

chopped pork, peanuts, soy, sesame, and chili oil

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$19.00

spiced beef broth, leafy greens, cilantro, and chili oil

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$17.00

leafy greens, sesame oil, and green onions

Veggie Noodle Soup

Veggie Noodle Soup

$17.00

mushroom broth, leafy greens, wood ear, and carrot

Small Plates

Sliced Beef Shank

Sliced Beef Shank

$12.00

garlic and chili oil

Cold Chicken

Cold Chicken

$12.00

peanuts, chili oil, green peppercorn

Cucumber

Cucumber

$8.00

garlic and chili oil

Eggplant

Eggplant

$8.00

garlic, cilantro, hungarian chilis, and chili oil

Wood Ear

Wood Ear

$9.00

garlic, sesame oil, fresh chili

Liang Fen

Liang Fen

$12.00

mung bean jelly, beef, sesame seeds, peppers, soy, cilantro

Rou Jia Mo

Beef Rou Jia Mo

Beef Rou Jia Mo

$12.00

braised beef shank, fresh pepper, cilantro, and chili oil

Pork Rou Jia Mo

Pork Rou Jia Mo

$12.00

pork shank, fresh pepper, cilantro, and chili oil

Liang Fen Jia Mo

Liang Fen Jia Mo

$9.00

mung bean noodles, fresh pepper, soy, cilantro and chili oil

Dou Hua

Savory Dou Hua

Savory Dou Hua

$8.00

silken bean curd, peanuts, soy sauce, and chili oil

Spicy Dou Hua

Spicy Dou Hua

$8.00

silken bean curd, crispy chili, garlic, and sesame seed

Sweet Dou Hua

Sweet Dou Hua

$8.00

silken bean curd, brown sugar syrup, dried cherry, and orange peel

Bread

Xian Bing

Xian Bing

$10.00

lamb and cumin bread

Cong You Bing

Cong You Bing

$8.00

green onion bread

Dou Sha Bing

Dou Sha Bing

$7.00

red bean bread

Drinks

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$6.00

with herbal jelly

Plum Drink

Plum Drink

$6.00

with osmanthus tea

Iced Tea

$5.00

unsweetened peach iced tea

Chrysanthemum

$6.00

Oolong and Osmanthus

$6.00

Jasmin

$8.00

Genmaicha

$6.00

Bucket Hat

Bucket Hat

$30.00

olive green Lao Peng You branded sustainable bucket hat

Money Tree Tee

Money Tree Tee

$25.00

sage green branded tee shirt

Green Pocket Tee

Green Pocket Tee

$25.00

pocket tee shirt with Lao Peng You branding and tagline

1 Year Anniversary Tee

1 Year Anniversary Tee

$20.00

2020 it's been a year

Tote bag

Tote bag

$15.00

Lao Peng You branded shopping tote bag

Ghost Pepper Chili Oil

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Quality Chinese food. By hand-making the dumplings and noodles daily, our food is made with love and pride.

2020 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

