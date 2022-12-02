Thai
Lao Table by Osha Thai
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Authentic Laotian Cuisines By Chef Lalita Souksamlane the Owner of Osha Thai Restaurant serving premium ingredients dishes with a modern twist, available for Sitdown Dining, Togo & Pick-Up.
149 2nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
