Thai

Lao Table by Osha Thai

review star

No reviews yet

149 2nd Street

San Francisco, CA 94105

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Mee Lao Prawns
Garlic Wings
Red Curry Chicken

Appetizer

Wrapping Vegetable Crispy Rolls

Wrapping Vegetable Crispy Rolls

$14.95

Glass noodles + shiitake mushroom + spring roll skin + green lettuce soft herbs W/ sweet & sour peanut dip

Fresh Spring Rolls Pork

Fresh Spring Rolls Pork

$14.95

Fresh rice paper wrapper + pork sausage + Vietnamese mint W/laotian peanut dip

Fresh Spring Rolls Tofu

Fresh Spring Rolls Tofu

$14.95

Fresh rice paper wrapper + tofu + Vietnamese mint W/laotian peanut dip

Moo Nam Pla

Moo Nam Pla

$15.95

Fried pork belly WI fish sauce caramel + chili-lime dip

Garlic Wings

Garlic Wings

$16.95

Crispy chicken wings tossed W/ garlic caramel

Chicken Satay (G)

Chicken Satay (G)

$17.95

Grilled marinated chicken satay W/ curry peanut dip

Lao Sausage (G)

Lao Sausage (G)

$17.95

Laotian style pork sausage + fresh ginger + toasted peanut W/ bird's eye chili

Grilled Calamari (G)

Grilled Calamari (G)

$19.95

Chargrilled whole calamari W/ sweet chili-lime topping

Zeen Ping (7oz)

Zeen Ping (7oz)

$20.95

Grilled lemongrass marinated beef hanger steak skewers W/ chili-lime dip

Koi Tuna

Koi Tuna

$19.95

Spicy tuna tartare "Koi" + avocado + mango + thin pastry chip

Garden Fish

Garden Fish

$79.95

Crispy Whole Tilapia + Lao Fried Rice + Fried Egg + Beef Jerky + Beef & Chicken Satay + Garlic Chicken Wings + Papaya Salad + Fresh Vermicelli + Sticky rice W/ Farm Fresh Garden Vegetable

Refreshing Salad

"Tum Marg Hoong" Papaya Salad

"Tum Marg Hoong" Papaya Salad

$22.95

Spicy papaya salad + prawns + boiled egg + pork sausage + pork crackling W/ Laung Pra Bang "Pla-Ra" anchovies dressing

Crispy Sticky Rice Salad (G)

Crispy Sticky Rice Salad (G)

$22.95

Spicy crispy sticky rice + fermented pork sausage + peanuts + green herbs

"Larb Zeen" Beef Lettuce Wrap

"Larb Zeen" Beef Lettuce Wrap

$23.95

Spicy minced beef flank steak lettuce wrap + toasted rice powder + soft herbs

Larb Duck Pakxe

Larb Duck Pakxe

$25.95

Pakxe style spicy duck lettuce wrap + toasted rice powder soft herbs

"Surp Nor Mai" Bamboo Salad

"Surp Nor Mai" Bamboo Salad

$19.95

Shredded bamboo shoots + smoked chili + soft herbs toasted rice powder W/ fresh vegetables

Deconstructed Crispy Yellow Fin Tuna Salad

Deconstructed Crispy Yellow Fin Tuna Salad

$22.95

Laotian style crispy tuna salad + green apple + roasted cashew + onion W/ “Yum” spicy dressing.

Soup

(Cup) Tom-Zaab Beef

(Cup) Tom-Zaab Beef

$14.95

Laotian spicy sour soup + 24-hour braised beef short ribs + hard herbs + Thai basil

(Cup) Tom-Yum Chicken

(Cup) Tom-Yum Chicken

$14.95

Laotian spicy sour soup + sliced free range chicken + mushroom+soft herbs

(Cup) Tom-Yum Tofu & Veggies

$14.95

Laotian spicy sour soup + tofu + vegetables + mushroom

Wok

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$19.95

Wok fried farmer market vegetable + tofu + mushroom W/ oyster sauce

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$20.95

Wok fried purple eggplant + tofu + bell pepper + Thai basil + chili garlic W/oyster sauce

Pad Pha Beef

Pad Pha Beef

$28.95

Wok fried beef flank + green peppercorns + kaffir lime leaves + Thai basil + chili garlic + pineapple W/ spicy brown sauce

Ka-Pow Lamb

Ka-Pow Lamb

$34.95

New Zealand lamb chops grilled to perfection + 2-tone rice W/ basil spicy sauce

Sizzling Smoked Chili Seafood

Sizzling Smoked Chili Seafood

$34.95

Wok fried assorted fresh seafood, with smoked chili lemongrass, galangal, shallots, tomato served on sizzling plate served with jasmine rice

Noodle Plate

Khaw Kai Chicken

Khaw Kai Chicken

$21.95

Wok fried thick rice noodles + chicken + peanut + caramel soy sauce W/green lettuce and bean sprouts

Khaw Tofu & Veggies

Khaw Tofu & Veggies

$21.95

Wok fried thick rice noodles + tofu & veggies + peanut + caramel soy sauce W/green lettuce and bean sprout

Khaw Vegan

$21.95

Wok fried thick rice noodles + tofu & veggies + peanut + caramel soy sauce W/green lettuce and bean sprouts

Pad Mee Lao Prawns

Pad Mee Lao Prawns

$23.95

Stir fried thin rice noodles + prawns + garlic chives + omelette crepe W/peanut & lime

Pad Mee Lao Chicken

Pad Mee Lao Chicken

$23.95

Stir fried thin rice noodles + chicken + garlic chives + omelette crepe W/peanut & lime

Pad Mee Lao Tofu & Veggies

$23.95

Stir fried thin rice noodles + tofu & veggies + garlic chives + omelette crepe W/peanut & lime

Pad Mee Lao Vegan

$23.95

Stir fried thin rice noodles + tofu & veggies + garlic chives W/peanut & lime

Noodle Soup

Pho Chicken

Pho Chicken

$21.95

Fresh rice noodles + pulled chicken + clear chicken broth W/ boiled egg

Pho Duck

Pho Duck

$26.95

Egg noodles + "Maple Leaf" roasted duck breast + clear broth W/ boiled egg

Pho Vegetarian

$19.95
Me Ka Ti

Me Ka Ti

$24.95

Fresh rice noodles + coconut chicken stew + peanut + boiled egg W/fresh greens

Pho Beef Short Rib

Pho Beef Short Rib

$36.95

Slow braised beef short rib, herbal beef broth, W/boiled egg and fresh vegetables garnishes

Rice Bowl

Basil Chicken

Basil Chicken

$26.95

Wok fried minced chicken, Thai basil, bell peppers, garlic-chili brown sauce, accompanied W/fried egg over rice and cucumber consommé

Garlic Pepper Pork

Garlic Pepper Pork

$26.95

Classic wok fried sliced Canadian pork loin, Gilroy garlic, black pepper W/fried egg over rice, cucumber consommé and house sriracha

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$24.95

Classic fried rice + chicken & prawns + pineapple + cashew + raisins W/ cucumber garnish

Lao Fried Rice

Lao Fried Rice

$24.95

Laotian style fried rice + minced chicken + Thai basil + organic chicken wings W/ fried egg

Classic Chicken Fried Rice

Classic Chicken Fried Rice

$20.95

Classic chicken fried rice, egg, tomatoes, onion, and green onion

S&P Crispy Pork Belly

S&P Crispy Pork Belly

$26.95

Wok fried house-made crispy pork belly, Gilroy garlic, chili, Kaffir lime leaves, salt & pepper, W/fried egg over rice and cucumber consommé

Khao Nar Ped

Khao Nar Ped

$26.95

Maple Leaf Farms Roasted Duck + Boiled Egg + Honey Soy + Cucumber Garnish W/ Rice

Classic Tofu & Vegetables Fried Rice

$20.95

Classic tofu & vegetables fried rice, egg, tomatoes, onion, and green onion

Basil Tofu & Vegetables

Basil Tofu & Vegetables

$26.95

Wok fried tofu, Thai basil, bell peppers, garlic-chili brown sauce, accompanied W/fried egg over rice and cucumber consommé

Garlic Pepper Tofu

$26.95

Wok fried tofu + garlic and pepper + fried egg W/ jasmine rice (Vegan option available)

Pineapple Fried Tofu & Vegetables

$24.95

Classic fried rice + tofu + vegetables + pineapple + cashew + raisins W/ cucumber garnish

Lao Fried Rice Tofu & Vegetables

$24.95

Laotian style fried rice + tofu + vegetables + Thai basil W/ fried egg (Vegan option available)

Curry

Red Curry Chicken

Red Curry Chicken

$24.95

Coconut milk curry + fresh chicken + Thai eggplants + Thai basil W/ fermented noodles

Red Curry Vegetarian

$24.95

Coconut milk curry + Tofu & Veggies + Thai eggplants + Thai basil W/ fermented noodles

Panang Lamb Curry

Panang Lamb Curry

$29.95

Thick coconut milk curry + lamb stew W/ cucumber salad

Green Curry Short Rib

Green Curry Short Rib

$38.95

Green curry, braised beef short rib, Thai basil, red bell pepper accompanied W/roti pastry

Grilled-Steamed

Suae Hong Hai (Crying Tiger Steak)

Suae Hong Hai (Crying Tiger Steak)

$38.95

Snake River Farms Kobe style beef grilled to perfection + tamarind-chili dip W/ sticky rice

Gai Yaang Ka-Min

Gai Yaang Ka-Min

$38.95

Roasted Mary's free range organic chicken W/ turmeric + peanut papaya salad + "Jaow" spicy and sweet chili dip W/ stick rice

Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$24.95

Street style grilled marinated pork skewers + tamarind-chili dip w/ sticky rice

Seabass Clay Pot

Seabass Clay Pot

$39.95

Chilean sea bass + red curry + cherry tomato + lychee, dill + holy basil W/ jasmine rice.

Salmon Steak

Salmon Steak

$26.95

Salmon steak + wok-fried spicy string bean W/ jasmine rice

Mok Lao Seabass

Mok Lao Seabass

$38.95

Chilean sea bass (8oz) W/ dill + green onion + Laotian spicy sticky rice water grilled in banana leaf W/ jasmine rice

Kurobuta Pork Belly

Kurobuta Pork Belly

$31.95

Slow braised famous Kurobuta (Black Hog) W/ secret five-spice reduction, pickle cabbage and mustard greens served with jasmine rice

Desserts

Khao Tom Mudd

Khao Tom Mudd

$12.95

Sweet coconut sticky rice, red bean in banana leaf w/coconut ice cream in a coconut shell

Mark Mango

Mark Mango

$13.95

Comes with mango sticky rice with cream of coconut and mango icy.

Matcha Lava Cake

Matcha Lava Cake

$16.95

Tailor-Made warm Matcha Lava Cake from beloved @udessertstory W/Matcha ice cream and fresh seasonal berries.

Sides

Jasmine Rice (Side)

$4.00

Brown Rice (Side)

$4.00

Jasmine Sticky Rice (Side)

$4.00

Fresh Veggies (Side)

$7.00

Steamed Veggies (Side)

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli (Side)

$7.00

Steamed Rice Noodle (M)

$5.00

Steamed Rice Noodle (S)

$5.00

Peanut Sauce (Side)

$4.00

Fried Egg (Side)

$2.00

Red Curry Sauce (Side)

$6.00

Ka-Nom Jean (Side)

$5.00

Cucumber Salad (Side)

$6.00

Side Roti

$7.00

NA Beverage

Thai Iced Tea

$7.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Fresh Young Whole Coconut

$9.00

Regular Iced Tea

$5.00

Arnold palmer

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Sherry Temple

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

San Pellegrino 750ml.

$7.00

Aqua Panna 1 L

$8.00

OJ Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Mocktail

Virgin Lao Soda

$9.00

Virgin Pineapple M.

$11.00

Virgin Mai-Thai

$9.00

(Non-Alcohol) Mango Mania

$9.00

(Non-Alcohol) Strawberry Supreme

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Authentic Laotian Cuisines By Chef Lalita Souksamlane the Owner of Osha Thai Restaurant serving premium ingredients dishes with a modern twist, available for Sitdown Dining, Togo & Pick-Up.

