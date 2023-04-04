A map showing the location of Lapa Lapa North 9800 Gateway N.View gallery

FOOD

Appetizers

LAPA Consome

$4.00
Oyster Shot

Oyster Shot

$4.00
Order Toritos

Order Toritos

$12.00

Single Torito

$4.00
Carne Seca Preparada

Carne Seca Preparada

$12.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00
Shrimp Chile con Queso

Shrimp Chile con Queso

$13.00
Fish Chicharron

Fish Chicharron

$13.00

Octopus Chicharron

$20.00

Tuna Carnitas

$20.00
Marinero Rice

Marinero Rice

$15.00
Order Empanadas de Marlin

Order Empanadas de Marlin

$15.00

Single Empanada de Marlin

$5.00
Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Fresh Oyster Half Dozen

$14.00
Fresh Oyster Dozen

Fresh Oyster Dozen

$26.00

Tiraditos

Tuna

$20.00

Salmon

$20.00

Mixto

$22.00

Aguachiles

LAPA Molcajete

LAPA Molcajete

$22.00
Molcajete Aguachile

Molcajete Aguachile

$18.00
Aguachile Verde

Aguachile Verde

$17.00
Aguachile Rojo

Aguachile Rojo

$17.00

Octopus Aguachile

$20.00

Aguachile Mixto

$20.00

Callo de Hacha

$38.00

Ceviches

LAPA Ceviche Plate

LAPA Ceviche Plate

$20.00
Fish Ceviche Plate

Fish Ceviche Plate

$16.00
Shrimp Ceviche Plate

Shrimp Ceviche Plate

$17.00

Octopus Ceviche Plate

$20.00
Torre de Mariscos

Torre de Mariscos

$22.00

Cocktails

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00
Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail

Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail

$16.00
Octopus Cocktail

Octopus Cocktail

$17.00
Campechana Cocktail

Campechana Cocktail

$18.00

Tostadas

LAPA Tostada

$7.00

Fish Tostada

$6.00

Shrimp Tostada

$6.00

Octopus Tostada

$7.00

Tuna Tostada

$7.00

Salmon Tostada

$7.00

Tacos & Quesadillas

LAPA Taco

$6.00

Octopus Taco

$6.00

Beer Tempura Fish

$5.00

Beer Tempura Shrimp

$5.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$5.00

Marlin Taco

$5.00

Marlin Quesadilla

$5.00

Sirloin Taco

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Whole Fish

Black Bass

Black Bass

$26.00
Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$28.00

Fish Fillets

LAPA Sandwich

LAPA Sandwich

$15.00
Grilled Fish Filet

Grilled Fish Filet

$15.00
Garlic Fish Fillet

Garlic Fish Fillet

$15.00
Breaded Fish Fillet

Breaded Fish Fillet

$15.00

Tuna Fish Filet

$20.00

Salmon Fish Filet

$20.00

Soups

Fish Soup

Fish Soup

$14.00
Shrimp Soup

Shrimp Soup

$15.00
Shrimp Albondigas

Shrimp Albondigas

$17.00

Marinera Soup

$18.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Tuna Salad

$18.00

Salmon Salad

$18.00

For Kids

Fish Strips

Fish Strips

$9.00
Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00
Kids Sirloin Tacos

Kids Sirloin Tacos

$9.00
Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Sides

Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.00
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$5.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Toreados

Toreados

$4.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.00
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$4.00

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$6.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.00
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Naranja

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Limonada Mineral

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Glass of Water

Espresso

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Clamatos

LAPA Clamato

LAPA Clamato

$8.00

Medium LAPA Clamato

$6.00
Add Shrimp

Add Shrimp

$3.00
Add Carne Seca

Add Carne Seca

$3.00
Add Clams

Add Clams

$2.00

Michelado

$2.00

Cubano

$2.00

Colorino (Red Beer)

$2.00

Beers

Sol

$5.00

Estrella

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Indio

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Ultra Gold

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Tecate

$5.00

Tecate Light

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Caguama

$6.00

Wine

Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Glass of Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Bottle of Merlot

$25.00

Glass of Merlot

$7.00

Bottle of Chardonnay

$25.00

Glass of Chardonnay

$7.00

Bottle of Sauvignon Blang

$25.00

Glass of Sauvignon Blang

$7.00

Glass of Sangria

$5.00

Glass of Mimosa

$6.00

Bottle of Mimosa

$24.00

SOUVENIRS

T-shirts

$15.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Shot Glass

$5.00

Wine Glass

$10.00

Keychain

$5.00

Cap

$20.00

Low Profile Cap

$15.00

Charolazos

Lapa Ceviche Tray

Lapa Ceviche Tray

$150.00

Green Aguachile Tray

$130.00

Marinero Rice Tray

$105.00

Marlin Empanadas Tray

$105.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9800 Gateway N., El Paso, TX 79924

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

