Lapa Lapa - TX imageView gallery
Seafood

Lapa Lapa - TX

128 Reviews

$$

500 Thorn

El Paso, TX 79912

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Shrimp Cocktail
Large Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail
Order LAPA Tacos

Appetizers

LAPA Consome

LAPA Consome

$4.00

Single Torito

$4.00
Order Toritos

Order Toritos

$11.00
Carne Seca Preparada

Carne Seca Preparada

$11.00
Shrimp Chile con Queso

Shrimp Chile con Queso

$11.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.00
Marinero Rice

Marinero Rice

$11.00
Order Empanadas de Marlin

Order Empanadas de Marlin

$11.00

Single Empanada de Marlin

$4.00
Order Quesadillas de Marlin

Order Quesadillas de Marlin

$11.00

Single Quesadilla de Marlin

$4.00
Order Quesadillas de Camaron

Order Quesadillas de Camaron

$11.00

Single Quesadilla de Camaron

$4.00
Fish Chicharron

Fish Chicharron

$11.00
Oyster Shot

Oyster Shot

$4.00
Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$16.00
Fresh Oyster Dozen

Fresh Oyster Dozen

$24.00

Fresh Oyster Half Dozen

$13.00

Ceviches

LAPA Ceviche Plate

LAPA Ceviche Plate

$17.00

LAPA Tostada

$6.00
Fish Ceviche Plate

Fish Ceviche Plate

$14.00

Fish Ceviche Tostada

$5.00
Shrimp Ceviche Plate

Shrimp Ceviche Plate

$14.00

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$5.00
Torre de Mariscos

Torre de Mariscos

$20.00

Aguachiles

LAPA Molcajete

LAPA Molcajete

$20.00
Molcajete Aguachile

Molcajete Aguachile

$16.00
Aguachile Verde

Aguachile Verde

$14.00
Aguachile Rojo

Aguachile Rojo

$14.00
Aguachile Mixto

Aguachile Mixto

$18.00

Cocktails

Large Shrimp Cocktail

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Medium Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00
Large Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail

Large Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail

$13.00

Medium Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail

$11.00
Large Octopus Cocktail

Large Octopus Cocktail

$14.00

Medium Octopus Cocktail

$12.00
Large Campechana Cocktail

Large Campechana Cocktail

$16.00

Medium Campechana Cocktail

$14.00

Whole Fish

Black Bass

Black Bass

$24.00
Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$26.00

Soups

Large Fish Soup

Large Fish Soup

$12.00

Medium Fish Soup

$10.00
Large Shrimp Soup

Large Shrimp Soup

$13.00

Medium Shrimp Soup

$11.00
Large Shrimp Albondigas

Large Shrimp Albondigas

$14.00

Medium Shrimp Albondigas

$12.00

Large Marinera Soup

$15.00

Medium Marinera Soup

$13.00

Tacos

Order LAPA Tacos

Order LAPA Tacos

$14.00
Single LAPA Taco

Single LAPA Taco

$5.00
Order Octopus Tacos

Order Octopus Tacos

$14.00

Single Octopus Taco

$5.00
Order Beer Tempura Fish

Order Beer Tempura Fish

$11.00
Single Beer tempura Fish Taco

Single Beer tempura Fish Taco

$4.00
Order Beer Tempura Shrimp Tacos

Order Beer Tempura Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Single Beer tempura Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Order Fish Tacos

$11.00
Single Fish Taco

Single Fish Taco

$4.00
Order Shrimp Tacos

Order Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.00
Order Marlin Tacos

Order Marlin Tacos

$11.00

Single Marlin Taco

$4.00
Order Sirloin Tacos

Order Sirloin Tacos

$11.00

Single Sirloin Taco

$4.00

Order Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Single Chicken Taco

$4.00

Order Veggie Tacos

$11.00

Single Veggie Taco

$4.00

Fish Fillets

LAPA Sandwich

LAPA Sandwich

$13.00
Garlic Fish Fillet

Garlic Fish Fillet

$13.00
Breaded Fish Fillet

Breaded Fish Fillet

$13.00
Fish Fillet a la Plancha

Fish Fillet a la Plancha

$13.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

For Kids

Fish Strips

Fish Strips

$9.00
Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00
Kids Steak Tacos

Kids Steak Tacos

$9.00
Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Sides

Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.00
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$4.00
French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Toreados

Toreados

$3.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.00
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Tortillas

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$6.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.00
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Mexican Soda

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Clamatos

LAPA Clamato

LAPA Clamato

$8.00
Add Shrimp

Add Shrimp

$3.00
Add Carne Seca

Add Carne Seca

$3.00
Add Clams

Add Clams

$2.00

Michelado

$2.00

Cubano

$2.00

Colorino (Red Beer)

$2.00

Beers

XX Lager

$5.00

Indio

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Sol

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Tecate Light

$5.00

Caguama

$6.00

Wine

Bottle of Sauvignon Blank

$25.00

Glass of Sauvignon Blank

$7.00

Bottle of Chardonnay

$25.00

Glass of Chardonnay

$7.00

Bottle of Pinot Nior

$25.00Out of stock

Glass of Pinot Nior

$7.00

Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Glass of Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Glass of Sangria

$5.00

Glass of Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Bottle

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

500 Thorn, El Paso, TX 79912

Directions

Gallery
Lapa Lapa - TX image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Aguachiles - 7470 Cimarron Market AveBuilding 9, suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
7470 Cimarron Market AveBuilding 9, suite 100 El Paso, TX 79911
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway - 6946 Gateway East
orange starNo Reviews
6946 Gateway East El Paso, TX 79915
View restaurantnext
CRAZY CRAB - 8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530
orange starNo Reviews
8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530 El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
CRAZY CRAB - 1188 North Yarbrough Drive Ste F1
orange starNo Reviews
1188 North Yarbrough Drive Ste F1 El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in El Paso

Pho Tre Bien Cafe - Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,734
12302 Montana suite #502 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast
orange star4.3 • 1,585
4309 Fred Wilson El Paso, TX 79934
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint - West
orange star4.4 • 1,500
7000 Westwind El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - El Paso TX
orange star4.3 • 1,130
8889 Gateway Blvd El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,054
824 N Piedras St El Paso, TX 79903
View restaurantnext
Rockstar Burger Bar
orange star4.6 • 835
217 N Stanton St El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Paso
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston