La Palapa Grill & Cantina
1,294 Reviews
$$
8307 Main St
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Featured Drinks
Spiced Sagamore Old Fashion
Sagamore Double Oak Rye whiskey, Spiced Aromatic Bitters, Luxardo Cherry
Pumpkin Pie Martini
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, Jack daniel's Tennessee Fire Whiskey, Pumpkin Spice, Graham Cracker Rim
Spiced Apple Mule
Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Rum, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire Whiskey, Ginger Beer
S'mores Martini
Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate Vodka, Smirnoff Vodka Whipped Cream, Baileys Irish Cream, Taharka Honey Graham Ice Cream, Graham Cracker Rim
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Agua De Tamarindo GLS
Sweet, tart, and refreshing Tamarind drink.
Bottled Water
Horchata NA
Horchata (or-CHAH-tah)- Sweetened Mexican rice drink made with cinnamon.
Jarritos- Mandarin
The pioneer of mandarin sodas packs a powerful combination of tangy and sweet that will reawaken your palate with every sip.
Mexican Coca Cola
Bottled in Mexico and made with real sugar cane.
Topo Chico- Mineral Water
Topo Chico has been bottled at source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1895.
Margaritas
Don Julio Strawberry Margarita
Don Julio 100% Blue Agave Blanco Tequila / Strawberry Purée / Fresh Lime / Rocks
Fresh Watermelon Margarita
1800 100% Blue Agave Silver Tequila / Fresh Watermelon / Fresh Lime / Agave Nectar
Mezcal Margarita
MEZCAL MARGARITA- Mezcal Unión / Triple-Sec / Fresh Lime / Agave Nectar / Rocks
64oz. Jug Cadillac Margarita ToGo
64oz. No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) of our top shelf Cadillac Margarita Ft. 1800 Tequila and Gran Gala orange liqueur. Ready to serve over ice .
64oz. Jug La Palapa Margarita ToGo
64oz. No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) of our La Palapa Margarita Ft. José Cuervo Tequila. Ready to serve over ice.
32oz. Cadillac Margarita ToGo
32oz. No Ice (serves 4-6 drinks) of our Cadillac Margarita Ft. 1800 Tequila. Ready to serve over ice .
32oz. La Palapa Margarita ToGo
32oz. No Ice (serves 4-6 drinks) of our La Palapa Margarita Ft. José Cuervo Tequila. Ready to serve over ice.
ToGo Cadillac Margarita
CADILLAC MARGARITA- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Gran Gala Premium Orange Liqueur / La Palapa Mix / Rocks
ToGo La Palapa Margarita
LA PALAPA MARGARITA- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / La Palapa Mix / Rocks
64oz. Jug Red Sangria To Go
64oz. No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) Jug of Red Sangria. Ready to serve over ice.
ToGo Fruitarita on the Rocks
FRUITARITA- La Palapa Margarita on the rocks with choice of one of the following: Mango | Peach | Pomegranate | Raspberry | Strawberry
ToGo Fresh Agave Margarita
FRESH AGAVE MARGARITA- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Patrón Citrónge / Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime / Rocks
ToGo Red Sangria
SANGRIA- House-Made / Red Wine / Fruity / Rocks
ToGo Spicy Margarita
SPICY MARGARITA- Habanero Infused 100% Blue Agave 1800 Silver Tequila / Patrón Citrónge / Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime / Rocks
ToGo Don Julio Margarita
DON JULIO MARGARITA- Don Julio 100% Blue Agave Blanco Tequila / Triple-Sec / Fresh Lime / Agave Nectar / Rocks
ToGo Skinny Margarita
SKINNY MARGARITA- Don Julio 100% Blue Agave Blanco Tequila / Patrón Citrónge / Fresh Lime / Rocks
Cocktails
Grapefruit Crush
GRAPEFRUIT CRUSH- Smirnoff Grapefruit / Triple-Sec / Fresh Grapefruit Juice / Sprite
Orange Crush
ORANGE CRUSH- Smirnoff Orange Vodka / Triple-Sec / Fresh Orange Juice / Sprite
Paloma
PALOMA- Mexico’s #1 Cocktail Volcan 100% Blue Agave Blanco Tequila / Muddled Lime / Grapefruit Soda / Rocks / Salt Rim
Ranch Water
100% Blue Agave Silver Tequila / Fresh Lime / Topo Chico / Rocks
Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade / Strawberry Puree / Fresh Lemon / Mint / Sparkling Wine.
Spiced Sagamore Old Fashioned
Sagamore Double Oak | Spiced Bitters | Muddled Orange | Luxardo Cherry
Cordials/Cognac/Liqueurs
Daily Special Dinner (D)
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa To Go
GF*- Corn Tortilla Chips & Mild Salsa (8oz.). Serves 4-6 people.
Ceviche
Ceviche GF- Fresh fish cooked with lime juice, red onions, cilantro, and serrano peppers. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Chile con Queso Dip
Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Dip V GF*- Ripe Hass avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn tortilla chips.
Mexican Street Corn
Mexican Street Corn V GF- Whole grilled corn on the cob rolled in lime, chile, mayo, crema fresca, and cheese.
Nachos Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Grilled Steak
Grilled Steak Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Ground Beef
Ground Beef Muchos Nachos- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Refried Beans
Refried Bean Muchos Nachos V GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Shredded Chicken
Shredded ChickenMuchos Nachos- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Quesadilla Cheese
Cheese Quesadillas (6 pieces) V GF* Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Crab & Shrimp
Crab & Shrimp Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Green Chilies & Onion
Green Chilies & Onions Quesadillas (6 pieces) V GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Grilled Steak
Grilled Steak Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Shrimp
Shrimp Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Rolled Beef Taquitos
Rolled Beef Taquitos (5 pieces)- Crispy corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with shredded steak. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Rolled Chicken Taquitos
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Stuffed Jalapeños
Stuffed Jalapeños (4ea.)- Jalapeños stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, breaded, and fried golden brown. Served with sour cream. Spicy!
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and choice of dressing.
Fajita Salad
Fajita Salad V GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
Fajita Salad Grilled Steak
Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
Fajita Salad Salmon
Salmon (7oz.) Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
Fajita Salad Shrimp
Shrimp (4 jumbo) Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
Mexican Salad
Mexican Salad V GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mexican Salad Grilled Steak
Grilled Steak Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mexican Salad Salmon
Salmon (7oz.) Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mexican Salad Shrimp
Shrimp (4 jumbo) Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Taco Salad Ground Beef
Ground Beef Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
Taco Salad Pork
Pork Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
Taco Salad Shredded Chicken
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
Taco Salad Veggie
Veggies Taco Salad V GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
Fajitas
Fajita Combination
COMBO FAJITAS (grilled chicken + grilled steak) GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with grilled chicken, grilled steak, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Fiesta
FIESTA FAJITAS (grilled steak, grilled chicken, + 3 jumbo shrimp) GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Grilled Chicken
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Grilled Shrimp
SHRIMP (6 jumbo) FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Grilled Steak
GRILLED STEAK FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Salmon
SALMON (7oz.) FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Veggie
VEGGIE FAJITAS V* GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Tacos (D)
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled Fish Tacos GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish (tilapia), topped with habanero slaw, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tacos Al Carbon 1 Chick & 1 Steak
Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken & Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and black beans.
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken
Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and black beans.
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak
Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and black beans.
Tacos Arrachera
Arrachera Tacos GF- Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, diced red onions, and fresh cilantro. Served with a spicy green tomatillo salsa and black beans.
Tacos De Camaron
Tacos De Camaron GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and fresh sliced avocado. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tex-Mex Taco Platter Combo
Tex-Mex Taco Platter V* GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Enchiladas (D)
Enchiladas Beef
Beef Enchiladas- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Enchiladas Coloradas
Enchiladas Coloradas V*- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with melted Monterey Jack cheese and diced red onions. Topped with enchilada sauce. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp
Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp GF*- Two flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with crab, shrimp, onions, green peppers, and onions. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Molé
Molé Enchiladas (contains nuts)- Two flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with grilled chicken in molé poblano sauce (a blend of three varieties of chili pods, nuts, dry fruits and a hint of dark bitter chocolate) topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Pollo
Pollo Enchilada GF- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed seasoned shredded chicken topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Enchiladas Verdes
Enchiladas Verdes GF- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with melted cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Burritos (D)
California Burrito
California Burrito- Large flour tortilla overstuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, ground beef, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.
Chicken Burrito
Chicken Burrito Grande- Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Garden Burrito
Garden Burrito Grande V- Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, and yellow squash wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with ranchera salsa, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and black beans.
Ground Beef Burrito
Beef Burrito Grande- Ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Guadalajara Burrito
Guadalajara Burrito Grande- Grilled steak, grilled chicken, onions, and peppers cooked fajita style wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with chile con queso. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Pork Burrito
Pork Burrito Grande- Pork in a green tomatillo salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande V- Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and melted cheese topped with salsa and sour cream. Served with black beans.
Chimichangas (D)
Chimichanga Ground Beef
Ground Beef Chimichanga- Ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Pork
Pork Chimichanga- Pork in a green tomatillo salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Refried Bean & Cheese
Refried Beans & Cheese Chimichanga- Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Shredded Chicken
Chicken Chimichanga- Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga
Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga- A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers with ranchera salsa. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Texas Chimichanga
Texas Chimichanga- Seasoned shredded chicken and ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Topped with chile con queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Gilberto's Specials (D)
Camarones A la Diabla
Camarones A la Diabla (6 jumbo)- Chile de arbol, garlic cilantro butter, and tangy tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Camarones A la Mexicana
Camarones A la Mexicana (6 jumbo) GF*- Tomatoes, mushrooms, and broccoli sautéed with garlic cilantro butter, lime juice, and a touch of tequila. Served over a bed of Mexican rice.
Camarones Al Ajillo
Camarones Al Ajillo (6 jumbo) GF*- Garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Carne Asada
Carne Asada GF*- Hand cut 12oz. New York strip marinated. Grilled to order. Served with chimichurri sauce, Mexican rice, refried beans, and 2 warm flour tortillas.
Chicken Cantina
Chicken Cantina GF*- Charbroiled chicken breast topped with sautéed veggies in a roasted tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chile Verde
Chile Verde GF*- Braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo and chile salsa topped with fresh cilantro and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 2 warm flour tortillas.
Salmon A la Veracruz
Fresh Salmon filet topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes, green olives, capers, fresh cilantro, and white wine. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Seafood Chile Relleno
Seafood Chile Relleno GF*- Roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with crab and shrimp (A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers) topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Soups
Black Bean Soup Bowl
Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with crema fresca, fresh avocado, queso fresco, and diced red onions.
Black Bean Soup Cup
Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with crema fresca, fresh avocado, queso fresco, and diced red onions.
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
Chicken Tortilla Soup- Chicken, vegetable broth, fresh guacamole, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
Chicken Tortilla Soup- Chicken, vegetable broth, fresh guacamole, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Combinations (D)
A La Carte
Chips & Salsa To Go
GF*- Corn Tortilla Chips & Mild Salsa (8oz.). Serves 4-6 people.
Chips To Go
GF*- Corn Tortilla Chips
16oz. Salsa To Go
16oz. Mild Salsa
8oz. Salsa To Go
8oz. Mild Salsa
A la Carte Avocado Slices
A la Carte Black Beans
A La Carte Cheese
A La Carte Cheese Chile Relleno
A La Carte Cornbread
4 pieces per order.
A La Carte French Fries
A La Carte Guacamole
A La Carte Habanero Sauce
A La Carte Mexican Rice
A La Carte Pico De Gallo
A La Carte Refried Beans
A La Carte Small Chile Con Queso
A La Carte Sour Cream
A la Carte Tamale-Shredded Steak
A La Carte Vegetables
Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, and yellow squash.
Corn Tortilla
Flour Tortilla
Kids Menu
Little Amigo W/ Cheese
Little Amigo GF*- All beef patty. Served with cheese and choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Little Amigo No Cheese
Little Amigo GF*- All beef patty. Served without cheese and choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Niño Chicken Fingers
Niño Chicken Fingers- Two fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Niño Hot Dog
Hot Dog GF*- All beef frank. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Niño Quesadilla Cheese
Niño Quesadilla V GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese. Served with sour cream.
Niño Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
Niño Quesadilla GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and grilled chicken. Served with sour cream.
Niño Taco
Niño Taco V* GF*- Crispy corn or Soft flour taco shell filled with your choice of Refried Bean, Ground Beef or Seasoned Shredded Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Pedro Burrito Black Beans
Pedro Burrito V GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with Black Beans. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Pedro Burrito Ground Beef
Pedro Burrito- Flour tortilla stuffed with Ground Beef. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Pedro Burrito Pork
Pedro Burrito GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with pork in a green tomatillo salsa. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Pedro Burrito Refried Beans & Cheese
Pedro Burrito V GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with Refried Beans & Cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Pedro Burrito Shredded Chicken
Pedro Burrito GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with Seasoned Shredded Chicken. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Pépé Platter
Pépé Platter V* GF*- Cheese enchilada made with corn tortilla, topped with red sauce. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
La Palapa Gear
La Palapa Hoody- Small
Black w/ La Palapa Logo on front left chest and across the back. Don Julio 1942 logo on right sleeve.
La Palapa Hoody- Medium
Black w/ La Palapa Logo on front left chest and across the back. Don Julio 1942 logo on right sleeve.
La Palapa Hoody- Large
Black w/ La Palapa Logo on front left chest and across the back. Don Julio 1942 logo on right sleeve.
La Palapa Hoody- Extra Large
Black w/ La Palapa Logo on front left chest and across the back. Don Julio 1942 logo on right sleeve.
La Palapa Hoody- XXL
Black w/ La Palapa Logo on front left chest and across the back. Don Julio 1942 logo on right sleeve.
Desserts
Chocolate Lovin' Spoon
Chocolate Lovin’ Spoon- Traditional chocolate cake.
Flan
Flan GF- Homemade! A traditional Mexican caramel custard.
Fried Ice Cream
Fried Ice Cream- Cornflakes and coconut breaded scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream quickly deep-fried creating a warm crispy shell. Topped with honey, cinnamon and whipped cream.
Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Pie- Homemade! Key lime filling with whipped cream icing and a graham cracker crust.
Pastel De Tres Leches
Pastel de Tres Leches- Homemade! Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with whipped cream icing.
Sopapillas
Sopapillas- 2 Puff pastries with cinnamon, honey and powdered sugar on top. Our version of a Mexican donut.
Turtle Cheesecake
Turtle Cheesecake (contains nuts)- Cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate, and nuts.
Xangos
Xangos- Cheesecake in a pastry shell. Fried until crisp and golden brown, rolled in cinnamon and sugar and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
The Flavor of Mexico in Historic Ellicott City.
8307 Main St, Ellicott City, MD 21043