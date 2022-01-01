Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

1,294 Reviews

$$

8307 Main St

Ellicott City, MD 21043

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa To Go
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
A La Carte Guacamole

Featured Drinks

Spiced Sagamore Old Fashion

$12.00

Sagamore Double Oak Rye whiskey, Spiced Aromatic Bitters, Luxardo Cherry

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, Jack daniel's Tennessee Fire Whiskey, Pumpkin Spice, Graham Cracker Rim

Spiced Apple Mule

$12.00

Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Rum, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire Whiskey, Ginger Beer

S'mores Martini

$14.00

Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate Vodka, Smirnoff Vodka Whipped Cream, Baileys Irish Cream, Taharka Honey Graham Ice Cream, Graham Cracker Rim

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Agua De Tamarindo GLS

$3.50

Sweet, tart, and refreshing Tamarind drink.

Bottled Water

$2.95

Horchata NA

$3.50

Horchata (or-CHAH-tah)- Sweetened Mexican rice drink made with cinnamon.

Jarritos- Mandarin

Jarritos- Mandarin

$3.50

The pioneer of mandarin sodas packs a powerful combination of tangy and sweet that will reawaken your palate with every sip.

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50

Bottled in Mexico and made with real sugar cane.

Topo Chico- Mineral Water

Topo Chico- Mineral Water

$3.50

Topo Chico has been bottled at source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1895.

Margaritas

Don Julio Strawberry Margarita

$10.95

Don Julio 100% Blue Agave Blanco Tequila / Strawberry Purée / Fresh Lime / Rocks

Fresh Watermelon Margarita

$11.00

1800 100% Blue Agave Silver Tequila / Fresh Watermelon / Fresh Lime / Agave Nectar

Mezcal Margarita

$10.49

MEZCAL MARGARITA- Mezcal Unión / Triple-Sec / Fresh Lime / Agave Nectar / Rocks

64oz. Jug Cadillac Margarita ToGo

$90.95

64oz. No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) of our top shelf Cadillac Margarita Ft. 1800 Tequila and Gran Gala orange liqueur. Ready to serve over ice .

64oz. Jug La Palapa Margarita ToGo

$70.95

64oz. No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) of our La Palapa Margarita Ft. José Cuervo Tequila. Ready to serve over ice.

32oz. Cadillac Margarita ToGo

$45.95

32oz. No Ice (serves 4-6 drinks) of our Cadillac Margarita Ft. 1800 Tequila. Ready to serve over ice .

32oz. La Palapa Margarita ToGo

$35.95

32oz. No Ice (serves 4-6 drinks) of our La Palapa Margarita Ft. José Cuervo Tequila. Ready to serve over ice.

ToGo Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Gran Gala Premium Orange Liqueur / La Palapa Mix / Rocks

ToGo La Palapa Margarita

$8.00

LA PALAPA MARGARITA- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / La Palapa Mix / Rocks

64oz. Jug Red Sangria To Go

$70.95

64oz. No Ice (serves 8-10 drinks) Jug of Red Sangria. Ready to serve over ice.

ToGo Fruitarita on the Rocks

$7.95

FRUITARITA- La Palapa Margarita on the rocks with choice of one of the following: Mango | Peach | Pomegranate | Raspberry | Strawberry

ToGo Fresh Agave Margarita

$9.95

FRESH AGAVE MARGARITA- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Patrón Citrónge / Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime / Rocks

ToGo Red Sangria

$7.00

SANGRIA- House-Made / Red Wine / Fruity / Rocks

ToGo Spicy Margarita

$9.95

SPICY MARGARITA- Habanero Infused 100% Blue Agave 1800 Silver Tequila / Patrón Citrónge / Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime / Rocks

ToGo Don Julio Margarita

$10.49

DON JULIO MARGARITA- Don Julio 100% Blue Agave Blanco Tequila / Triple-Sec / Fresh Lime / Agave Nectar / Rocks

ToGo Skinny Margarita

$10.49

SKINNY MARGARITA- Don Julio 100% Blue Agave Blanco Tequila / Patrón Citrónge / Fresh Lime / Rocks

Cocktails

Grapefruit Crush

$8.50

GRAPEFRUIT CRUSH- Smirnoff Grapefruit / Triple-Sec / Fresh Grapefruit Juice / Sprite

Orange Crush

$8.50

ORANGE CRUSH- Smirnoff Orange Vodka / Triple-Sec / Fresh Orange Juice / Sprite

Paloma

$9.49

PALOMA- Mexico’s #1 Cocktail Volcan 100% Blue Agave Blanco Tequila / Muddled Lime / Grapefruit Soda / Rocks / Salt Rim

Ranch Water

$10.00

100% Blue Agave Silver Tequila / Fresh Lime / Topo Chico / Rocks

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade / Strawberry Puree / Fresh Lemon / Mint / Sparkling Wine.

Spiced Sagamore Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sagamore Double Oak | Spiced Bitters | Muddled Orange | Luxardo Cherry

Cordials/Cognac/Liqueurs

RUMPLE MINZE

$7.00

2oz. Shot of Rumple

Daily Special Dinner (D)

Pollo Al Pastor

$23.00Out of stock

Oven roasted quarter chicken marinated in pineapple and achiote. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and warm flour tortillas.

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa To Go

$5.95

GF*- Corn Tortilla Chips & Mild Salsa (8oz.). Serves 4-6 people.

Ceviche

$11.95

Ceviche GF- Fresh fish cooked with lime juice, red onions, cilantro, and serrano peppers. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Chile con Queso Dip

Chile con Queso Dip

$9.95

Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$10.95

Guacamole Dip V GF*- Ripe Hass avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn tortilla chips.

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$4.00

Mexican Street Corn V GF- Whole grilled corn on the cob rolled in lime, chile, mayo, crema fresca, and cheese.

Nachos Grilled Chicken

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.

Nachos Grilled Steak

Nachos Grilled Steak

$15.95

Grilled Steak Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.

Nachos Ground Beef

Nachos Ground Beef

$13.95

Ground Beef Muchos Nachos- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.

Nachos Refried Beans

Nachos Refried Beans

$12.95

Refried Bean Muchos Nachos V GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.

Nachos Shredded Chicken

Nachos Shredded Chicken

$13.95

Shredded ChickenMuchos Nachos- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.

Quesadilla Cheese

$11.50

Cheese Quesadillas (6 pieces) V GF* Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Crab & Shrimp

$15.95

Crab & Shrimp Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Green Chilies & Onion

$12.50

Green Chilies & Onions Quesadillas (6 pieces) V GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Grilled Steak

Quesadilla Grilled Steak

$15.95

Grilled Steak Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Shrimp

$16.95

Shrimp Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Rolled Beef Taquitos

$11.95

Rolled Beef Taquitos (5 pieces)- Crispy corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with shredded steak. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Rolled Chicken Taquitos

Rolled Chicken Taquitos

$11.95

Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Stuffed Jalapeños

$10.95

Stuffed Jalapeños (4ea.)- Jalapeños stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, breaded, and fried golden brown. Served with sour cream. Spicy!

Salads

House Salad

$5.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and choice of dressing.

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$10.50

Fajita Salad V GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.

Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken

Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken

$17.45

Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.

Fajita Salad Grilled Steak

Fajita Salad Grilled Steak

$18.45

Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.

Fajita Salad Salmon

Fajita Salad Salmon

$18.45

Salmon (7oz.) Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.

Fajita Salad Shrimp

Fajita Salad Shrimp

$18.45

Shrimp (4 jumbo) Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.

Mexican Salad

Mexican Salad

$10.50

Mexican Salad V GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken

Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken

$17.45

Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Mexican Salad Grilled Steak

Mexican Salad Grilled Steak

$18.45

Grilled Steak Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Mexican Salad Salmon

Mexican Salad Salmon

$18.45

Salmon (7oz.) Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Mexican Salad Shrimp

Mexican Salad Shrimp

$18.45

Shrimp (4 jumbo) Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Taco Salad Ground Beef

Taco Salad Ground Beef

$16.50

Ground Beef Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing

Taco Salad Pork

Taco Salad Pork

$16.50

Pork Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

$16.50

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing

Taco Salad Veggie

Taco Salad Veggie

$16.50

Veggies Taco Salad V GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing

Fajitas

Fajita Combination

Fajita Combination

$22.95

COMBO FAJITAS (grilled chicken + grilled steak) GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with grilled chicken, grilled steak, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Fiesta

Fajita Fiesta

$24.95

FIESTA FAJITAS (grilled steak, grilled chicken, + 3 jumbo shrimp) GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Grilled Chicken

Fajita Grilled Chicken

$21.95

GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Grilled Shrimp

Fajita Grilled Shrimp

$21.95

SHRIMP (6 jumbo) FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Grilled Steak

Fajita Grilled Steak

$23.95

GRILLED STEAK FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Salmon

Fajita Salmon

$21.95

SALMON (7oz.) FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Veggie

$18.95

VEGGIE FAJITAS V* GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Tacos (D)

Grilled Fish Tacos

$16.49

Grilled Fish Tacos GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish (tilapia), topped with habanero slaw, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Tacos Al Carbon 1 Chick & 1 Steak

$16.95

Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken & Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and black beans.

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken

$16.95

Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and black beans.

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak

$16.95

Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and black beans.

Tacos Arrachera

$16.95

Arrachera Tacos GF- Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, diced red onions, and fresh cilantro. Served with a spicy green tomatillo salsa and black beans.

Tacos De Camaron

$16.49

Tacos De Camaron GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and fresh sliced avocado. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Tex-Mex Taco Platter Combo

Tex-Mex Taco Platter Combo

$12.99

Tex-Mex Taco Platter V* GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Enchiladas (D)

Enchiladas Beef

$14.50

Beef Enchiladas- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Enchiladas Coloradas

$13.50

Enchiladas Coloradas V*- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with melted Monterey Jack cheese and diced red onions. Topped with enchilada sauce. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp

$15.95

Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp GF*- Two flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with crab, shrimp, onions, green peppers, and onions. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Enchiladas Molé

Enchiladas Molé

$17.00

Molé Enchiladas (contains nuts)- Two flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with grilled chicken in molé poblano sauce (a blend of three varieties of chili pods, nuts, dry fruits and a hint of dark bitter chocolate) topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Enchiladas Pollo

$14.50

Pollo Enchilada GF- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed seasoned shredded chicken topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.50

Enchiladas Verdes GF- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with melted cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Burritos (D)

California Burrito

$16.95

California Burrito- Large flour tortilla overstuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, ground beef, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.

Chicken Burrito

$15.50

Chicken Burrito Grande- Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Garden Burrito

$14.95

Garden Burrito Grande V- Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, and yellow squash wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with ranchera salsa, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and black beans.

Ground Beef Burrito

$15.50

Beef Burrito Grande- Ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Guadalajara Burrito

$18.95

Guadalajara Burrito Grande- Grilled steak, grilled chicken, onions, and peppers cooked fajita style wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with chile con queso. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Pork Burrito

$15.50

Pork Burrito Grande- Pork in a green tomatillo salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito

$13.95

Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande V- Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and melted cheese topped with salsa and sour cream. Served with black beans.

Chimichangas (D)

Chimichanga Ground Beef

$16.50

Ground Beef Chimichanga- Ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Pork

$16.50

Pork Chimichanga- Pork in a green tomatillo salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Refried Bean & Cheese

$15.95

Refried Beans & Cheese Chimichanga- Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Shredded Chicken

$16.50

Chicken Chimichanga- Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.50

Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga- A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers with ranchera salsa. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Texas Chimichanga

$16.95

Texas Chimichanga- Seasoned shredded chicken and ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Topped with chile con queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Gilberto's Specials (D)

Camarones A la Diabla

$19.95

Camarones A la Diabla (6 jumbo)- Chile de arbol, garlic cilantro butter, and tangy tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad.

Camarones A la Mexicana

$19.95

Camarones A la Mexicana (6 jumbo) GF*- Tomatoes, mushrooms, and broccoli sautéed with garlic cilantro butter, lime juice, and a touch of tequila. Served over a bed of Mexican rice.

Camarones Al Ajillo

$19.95

Camarones Al Ajillo (6 jumbo) GF*- Garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad. 

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$23.95

Carne Asada GF*- Hand cut 12oz. New York strip marinated. Grilled to order. Served with chimichurri sauce, Mexican rice, refried beans, and 2 warm flour tortillas.

Chicken Cantina

$19.95

Chicken Cantina GF*- Charbroiled chicken breast topped with sautéed veggies in a roasted tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chile Verde

$18.00

Chile Verde GF*- Braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo and chile salsa topped with fresh cilantro and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 2 warm flour tortillas. 

Salmon A la Veracruz

$19.95

Fresh Salmon filet topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes, green olives, capers, fresh cilantro, and white wine. Served with Mexican rice and salad.

Seafood Chile Relleno

$18.00

Seafood Chile Relleno GF*- Roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with crab and shrimp (A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers) topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Soups

Black Bean Soup Bowl

$7.95

Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with crema fresca, fresh avocado, queso fresco, and diced red onions.

Black Bean Soup Cup

$5.95

Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with crema fresca, fresh avocado, queso fresco, and diced red onions.

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$7.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup- Chicken, vegetable broth, fresh guacamole, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$5.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup- Chicken, vegetable broth, fresh guacamole, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.

Combinations (D)

Dos Combo

$15.50

COMBINATIONS V* GF*- Create your own Mexican feast by combining any two of the items. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans. 

A La Carte

Chips & Salsa To Go

$5.95

GF*- Corn Tortilla Chips & Mild Salsa (8oz.). Serves 4-6 people.

Chips To Go

$2.95

GF*- Corn Tortilla Chips

16oz. Salsa To Go

$5.25

16oz. Mild Salsa

8oz. Salsa To Go

$3.00

8oz. Mild Salsa

A la Carte Avocado Slices

$3.50

A la Carte Black Beans

$4.50

A La Carte Cheese

$0.95

A La Carte Cheese Chile Relleno

$5.95

A La Carte Cornbread

$4.50

4 pieces per order.

A La Carte French Fries

$3.95

A La Carte Guacamole

$4.95

A La Carte Habanero Sauce

$0.95

A La Carte Mexican Rice

$3.95

A La Carte Pico De Gallo

$1.00

A La Carte Refried Beans

$3.95

A La Carte Small Chile Con Queso

$3.49

A La Carte Sour Cream

$0.95

A la Carte Tamale-Shredded Steak

$5.95

A La Carte Vegetables

$3.95

Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, and yellow squash.

Corn Tortilla

$0.35

Flour Tortilla

$0.35

Kids Menu

Little Amigo W/ Cheese

$6.95

Little Amigo GF*- All beef patty. Served with cheese and choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Little Amigo No Cheese

$6.95

Little Amigo GF*- All beef patty. Served without cheese and choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Niño Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Niño Chicken Fingers- Two fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Niño Hot Dog

$6.95

Hot Dog GF*- All beef frank. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Niño Quesadilla Cheese

$6.95

Niño Quesadilla V GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese. Served with sour cream.

Niño Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Niño Quesadilla GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and grilled chicken. Served with sour cream.

Niño Taco

$6.95

Niño Taco V* GF*- Crispy corn or Soft flour taco shell filled with your choice of Refried Bean, Ground Beef or Seasoned Shredded Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Pedro Burrito Black Beans

$6.95

Pedro Burrito V GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with Black Beans. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Pedro Burrito Ground Beef

$6.95

Pedro Burrito- Flour tortilla stuffed with Ground Beef. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Pedro Burrito Pork

$6.95

Pedro Burrito GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with pork in a green tomatillo salsa. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Pedro Burrito Refried Beans & Cheese

$6.95

Pedro Burrito V GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with Refried Beans & Cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Pedro Burrito Shredded Chicken

$6.95

Pedro Burrito GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with Seasoned Shredded Chicken. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

Pépé Platter

$6.95

Pépé Platter V* GF*- Cheese enchilada made with corn tortilla, topped with red sauce. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.

La Palapa Gear

La Palapa Hoody- Small

$38.95

Black w/ La Palapa Logo on front left chest and across the back. Don Julio 1942 logo on right sleeve.

La Palapa Hoody- Medium

$38.95

Black w/ La Palapa Logo on front left chest and across the back. Don Julio 1942 logo on right sleeve.

La Palapa Hoody- Large

$38.95

Black w/ La Palapa Logo on front left chest and across the back. Don Julio 1942 logo on right sleeve.

La Palapa Hoody- Extra Large

$38.95

Black w/ La Palapa Logo on front left chest and across the back. Don Julio 1942 logo on right sleeve.

La Palapa Hoody- XXL

$38.95

Black w/ La Palapa Logo on front left chest and across the back. Don Julio 1942 logo on right sleeve.

Desserts

Chocolate Lovin' Spoon

$7.50

Chocolate Lovin’ Spoon- Traditional chocolate cake.

Flan

$6.95

Flan GF- Homemade! A traditional Mexican caramel custard.

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

Fried Ice Cream- Cornflakes and coconut breaded scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream quickly deep-fried creating a warm crispy shell. Topped with honey, cinnamon and whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Key Lime Pie- Homemade! Key lime filling with whipped cream icing and a graham cracker crust.

Pastel De Tres Leches

Pastel De Tres Leches

$8.00

Pastel de Tres Leches- Homemade! Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with whipped cream icing.

Sopapillas

$6.50

Sopapillas- 2 Puff pastries with cinnamon, honey and powdered sugar on top. Our version of a Mexican donut.

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake (contains nuts)- Cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate, and nuts.

Xangos

$8.95

Xangos- Cheesecake in a pastry shell. Fried until crisp and golden brown, rolled in cinnamon and sugar and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Flavor of Mexico in Historic Ellicott City.

Website

Location

8307 Main St, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Directions

