LaPaloma Restaurant Heath, Ohio
1112 Hebron Rd.
Heath, OH 43056
Nachos (C0RN)
Small Nachos ( corn)
Corn chips with Colby cheese and jalapeño peppers (optional)
Small Nachos with Beef (corn)
corn chips with Colby cheese and ground beef topped with jalapeño peppers
Small Nachos with Chicken (corn)
corn chips with Colby cheese and chicken topped with jalapeño peppers
Small Nachos with Seafood
Regular Nachos
Regular Nachos with Beef
Regular Nachos with Chicken
Regular Nachos with Seafood
Nachos (FLOUR)
Bowl of Chips
Guacamole Salad
Sides
Side of Sour Cream
Small Sour Cream
S/o RICE
S/o GREEN CHILE
S/0 Beans
S/o Beef & Beans
S/o Guacamole
S/o Peppers
S/o Queso Dip
S/o Sea Sauce
S/o ENCHILADA SAUCE
S/o Shredded Cheese
Corn Tortilla
Flour tortilla
Flour Taco Shell
S/o Chicken
S/o Beef
Dressing Packet
S/o Onions
S/o lettuce
S/0 tomato
S/o ice cream
Bean and Cheese
Bean, Rice and Cheese
Beef and Cheese Sopapilla
Beef, Bean and Cheese Sopapilla
Small Beef, Bean &Cheese
Regular Beef, Bean &Cheese
Large Beef, Bean &Cheese
X-Large Beef, Bean & Cheese
Extra Cheese
Extra Lettuce
Extra Tomato
Add onions
Add jalapeno peppers
Extra beef
Extra beans
Extra rice
extra cooked
Sour Cream
Small Sour cream
No Lettuce
No Tomatos
Lite Beef
Lite Cheese
Lite Lettuce
Lite Tomato
Smothered in Green chile Sauce
Smothered in Queso Sauce
Smothered in Enchilada Sauce
Chicken And Cheese Sopapilla
Rice and Cheese
Seafood and Cheese
Veggie Sopapilla
Corn Enchilada
Flour Enchilada
Sgl tostada
Tostada plate (3)
Sgl Flour Tostada
Flour Tostada plate (3)
Burrito
Bean Burrito
Homemade flour tortilla filled with pinto beans and white onions with lettuce on the side.
Beef Burrito
Homemade flour tortilla filled with ground beef and white onions with lettuce on the side.
Beef & Bean Burrito
Homemade flour tortilla filled with pinto beans, ground beef and white onions with lettuce on the side.
Chicken Burrito
Homemade flour tortilla filled with chicken and white onions with lettuce on the side.
Seafood Burrito
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shrimp and imitation crabmeat with white onions and lettuce on the side. Topped with our white seafood sauce.
Smothered burrito
Smothered Bean Burrito 🌶
Flour tortilla filled with pinto beans and white onions. Topped with green chile sauce and lettuce on the side.
Smothered Beef Burrito 🌶
Homemade flour tortilla filled with ground beef and white onions. Topped with green chile sauce with lettuce on the side.
Smothered Beef & Bean Burrito 🌶
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, pinto beans and white onions. Topped with green chile sauce and lettuce on the side.
Smothered Chicken Burrito 🌶
Homemade flour tortilla filled with chicken and white onions. Topped with green chile sauce and lettuce on the side.
Smothered Seafood Burrito 🌶
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crabmeat and white onions. Topped with green chile sauce and lettuce on the side.
Burrito Con Queso
Bean Burrito Con Queso
Homemade flour tortilla filled with pinto beans, white onions and Colby cheese. Topped with melted Colby cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Beef Burrito Con Queso
Homemade flour tortilla filled with ground beef, white onions and Colby cheese. Topped with Colby cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Beef & Bean Burrito Con Queso
Homemade flour tortilla filled with pinto beans, ground beef, white onions and Colby cheese. Topped with Colby cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Burrito Con Queso
Homemade flour tortilla filled with chicken, white onions and Colby cheese. Topped with Colby cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Seafood Burrito Con Queso
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shrimp, imitation crabmeat and Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, seafood sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Wet Burrito
Wet bean & beef Burrito
Homemade flour tortilla filled with ground beef, pinto beans and white onions. Topped with white queso sauce and lettuce on the side.
Wet chicken burrito
Homemade flour tortilla filled with chicken and white onions. Topped with white queso sauce and lettuce on the side.
Wet beef burrito
Homemade flour tortilla filled with ground beef and white onions. Topped with white queso sauce and lettuce on the side.
Wet Bean Burrito
Dessert sopapilla
Dessert sopapilla with ice cream
Pumpkin sopapilla
1112 Hebron Rd., Heath, OH 43056