Mexican & Tex-Mex

LaPaloma Restaurant Heath, Ohio

review star

No reviews yet

1112 Hebron Rd.

Heath, OH 43056

Popular Items

Regular Beef & Cheese
Large Beef &Cheese
X-Large Beef &Cheese

Nachos (C0RN)

Small Nachos ( corn)

$4.00

Corn chips with Colby cheese and jalapeño peppers (optional)

Small Nachos with Beef (corn)

$6.95

corn chips with Colby cheese and ground beef topped with jalapeño peppers

Small Nachos with Chicken (corn)

$7.25

corn chips with Colby cheese and chicken topped with jalapeño peppers

Small Nachos with Seafood

$7.25

Regular Nachos

$6.00

Regular Nachos with Beef

$10.00

Regular Nachos with Chicken

$11.00

Regular Nachos with Seafood

$11.00

Nachos (FLOUR)

Small Nachos (FLOUR)

$4.00

Small Nachos with Beef (FLOUR)

$6.95

Small Nachos with Chicken (FLOUR)

$7.25

Small Nachos with Seafood (FLOUR)

$7.25

Regular Nachos (FLOUR)

$6.00

Regular Nachos with Beef (FLOUR

$10.00

Regular Nachos with Chicken (FLOUR)

$11.00

Regular Nachos with Seafood (FLOUR)

$11.00

As A Meal

Bowl of Chips

Bowl of Corn chips

$2.00

Bowl of Flour chips

$2.55

Bowl of Corn chips and queso

$4.00

Bowl of Flour chips and queso

$4.15

Guacamole Salad

GUAC Salad

$5.50

Sides

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Sour Cream

$0.50

S/o RICE

$2.00

S/o GREEN CHILE

$2.50

S/0 Beans

$2.00

S/o Beef & Beans

$3.00

S/o Guacamole

$3.00

S/o Peppers

$1.00

S/o Queso Dip

$2.25

S/o Sea Sauce

$1.00

S/o ENCHILADA SAUCE

$1.00

S/o Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Corn Tortilla

$0.75

Flour tortilla

$1.10

Flour Taco Shell

$1.10

S/o Chicken

$2.50

S/o Beef

$2.00

Dressing Packet

$0.40

S/o Onions

$0.50

S/o lettuce

$1.00

S/0 tomato

$1.00

S/o ice cream

$1.75

Pints

Pint of Hot sauce

$6.00

Pint of Green hot sauce

$7.50

Pint of Green Chile

$8.00

Pint of enchilada sauce

$5.25

Pint of tomato’s

$3.25

Pint of jalapeño peppers

$4.00

Bean and Cheese

Small Bean &Cheese

$4.60

Regular Bean &Cheese

$7.10

Large Bean &Cheese

$9.35

X-Large Bean &Cheese

$10.10

Bean, Rice and Cheese

Small Bean, Rice &Cheese

$5.90

Regular Bean, Rice &Cheese

$7.25

Large Bean, Rice &Cheese

$8.75

X-Large Bean, Rice &Cheese

$10.25

Beef and Cheese Sopapilla

Small Beef & Cheese

$5.25

Regular Beef & Cheese

$8.15

Large Beef &Cheese

$9.50

X-Large Beef &Cheese

$11.00

Beef, Bean and Cheese Sopapilla

Small Beef, Bean &Cheese

$6.00

Regular Beef, Bean &Cheese

$8.75

Large Beef, Bean &Cheese

$10.30

X-Large Beef, Bean & Cheese

$11.75

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Lettuce

$0.75

Extra Tomato

$0.75

Add onions

$0.50

Add jalapeno peppers

$1.00

Extra beef

$2.00

Extra beans

$2.00

Extra rice

$2.00

extra cooked

Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Sour cream

$0.50

No Lettuce

No Tomatos

Lite Beef

Lite Cheese

Lite Lettuce

Lite Tomato

Smothered in Green chile Sauce

$2.50

Smothered in Queso Sauce

$2.25

Smothered in Enchilada Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Sopapilla

Small Cheese

$4.60

Regular Cheese

$7.10

Large Cheese

$9.35

Xlg Cheese

$10.10

Chicken And Cheese Sopapilla

Small Chicken &Cheese

$5.35

Regular Chicken &Cheese

$8.50

Large Chicken &Cheese

$10.25

X-Large Chicken &Cheese

$11.40

Rice and Cheese

Small Rice & Cheese

$4.60

Regular Rice & Cheese

$7.10

Large Rice & Cheese

$9.35

Xlg Rice & Cheese

$10.10

Seafood and Cheese

Small Sea Sopapilla

$5.15

Regular Seafood &Cheese

$8.30

Large Seafood &Cheese

$10.25

X-Large Seafood &Cheese

$12.00

Sopapizza

Small Sopapizza

$5.00

Regular Sopapizza

$8.00

Large Sopapizza

$9.50

X-Large Sopapizza

$11.00

Veggie Sopapilla

Small Veggie Sopapilla

$4.50

Regular Veggie Sopapilla

$6.90

Large Veggie Sopapilla

$8.25

X-Large Veggie Sopapilla

$9.25

Corn Enchilada

SGL Beef Corn Enchilada

$4.50

SGL Cheese Corn Enchilada

$4.10

Sgl Chicken corn enchilada

$5.30

Beef Corn Enchilada (Plate)

$10.35

Cheese Corn Enchilada (Plate)

$9.35

Chic Corn Enchilada (plate)

$11.50

Seafood corn Enchilada (Plate)

$11.00

Single Corn Seafood Ench.

$5.47

Flour Enchilada

Beef Flour Enchilada (Plate)

$14.50

Cheese Flour Enchilada (plate)

$14.35

Chic Flour Enchilada (plate)

$20.35

Seafood Flour Enchilada (Plate)

$20.35

SGL Beef Flour Enchilada

$6.25

SGL Cheese Flour Enchilada

$6.10

SGL Chic Flour Enchilada

$8.45

SGL Seafood Flour Enchilada

$8.45

Soft Tacos (corn)

Beef Taco (Soft)

$3.75

Chic taco (Soft)

$3.85

Beef Taco Plate (soft)

$8.25

Chicken Taco Plate (soft)

$8.50

Crisp Tacos (corn)

Beef Taco (crisp)

$4.35

Beef Taco Plate (Crisp)

$9.75

Chicken Taco (Crisp)

$4.75

Chicken Taco Plate (Crisp)

$10.75

Flour Taco

Beef Flour Taco

$6.75

Chicken Flour Taco

$7.25

Taco Salads

Beef Taco Salad

$7.50

Chicken Taco Salad

$8.50

Sea Taco Salad

$8.75

Sgl tostada

SGL Bean Tostada

$4.75

SGL Beef & Bean Tostada

$6.25

SGL Ricks Tostada

$7.00

SGL Beef Tostada

$6.10

SGL Chic Tostada

$6.50

Chic Rick's Tostada

$7.50

Tostada plate (3)

Bean Tostada (plate)

$10.00

Beef Tostada (Plate)

$13.75

Beef &Bean Tostada (plate)

$13.40

Chicken Ricks tostada (plate)

$15.75

Ricks Tostada (Plate)

$15.25

Chicken Tostada (Plate)

$14.00

Sgl Flour Tostada

Fl Beef & Bean Tostada

$6.50

Flour Bean tostada

$5.25

Flour Beef tostada

$5.60

Flour Chicken Ricks Tostada

$9.00

Flour Rick’s Tostada

$8.25

Ricks In a Shell

$8.25

Chic Ricks in shell

$8.45

Flour Chicken Tostada

$7.00

Flour Tostada plate (3)

Flour Rick’s Tostada (plate)

$14.75

Flour Chicken Ricks Tostada

$9.00

Burrito

Bean Burrito

$6.75

Homemade flour tortilla filled with pinto beans and white onions with lettuce on the side.

Beef Burrito

$7.10

Homemade flour tortilla filled with ground beef and white onions with lettuce on the side.

Beef & Bean Burrito

$7.15

Homemade flour tortilla filled with pinto beans, ground beef and white onions with lettuce on the side.

Chicken Burrito

$7.55

Homemade flour tortilla filled with chicken and white onions with lettuce on the side.

Seafood Burrito

$7.95

Homemade flour tortilla filled with shrimp and imitation crabmeat with white onions and lettuce on the side. Topped with our white seafood sauce.

Smothered burrito

Smothered Bean Burrito 🌶

$8.40

Flour tortilla filled with pinto beans and white onions. Topped with green chile sauce and lettuce on the side.

Smothered Beef Burrito 🌶

$8.50

Homemade flour tortilla filled with ground beef and white onions. Topped with green chile sauce with lettuce on the side.

Smothered Beef & Bean Burrito 🌶

$8.75

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, pinto beans and white onions. Topped with green chile sauce and lettuce on the side.

Smothered Chicken Burrito 🌶

$9.00

Homemade flour tortilla filled with chicken and white onions. Topped with green chile sauce and lettuce on the side.

Smothered Seafood Burrito 🌶

$9.05

Homemade flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crabmeat and white onions. Topped with green chile sauce and lettuce on the side.

Burrito Con Queso

Bean Burrito Con Queso

$7.50

Homemade flour tortilla filled with pinto beans, white onions and Colby cheese. Topped with melted Colby cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Beef Burrito Con Queso

$8.75

Homemade flour tortilla filled with ground beef, white onions and Colby cheese. Topped with Colby cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Beef & Bean Burrito Con Queso

$9.00

Homemade flour tortilla filled with pinto beans, ground beef, white onions and Colby cheese. Topped with Colby cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Burrito Con Queso

$9.00

Homemade flour tortilla filled with chicken, white onions and Colby cheese. Topped with Colby cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Seafood Burrito Con Queso

$10.00

Homemade flour tortilla filled with shrimp, imitation crabmeat and Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, seafood sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Wet Burrito

Wet bean & beef Burrito

$8.00

Homemade flour tortilla filled with ground beef, pinto beans and white onions. Topped with white queso sauce and lettuce on the side.

Wet chicken burrito

$8.25

Homemade flour tortilla filled with chicken and white onions. Topped with white queso sauce and lettuce on the side.

Wet beef burrito

$7.50

Homemade flour tortilla filled with ground beef and white onions. Topped with white queso sauce and lettuce on the side.

Wet Bean Burrito

$7.25

Combinations

LaPaloma Special

$17.25

Combination #1

$9.15

Combination #2

$10.75

Combination #3

$8.25

Dessert sopapilla

Fruit Filled Sopapilla

$3.00

Dessert sopapilla with ice cream

Fruit Sopapilla a la mode

$3.75

Plain sopapilla

Plain Sopapilla w/Honey

$1.75

Plain Sopapilla w/Honey A la Mode

$2.50

As Meal

Pumpkin sopapilla

Pumpkin

$3.00

Pumpkin w cream cheese

$4.05Out of stock

Pumpkin ala mode w\ cream cheese

$4.65Out of stock

Pumpkin ala mode

$3.75

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Beef Ques

$4.00

Chic Ques

$4.15
1112 Hebron Rd., Heath, OH 43056

