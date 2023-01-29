A map showing the location of ''La Papa'' Hot Potato & Corn House 109 Lexington CirView gallery

''La Papa'' Hot Potato & Corn House 109 Lexington Cir

109 Lexington Cir

Peachtree City, GA 30269

Potato

Baked potato

Baked potato

Mashed potato

French fries

Little potato (Kids)

$5.99

Corn

Corn Ribs

$4.50

On the Cob

$4.50

On the Cup

$7.00

Taquitos ( 3 )

Taquitos (3)

$9.99

SODA

KIDS

$2.49

MEDIUM

$2.69

LARGE

$2.89

BOTTLE WATER

$2.49

WATER

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 Lexington Cir, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Directions

