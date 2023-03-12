Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paradise Biryani Pointe, Artesia

No reviews yet

18158 Pioneer Boulevard

Artesia, CA 90701

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

PLAIN / BUTTER NAAN
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
GARLIC NAAN


APPETIZERS VEG

CUT MIRCHI

CUT MIRCHI

$9.99

Another variation of Mirchi Bajji, cut into small pieces, dual fried topped with chopped onion.

ONION PAKORA

ONION PAKORA

$10.99

Onion deep fried with chick pea flour.

HYDERABADI ONION SAMOSA

$10.99

Deep fried with onion and mixed vegetable filling.

GOBI MANCHURIAN

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$13.99

A traditional chinese food made Indian way cauliflower florets with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds simply yummylicious.

GOBI 65

GOBI 65

$13.99

Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime has been favorite to many.

PANEER 65

PANEER 65

$13.99

Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime has been favorite to many.

TOFU 65

$13.99

Delicious appetizer made with ginger, cayenne pepper and other south Indian spices.

CHILLY PANEER

CHILLY PANEER

$13.99

This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices and finished in exceptional sauce.

SZECHUAN PANEER

SZECHUAN PANEER

$13.99

A traditional Chinesse food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor.

VEG SPRING ROLL

$7.99

A traditional Chinese food savory snack where a pastry sheet is filled with vegetables.

PUNJABI SAMOSA

PUNJABI SAMOSA

$6.99

A traditional &yummy savory filling appetizer that has craving among all age groups.

DRY BABY CORN MASALA

DRY BABY CORN MASALA

$12.99

Stir fry made in Indian style with spices, herbs, onions, bell peppers.

CORN VEPUDU

$13.99

Kernels corn tossed with onions and south Indian spices.

MUSHROOM PEPPER FRY (WEEKEND FRI/SAT/SUN SPECIAL ONLY)

$13.99

A simple, healthy & delicious South Indian dish made with mushrooms, bell peppers, curry leaves, fresh ground black pepper & fennel seeds.

APPETIZERS NON VEG

PARADISE SIGNATURE OMELETTE

$8.99

Dish made from beaten eggs and is on chef's special menu items.

CHILLY CHICKEN

CHILLY CHICKEN

$13.99

This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, and finished in exceptional sauce.

CHICKEN MANCHURIAN

CHICKEN MANCHURIAN

$13.99

A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.

CHICKEN 65

CHICKEN 65

$13.99

Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime has been favorite to many.

CHICKEN 555

$13.99

This is unique dish made with ginger tossed ina spicy, herby masala.

PARADISE CHICKEN VEPUDU

PARADISE CHICKEN VEPUDU

$13.99

A traditional chicken roast cooked on slow flame with a touch of Paradise spice mix.

DRUMS OF HEAVEN

DRUMS OF HEAVEN

$17.99

Paradise version of chicken lollipop.

GOAT SUKHA

GOAT SUKHA

$16.99

Tender goat meat cooked on slow flame with a touch of exotic spices.

HOUSE SPECIAL DRY GOAT MUSHROOM

$17.99

Tender goat chops, seasoned with mixture of fresh thyme, salt, pepper and mushrooms.

APPETIZERS SEAFOOD

APOLLO FISH

APOLLO FISH

$13.99

Delicious boneless fish with curry leaves for a mouth watering flavor.

PARADISE FISH VEPUDU

$13.99

Very crispy boneless fish fried with a touch of exotic spices.

CHILLI SHRIMP

CHILLI SHRIMP

$13.99

This most popular indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices and finished in exceptional sauce.

SHRIMP MANCHURIAN

SHRIMP MANCHURIAN

$13.99

Atraditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.

BREADS

PLAIN / BUTTER NAAN

PLAIN / BUTTER NAAN

$3.49
GARLIC NAAN

GARLIC NAAN

$3.99
CHILLI NAAN

CHILLI NAAN

$3.99

TANDOORI ROTI

$3.49
WHOLE WHEAT CHAPATI

WHOLE WHEAT CHAPATI

$3.99

ENTREES VEG

PARADISE DAL FRY

PARADISE DAL FRY

$12.99

Our delicious special dal fry.

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$15.99

Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream.

BAGARA BAINGAN

BAGARA BAINGAN

$12.99

Baby eggplants cooked with coconut-groundnut-sesame paste.

MALAI KOFTA

$15.99

Fresh kofta balls cooked in rich onion and cashew nuts sauce.

KADAI PANEER

KADAI PANEER

$15.99

A perfect combination of fresh Indian Cheese cubes, tomato, onion & capsicum in rich gravy.

KADAI VEGETABLE

$14.99

Assorted seasonal vegetables cooked in a rich gravy.

SAAG PANEER

$15.99

Saag paneer is a popular Indian vegetarian dish made of spinach & other leafy greens (called saag) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese).

BHINDI MASALA

$13.99

Bhindi Masala is a staple Indian dish made with okra, whole & ground spices, herbs, onions & tomatoes.

CHANNA MASALA

$14.99

Chana masala is a Indian curried dish made with white chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs.

PARADISE MUSHROOM CURRY

$15.99

It's a delicious Indian curry made with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spices & herbs.

ENTREES NON VEG

EGG CURRY

$13.99

Boiled eggs cooked in onion & tomato sauce with traditional Indian curry.

PARADISE CHICKEN CURRY

$15.99

Hyderabadi style chicken curry in special Paradise spice mix.

DUM KA MURGH

DUM KA MURGH

$15.99

Chicken cooked slowly and infused with traditional Indian spices.

KADAI CHICKEN

$15.99

Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked with assorted vegetables in a rich gravy.

MIRAPAKAI KODI

$15.99

Chicken delight laced with fiery yet delished green chillies.

GONGURA CHICKEN

$15.99

A simple south delicacy, chicken with sorrel leaves infused with traditional spices.

BUTTER CHICKEN

$15.99

Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce sweetned by honey & topped with cream and butter.

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$15.99

Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce sweetned by honey & topped with cream and butter.

CHETTINADU CHICKEN

$15.99

A very special preparation from chettinadu region.

SAAG CHICKEN

$15.99

A classic Indian dish made with chicken, spinach, spices, and sour cream.

HYDERABAD GOAT MASALA

$17.99

Succulent pieces of goat in masala sauce.

DUM KA GOSHT

$17.99

Wonderful meat of goat cooked slowly and infused with traditional Indian spices

GONGURA MAMSAM / MUTTON

$17.99

A simple South delicacy, Mamsam / Mutton with sorrel leaves infused with spices.

MIRAPAKAI MAMSAM / MUTTON

$17.99

Goat delight laced with fiery yet delished green chillies.

SAAG GOAT

$17.99

A classic Indian dish made with goat, spinach, spices, and sour cream.

ENTREES SEAFOOD

PARADISE FISH CURRY

$15.99

Hyderabadi style fish curry in special Paradise spice mix.

PARADISE SHRIMP CURRY

$15.99

Hyderabadi style shrimp curry in special Paradise spice mix.

RICE

STEAM WHITE RICE

$3.99

JEERA RICE

$12.99

ENTREES INDO CHINESE

VEG STREET FRIED RICE

$14.99

Long grain rice with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

VEG STREET NOODLES

VEG STREET NOODLES

$14.99

Simple Chinese noodles with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

VEG TRIPLE SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE

$16.99

Triple schezwan long grain rice comined with noodles, a classic side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

VEG CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES

$14.99

Simple Chinese thin noodles with garlic and shredded vegetables a classic side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

EGG STREET FRIED RICE

$17.49

Long grain rice with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

EGG STREET NOODLES

$17.49

Simple Chinese noodles with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

EGG TRIPLE SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE

$19.49

Triple schezwan long grain rice comined with noodles, a classic side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

EGG CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES

EGG CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES

$17.49

Simple Chinese thin noodles with garlic and shredded vegetables a classic side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

CHICKEN STREET FRIED RICE

CHICKEN STREET FRIED RICE

$18.49

Long grain rice with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

CHICKEN STREET NOODLES

$18.49

Simple Chinese noodles with shredded vegetables a classic street side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

CHICKEN TRIPLE SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE

$20.49

Triple schezwan long grain rice comined with noodles, a classic side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

CHICKEN CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES

$18.49

Simple Chinese thin noodles with garlic and shredded vegetables a classic side preparation. (Add Egg extra $2, Chicken extra $3)

CHICKEN MANCHURIAN GRAVY

CHICKEN MANCHURIAN GRAVY

$15.99

Delicious and popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy golden tried chicken and a spicy sweet sauce.

GOBI MANCHURIAN GRAVY

$14.99

A tempting combination of deep fried cauliflower florets & a spicy cornflour based thick gravy prepared in traditional Chinese way.

TANDOOR / KABAB

MURG TANGADI

MURG TANGADI

$13.99

Our spicy tandoori stand apart. Chicken is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice & plenty of spcies and grilled to perfection.

LASONI MURG KEBAB

$13.99

Our juicy morsels of chicken marinated in a safron rich garlic based spicy gravy & grilled to to perfection.

PANEER TIKKA KEBAB

$13.99

Our spicy tandoori stand apart. Paneer is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice & plenty of spcies and grilled to perfection.

SIGNATURE BIRYANI'S

CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

$16.99

GOAT DUM BIRYANI

$17.99
BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

$17.99

EGG DUM BIRYANI

$14.99

VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI

$14.99

PARADISE SPECIAL PANEER DUM BIRYANI

$16.99

PARADISE SHRIMP DUM BIRYANI

$17.99

NATUKODI DUM BIRYANI (WEEKEND FRI/SAT/SUN SPECIAL ONLY)

$17.99

BIRYANI'S JUMBO FAMILY PACK

CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK

$40.99

*****Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian)

BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK

$38.99

*****Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian)

EGG DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK

$36.99

**Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria)

VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK

$36.99

**Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria)

PARADISE SPECIAL PANEER DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK

$38.99

**Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria)

BEVERAGES

MANGO LASSI

$5.99

ROYAL MANGO LASSI

$7.99

MANGO LIME SODA

$4.99

LEMON SODA SALT

$4.99

Sweet / Salt

LEMON SODA SWEET

$4.99

NANNARI SARABATH

$4.99

COKE / DIET COKE

$2.99

THUMS-UP

$3.99

MALASA CHAI

$3.99

SOUTH STYLE COFFEE

$4.99

DESSERTS

DOUBLE KA MEETHA

$5.99

Bread pudding.

SHAHI KA TUKADA

$7.99

ROYAL INDULGENCE made of bread & milk.

RASMALAI

$6.99

GULAB JAMUN

$5.99

BENGALI RASGULLA

$5.99

SWEET PAN

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Paradise Biryani Pointe is a perfect and pleasant place for Delicious and Traditional Hyderabad Nawabi Food. With the strength of our esteemed and loyal customer base, we are very glad to serve our customers in Artesia, CA to relish their Taste buds with Traditional Taste and Unique Preparation of Biryani, Moghlai, and Tandoor Cuisine. Our team is dedicated to providing excellent service and a welcoming atmosphere for all of our customers. We pride ourselves on using fresh, high-quality ingredients and preparing each dish with care and attention.Thank you for choosing Paradise Biryani Pointe as your go-to destination for delicious Indian cuisine. We look forward to serving you soon!

Location

18158 Pioneer Boulevard, Artesia, CA 90701

