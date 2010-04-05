La Pastaia 3055 Clairemont Drive

All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Nestled in the vibrant neighborhood of Bay Park in beautiful San Diego, you’ll uncover the captivating culinary haven known as La Pastaia. Step into a world where extraordinary flavors and enchanting ambiance transport you to the heart of Italy, with a Venetian-inspired style interior. Offering indoor and outdoor seating with vibrant colors of pink and accents of gold. Our Pasta Queens curated a menu to showcase the finest ingredients, featuring an array of handmade pasta, best authentic Italian pizza, homemade desserts with a show stopper tiramisu and lunch selection.

3055 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117

