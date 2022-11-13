La Paz Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery

La Paz Mexican Restaurant Crestline

review star

No reviews yet

99 Euclid Avenue

Birmingham, AL 35213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers/Large Sides

Street Corn

$7.00

Roasted corn on the cob with spicy aioli, queso fresco, chimayo & cilantro

Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Seasoned broth with chicken, fresh lime, avocado, pico & crispy tortillas chips

Black Bean Soup

$8.00

Hearty vegetarian soup made with pico & sr crm

8oz Queso

$8.00

8oz Spinach Queso

$8.00

8oz Chorizo Queso

$9.00

8oz Green Salsa

$4.50

8oz Guacamole

$9.00

8oz Pico de Gallo

$5.00

8oz Red Salsa

$3.50

8oz Guac

$9.00

Pint Chorizo Queso

$18.00

Pint Guacamole

$18.00

Pint Queso

$16.00

Pint Spinach Queso

$16.00

Pint Green Salsa

$9.00

Pint Pico de Gallo

$10.00

Pint Red Salsa

$7.00

Quart Queso

$32.00

Quart Green Salsa

$18.00

Quart Guacamole

$36.00

Quart Red

$12.00

Quart Pico

$20.00

Quart Chorizo Queso

$36.00

Quart Spinach Queso

$32.00

Family Meals

Family Chicken Fajita Dinner

$54.00

Family Combo Fajita Dinner

$58.00

Family BBQ Chicken Dinner

$44.00

Family Chicken Street Taco Dinner

$42.00

Family Traditional Taco Dinner

$42.00

Quesadillas

Arizona Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled chicken, fresh spinach & pico

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Tamarind BBQ chicken on a tomato tortilla

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Tamarind BBQ pork on a tomato tortilla

Buffalo Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken breast simmered in our buffalo wing sc.

California Quesadilla

$13.00

Fresh spinach & pico, goat cheese & black beans

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Lime marinated grilled chicken breast

Jack & Jalepeno Quesadilla

$9.00

Stuffed with plenty of chz & peppers

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp & pico on a tomato tortilla

Steak & Blue Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled steak, carmelized onions, blue cheese on a flour tortilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Marinated & grilled sirloin steak

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Calabacitas & spinach

Burritos

Burrito Platter

$12.00

1 burrito Served with rice & beans.

Chicken Asado

$13.00

Our traditional rolled burrito with bell peppers, onions, cheese & topped with roasted chile sc.

Gordo Beef

$10.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with beef, guac, sr crm, pinto bns, & smothered in our original chile con queso.

Gordo Chicken

$10.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, guac, sr crm, pinto bns, & smothered in our original chile con queso.

Gordo Spinach

$10.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with spinach, guac, sr crm, pinto bns, & smothered in our original chile con queso.

Gordo Steak

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, guac, sr crm, pinto bns, & smothered in our original chile con queso.

Veggie Asado

$11.00

Our traditional rolled burrito with bell peppers, onions, cheese & topped with roasted chile sc.

Zapnin Beef

$13.00

Chimichanga style crispy overstuffed fried burrito with chz, lettuce, tomato, guac, sr crm & roasted chile sc.

Zapnin Chicken

$13.00

Chimichanga style crispy overstuffed fried burrito with chz, lettuce, tomato, guac, sr crm & roasted chile sc.

Zapnin Steak

$15.00

Chimichanga style crispy overstuffed fried burrito with chz, lettuce, tomato, guac, sr crm & roasted chile sc.

Zapnin Veggie

$12.00

Chimichanga style crispy overstuffed fried burrito with chz, lettuce, tomato, guac, sr crm & roasted chile sc.

Combos

Dos Amigos

$13.00

Choose 2 Items. Served with rice & pinto beans.

Tres Amigos

$15.00

Choose 3 Items. Served with rice & pinto beans.

Enchiladas

Chicken Suizas

$9.00

Grilled chicken, ricotta & jack chz with spinach in a flr tort & our fire roasted poblano chile cream sc.

Santa Fe Enchilada

$9.00

Blue corn tort, grilled chk, onions, bell peppers& jack chz smothered in green chile sc with sr crm & sliced avocado.

Nachos

L -Blue Nachos

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream

Beef and Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream

Blue Nachos

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream

D Beef Nachos

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef with Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream

D Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Grilled chicken with Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream

Nachos

$10.00

Steak Nachos

$16.00

Grilled steak with Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream

Fajitas

3 Way Fajita

$20.00

Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.

Chix Fajita

$15.00

Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.

Chx/Shrimp Fajita

$16.00

Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.

Shrimp Fajita

$16.00

Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.

Stk Fajita

$17.00

Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.

Stk/Chix Fajita

$17.00

Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.

Stk/Shrimp Fajita

$17.00

Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.

Veggie Fajita

$14.00

Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.

Tacos

Baja Fried Fish Tacos

$13.00

DosXX battered fish fillet taco on flour tort, with zesty lime slaw, avocado salsa, chipotle tartar & mango salsa.

Baja Grilled Fish Tacos

$13.00

Grilled fish fillet taco on flour tort, with zesty lime slaw, avocado salsa, chipotle tartar & mango salsa.

Taco Basket

$13.00

3 crispy corn or soft flor tort seasoned beef or grilled chk tacos with let, tom & chz

Tacos Supremos

$13.00

2 lrg crispy or soft tacos filled with beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guac & sr crm. Served with Mexican rice & pinto beans.

3 Way Arranchera

$16.00

3 marinated grilled steak, chicken or shredded pork with bacon, onions, mild chiles & melted jack cheese folded into soft flour tortillas. Includes Mexican rice & black beans.

Chicken Arranchera

$13.00

2 marinated grilled steak, chicken or shredded pork with bacon, onions, mild chiles & melted jack cheese folded into soft flour tortillas. Includes Mexican rice & black beans.

Pork Arranchera

$13.00

Shrimp Arranchera

$16.00

2 marinated grilled steak, chicken or shredded pork with bacon, onions, mild chiles & melted jack cheese folded into soft flour tortillas. Includes Mexican rice & black beans.

Steak Arranchera

$16.00

2 marinated grilled steak, chicken or shredded pork with bacon, onions, mild chiles & melted jack cheese folded into soft flour tortillas. Includes Mexican rice & black beans.

3 Way Street Taco

$15.00

3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.

Chicken Street Taco

$11.00

3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.

Pork Street Taco

$11.00

3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.

Shrimp Street Taco

$13.00

3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.

Steak Street Taco

$13.00

3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.

Tinga Street Taco

$11.00

3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.

Tinga Tostada

$13.00

Tostada style with slow cooked shredded chicken in tomato & chipotle sauce, crispy corn tortilla, lettuce, avocado, queso fresco & rice

Tinga Chicken Taquitos

$11.00

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, basted with our sweet tamarind BBQ sauce served with fresh mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, roasted corn, black bean, onion & dressing

Beef Taco Salad

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Taco Salad

$13.00

Grilled fajita chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$7.50

Fresh mixed grns with tomatoes, cucumbers & shredded chz

Garden Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken with fresh mixed grns with tomatoes, cucumbers & shredded chz

Guacamole Salad

$9.00

Traditional sald with shredded lettuce, cucumber & pico

Mango Chicken

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with mango & grilled chicken

Salmon Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with sauteed shrimp & pico

Steak & Blue Salad

$15.00

Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with grilled steak & blue cheese

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Steak Caesar

$15.00

Shrimp Caesar

$15.00

Tamales

Chicken & Spinach Tamale

$10.00

Handmade in the husk with grn chiles & chz. Topped with chk & spin.

Pork Tamale

$9.00

Handmade in the husk with grn chiles & chz. Topped with pork.

Queso Tamale

$8.00

Handmade in the husk with grn chiles & chz. Topped with queso.

Shrimp Tamale

$12.00

Handmade in the husk with green chiles & cheese. Topped with shrimp.

Tinga Tamale

$10.00

Handmade in the husk with grn chiles & chz. Topped with chk tinga.

Veggie Tamale

$9.00

Handmade in the husk with grn chiles & chz. Topped with veggies.

Beef Tamale

$10.00

Kids Menu

Jr Chicken Quesa

$8.00

Jr Cheese Quesa

$6.00

Jr Steak Quesa

$9.00

El Pollo #2

$6.00

2 Chicken tenders with fries

El Pollo #3

$8.00

3 Chicken tenders with fries

Jr Corn Dog

$5.00

Corn dog with fries

El Chico Taco

$5.00

Ground Beef Crispy Taco served with rice & beans.

Jr Beef Nacho

$7.00

Jr Chicken Taco

$5.00

Soft chicken taco served with rice & beans.

Jr Chicken Nacho

$7.00

Jr Cheese Nacho

$5.00

Nino Beef Burrito

$6.00

Nino Chicken Burrito

$6.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Jr Beef Enchilada

$7.00

Jr Chicken Enchilada

$7.00

Arroz Con Pollo

$7.00

Grilled chicken breasts served over Mexican rice drizzled with queso dip

Lrg Arroz Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breasts served over Mexican rice drizzled with queso dip

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Refried Beans

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Side Queso

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Cilantro Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

3oz Jalepenos

$0.25

Calabacitas

$2.50

Side Corn

$3.00

Side Pico

$0.75

Basket of Fries

$3.75

Side Dressing

$0.50

Avacado Crema

$0.75

Desserts

Brownie Chimi

$6.00

Flan

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Soppapillas

$5.00

Fried tortilla cut into 4 triangles sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

La Paz, voted Birmingham's Best Mexican Meal, serves Birmingham, Alabama Mexican food for dine in, carry out, or catering. La Paz has been located in the heart of Mountain Brook for nearly 28 Years. Offering the best tacos, burritos & cheese dip.

Website

Location

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35213

Directions

Gallery
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slim's PIzzeria
orange starNo Reviews
65 Church Street Mountain Brook, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
Craft's on Church Street
orange starNo Reviews
49 Church St Birmingham, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
Juniper - 3811 Clairmont Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3811 Clairmont Avenue Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Chop N Fresh - 291 Rele St
orange starNo Reviews
291 Rele St Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook
orange starNo Reviews
270 Rele Street Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
CHOP N FRESH - 291 Rele Street (DEACTIVATED)
orange starNo Reviews
291 Rele Street Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston