- Home
- /
- Birmingham
- /
- La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Crestline
La Paz Mexican Restaurant Crestline
No reviews yet
99 Euclid Avenue
Birmingham, AL 35213
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers/Large Sides
Street Corn
Roasted corn on the cob with spicy aioli, queso fresco, chimayo & cilantro
Tortilla Soup
Seasoned broth with chicken, fresh lime, avocado, pico & crispy tortillas chips
Black Bean Soup
Hearty vegetarian soup made with pico & sr crm
8oz Queso
8oz Spinach Queso
8oz Chorizo Queso
8oz Green Salsa
8oz Guacamole
8oz Pico de Gallo
8oz Red Salsa
8oz Guac
Pint Chorizo Queso
Pint Guacamole
Pint Queso
Pint Spinach Queso
Pint Green Salsa
Pint Pico de Gallo
Pint Red Salsa
Quart Queso
Quart Green Salsa
Quart Guacamole
Quart Red
Quart Pico
Quart Chorizo Queso
Quart Spinach Queso
Family Meals
Quesadillas
Arizona Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach & pico
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Tamarind BBQ chicken on a tomato tortilla
BBQ Pork Quesadilla
Tamarind BBQ pork on a tomato tortilla
Buffalo Quesadilla
Chicken breast simmered in our buffalo wing sc.
California Quesadilla
Fresh spinach & pico, goat cheese & black beans
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Lime marinated grilled chicken breast
Jack & Jalepeno Quesadilla
Stuffed with plenty of chz & peppers
Shrimp Quesadilla
Sauteed shrimp & pico on a tomato tortilla
Steak & Blue Quesadilla
Grilled steak, carmelized onions, blue cheese on a flour tortilla
Steak Quesadilla
Marinated & grilled sirloin steak
Veggie Quesadilla
Calabacitas & spinach
Burritos
Burrito Platter
1 burrito Served with rice & beans.
Chicken Asado
Our traditional rolled burrito with bell peppers, onions, cheese & topped with roasted chile sc.
Gordo Beef
Flour tortilla stuffed with beef, guac, sr crm, pinto bns, & smothered in our original chile con queso.
Gordo Chicken
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, guac, sr crm, pinto bns, & smothered in our original chile con queso.
Gordo Spinach
Flour tortilla stuffed with spinach, guac, sr crm, pinto bns, & smothered in our original chile con queso.
Gordo Steak
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, guac, sr crm, pinto bns, & smothered in our original chile con queso.
Veggie Asado
Our traditional rolled burrito with bell peppers, onions, cheese & topped with roasted chile sc.
Zapnin Beef
Chimichanga style crispy overstuffed fried burrito with chz, lettuce, tomato, guac, sr crm & roasted chile sc.
Zapnin Chicken
Chimichanga style crispy overstuffed fried burrito with chz, lettuce, tomato, guac, sr crm & roasted chile sc.
Zapnin Steak
Chimichanga style crispy overstuffed fried burrito with chz, lettuce, tomato, guac, sr crm & roasted chile sc.
Zapnin Veggie
Chimichanga style crispy overstuffed fried burrito with chz, lettuce, tomato, guac, sr crm & roasted chile sc.
Combos
Enchiladas
Nachos
L -Blue Nachos
Grilled chicken breast, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream
Beef and Chicken Nachos
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream
Blue Nachos
Grilled chicken breast, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream
D Beef Nachos
Seasoned ground beef with Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream
D Chicken Nachos
Grilled chicken with Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream
Nachos
Steak Nachos
Grilled steak with Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, guac & sr cream
Fajitas
3 Way Fajita
Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.
Chix Fajita
Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.
Chx/Shrimp Fajita
Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.
Shrimp Fajita
Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.
Stk Fajita
Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.
Stk/Chix Fajita
Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.
Stk/Shrimp Fajita
Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.
Veggie Fajita
Includes grilled onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini & red potatoes on a sizzling skillet with zesty lime slaw, guac, sr crm, pico, mexican rice & pinto beans are served on the side.
Tacos
Baja Fried Fish Tacos
DosXX battered fish fillet taco on flour tort, with zesty lime slaw, avocado salsa, chipotle tartar & mango salsa.
Baja Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled fish fillet taco on flour tort, with zesty lime slaw, avocado salsa, chipotle tartar & mango salsa.
Taco Basket
3 crispy corn or soft flor tort seasoned beef or grilled chk tacos with let, tom & chz
Tacos Supremos
2 lrg crispy or soft tacos filled with beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guac & sr crm. Served with Mexican rice & pinto beans.
3 Way Arranchera
3 marinated grilled steak, chicken or shredded pork with bacon, onions, mild chiles & melted jack cheese folded into soft flour tortillas. Includes Mexican rice & black beans.
Chicken Arranchera
2 marinated grilled steak, chicken or shredded pork with bacon, onions, mild chiles & melted jack cheese folded into soft flour tortillas. Includes Mexican rice & black beans.
Pork Arranchera
Shrimp Arranchera
2 marinated grilled steak, chicken or shredded pork with bacon, onions, mild chiles & melted jack cheese folded into soft flour tortillas. Includes Mexican rice & black beans.
Steak Arranchera
2 marinated grilled steak, chicken or shredded pork with bacon, onions, mild chiles & melted jack cheese folded into soft flour tortillas. Includes Mexican rice & black beans.
3 Way Street Taco
3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.
Chicken Street Taco
3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.
Pork Street Taco
3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.
Shrimp Street Taco
3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.
Steak Street Taco
3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.
Tinga Street Taco
3 "taqueria style" tacos on fresh corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, zesty lime cabbage & roasted chipotle sauce.
Tinga Tostada
Tostada style with slow cooked shredded chicken in tomato & chipotle sauce, crispy corn tortilla, lettuce, avocado, queso fresco & rice
Tinga Chicken Taquitos
Salads
BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, basted with our sweet tamarind BBQ sauce served with fresh mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, roasted corn, black bean, onion & dressing
Beef Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Taco Salad
Grilled fajita chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Fresh mixed grns with tomatoes, cucumbers & shredded chz
Garden Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with fresh mixed grns with tomatoes, cucumbers & shredded chz
Guacamole Salad
Traditional sald with shredded lettuce, cucumber & pico
Mango Chicken
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with mango & grilled chicken
Salmon Salad
Shrimp Salad
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with sauteed shrimp & pico
Steak & Blue Salad
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onions & queso fresco with grilled steak & blue cheese
Chicken Caesar
Steak Caesar
Shrimp Caesar
Tamales
Chicken & Spinach Tamale
Handmade in the husk with grn chiles & chz. Topped with chk & spin.
Pork Tamale
Handmade in the husk with grn chiles & chz. Topped with pork.
Queso Tamale
Handmade in the husk with grn chiles & chz. Topped with queso.
Shrimp Tamale
Handmade in the husk with green chiles & cheese. Topped with shrimp.
Tinga Tamale
Handmade in the husk with grn chiles & chz. Topped with chk tinga.
Veggie Tamale
Handmade in the husk with grn chiles & chz. Topped with veggies.
Beef Tamale
Kids Menu
Jr Chicken Quesa
Jr Cheese Quesa
Jr Steak Quesa
El Pollo #2
2 Chicken tenders with fries
El Pollo #3
3 Chicken tenders with fries
Jr Corn Dog
Corn dog with fries
El Chico Taco
Ground Beef Crispy Taco served with rice & beans.
Jr Beef Nacho
Jr Chicken Taco
Soft chicken taco served with rice & beans.
Jr Chicken Nacho
Jr Cheese Nacho
Nino Beef Burrito
Nino Chicken Burrito
Basket of Fries
Jr Beef Enchilada
Jr Chicken Enchilada
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken breasts served over Mexican rice drizzled with queso dip
Lrg Arroz Pollo
Grilled chicken breasts served over Mexican rice drizzled with queso dip
Sides
Side Avocado
Black Beans
Refried Beans
Rice
Side Queso
Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Cilantro Sour Cream
Side Cheese
3oz Jalepenos
Calabacitas
Side Corn
Side Pico
Basket of Fries
Side Dressing
Avacado Crema
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
La Paz, voted Birmingham's Best Mexican Meal, serves Birmingham, Alabama Mexican food for dine in, carry out, or catering. La Paz has been located in the heart of Mountain Brook for nearly 28 Years. Offering the best tacos, burritos & cheese dip.
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35213