Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.67+

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Personal (4 Slices)

$4.62

Medium (8 Slices)

$11.02

X-Large (12 Slices)

$15.23

Specialty Pizzas

Personal Mancinos Pride

$9.45

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Mancino's Super

$7.20

Pepperoni, Mushroom,Onion, Green Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Meat Lovers

$7.62

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausag, Ground Beef and Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$6.99

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Veggie Pizza

$7.04

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.30

Marinated Chicken Breast, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, topped with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

Personal BLT Pizza

$7.62

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Taco Pizza

$7.88

Salsa, Taco Meat, Onion, Tortilla Chips, Black Olives, topped with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Personal Cheeseburger Pizza

$6.99

Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, topped with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

Med Mancino's Pride

$15.91

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives

Med Mancino's Super

$15.18

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers

Med Meat Lover's

$15.91

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage and Ground Beef.

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$15.12

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

Med Veggie

$15.18

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.96

Marinated Chicken Breast, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, topped with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

Med BLT

$16.03

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Medium Taco Pizza

$16.54

Salsa, Taco Meat, Onion, Tortilla Chips, Black Olives, topped with blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, topped with lettuce and tomatoes

Medium Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.12

Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, and topped with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

XL Mancinos Pride

$23.11

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives

XL Mancinos Super

$20.65

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers

XL Meat Lovers

$21.12

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Ground Beef

XL Hawaiian

$20.75

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

XL Vegetarian

$21.01

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, and Tomatoes

XL Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.75

Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

XL BLT

$22.34

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

XL Taco Pizza

$22.27

Salsa, Taco Meat, Tortilla Chips, Onion, with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Diced Tomato

XL BBQ Chicken

$22.64

Marinated Chicken Breast, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, topped with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

Slices

Slice

$2.00

Grinders

CHICKEN BREAST

$17.18+

Marinated chicken Breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

CHICKEN. CLUB

$17.75+

Marinated chicken Breast, Sliced Bacon, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese with Ranch

BLT

$16.04+

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese &mayo

CHICAGO STEAK

$18.66+

Steak, onions, mushrooms, garlic butter

STEAK

$18.66+

Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

COWBOY STEAK

$19.24+

Steak, bacon pieces, onion, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch

HAM & CHEESE

$15.48+

Ham and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

HAM & SALAMI

$15.82+

Ham, cheese, salami, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Roast Beef Trio

$16.50+

Ham, turkey, roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

ROAST BEEF

$15.82+

Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

TUNA

$16.04+

Tuna, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Ham & Turkey

$15.82+

Ham, Turkey,cheese,lettuce,tomato and mayo

TURKEY

$17.08+

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

MEATBALL

$15.82+

Meatballs, pasta sauce, onions, green peppers and cheese.

PIZZA GRINDER

$15.48+

pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese (you can make any combo- each additional item is 30 cent on half, 60 cent on whole)

Italian Sausage

$15.82+

Italian Sausage, pasta sauce, onion, green pepper and cheese

VEGGIE

$15.48+

mushrooms, onion, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese & mayo

SEAFOOD & CRAB

$16.62+

Crab and seafood, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onion &mayo

BBQ Beef

$16.04+

Pulled Pork Brisket, Cheese

RUEBEN

$16.62+

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and cheese

Taco

$15.82+

Taco meat,onion,salsa,cheddar cheese,mozzarella cheese,lettuce and tomato

Sticks & Sides

Sticks and Sides

Breadstick

$4.84+

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.67+

Chips

$1.40

French Fry

$3.40+

Party size garlic cheese bread 16 pieces

$13.50

Pasta

Baked Pasta

Penne pasta with our own marinara sauce covered with cheese.

Classic Baked Pasta

$7.09

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.19+

Salads

Antipasto

$8.22

Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, black olives, peppercinis

Cherry Chicken Salad

$9.01

Romaine lettuce, marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cherries

Chef Salad

$8.22

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, turkey, ham, salami, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

$7.93

Romaine lettuce, green peppers, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing

Taco Salad

$7.65

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, taco meat, nacho chips and cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Salad

$7.09

Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.75

Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Dinner Salad

$4.08

Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Sauces/ Dressings

Sauces & Dressings

(Garlic)Cream Cheese Dip

$2.00

Pizza Sauce

$0.80

Garlic Butter

$0.60

Ranch

$0.40

Chipotle Ranch

$0.60

Italian Dressing

$0.40

FF Italian

$0.40

Thousand island

$0.40

Greek

$0.40

Raspberry vinegrette

$0.40

Bleu cheese

$0.40

Jalapeño

$0.40

Banana Pepper

$0.40

Hot Sauce

$0.60

BBQ Sauce

$0.60

A1

$0.60

2 Pickles

$0.30

4 Pickles

$0.60

Black Olives

$0.60

Ketchup

$0.40

Drinks

Beverages

16 oz

$2.18

20oz

$2.30

32 oz

$2.42

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

ROCK STAR

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

2 Liter

$3.87

20oz fountain/chips

$2.40

32oz fountain/chips

$2.80

20oz fountain/fry

$3.33

32 oz/fry

$3.73

20 oz BOTTLE/chips

$2.75

20oz BOTTLE/FRY

$3.60

Water to go (LG) cup

$0.40

Desserts

Brownie

$3.01

Cookie

$0.90

12

Dozen cookies

$10.80
Pizza Cookie

Pizza Cookie

$7.50