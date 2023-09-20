- Home
Retail Wine
Alessandro Viola Catarratto Le Mie Origini 2019
Important, rich, for Burgundy lovers. 100% Catarratto. Full bodied White.
Alessandro Viola Grillo Note di Bianco 2020
A 100% graceful Grillo by the Maestro Alessandro Viola. Lemon and herbs, perfect with raw seafood and antipasti. All in steel.
Alessandro Viola, Grillo Orange, Sinfonia di Bianco 2019
For the lovers of Orange Wine with a touch of oxidation. Only made in special vintages. A deep orange skin contact Grillo. A rich and refined elixir of lime and spices. Needs some food or as a meditation wine. To be decanted.
Alessandro Viola Rosé 2020
100% Nero d'Avola Rose'. Medium bodied, intense cherry fruit and plenty of agility.
Alessandro Viola, Sinfonia di Rosso
A deep red of Nerello Mascalese all done in chestnut botti. Wild, earthy, spicy, dark with plenty of good acidity. For the southern reds lovers. A complex wine.
Barbacan Cru, Jazpemi, 2018
Quintessential Nebbiolo from the Jazpemi Cru.
Barbacan Cru, Sol, 2018
For our Barolo lovers. Nebbiolo from the SOL Cru.
Barbacan, Rosato, 2019
Super serious Nebbiolo Rosato from the stunning Chiavennasca grape of Valtellina delivered to us by the Barbacan brothers.
Barbacan, Rosso, 2019
Pure Nebbiolo from the Alps: earthy, complex and mineral.
Barraco Biancammare 2020
From western Sicily, in Marsala, between the Tyrrhenian and the Mediterranean sea. The ultimate crisp white. Nino Barraco's wines are precise and elegant. Close your eyes...the sea is in your glass!
Barraco Catarratto 2019
A mineral example of Catarrato grown by the sea with an alberello system. Little trees basically. Salty, lemony and a bit herbaceous. Medium bodied. All in steel.
Barraco Fior di Rosso 2019
A wild rich all in steel Pignatello by Nino Barraco. A fun medium bodied spicy Sicilian red... will stand up to rich dishes but will work on its own as well! Solid southern italian red!
Barraco Grillo 2019
Nino Barraco's most important white...Grillo. A terroir driven wonder of body, minerality, salt and lemon. Each glass gets better. From old vines trained in alberello overlooking the sea.
Barraco Rosammare 2020
A briny Nero d'Avola Rosato grown right in front of the beach in Marsala, in western Sicily. Delicate cherry fruit. Herbs. Just close your eyes and feel the Mediterranean breeze.
Barraco Zibibbo 2019
The quintessential aromatic grape...Zibibbo. Nino's interpretation delivers a salty mix of fresh ginger, spices, herbs, lemon. Truly complex. One of our best white wines.
Cantina Giardino Aglianico in Anfora, Clown, 2017
The wildest Aglianico made by Cantina Giardino....skin contact for 6 months in small clay anfore made with their own earth. Truffles, cheese, wild berries, smoke...crazy acidity and ripe tannins. An untamed monster!!
Cantina Giardino Aglianico, Drogone, 2013
Big, bold. fierce, tannic, dark, smokey. A rich old clone Aglianico done all in chestnut (4 years of elevage) by the amazing Cantina Giardino!
Cantina Giardino, Aglianico, Le Fole, 2018
A rich Aglianico. Smoke, blackberries, minerals, earth, tannins...a big red backed up by amazing acidity. Bravi!
Cantina Giardino, Aglianico, Nude, 2011
An elegant rich Aglianico aged for 10 years. The long elevage has softened the wine tannins... leather, tobacco, dark berries. An important wine. The Barolo of the South.
Cantina Giardino, Coda di Volpe, Paski, 2019
The perfect orange Coda di Volpe by the master Antonio of Cantina Giardino. Grapefruit, anise, herbs....so delicate and perfect.
Cantina Giardino, Fiano, Gaia, 2019
Another triumph by Cantina Giardino. The medium bodied Gaia made in mulberry wood...the quintessential version of the Fiano full of nuances of herbs, spice, sage and a bit smoky. Super fun but elegant at the same time.
Cantina Giardino, Fiano, Tu Tu, 2019
One of our favorite white wines, Fiano TU TU. So intense, spicy,smokey,herbaceous and gentle. Goes straight to your heart. 100% Fiano macerated for about a week and elevated in cherry barrels.
Cantina Giardino, Greco, Adam, 2018
A big rich macerated Greco Orange from Taurasi. Anise, dried fruit, citrus, tannins. Super Wild and intense!
Cantina Giardino, Greco, Tara Ra, 2019
A zippy medium body Orange Greco by Giardino. Riesling like at times. Always Mediterranean (herbs, spices) and unpredictable.
Cantina Giardino, Rosato, Tu
If you are looking for a rich style Rosato with plenty of cherry fruit, some complexity and just beautifully made....this is your wine! An Aglianico blend all done in large barrels. Great acidity and good body. Almost a light red.
Cantina Giardino, Vino Bianco 2020 Magnum
The perfect orange wine to bring to a party. Giardino never disappoints....Greco and Coda di Volpe blended in a killer wild mix.
Cantina Giardino, Vino Rosato 2020 Magnum
A juicy Rosato in Mags by Cantina Giardino....almost a light red. An Aglianico blend. Intense, creamy and refreshing!
Cantina Giardino, Vino Rosso 2020 Magnum
A vibrant Aglianico blend in a large format, full of dark fruit and with generous body. A bit smoky with ripe tannins.
Cantina Indigeno, Montonico, Bisint, 2020
A fun zippy slightly creamy and smoky pinot blanc-ish like white. Plenty of vivacity....another fun and irresistible jugito from the Cantina Indigeno gang!
Cantina Indigeno Orange Moscato, Mosca, 2020
Moscato in carbonic! What else do you need? Mango, ginger, orange cadies...it's all over...great acid and super vertical. Awesome wine! Super fast.
Cantina Indigeno, Orange, Folk, 2020
A traditional blend of Trebbiano, Fiano and Malvasia. The stamp-hand is the one of Indigeno....electric, vibrant and energetic. The 3 grapes bring extra complexity and body. Definetely an awesome orange wine to have!
Cantina Indigeno, Orange, Sub Bianco, 2020
An intense Trebbiano Orange, macerated to extract everything that this awesome grape can give us. Lemon rind and herbs. Medium body. The racy style of Indigeno is there..but with more depth and fruit. Another winner from the Indigeno gang!
Cantina Indigeno, Pecorino, Calanchi, Bianco 2020
Serious Pecorino from the Indigeno Boys. Deep, racy, lemony from a vineyard rich in minerals that give a certain salinity and depth from the limestone content. Delicious white.
Cantina Indigeno, Rosato, MP3, 2020
Summer juice, super fast and electric. Montepulciano Rose' has never been this refreshing. Take it to the beach!
Cantina Indigeno, Rosso Montepulciano 2020
Salty cranberries, dark, super fast...the modern natural unsulphured version of Montepulciano. Medium bodied. Not to be missed.
Cantina Indigeno, Trebbiano Bianco
A monumental Trebbiano in its simplicity. Take it to the beach. Super lemony, super electric...herbs and spices to. Bottle lasts about 15 minutes once popped!
Guttarolo, Anfora Bianco 2020
A serious Verdeca/Chardonnay blend done in small clay anfore by Guttarolo. Rich yet delicate...salty, fresh, conforting, mineral. Guttarolo has a delicate and elegant hand...Puglia at its best!
Guttarolo, Anfora Rosso 2020
Primitivo in Anfora by master Cristiano Guttarolo. Deep, fast, elegant and wild. The fruit and acidity of Primitivo are enhanced by the elevage in clay anfora. A fun wine that will age gracefully!
Guttarolo, Orange Vino Bianco 2020
The flamboyant Malvasia, the spicy-smoky Fiano and the delicate and slightly flowery Verdeca all meet in this racy and zippy orange blend made by Guttarolo in porcelain large anfore. The result is incredible. The perfect orange wine!
Guttarolo, Primitivo, Miro, 2020
A sangiovese-primitivo blend! The earthiness of Sangiovese and the fruit and acid of Primitivo. All in steel. A smooth wine with soft tannins...perfect for red lovers!
Guttarolo, Vino Rosato 2020
There is Primitivo from Puglia and then there is Primitivo made by the unrivaled Guttarolo. Here he gives us a gift-he makes it rosé in big porcelain anfore. An essence of raspberry and cherry carried by an incredible amount of great acid!
Il Ceo, Merlot Blend in Carbonic, Toro, 2020
A stunner Merlot blend done in carbonic. Depth, agility and freshness...this bottle doesn't last long. Chill it a bit before you drink it!
Il Ceo, Pinot Nero/Merlot Frizzante, Rosato, 2020
An irresistible frizzante Rose' blend of Merlot and Pinot... energetic, fun, and elegant. Bravo Davide!
Il Ceo, Vespaiola Frizzante, Vespri, 2020
Serious electric bubbles of Vespaiola by crazy Davide Andreatta in Colli Vicentini. The perlage is small and refined... taste keeps evolving. One of our favorite bubbles!
Il Farneto, Malvasia Orange, Giandon, 2020
A stunning Orange Malvasia done all in cement. Medium bodied. Orange peels, ginger, spices, camomille. Wild and delicious!
Il Farneto, Spergola, Spergle, 2020
The Spergola grape is one of the wonders of the Reggio Emilia hills. A relative of Riesling with incredible energy and acidity. Elegant and smooth. The perfect white wine.
Il Farneto, Frisant, Bianco 2020
Super fun. Almonds, lemons, precise bubbles. 100% Spergola, Dry Riesling like. Crazy value.
Il Farneto, Frisant, Rosso
Lambrusco at its best! Great value! Bring it to the beach!!
Il Folicello, Lambrusco Frizzante 2020
A fun and honest Lambrusco made of the Grasparossa grape. Good cherry fruit, a touch of earth, plenty of acid.
Il Folicello, Trebbiano Blend Frizzante 2020
A simple but delicious frizzante made from a Trebbiano-Pinot Blanc blend. Lemony and flowery. Crisp and fun. Great deal!
La Morella, Barbera 2020
Wild Barbera from Colli Tortonesi done in cement. Great acid, soft tannins, plenty of funky fruit. Chill it a bit before serving. Goes well with everything!
La Morella, Cortese, Il Monte 2020
A simple fun crisp white with citrus notes and herbs. A touch almondy. All done in steel. Your every day white wine.
La Morella, Freisa, Corte Dei Merli 2020
100% Freisa made in cement. Raw, rustic, rich, earthy. Nebbiolo like.
Le Coste, Bianchetto 2020
Incredible blend of Trebbiano and Malvasia. Rich and generous. Great acid.
Le Coste, Litrozzo Bianco 2020
A generational wine. The very first natural wine liter of Italy. An irresistible Procanico-Malvasia blend. Super fun!
Le Coste, Litrozzo Rosato 2020
An irresistible crunchy perfumy Aleatico blend!! Extremely juicy and dangerous!! Get yourself a bottle while we have it!!
Le Coste Litrozzo Rosso 2020
A 1 Liter bottle of pure red happiness! Gamay like...done in semi carbonic....extra juicy with plenty of fruit. The perfect chillable red to bring to the beach!
Le Coste, Rosso di Gaetano 2020
Smoky and Earthy Sangiovese meets the gamey-spicy Syrah in a fun blend elevated for 6 months in old barrels. The perfect juicy lunch red! medium bodied, fun and smooth!
Luca Bevilacqua, Orange Passerina, White Lab
Earthy-lemony-ripe-soft. Medium bodied. Does well at the table with antipasti, light pastas and white meats. Another hit by Luca.
Luca Bevilacqua Pecorino, Lello
A soft gentle Pecorino made by Luca. Full of citrus and Mediterranean herbs . Elegant and medium bodied.
Luca Bevilacqua Rosato Frizzante, Spumm, 2020
An elegant gentle Rosato Frizzante by Luca...taste a bit Pinoish...with plenty of fresh cherry fruit!
Luca Bevilacqua Rosso in Carbonica, Lollo, 2020
Montepulciano in carbonic by Luca Bevilacqua. Fun crunchy cherries, deep fruit and smooth tannins!
Luca Bevilacqua, Rosso, Red Lab, 2020
A profound rustic red made of Montepulciano. Earth, abundant dark fruit and with lots of fresh acidity. Awesome wine.
Luca Bevilacqua, Rosé Lab, 2020
An elegant soft natty Montepulciano Rosé from Luca Bevilacqua. Awesome red fruit and a bit earthy...long on the palate and medium body. The perfect coastal rose'!
Oro di Diamanti, Pignoletto Flavus 2020
Hay, cereals, lemon, herbs...a beautiful dry light to medium bodied pignoletto to drink with or without food. perfect wine for those who need an intro to natural wine! salute!
Oro di Diamanti, Pignoletto Frizzante, Vines Sum, 2019
An incredible Pignoletto Frizzante from the chalky soil just outside of Bologna. Cereal, camomile, citrus.
Oro di Diamanti, Vines Sum Rosé Frizzante 2020
90% Pignoletto and 10% Cab Sauvignon Rosé Frizzante. The Cab brings in body and berry notes....the Pignoletto is all freshness.
Podere Pradarolo, Croatina, Libens, 2015
One of the best wines in the shop. 100% Croatina done in small old barrels. Body, spice, elegance, depth...soft but with deep smooth tannins. 2015 and in great shape.
Podere Pradarolo, Orange Malvasia Spumante, Vej Brut, 2015/2016
The very first orange wine of Italy made in a Champenoise method and without sulfur! A blend of 2015.2016.2017. Truly complex, wild and very unique.
Podere Pradarolo Orange Malvasia, Vej, 2019
Quintessential Emilian Malvasia Orange macerated for 5 months with an elevage of both steel and cement. Crazy complex aromatics
Podere Pradarolo, Orange Trebbiano, Ex Alba, 2020
Orange Trebbiano macerated for 2 weeks. Deep and refreshing Great acidity!
Podere Pradarolo, Rosato, Velius, 2019 (Barbera)
A rich Barbera Rosato!! Plenty of delicate fruit, a lot of intensity and the perfect acidity!! Great with Emilian affettati!
Podere Pradarolo, Rosso Frizzante Indocilis 2019
A perfectly made Barbera Rosso frizzante! Earthy, with plenty of deep-dark and red fruit, a bit rustic and super refreshing.
Podere Pradarolo, Rosso, Velius, 2014 (Barbera)
Serious and intense aged unsulphured Barbera done in big botti by Podere Pradarolo. Mature cherry fruit, earthy.
Sete, Chupa Cabra 2020
The ultimate crushable natty wine!! Specially made for us in honor of the Chupa Cabra legend of Aibonito!! One of the fastest wines we have...bottle lasts 15 minutes once popped.
Sete, Orange Moscato, Flora, 2020
An explosive orange Moscato in carbonic made by the Sete gang. Impossible to say no to it...buy as much as you can. Fruit Juice
Sete Orange Ottonese, Sabbia, 2020
Serious Orange Ottonese by Sete. Body, depth, agility, citrus, saltiness, complexity... super natty to!
Sete Orange, 'Nfrascato, 2020
The mineral terroir driver salty Ottonese grape meets the one and only aromatic-all over the place Moscato. This is the perfect combo. Rich and deep. Not to be missed!
Sete Orange, Safara, 2020
Trebbiano meets Malvasia! Another orange glu glu by Sete...salt and minerality like in all their wines...with great fun tropical fruit of Malvasia and the racy electric energy of Trebbiano!
Sete, Ottonese Frizzante, Vivo, 2020
Wild old vine Orange Ottonese frizzante by SETE. Salty, fast, unpredictable...could potentially be among the top 3 frizzantes we have! Straw suggested.
Sete, Rosato, Freaky, 2020
An extremely crushable rosé made by the Sete gang! Bottle lasts for about 20 minutes. Get two!
Sete, Tropicale 2020
Racy, salty, wild, herbaceous....one of the best beach wines we have. Vertical and electric. Always fun to drink!
Stefano Legnani, Orange Vermentino, Bamboo Road, 2019
A beautiful Orange Wine made by the maestro of Vermentino, close to Cinque Terre.
Vigna San Lorenzo, Prosecco, Coltamarie, 2019
A delicious unfiltered Prosecco blend...full of citrus, herbs and a touch of tropical fruit. The bubbles are small and refined. Lemon juice refermented with plenty of energy and minerality!
Retail Spirits
Forthave Blue
Blue is a botanical forward gin infused with 18 botanicals including juniper, grapefruit and mint. It is unfiltered so it will create a pearlescent effect when poured over ice or when mixed with tonic. 43% alc./vol
Forthave Brown
Brown is a coffee liqueur made in collaboration with our friends at Café Integral. It is made with a single origin coffee bean –pacamará ambar– grown by Don Sergio Ortez in Nicaragua and roasted in Brooklyn. It is a combination of a cold brew extraction and a ground bean maceration. Serve neat after dinner or mix into cocktails. 24% alc./vol
Forthave Marseille
Marsille is an amaro based on the ancient recipe of four medieval thieves who were caught stealing from plague victims in Marseille. In exchange for clemency, they revealed their secret concoction. With notes of eucalyptus, cinnamon, rhubarb, and honey, this amaro can be enjoyed neat or on ice. 36% alc./vol
Forthave Red
Red is a bittersweet aperitivo infused with 13 botanicals including orange, chamomile and rose. Perfect mixed with soda water or grapefruit juice, on the rocks with lime, or in a Negroni. 24% alc./vol
Natural wines by Scuola di Vino as well spirits as our friends at Forthave Spirits available for pickup and carry out.
