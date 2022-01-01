La Piazza
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
La Piazza, It’s your bar, your bistro your deli-restaurant and a few other things we haven’t thought of yet. It spreads over the Sunset Pool’s deck at Palazzo della Luna. An intimate al fresco lounge shaded by verdant greenery. Exclusive amenity for the residents of Palazzo del Sol and Palazzo della Luna.
6800 Fisher Island Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33109
