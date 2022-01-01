Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Piazza

6800 Fisher Island Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33109

Crudo

*Crudo di Riciola GF

$18.00

Hamachi Crudo with Florida Citrus, Mint leaves and olive oil

*Salmone Stagionato GF

$18.00

Cured Salmon, Lentil Veloute, Lemon Juice, Dill and Olive Oil

*Ceviche di Gamberetti

$18.00

Poached Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Citrus Juice and Cilantro

*Tartare d’Agnello

$16.00

Lamb Loin, Stracciatella, Capers, Chives and Herb Dressing

*Carpaccio di Tonno

$18.00

Tuna, Capers, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice

Antipasto

Buffalo Mozzarella with Organic Garden Tomatoes

Cavolfiore Arrosto GF

$13.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Bell Peppers Coulis and Fresh Herbs

Insalata Caesar

$13.00

Caesar Salad with Croutons and Cheese

Insalata Cetrioli GF

$13.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Corn, Avocado and Lemon Dressing

Melanzane Arrosto GF

$13.00

Roasted Chinese Eggplant, Blister Heirloom Tomatoes, Harissa Puree

Parmigiana di Melanzane

$14.00

Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Grana Padano and Basil

Tartare di Barbabietole GF

$18.00

Beets tartar, Pickled Onions, Fennel, Celery, Dijon Mustard and Carrot Puree

Zuppa di Minestrone GF

$8.00

Classic Minestrone Soup  

Zuppa di Zucca GF

$8.00

Butternut Squash Soup

Burrata e Pomodoro

$16.00

Burrata, Heirloom Tomatoes and Basil

Insalata di Farro alla Greca

$13.00

Farro, Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Onion , Sweet Peppers and Onions

Zuppa di Ceci

$8.00

Chickpea and Vegetable Soup  

Insalata d’Autunno

$13.00

Black Kale, Red Onions, Fresh Figs, Toasted Pistachios, Orange Segments and Lemons Dressing

Zucca Arrostita

$13.00

Roasted Acorn Squash, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Pipita Seeds, Olives and Herbs

Burrata e Piseli

$16.00

Burrata Cheese, Sweet Pea Puree and Mint

Le Farine

Pinsa Margherita

$10.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$16.00

Spaghetti with Classic Tomato Sauce

Linguine allo Scoglio

$26.00

Linguine Pasta, Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp, Sea Bass.

Pinsa con Salmone

$10.00

  Smoked Salmon, Mozarella Cheese, Pickled Onions and Chives

Rigatoni alla Nerano

$20.00

Rigatoni Pasta, Charred Zucchine, Pecorino Cheese and Basil

Le Vivande

*Petto di Pollo GF

$24.00

Airline Chicken Breast, Artisanal Greens and Citrus Emulsion

*Filetto di Salmone GF

$26.00

Salmon Filet, Mixed Leafy greens and Lemon Emulsion

*The Classic La Piazza Burger

$13.00

Wagyu Beef, Brioche Bun Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

*Filetto di Dentice

$24.00

Snapper Filet, Leafy Greens Salad and Lemon Butter Sauce

*Bistecca Costolata

$35.00

12oz Ribeye steak, Fingerling potatoes, and salmoriglio sauce

*Polenta con Gamberetti

$18.00

Shrimp, Cornmeal, Grape Tomatoes, Guanciale, Crushed Red Pepper and Olive Oil

Dulcis In Fundo

Brownie

$8.00

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00

Orange Sorbet

$8.00

Peach Sorbet

$8.00

Torta Caprese

$8.00

Contorni - Sides

Roasted Rainbow Carrots and Pistachio Crumbs

French Fries GF

$6.00

Roasted vegetables GF

$6.00

Carote Arcobaleno GF

$6.00

Roasted Rainbow Carrots and Pistachio Crumbs

Giardino GF

$6.00

Leafy Greens and Lemon Emulsion

Pomodori e Origano GF

$6.00

Heirloom Baby Tomatoes, Oregano and Olive Oil

Patate Arrosto GF

$6.00

Fingerling Roasted Potatoes

Chicken

$8.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Tuna

$10.00

Brunch

Le Uova del Mattino

$10.00

Eggs Any Style with Roasted Potatoes

Ciotola Tropicale di Açaí

$14.00

Açaí Bowl with Berries, Almond Milk and Granola - GF

Avocado toast

$10.00

Toasted Bread, Smashed Avocados, Mushroom Ragu and Asiago Cheese

La Piazza French Toast

$14.00

Sourdough French Toast, Berries Coulis and Basil Chantilly Cream

Frittelle al Latticello

$12.00

Buttermilk Pancake, chocolate chips, Banana and Chantilly Cream

*Ciotola di Salmone

$16.00

Salmon Crudo, Jasmin Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Heirloom Tomatoes, Harissa Mayo, Soy Sauce

Frittata di Cipolle e Patate

$14.00

Organic Poached Eggs, English Muffins, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce

*Omelette al Salmone

$14.00

Organic Eggs, Smoked Salmon and Mozzarella Cheese

Tagliere di Formaggi e Salumi

$18.00

Selection of Cheeses and Cold Cuts, Truffle Honey and Fruits

Antipasto

Insalata Caesar

$13.00

Caesar Salad with Croutons and Cheese

Insalata Cetrioli GF

$13.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado with Lemon Dressing

Tartare di Barbabietole

$18.00

Beets tartar, Pickled Onions, Fennel, Celery, Dijon Mustard and Carrot Puree

Burrata e Pomodoro

$16.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Organic Tomatoes and Basil

Zucca Arrostita

$13.00

Roasted Acorn Squash, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Pipita Seeds, Olives and Herbs

Melanzane Arrosto

$14.00

Roasted Chinese Eggplant, Blister Heirloom Tomatoes, Harissa Puree

Burrata e Piseli

$16.00

Burrata Cheese, Sweet Pea Puree and Mint

Crudo

*Salmone Stagionato GF

$18.00

Cured Salmon, Creme Fraiche, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil

*Osetra Caviar GF

$50.00

1oz Osetra Caviar served with Egg White, Egg Yolk, Chives, Pickled Onions, Créme Fraîche

* Ceviche di Gamberetti

$20.00

Poached Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Citrus Juice and Cilantro

*Carpaccio di Tonno

$18.00

Tuna, Capers, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice

*Chele di Granchio

$35.00

Stone Crab Claws, Remoulade Sauce and Fresh Lemon

Le Farine

Pinsa Margherita

$10.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil

Pinsa ai Funghi

$10.00

Mushroom Puree , Fontina Cheese and Caramelized Onions

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$16.00

Spaghetti with Classic Tomato Sauce

Rigatoni alla Carbonara

$26.00

Rigatoni Pasta, Guanciale, Grana Padano, Black Pepper and Egg Yolk

Le Vivande

*Filetto di Salmone GF

$26.00

Salmon Filet, Mixed Leafy greens and Lemon Emulsion

*Petto di Pollo

$20.00

Chicken Breast, Celery Root Puree, Carrots and Chicken Jus

La Piazza Burger

Wagyu Beef, Brioche Bun Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

*The Classic

$13.00

Wagyu Beef, Brioche Bun Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Dulcis In Fundo

Brownie

$8.00

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00

Orange Sorbet

$8.00

Peach Sorbet

$8.00

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$8.00

Vanilla Panna Cotta

Kids Menu

Celery and Carrot Sticks

$4.00

Veggie Crudité served with Chickpea Hummus

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Fresh Fruit served with Greek Yougurt

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Organic Chicken Tender, Honey mustard, French Fries

Creamy Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Home Made Macaroni Pasta with White Sauce

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

$6.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Served with Bananas and Berries

Paleta

$5.00

Paleta Icecream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
La Piazza, It’s your bar, your bistro your deli-restaurant and a few other things we haven’t thought of yet. It spreads over the Sunset Pool’s deck at Palazzo della Luna. An intimate al fresco lounge shaded by verdant greenery. Exclusive amenity for the residents of Palazzo del Sol and Palazzo della Luna.

6800 Fisher Island Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33109

