Pizza

La Pizza 1789

review star

No reviews yet

5840 SW 71 Street

South Miami, FL 33143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita
Pizza Pepperoni
Garlic Bread

PIZZAS

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$14.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, BASIL

Pizza Pepperoni

Pizza Pepperoni

$14.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI

Pizza 4 Cheese

Pizza 4 Cheese

$15.50

MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA, GORGONZOLA, PARMESAN

Pizza Burrata

Pizza Burrata

$16.50

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA, CHERRY TOMATO, BURRATA, GLAZED BALSAMIC VINEGAR

Pizza Meat Lovers

Pizza Meat Lovers

$16.50

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON, HAM

Pizza Cotto

Pizza Cotto

$15.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, HAM, MUSHROOMS

Pizza Capricciosa

Pizza Capricciosa

$15.50

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, HAM, MUSHROOM, ARTICHOKE, BLACK OLIVES KALAMATA

Pizza Caprese

Pizza Caprese

$15.00

MOZZARELLA, CHERRY TOMATO, PESTO

Pizza Salame Piccante

$14.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SPICY SALAMI

Pizza Sausage Pizza

Pizza Sausage Pizza

$14.50

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SAUSAGE, SWEET PEPPER

Pizza Spicy Sausage

Pizza Spicy Sausage

$14.50

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SAUSAGE, SPICY CALABRIAN PEPPER

Pizza Prosciutto Crudo

Pizza Prosciutto Crudo

$15.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA, PROSCIUTTO CRUDO, GLAZED BALSAMIC VINEGAR

Pizza Burrata Prosciutto & Figs

Pizza Burrata Prosciutto & Figs

$19.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, BURRATA, ARUGULA, PROSCIUTTO CRUDO, DRY FIGS, GLAZED BALSAMIC VINEGAR

Pizza Prosciutto & Mushroom

Pizza Prosciutto & Mushroom

$15.50

MOZZARELLA, MUSHROOMS, PROSCIUTTO CRUDO

Pizza Mushroom & Truffle

Pizza Mushroom & Truffle

$17.00

MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, MUSHROOMS, TRUFFLE OIL

Pizza Artichoke Pesto

$15.50

MOZZARELLA, ARTICHOKE, CHERRY TOMATO, PESTO

Pizza Napoli

Pizza Napoli

$14.50

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA, BASIL, PARMESAN, CHOPPED TOMATOES, GARLIC

Pizza BBQ Chicken

Pizza BBQ Chicken

$15.50

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN, BACON, SAUTEED ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE

Pizza Chicken Alfredo

Pizza Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

MOZZARELLA, ALFREDO SAUCE, CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS

Pizza Chicken Pesto

Pizza Chicken Pesto

$16.00

MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN, RICOTTA, MUSHROOM, PESTO

Pizza Carbonara

Pizza Carbonara

$15.00

MOZZARELLA, ALFREDO SAUCE, BACON, ONIONS, PARMESAN

Pizza Gorgonzola

Pizza Gorgonzola

$14.50

MOZZARELLA, GORGONZOLA, RED ONIONS

Pizza Hawaiian

Pizza Hawaiian

$14.50

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, HAM, PINEAPPLE

Pizza Veggie

Pizza Veggie

$14.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, EGGPLANTS, MUSHROOMS

Pizza Veggie Master

Pizza Veggie Master

$15.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, EGGPLANTS, MUSHROOMS, SAUTEED ONIONS, CHERRY TOMATOES

PASTAS

Bolognese

Bolognese

$14.50

GROUND BEEF, TOMATO SAUCE, GARLIC, SAUTEED ONIONS, BASIL AND PARMESAN

Carbonara

Carbonara

$14.50

ALFREDO SAUCE, BACON AND PARMESAN

Alfredo

Alfredo

$13.50

PARMESAN SAUCE

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$12.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$11.99
Mac & Cheese Mushroom

Mac & Cheese Mushroom

$11.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, MUSHROOMS, PARMESAN

Mac & Cheese Solferino

Mac & Cheese Solferino

$14.00

BOLOGNESE SAUCE, ALFREDO SAUCE, PARMESAN

Mac & Cheese Spicy Sausage

Mac & Cheese Spicy Sausage

$14.00

TOMATO SAUCE, SPICY SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, PARMESAN

Mac & Cheese Vegetarian

Mac & Cheese Vegetarian

$11.99

TOMATO SAUCE, ALFREDO SAUCE, MUSHROOMS, EGGPLANTS, PARMESAN

Mushroom & Truffle

Mushroom & Truffle

$16.50
Pesto & Cream

Pesto & Cream

$14.50

PESTO SAUCE, CREAM AND PARMESAN

Pink Sauce

Pink Sauce

$14.50

Butter

$11.00

APPETIZERS

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.50
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$9.00
Rosemary Focaccia

Rosemary Focaccia

$9.00
Wings 6 pieces

Wings 6 pieces

$12.00
Spicy Cheese Rosemary Focaccia

Spicy Cheese Rosemary Focaccia

$12.00
Mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella sticks

$7.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

Burrata and Tomatoes Salad

Burrata and Tomatoes Salad

$13.00
Burrata, prosciutto, figs and truffle oil salad

Burrata, prosciutto, figs and truffle oil salad

$17.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek dressing

Beets & Goat Cheese Salad

Beets & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Beets, Goat Cheese, Shallots Vinaigrette, Truffle oil, Almonds

Market Salad

Market Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Figs, Gorgonzola, Walnuts, Cherry Tomatoes

Napoli Salad

Napoli Salad

$12.00

Arugula, chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic, shaved parmesan

SANDWICHES

Burrata, Figs & Tomato Sandwich

Burrata, Figs & Tomato Sandwich

$11.59

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, burrata, figs, red onions and glazed vinegar

Chicken BBQ Sandwich

Chicken BBQ Sandwich

$11.59

Chicken, bacon, onions and cheddar

Chicken BLT Sandwich

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$11.59

Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, chicken and mayonnaise

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$11.59

Chicken, arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onions and pesto

Greek Sandwich

Greek Sandwich

$11.59

Lettuce, tomatoes, feta, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olive, and Greek dressing.

Italian sandwich

Italian sandwich

$11.59

Prosciutto, arugula, cherry tomatoes, parmesan and glazed vinegar

Vegetarian Sandwich

Vegetarian Sandwich

$11.59

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, burrata, mushrooms and olives

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$11.59

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, tuna, shaved parmesan

DESSERTS

Nutella Brownie

Nutella Brownie

$9.00Out of stock
Pizza Nutella

Pizza Nutella

$10.00

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Can Aranciata

$2.75

Can Coke

$2.75

Can Coke Zero

$2.75

Can Diet Coke

$2.75

Limonade

$2.75

Can Sprite

$2.75

SAN PELLIGRINO

$4.00

AQUA PANA

$5.00

BEER/WINE

Corona Light, Individual 12oz bottle beer (4.1% ABV)

$6.00

Corona, Individual 12oz bottle beer (4.5% ABV)

$6.00

Heineken, Individual 12oz bottle beer (5.0% ABV)

$6.00

Modelo Especial, Individual 12oz bottle beer (4.4% ABV)

$6.00

Hoegaarden, Individual 12oz bottle beer (4.9% ABV)

$6.00

Fat Tire, Individual 12oz bottle beer (5.2% ABV)

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc Redentore-Italia, 750mL white wine (13% ABV)

$25.00

Chardonnay Domaine Martinolles-France, 750mL white wine (13.5% ABV)

$25.00

Barbuntin Albarino-Spain, 750mL white wine (13% ABV)

$25.00

Chianti Classico Castello Di Albola-Italia, 750mL red wine (13% ABV)

$35.00

Le Petit Pont Domaines Robert Vic-France, 750mL rose wine (12.5% ABV)

$25.00

Moscato Cantina Di Casteggio-Italia, 750mL bubbly wine (5.5% ABV)

$25.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Artisanal Wood Fired Pizzas

5840 SW 71 Street, South Miami, FL 33143

