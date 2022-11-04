Pizza
La Pizza 1789
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Artisanal Wood Fired Pizzas
Location
5840 SW 71 Street, South Miami, FL 33143
Gallery
