Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Plancha

review star

No reviews yet

1701 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard#101

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke 12oz

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Coke - can

$2.50

Diet Coke - can

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Richards Rainwater Sparkling 12oz btl

$4.00

Richards Rainwater Still 16oz can

$4.00Out of stock

Bottled Water 16.9 fl oz

$1.50

Simply Orange Juice

$4.25

Limeade 24oz

$5.25

Limeade 16oz

$4.25

Unsweet Iced Tea 16oz

$3.50

Unsweet Iced Tea 24oz

$4.50

Arnold Palmer 16oz

$4.25

Arnold Palmer 24oz

$5.25

Honest Kids Organic Fruit Punch

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired Mexican street food in a modern casual atmosphere. Take-out, Delivery or Dine-in.

Location

1701 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard#101, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Austin Daily Pres
orange starNo Reviews
1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B Austin, TX 78722
View restaurantnext
El Chile Cafe y Cantina - 1900 Manor Rd.
orange star4.2 • 2,291
1900 Manor Road Austin, TX 78722
View restaurantnext
El Chilito - Manor
orange starNo Reviews
2219 Manor Road Austin, TX 78722
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand MLK
orange starNo Reviews
1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Sour Duck Market
orange star4.0 • 304
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX
orange star4.7 • 481
2307 Manor Rd Austin, TX 78722
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston