La Playa Saratoga

review star

No reviews yet

5017 Saratoga Blvd #131

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Order Again

Appetizers

Chile Con Queso

$9.00

Guacamole

$11.00

Haas avocados pico de gallo, sea salt, crack pepper & lime

Quesadillas

$12.00

Cheese quesadillas served w/ tomato, guacamole, lettuce, jalapeno, & sour cream

Nachos

$11.00

Bean & cheese nachos garnished w/ sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and jalapenos

Family Appetizer

$18.00

Four (4) ground beef nachos, two (2) shredded chicken flautas, a stuffed chicken jalapeno & three (3) slices of chicken fajita quesadilla

Queso Flameado

$12.00

Monterrey jack cheese w/ chorizo. Served w/ grilled onions and flour tortillas.

Queso de la Costa

$16.00

Monterrey jack cheese layered w/ crab meat, shrimp, & crawfish tails sauteed in mild ranchero sauce. Served w/ grilled onions and flour tortillas

Mango Ceviche

$17.00

Delicious Tilapia filet & shrimp marinated in our fresh lime marinade, tossed in Valle mangos & pico de gallo served with cracker

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Shrimp in our signature cocktail sauce, pico de gallo & sliced avocado

Oyster Rockefeller

$16.00

Doz. Oyster

$23.00

1/2 Doz. Oyster

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$11.00

Fresh salad greens, topped with your choice of protein, tomatoes, sour cream & cheese in a taco shell ground

Caldo de Pollo (Chicken Soup)

$10.00

Shredded chicken, zucchini, carrots, cabbage, potatoes & squash

Homemade Tortilla & Mushroom Soup

$10.00

Delicious soup made with chicken stock, fresh mushrooms, onions and spices, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, tortilla chips and fresh avocado slices.

Marisco Soup (Seafood Soup)

$14.00

A traditional Mexican soup with chopped fish filets, shrimp, bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, & jalapenos boiled in a fresh seafood bouillon broth.

Fajita Avocado Salad

$14.00

Salad greens topped with grilled chicken or beef fajitas, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar & your choice of dressing

Fajitas

1/2 LB Fajitas Classicas

1/2 LB Fajitas Classicas

$19.00

Served w/ caramelized onion

Lg. Fajita for TWO

$32.00

1/2 LB Fajitas Las Brasas

$20.00

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno & cilantro in a creamy butter-wine sauce

1 LB Fajitas Las Brasas

$34.00

1/2 LB Fajitas Chonitas

$20.00

Sauteed onions, green bell peppers, bacon, mushrooms, & Monterey Jack cheese

1 LB Fajitas Chonitas

$34.00

1 LB Fajitas Las Brasas

$34.00

1/2 LB Fajitas Diablas

$20.00

Sauteed salsa diabla smothered over fajitas

1 LB Fajitas Diablas

$34.00

1/2 LB Fajitas Tarascas

$20.00

Creamy cilantro sauce w/ mushrooms, purple onion & parmesan

1 LB Fajitas Tarascas

$34.00

1/2 LB Fajitas Chipotle

$20.00

Our flavorful fajitas topped with our spicy chipotle cream

1 LB Fajitas Chipotle

$34.00

Parillada for Two (2)

$43.00

1/4 slab of delectable baby back ribs, tasty beef and chicken fajitas, grilled polish sausage and jalapenos torreados

Carnes al Carbon

Carne Asada

$19.00

Grilled skirt steak smothered in mild tomato sauce, jalapeno, & onions served w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, rice & charro of beans

Ribeye & Shrimp

$23.00

8 oz Ribeye cooked to preference, three (3) large fried shrimp served w/ steamed veggies, fries or rice

Tampiquenas

$23.00

Sizzling 8 oz Ribeye, cooked to preference, accompanied by two (2) Tomatillo cheese enchiladas topped w/ avocado slices & sour cream, served w/ pico, lettuce, rice & charro beans

Corazon del Valle

$23.00

Two (2) bacon wrapped Amarrado style shrimp, a 4 oz serving of our award winning fajita skirt meat, & two (2) cheese enchiladas, smothered in chili gravy, served on a bed of grilled onions

Mariscos (seafood)

Fish Cancun

$20.00

Fresh fish fillet sauteed in a cream sauce w/ crawfish

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Two (2) fish or shrimp tacos on corn tortilla, garnished with lettuce, tomato & creamy citrus-garlic sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Fish San Lucas

$19.00

Fresh Charbroiled fish topped w/ white wine sauce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, fresh garlic, jalapenos & mushrooms

Shrimp Amarrados

$23.00

Six (6) deep fried jumbo shrimp, stuffed w/ Monterey jack cheese, a sliver of jalapeno, wrapped in bacon, a side of delicious butter wine sauce

Bahia Shrimp

$20.00

Six (6) large shrimp, twice crusted deep fried, smothered in ranchero sauce & melted Monterey jack cheese, on a sizzling skillet

Steamed Camarones & Catch of the Day

$22.00

Fresh Fish & three (3) jumbo shrimp, steamed w/ spices, wine, tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, & onion

Shrimp Platter

$19.00

Six (6) large shrimp, twice crusted deep fried, served w/ rice and fries

Seafood Platter

$20.00

Three (3) large shrimp & one (1) generous fried fish fillet, served w/ fries, and rice

Favoritas

La Reyna

$14.00

Chicken fajita quesadillas & one (1) beef fajita taco w/ chile con queso

Mexican Plate

$14.00

One (1)of each: crispy beef taco, cheese enchilada & chalupa

El Guero

$14.00

One (1) cheese enchilada, One (1) crispy beef taco, & 2 oz. mixed fajitas

El Tarasco

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast smothered in a creamy cilantro sauce w/ mushrooms, bell peppers purple onions & parmesan

Chicken and Spinach

$16.00

Grilled Chicken breast topped in creamy spinach and mushroom sauce

Stuffed Avocado

$16.00

Avocado stuffed w/ Monterey jack cheese & meat of your choice, breaded & fried, served with a chicken or beef fajita taco & cup of tortilla soup.

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Penne Pasta in a delicious cream sauce with onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic & parmesan. Served with Texas Toast.

Chile Relleno

$13.00

Poblano pepper stuffed w/ Monterey jack cheese, covered w/ ranchero sauce & melted cheese

Pollo Fronterizo

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast, stuffed w/ shrimp, raw fish tails, & queso, topped w/ a special sauce made of mushrooms, pico de gallo, onions & butter

Pollo Asado

$15.00

Perfectly seasoned &Chargrilled chicken breast, served w/ a steamed vegetable medley, Spanish rice, garnished w/ guacamole, lettuce, & pico de gallo

Carne Guisada

$14.00

Choice chuck tender stewed in a traditional Mexican gravy

Tostada Plate

$11.00

Two (2) crispy corn tortillas covered w/ refried beans, melted cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & guacamole

Flautas

$12.00

Two (2) rolled corn taquitos, stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef. Garnished w/ sour cream & gucamole

El Yucateco

$18.00

Breaded and lightly fried eggplant stuffed w/ shrimp, sauteed pico de gallo and chile con queso

Burrito

$13.00

Chimichanga

$13.00

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.00

Shredded chicken enchiladas topped w/ homemade tomatillo sauce & sour cream and sliced avocado

Chicken Tarasca Enchiladas

$14.00

Chicken fajita enchiladas topped with Tarasca sauce

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.00

Monterrey jack enchiladas stuffed w/ sauteed shrimp, crawfish tails, crab claw meat & pico de gallo topped w/ ranchero sauce, sour cream & avocado slices

Mole Enchiladas

$14.00

Stuffed w/ pulled chicken, doused in mole sauce, & garnished with sour cream

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$14.00

Stuffed with shredded chicken and topped w/ sour cream sauce

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.00

Creamy spinach and mushroom, topped with salsa ranchera and Monterrey jack cheese

Chipotle Enchiladas

$14.00

Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with a spicy chipotle cream sauce

Tacos

Three (3) Crispy Tacos

$12.00

Crispy taco shell stuffed w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, & ground beef or pulled chicken

Two (2) Soft Tacos

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, & ground beef or pulled chicken

El Charro Tacos (2)

$15.00

Flour tortillas stuffed w/ shrimp, beef, chicken fajita, grilled onion & bell pepper

Tacos al Carbon (2)

$15.00

Flour tortilla filled w/ chicken or beef fajita, served with chile con queso

Street Tacos Pobres

$15.00

Our award-winning beef fajitas sauteed with onions, cilantro and chorizo

Street Tacos Al Pastor

$15.00

Declious guajillo-rubbed & marinated pork simmered to perfection

Street Tacos al Jardin

$15.00

Lunch

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Salad greens topped with grilled chicken or beef fajitas, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar & your choice of dressing

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$11.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.00

Mini Tacos

$12.00

Three (3) mini street tacos chicken or beef fajiitas on corn tortillas garnished u/ onions, cilantro, & Queso Fresco. Served w/ rice, charro beans, & guacamole.

Flauta Plate

$11.00

Chicken Ranchera Flautas

Toasta Plate

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Crispy Taco

$6.00

Kdis Chicken or Fish Fingers

$7.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Bean and Cheese Taco

$4.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Quesadillas

$6.00

Desserts

Sopailla

$5.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

A La Carta

Soft Taco

$3.00

Crispy Taco

$3.00

Enchilada

$3.00

Flauta

$3.00

Tostada

$3.00

Soft Fajita Taco

$4.00

Crispy Fajita Taco

$4.00

Stuffed Jalapeño

$4.49

Stuffed Avocado

$6.00

Enchilada

$3.00

Soft Fish Taco

$4.00

Soft Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Crispy Fish Taco

$4.00

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Taco Al Carbon

$5.00

Street Taco Pobres

$3.25

Street Taco Al Pastor

$3.25

Street Taco al Jardin

$3.25

Bean & Cheese Taco

$3.00

Charo Taco

$5.00

Sides

Borracho

$2.49

Chile Gravy

$2.99

Cilantro

Green Bell Pepper

Jalapeños

$1.89

Grilled Onions

$1.89

Guac

$1.89+

Lettuce

Mushrooms

$1.89

Pico

Queso

$1.89+

Ranchera

$2.99

Raw Onions

Refried Beans

$2.49

Rice

$2.49

Salsa

$2.99

Sliced Avocado

$2.49

Sour Cream 2oz.

$1.49

Tomato

Tortillas

$1.50+

Charo cup Queso

$3.50

Charo cup Guacamole

$3.50

Charo cup Green Salsa

$2.99

Steamed Vegetables

$3.49

Toreados

$1.89

TOGO Tortillas

1/2 Dozen

$4.50

Dozen

$9.00

Charro Cup Sauces

Vera Cruz

$2.99

Chefs Specials

Florentine Stuffed Flounder

$16.99

Red Snapper Vera Cruz

$16.99

Surf and Turf

$18.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Effen- Blood Orange

$7.00

Effen- Cucumber

$7.00

Effen- Green Apple

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Titos

$9.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Meyers Silver

$7.00

Ron Rio

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$12.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Espolon

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Hornitos Anejo

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Blue Agave

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Blue Reposado

$6.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Agave

$10.00

Patron Cafe

$10.00

Clase Azul Resposado

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

1800 Gold

$9.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Patron Orange

$2.99

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Kahula

$7.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12Yr

$7.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

The Glenviet

$8.00

Well Cognac

$5.00

Chambord

$5.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Disaronno

$5.00

Gran Gala

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Hennessy

$5.00

Fountain / Bottled Soda

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Dr.Pepper

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Root beer

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Coffee

$3.49

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Big Red

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull- Red

$4.00

Red Bull- Blue

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.25

Mango Smoothie

$6.25

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.25

Kids Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Fountain Soda

$3.49

Tea

$3.49

Water

Catering

8oz Pico

$1.25

16oz Pico

$4.00

32oz Pico

$9.00

8oz Red Sauce

$6.00

16oz Red Sauce

$8.00

32oz Red Sauce

$13.00

8oz Green Sauce

$7.00

16oz Green Sauce

$9.00

32oz Green Sauce

$14.00

8oz CCQ

$6.00

16oz CCQ

$9.49

32oz CCQ

$17.49

8oz Guacamole

$4.95

16oz Guacamole

$10.00

32 Guacamole

$19.00

8oz Beans to go

$3.00

16oz Beans to go

$6.00

32oz Beans to go

$10.00

8oz Rice to go

$1.95

16oz Rice to go

$5.00

32oz Rice to go

$8.00

Dozen Tortillas to go

$9.00

1/2 Dozen Tortillas to go

$4.50

Lg. Bag of Chips

$3.00

Med. Bag of Chips

$2.00

Sm. Bag of Chips

$1.00

1 lb. Chicken Meat Only

$18.00

1/2 lb. Chicken Meat Only

$9.00

1 lb. Beef Fajita Meat Only

$19.00

1/2 lb. Beef Fajita

$9.50

Gallon Shrimp Cocktail

$75.00

1/2 Gallon Shrimp Cocktail

$38.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Latin Cuisine Restaurant

5017 Saratoga Blvd #131, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

