LaRayia's Bodega 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308

No reviews yet

675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30308

Super foods + Adaptogens + Detox Tonics + CBD

SeaMoss

Biggie

$50.00

Tupac

$30.00

Dry

$20.00

Ashwaghanda

88 Servings

$25.00

Womb Tea

Bag

$18.18

Universal Mind Herbal & Root Detox

32 ounce

$60.00

Essence of Vitality Detox Tonic

32 Ounce

$60.00

CBD

500 MG

$30.00

1,000 MG

$40.00

Coffee (Deep Copy)

Moody Ella (Americano)

$4.44

Cafe Con Leche (Lattes)

$7.77

Cortadito (Espresso y Mylk)

$5.55

Black Strap (Iced Espresso)

$7.77

John Cold-Trane (Cold Brew)

$8.88

Coco Fuego Cafe

$7.77

Cafe Cubano (Sweet Espresso)

$3.33

Black Cold Brew

$5.55

Breakfast (Deep Copy)

Avacado Toast w/ Chimichuri Sauce

$11.11

Super food Oatmeal

$7.77

LA Fruta

$5.55

Galaxy Chia Pudding

$10.00

Santorini Blue Waffle

$15.15

Juice: Jugo (Deep Copy)

Morning Meditation

$12.12

Ramadan

$12.12

The Playboy

$12.12

Green Goddess

$12.12

GOAT

$12.12

Root'n 4U

$9.99

Thug Passion Fruit Juice

$12.12

Watermelon Peach Limeade

$10.10

Islena

$11.11

Apple Juice

$9.99

Casa Verde (House Green Juice)

$12.12

Orange Juice

$8.88

Gratitude

$12.12

Paloma

$12.12

Myute

$12.12

Atlantis

$12.12

4 ounce Ginger Shot

$4.44

4 ounce Throat Punch Oil of Oregano

$5.55

Fresh Cut Coconut

$7.77

Smoothie (Deep Copy)

The Outkast

$11.11

Nipsey Hussle

$12.12

Missy Elliot

$11.11

Tyler Berry

$12.12

Cardi B

$12.12

Lover Boy

$12.12

Hazzy Jay-Z

$11.11

Lady Venus

$11.11

Badu For You

$11.11

Crush On You

$11.11

Bee-Yond Say

$11.11

Cee Lo Green

$11.11

Poetic Peach

$11.11

Acai Classic Bowl

$15.15

Acai Peanut Butter Bowl

$15.15

Tea (Deep Copy)

Garden Floral Green Tea

$7.77

Hot Tea Bag

$4.44

Bodega House Tea

$7.77

Thai tea

$9.99

Brownstone Tea

$5.55

Garden Crane: Floral Matcha Latte

$7.77

Yoko Ono: Lavender Matcha Latte

$7.77

Thug Passion Iced Tea

$5.55

Drunk In Love: Iced Watermelon Matcha

$8.88

Orange Paradise Hot Black Citrus Tea

$7.77

Period-Tea Hot

$7.77

Desserts (Deep Copy)

GUDGUD Bread Pudding

$10.00

Vegan Ice Cream

$10.10

Bodega Staples (Deep Copy)

Aladdin Salad

$8.88

Anubis

$8.88

Brooklyn Sandwich

$11.11

Canary Curry Nachos

$18.00

Carribean Bowl

$15.00

Carribean Nachos

$18.00

Ceviche Heart

$11.11

Chili Of The Day

$8.88

Cucumbers

$2.00

Eye of Ra Garlic Truffle Hummus

$8.88

Field of Gypsy

$8.88

Flamingo Potato Salad

$8.88

Cee-Lo Greens

$8.88

Isis

$7.77

Mecca

$7.77

Moroccan soup

$8.88

Moroccan Sunrise

$8.88

Pharro Grains Salad

$8.88

Picasso Nachos

$18.88

Bori Bori Hummus

$8.88

TG Chili

$11.11

TG Glitter Greens

$8.88

TG Lentils

$8.88

TG Truffle Mac

$11.11

The New Yorker

$8.88

Trinity

$20.00

Truffle Macaroni & Cheese

$11.11

Soup of the day

$11.11

Yosemite

$7.77

Primo Salad

$8.88

Milk Tea + Coco (Deep Copy)

Moon Tea

$12.12

Desert Mermaid

$15.15

Only 4 Seleeenas (Horchata Matcha)

$12.12

Vegan Coquito

$15.15

Adult Chocolate Milk

$11.11

Hot Chocolate

$7.77

Superfoods & Health (Deep Copy)

Elderberry Seamoss Capsules

$40.00

Seamoss Capsules

$30.00

Seamoss Gel 32oz

$50.00

Ashwaganda

$25.00

Blue Algae

$33.33

Universal Mind Herbal Detox 32oz

$60.00

Essence of Vitality Organ Detox 32oz

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Plant-Based Grab & Go Bodega.

675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308

