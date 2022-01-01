- Home
- /
- Seattle
- /
- Lower Queen Anne
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Laredos Grill
Laredos Grill
785 Reviews
$$
555 Aloha st
Seattle, WA 98109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Brunch Entrees
Breakfast Burrito
Stuffed with scrambled eggs, potatoes, pico, beans, crema & topped with red & green sauce
Breakfast Fajitas
Breakfast potatoes, peppers, onions, jalapenos & mushrooms topped with 2 eggs
Breakfast Tacos
2 flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, pico, crema and queso. Served with rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada and Eggs
Grilled skirt steak & eggs with red tampiquena sauce served with rice and beans.
Steak Machaca
Scrambled eggs and steak sautéed in spicy sauce served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Fried Steak
Topped with chorizo gravy and 2 eggs. Served with rice and beans
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs between 2 fried corn tortillas over refried, topped with red sauce, pico, queso and crema. Add steak or chorizo or plain.
Chorizo Plate
Chorizo with scrambled eggs served with rice, refried beans and fresh tortillas to roll your own.
Chilaquiles
Crispy tortilla strips, scrambled eggs topped with red sauce, pico, crema and queso fresco. Choose steak $3, chorizo $2., veggie $2 or plain.
Brunch Specials
Biscuits and Gravy
Topped with chorizo gravy and 2 eggs. Served with rice and beans
Brisket breakfast tacos
2 flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, pico, crema and queso. Served with rice and refried beans.
Rancho Breakfast
Topped with chorizo gravy and 2 eggs. Served with rice and beans
Texas Two Step Mary
House mix Mary, spicy rim, smoked sausage garnish, mini Miller Highlife back
Brunch Drinks
Specials
Pozole Cup
Bowl of pork cooked low and slow in a rich guajillo broth with hominy, red & green cabbage, onions and cilantro. Sides of oregano & pepper flakes.
Pozole bowl
Hatch chiles, chicken, hominy, onions, garlic and cumin. Served with sides of cabbage, oregano and chile flakes.
Carne ala Diabla
Skirt steak, peppers, onions, spicy arbol sauce, guac, sour cream, pico de Gallo. Fresh tortillas to roll your own!
Alambre tacos
Skirt steak tacos with sides of guac, pico, sour cream, rice & beans
Chupacabra
Peloton mezcal, Jimador reposado, lime, Texas grapefruit liqueur, Aperol, habanero shrub.
Texas Two Step-Corona
Short Corona & shot of Jimador
Texas Two Step-Miller
Short Corona & shot of Jimador
Raspberry daiquiri
Frozen vodka raspberry daiquiri
Aperitivos
Chips and Salsa
House made chips with red and green salsa.. ( if you are seated at a table and ordered from your phone let your server know!)
Chile con queso
Texas style queso served with chips and salsa.
House Guacamole
Smash avocado with cilantro, lime & jalapenos
Carne asada skewers
Mesquite grilled carne asada skewers with spicy salsa brava & black bean relish
Carne asada fries
Fries topped with grilled steak, mexican cheeses, pico & crema
Nachos Laredo
Nacho chips with beans, mexican cheeses, pico, crema & sour cream
Tostadas
2 small tostadas with black beans, cabbage, romaine, queso fresco, pico & crema
Taco Truck Tacos
3 small corn tortillas with choice of meat, topped with cilantro & onions
Panchos
Nacho chips with beans, mexican cheeses, pico, crema & sour cream
Chicken Taquitos
Crispy corn tortillas rolled with chicken tinga, topped with pico, queso and crema.
Sopas y Ensaladas
Avocado Tostada Salad
Crispy corn tortilla topped with black beans, romaine, pico, queso fresco & avocado, with sweet agave chipotle dressing.
Ceviche
Gulf shrimp, jalapeno salsa, lime, avocado and chips.
Fajita Salad
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, fresh greens & chipotle ranch. Topped with avocado & pico
Simple Salad
Fresh greens, pico, toasted pumpkin spicy seeds, black beans, queso fresco & cilantro vinaigrette
Tortilla soup
Mexican chicken soup in a rich chipotle broth topped with crispy tortilla strips, pico & avocado
Tortilla soup cup
Mexican chicken soup in a rich chipotle broth topped with crispy tortilla strips, pico & avocado
Quesadillas
Classic Quesadilla Barbacoa
Flour tortilla, barbacoa, mexican cheeses, crema & pico
Classic Quesadilla Carnitas
Flour tortilla, carnitas, mexican cheeses, crema & pico
Classic Quesadilla Cheese
Flour tortilla, mexican cheeses, crema & pico
Classic Quesadilla Chicken Tinga
Flour tortilla, tinga, mexican cheeses, crema & pico
Classic Quesadilla Black Bean
Flour tortilla, black beans, corn, peppers & onions relish, mexican cheeses, crema & pico
Classic Quesadilla Steak
Flour tortilla, steak, mexican cheeses, crema & pico
Fajita Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico
Fajita Quesadilla Steak
Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico
Fajita Quesadilla Veggie
Flour tortilla, black beans, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico
Enchiladas
Barbacoa Enchiladas
Shredded beef topped with red tampiquena sauce & chile con queso. Served with rice & beans.
Carnitas Deluxe Enchiladas
Topped with green tomatillo sauce, mexican cheeses, sour cream, guac, pico & lettuce. Served with rice & beans
Mole Enchiladas
Topped with green & red sauce and mexican cheeses. Served with rice & beans
Enchiladas Banderas
Topped with green & red sauce and mexican cheeses. Served with rice & beans
Habanero Shrimp Enchiladas
Gulf prawns, pico, peppers & onions, sides of rice & beans. Topped with habanero cream sauce
Black Bean & Roasted Corn Enchiladas
Black beans, roasted corn, onions & peppers topped with tomatillo green sauce, crema & queso fresco
Steak Deluxe Enchiladas
Topped with red tampiquena sauce, mexican cheeses, sour cream, guac, pico & lettuce
Tx Smoked Brisket Enchiladas
Cheese enchiladas topped with smoked brisket, onions, crema and queso fresco.
Dinners
Blackened Fish Taco Plate
3 corn tortillas with blackened cod fish, chipotle crema slaw, pico & salsa verde. Served with rice & beans
Brisket Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla with shredded brisket, rice, crema, pico & queso. Choice of red, green or habanero cream sauce
Carnitas Entree
Low & slow pork rubbed with achiote chile & braised in Tecate beer & mexican spices. Served with rice, beans & flour tortillas
Carne Asada
Grilled skirt steak, rice, beans, guac, pico, sour cream & flour tortillas. Served with a cheese chile relleno.
Classic Chile Relleno
Tecate beer battered & pan fried, stuffed with mexican cheeses & topped with tampiquena red sauce. Served with rice & beans
Fajitas
Sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms & jalapenos with sides of guac, pico, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice & beans
Grilled Fish Taco Plate
3 corn tortillas with grilled cod fish, chipotle crema slaw, pico & salsa verde. Served with rice & beans
Vista del Mar
Mexican gulf shrimp, Alaskan cod, sauteed in red sauce with peppers and onions, topped with Mexican cheeses, baked and served with fresh tortillas.
Mariachi Burrito
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, pico, queso & crema. Topped with green, red or habanero cream sauce
Mariachi Burrito Rice, Beans and Cheese
Simple bean and cheese burrito, choose with or without sauce on top.
Mariscos a la Diabla
Mexican gulf shrimp & baby scallops sauteed in a spicy salsa brava with tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & peppers. Served with rice, beans & corn tortillas
Pollo Laredo
Mesquite grilled chicken breast stuffed with chorizo, spinach & mushrooms then topped with chile con queso. Served with rice & beans
Taco Plate
3 corn tortillas, topped with cilantro & onions. Served with rice & beans
Tacos al Carbon
Skirt steak tacos with sides of guac, pico, sour cream, rice & beans
Shrimp taco plate
Gulf shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo and red sauce, served in 3 corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Menu
Laredos Cocktails
Avocado margarita
Frozen margarita blended with avocados
Chavela
Pelotón mezcal, Ancho Verde pepper liquor, lime juice & cucumber on the rocks
Cucumber margarita
Ketel One cucumber & mint vodka, Jimador reposado, margarita mix, rocks & tajin-salt rim
Esmeralda
Hendricks gin, Ancho Verde pepper liquor, agave & lime juice on the rocks
Frozen margarita
Lime flavor blended margarita
Ginger beer margarita
Jimador reposado, Agave Loco pepper liquor, lime juice, ginger beer & tajín-salt rim on the rocks
House margarita
Jimador reposado, triple sec & margarita mix on the rocks
La Fresa
Frozen margarita blended with strawberries & a sugar rim
Laredo Cadillac
Jimador reposado, orange juice, margarita mix & Grand Marnier on the rocks
Laredo Paloma
Mango margarita
Frozen margarita blended with mangoes, serrano shrub & tajín-sugar rim
Mexican fresca
Jimador reposado, triple sec, sour mix, sprite & splash of grapefruit juice
Mexican martini
Jimador reposado, olive juice, orange juice, sour mix & sprite
Michelada
Clamato juice, jugo Maggi, chamoy, lime juice and Estrella de Jalisco beer with a tajín-salt rim
Paloma
Jimador reposado, Jarritos grapefruit soda and lime juice on the rocks
Pepper margarita
Habanero infused Jimador reposado, pineapple Patrón liquor, margarita mix & tajín-salt rim
Pink margarita
Deep Eddy grapefruit vodka and lime frozen margarita
Sangria
House made red sangría
Sangria wave
Our red sangría with a float of lime frozen margarita
Scratch margarita
Jimador reposado, agave & lime juice on the rocks
Shanty
Estrella de Jalisco beer & a float of lime frozen margarita
Sippie
Laredo's legendery shot
Slapshot
Texas tea
Deep Eddy sweet tea vodka & mragrita mix
Beer
Bale Breaker
Negra Modelo
Estrella de Jalisco
Hellbent
Elysian Hazy IPA
Shiner Draft
Big Corona
Bohemia
Bud Light
Budweiser
Corona
Coorslight
Magners Cider
Modelo Especial
Pacifico
Michelob
Heineken N/A
Tecate
Tecate Light
Spiked Seltzer
Rainier
Shiner
Guiness
Wine
Malbec
Pinot Noir
Cabernet
Special Red
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Sauv Blanc
Rose
Champagne
BTL Malbec
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Red Blend
BTL Special Red
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL Sauv Blanc
BTL Rose
BTL Champagne
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry
Diet
Ginger ale
Ginger beer
Grapefruit juice
Horchata
Hot tea
Ice T
Jamaica
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Mandarin
Kids soda
Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Milk
OJ
Pineapple juice
Red bull
Rootbeer
Soda
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade
Topo Chico
Virgin bloody Mary
Virgin mojito
Virgin margarita
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Seattle's Finest Tex Mex!
555 Aloha st, Seattle, WA 98109