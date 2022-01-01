Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Laredos Grill

785 Reviews

$$

555 Aloha st

Seattle, WA 98109

Popular Items

Chips and Salsa
Chile con queso
House Guacamole

Brunch Entrees

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Stuffed with scrambled eggs, potatoes, pico, beans, crema & topped with red & green sauce

Breakfast Fajitas

$14.00

Breakfast potatoes, peppers, onions, jalapenos & mushrooms topped with 2 eggs

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

2 flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, pico, crema and queso. Served with rice and refried beans.

Carne Asada and Eggs

$15.00

Grilled skirt steak & eggs with red tampiquena sauce served with rice and beans.

Steak Machaca

$14.00

Scrambled eggs and steak sautéed in spicy sauce served with rice and refried beans.

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Topped with chorizo gravy and 2 eggs. Served with rice and beans

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

2 eggs between 2 fried corn tortillas over refried, topped with red sauce, pico, queso and crema. Add steak or chorizo or plain.

Chorizo Plate

$14.00

Chorizo with scrambled eggs served with rice, refried beans and fresh tortillas to roll your own.

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Crispy tortilla strips, scrambled eggs topped with red sauce, pico, crema and queso fresco. Choose steak $3, chorizo $2., veggie $2 or plain.

Brunch Specials

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Topped with chorizo gravy and 2 eggs. Served with rice and beans

Brisket breakfast tacos

$14.00

2 flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, pico, crema and queso. Served with rice and refried beans.

Rancho Breakfast

$13.00

Topped with chorizo gravy and 2 eggs. Served with rice and beans

Texas Two Step Mary

$12.00

House mix Mary, spicy rim, smoked sausage garnish, mini Miller Highlife back

Brunch Drinks

Bottomless Mimosa

$18.00

Served in a carafe makes about 3 mimosas!

Brunch Mini Mary

$5.00

small version, when you don't want to commit!

Mini Slushy

$4.00

Small bucket of frozen lime margarita!

The Cure

$4.00

Clamato, lime & Rainer beer

Specials

Pozole Cup

Pozole Cup

$5.95

Bowl of pork cooked low and slow in a rich guajillo broth with hominy, red & green cabbage, onions and cilantro. Sides of oregano & pepper flakes.

Pozole bowl

$7.95

Hatch chiles, chicken, hominy, onions, garlic and cumin. Served with sides of cabbage, oregano and chile flakes.

Carne ala Diabla

Carne ala Diabla

$19.50

Skirt steak, peppers, onions, spicy arbol sauce, guac, sour cream, pico de Gallo. Fresh tortillas to roll your own!

Alambre tacos

Alambre tacos

$18.00

Skirt steak tacos with sides of guac, pico, sour cream, rice & beans

Chupacabra

$9.00

Peloton mezcal, Jimador reposado, lime, Texas grapefruit liqueur, Aperol, habanero shrub.

Texas Two Step-Corona

$9.00

Short Corona & shot of Jimador

Texas Two Step-Miller

$9.00

Short Corona & shot of Jimador

Raspberry daiquiri

$9.00

Frozen vodka raspberry daiquiri

Aperitivos

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

House made chips with red and green salsa.. ( if you are seated at a table and ordered from your phone let your server know!)

Chile con queso

Chile con queso

$7.99

Texas style queso served with chips and salsa.

House Guacamole

House Guacamole

$8.99

Smash avocado with cilantro, lime & jalapenos

Carne asada skewers

Carne asada skewers

$10.99

Mesquite grilled carne asada skewers with spicy salsa brava & black bean relish

Carne asada fries

Carne asada fries

$16.99

Fries topped with grilled steak, mexican cheeses, pico & crema

Nachos Laredo

Nachos Laredo

$13.99

Nacho chips with beans, mexican cheeses, pico, crema & sour cream

Tostadas

Tostadas

$8.99

2 small tostadas with black beans, cabbage, romaine, queso fresco, pico & crema

Taco Truck Tacos

Taco Truck Tacos

$12.25

3 small corn tortillas with choice of meat, topped with cilantro & onions

Panchos

Panchos

$13.50

Nacho chips with beans, mexican cheeses, pico, crema & sour cream

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$10.99

Crispy corn tortillas rolled with chicken tinga, topped with pico, queso and crema.

Sopas y Ensaladas

Avocado Tostada Salad

Avocado Tostada Salad

$14.99

Crispy corn tortilla topped with black beans, romaine, pico, queso fresco & avocado, with sweet agave chipotle dressing.

Ceviche

$16.99

Gulf shrimp, jalapeno salsa, lime, avocado and chips.

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, fresh greens & chipotle ranch. Topped with avocado & pico

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$8.99

Fresh greens, pico, toasted pumpkin spicy seeds, black beans, queso fresco & cilantro vinaigrette

Tortilla soup

Tortilla soup

$7.99

Mexican chicken soup in a rich chipotle broth topped with crispy tortilla strips, pico & avocado

Tortilla soup cup

Tortilla soup cup

$5.99

Mexican chicken soup in a rich chipotle broth topped with crispy tortilla strips, pico & avocado

Quesadillas

Classic Quesadilla Barbacoa

Classic Quesadilla Barbacoa

$17.99

Flour tortilla, barbacoa, mexican cheeses, crema & pico

Classic Quesadilla Carnitas

Classic Quesadilla Carnitas

$17.99

Flour tortilla, carnitas, mexican cheeses, crema & pico

Classic Quesadilla Cheese

Classic Quesadilla Cheese

$14.99

Flour tortilla, mexican cheeses, crema & pico

Classic Quesadilla Chicken Tinga

Classic Quesadilla Chicken Tinga

$17.50

Flour tortilla, tinga, mexican cheeses, crema & pico

Classic Quesadilla Black Bean

Classic Quesadilla Black Bean

$14.99

Flour tortilla, black beans, corn, peppers & onions relish, mexican cheeses, crema & pico

Classic Quesadilla Steak

Classic Quesadilla Steak

$18.99

Flour tortilla, steak, mexican cheeses, crema & pico

Fajita Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

Fajita Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$17.99

Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico

Fajita Quesadilla Steak

Fajita Quesadilla Steak

$18.99

Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico

Fajita Quesadilla Veggie

Fajita Quesadilla Veggie

$14.99

Flour tortilla, black beans, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico

Enchiladas

Barbacoa Enchiladas

Barbacoa Enchiladas

$18.50

Shredded beef topped with red tampiquena sauce & chile con queso. Served with rice & beans.

Carnitas Deluxe Enchiladas

Carnitas Deluxe Enchiladas

$18.50

Topped with green tomatillo sauce, mexican cheeses, sour cream, guac, pico & lettuce. Served with rice & beans

Mole Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

Topped with green & red sauce and mexican cheeses. Served with rice & beans

Enchiladas Banderas

Enchiladas Banderas

Topped with green & red sauce and mexican cheeses. Served with rice & beans

Habanero Shrimp Enchiladas

Habanero Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.99

Gulf prawns, pico, peppers & onions, sides of rice & beans. Topped with habanero cream sauce

Black Bean & Roasted Corn Enchiladas

Black Bean & Roasted Corn Enchiladas

$15.99

Black beans, roasted corn, onions & peppers topped with tomatillo green sauce, crema & queso fresco

Steak Deluxe Enchiladas

Steak Deluxe Enchiladas

$19.50

Topped with red tampiquena sauce, mexican cheeses, sour cream, guac, pico & lettuce

Tx Smoked Brisket Enchiladas

$18.50

Cheese enchiladas topped with smoked brisket, onions, crema and queso fresco.

Dinners

Blackened Fish Taco Plate

Blackened Fish Taco Plate

$18.50

3 corn tortillas with blackened cod fish, chipotle crema slaw, pico & salsa verde. Served with rice & beans

Brisket Chimichanga

Brisket Chimichanga

$18.50

Fried flour tortilla with shredded brisket, rice, crema, pico & queso. Choice of red, green or habanero cream sauce

Carnitas Entree

Carnitas Entree

$17.99

Low & slow pork rubbed with achiote chile & braised in Tecate beer & mexican spices. Served with rice, beans & flour tortillas

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$24.99

Grilled skirt steak, rice, beans, guac, pico, sour cream & flour tortillas. Served with a cheese chile relleno.

Classic Chile Relleno

Classic Chile Relleno

$17.50

Tecate beer battered & pan fried, stuffed with mexican cheeses & topped with tampiquena red sauce. Served with rice & beans

Fajitas

Fajitas

Sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms & jalapenos with sides of guac, pico, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice & beans

Grilled Fish Taco Plate

Grilled Fish Taco Plate

$18.50

3 corn tortillas with grilled cod fish, chipotle crema slaw, pico & salsa verde. Served with rice & beans

Vista del Mar

Vista del Mar

$19.99

Mexican gulf shrimp, Alaskan cod, sauteed in red sauce with peppers and onions, topped with Mexican cheeses, baked and served with fresh tortillas.

Mariachi Burrito

Mariachi Burrito

$18.99

Flour tortilla with rice, beans, pico, queso & crema. Topped with green, red or habanero cream sauce

Mariachi Burrito Rice, Beans and Cheese

Mariachi Burrito Rice, Beans and Cheese

$13.00

Simple bean and cheese burrito, choose with or without sauce on top.

Mariscos a la Diabla

Mariscos a la Diabla

$19.99

Mexican gulf shrimp & baby scallops sauteed in a spicy salsa brava with tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & peppers. Served with rice, beans & corn tortillas

Pollo Laredo

Pollo Laredo

$17.50

Mesquite grilled chicken breast stuffed with chorizo, spinach & mushrooms then topped with chile con queso. Served with rice & beans

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$18.50

3 corn tortillas, topped with cilantro & onions. Served with rice & beans

Tacos al Carbon

Tacos al Carbon

$19.50

Skirt steak tacos with sides of guac, pico, sour cream, rice & beans

Shrimp taco plate

Shrimp taco plate

$18.99

Gulf shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo and red sauce, served in 3 corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$6.95

Flour tortilla with rice, beans & cheese

Kids Carne Asada

$6.95

Grilled steak with rice & beans

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Grilled chicken with rice & beans

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Cheese quesadilla with rice & beans

Dessert

Soppapilla

$7.95

Churros

$6.95

Rootbeer Float

$7.95

To go

Enchiladas Family Dinner

$41.99

Enchiladas Banderas for 2-3 people

Fajita Family Dinner

$43.99

Fajitas for 2-3 people

Carne Asada Family Dinner

$51.99

Carne Asada for 2-3 people

Margarita Pitcher

$24.00

Margarita kit for 4 people

Beer Growler

$14.00

Growler shell

$4.00

Laredos Cocktails

A sippie with pink whitney

Avocado margarita

$9.50

Frozen margarita blended with avocados

Chavela

$9.00Out of stock

Pelotón mezcal, Ancho Verde pepper liquor, lime juice & cucumber on the rocks

Cucumber margarita

$9.00

Ketel One cucumber & mint vodka, Jimador reposado, margarita mix, rocks & tajin-salt rim

Esmeralda

$9.00Out of stock

Hendricks gin, Ancho Verde pepper liquor, agave & lime juice on the rocks

Frozen margarita

$9.00

Lime flavor blended margarita

Ginger beer margarita

$9.00

Jimador reposado, Agave Loco pepper liquor, lime juice, ginger beer & tajín-salt rim on the rocks

House margarita

$9.50

Jimador reposado, triple sec & margarita mix on the rocks

La Fresa

$9.50

Frozen margarita blended with strawberries & a sugar rim

Laredo Cadillac

$12.00

Jimador reposado, orange juice, margarita mix & Grand Marnier on the rocks

Laredo Paloma

$10.00

Mango margarita

$10.00

Frozen margarita blended with mangoes, serrano shrub & tajín-sugar rim

Mexican fresca

$10.00

Jimador reposado, triple sec, sour mix, sprite & splash of grapefruit juice

Mexican martini

$11.00

Jimador reposado, olive juice, orange juice, sour mix & sprite

Michelada

$8.00

Clamato juice, jugo Maggi, chamoy, lime juice and Estrella de Jalisco beer with a tajín-salt rim

Paloma

$9.00

Jimador reposado, Jarritos grapefruit soda and lime juice on the rocks

Pepper margarita

$9.00

Habanero infused Jimador reposado, pineapple Patrón liquor, margarita mix & tajín-salt rim

Pink margarita

$9.00

Deep Eddy grapefruit vodka and lime frozen margarita

Sangria

$8.00

House made red sangría

Sangria wave

$9.00

Our red sangría with a float of lime frozen margarita

Scratch margarita

$12.00

Jimador reposado, agave & lime juice on the rocks

Shanty

$7.50

Estrella de Jalisco beer & a float of lime frozen margarita

Sippie

$5.00

Laredo's legendery shot

Slapshot

$5.00

Texas tea

$9.00

Deep Eddy sweet tea vodka & mragrita mix

Beer

Bale Breaker

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Estrella de Jalisco

$6.00

Hellbent

$6.00

Elysian Hazy IPA

$7.00

Shiner Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Big Corona

$8.00Out of stock

Bohemia

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

Coorslight

$5.00

Magners Cider

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Michelob

$5.00

Heineken N/A

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Tecate Light

$5.00

Spiked Seltzer

$5.50

Rainier

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Wine

Malbec

$8.50

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Special Red

$8.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

$8.50

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Rose

$8.50

Champagne

$7.00

BTL Malbec

$24.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL Red Blend

$24.00

BTL Special Red

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$27.00

BTL Rose

$25.00

BTL Champagne

$21.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Ginger beer

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Horchata

$4.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Ice T

$3.00

Jamaica

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Kids soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Red bull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Virgin bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin mojito

$4.00

Virgin margarita

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Seattle's Finest Tex Mex!

Location

555 Aloha st, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

