Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood

Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill 770-886-6767 http://laredosmexicanrestaurant.com

587 Reviews

$$

3480 Keith Bridge Rd

Cumming, GA 30041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mini Street Tacos
Sm Queso Dip
Rice $

A La Carte

Chiles Poblanos (2)

$11.50
3 Crispis Tacos

3 Crispis Tacos

$7.99

3 Soft Tacos

$7.99

3 Enchiladas

$7.99

1 Tostada

$5.95

Tamales (3)

$8.50

2 Burritos

$9.50

1 Chalupa

$5.25

1 Soft Taco

$2.99

1 Taco

$2.99

1 Enchilada

$2.99

1 Burrito

$5.50

2 Tostada

$8.00

2 Chalupas

$8.25

Burritos

LAREDOS BURRITO/ Chicken

$15.99

LAREDOS BURRITO W/ Steak

$15.99

LAREDOS BURRITO/ Shrimp

$15.99

Burritos Delight

$13.50

Super Burrito

$15.75

Burrito Supreme

$11.25

2 Grilled Burritos

$15.75

Burrito A La Carte

$5.75

Burrito Steck Q Che Dip

$9.00

CHICKEN

Pollo Asado

$18.99

Grilled Pollo Fundido

$19.50

Jerry’s Chicken

$16.60

Pollo Loco

$16.99

Pollo Loco texas

$17.99

Combinations

#1 one Burrito, one chile poblano and one taco

$11.99

#2 One Taco, One Burrito & One Chalupa

$11.99

#3 One Taco, One Burrito, Rice & Beans

$11.99

#4 0ne Chalupa, One Burrito & One Enchilada

$11.99

#5 one chalupa, one chile poblano and one enchilada

$11.99

#6 0ne Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$11.99

#7 one chalupa, one chile poblano and one burrito

$11.99

#8 one taco, one chile poblano and one chalupa

$11.99

#9 one enchilada, one Burrito, and one chile poblano

$11.99

#10 one chalupa, one chile poblano and beans

$11.99

#11 One Burrito, One Taco & One Enchilada

$11.99

ONLY for Combos Supreme

$1.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chimichanga

$6.99

Homemade Flan

$6.25

Fried Ice Cream

$7.75

Sopapillas

$4.99

FAVORITES

Santa Fe Bowl W/ Chicken

$12.75

Santa Fe Bowl W/ Steak

$13.75

Santa Fe Bowl W/ Shrimp

$14.75

Carnitas

$16.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.99

Enchiladas Verdes W/ Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Enchiladas Verdes W/ Grilled Steak

$15.99

From Our Grill

Pasta Texana

$17.99

Chimichanga al Carbon W/ Chicken

$13.25

Chimichanga al Carbon W/ Steak

$14.25

Chimichanga al Carbon W/ Shrimp

$16.25

Rollos de Fajita W/ Chicken

$13.75

Rollos de Fajita W/ Steak

$15.75

Rollos de Fajita W/ Shrimp

$16.75

Carne Asada

$19.75

Chimichanga al Carbon Tejana

$15.75

Rollo Fajita Shrimp

$16.75

El Dorado

$23.00

LUNCH MENU

Speedy Gonzalez

$8.25

Especial #1

$8.75

Special Numero (2)

$8.75

Pollo con Crema

$9.50

Iunch Fajitas

$10.99

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.75

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.50

Burrito Especial

$8.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.25

Panchito’s Lunch

$9.75

Pollo con queso Lunch

$9.75

Lunch Fajitas Camaron

$10.99

$$Extra For Luch

$2.00

Kids

(A) Kids One Burrito, Rice & Beans

$6.99

(B) Kids One Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$6.99

(C) Kids One Taco, Rice & Beans

$6.99

(D) kids One Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$6.99

(E) kids Chicken Nuggets W/ Fries

$6.99

(F) Kids Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

$6.99

Kids Nachos

$6.99

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.75

Nachos Fajita W/ Chicken

$11.25

Nachos Fajita W/ Steak

$12.99

Nachos Fajita W/ Shrimp

$12.99

Nachos Fajita Texas

$13.99

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Nachos Grill Pollo

$10.75

Nachos Grill Steak

$11.75

Nachos Grill Shrimp

$10.75

Nachos Beef

$8.75

Nachos Chicken

$8.75

Nachos Beans

$8.75

Quesadillas

Spinach Quesadilla

$9.50

Vegetarian Laredos Quesadilla

$9.99

Laredos Quesadilla W/ Chicken

$12.50

Laredos Quesadilla W/ Steak

$12.75

Laredos Quesadilla W/ Shrimp

$13.75

Laredos Quesadilla Tejana

$14.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.25

Sheredded Quesadilla Pollo

$9.75

Quesadilla Beans

$8.75

Beef Quesadilla

$9.75

Quesadilla Grill Steak

$11.99

Quesadilla Grill Pollo

$11.50

Quesadilla Grill Shrmp

$12.99

Seafood

Cocktail de Camaron

$15.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$16.99

Seafood Burrito

$17.99

Sides

Steak $

$8.50

Grilled Chicken $

$8.25

Shredded Chicken $

$5.75

Chile Poblano (1)

$5.99

Shrimp (5)

$7.99

Rice $

$3.99

Beans $

$3.99

Grilled Vegetables $

$4.75

French Fries $

$3.50

Lettuce$

$2.25

Avocado $

$4.25

Chiles Toreados $

$3.75

Cilantro $

$1.99

Tortillas Com (3) $

$2.50

Tortillas Flour (3) $

$2.50

Jalapenos $

$2.25

Shredded Cheese $

$2.99

Sour Cream $

$2.99

Pico de Gallo $

$3.25

Chopped Tomatoes $

$2.25

Steak Sub $

$3.99

Grill Chicken Sub $

$3.75

Onion $

$1.99

Bell Pepper $

$1.99

4oz Quezo Dip $

$2.99

Fresh Jalapeno $

$1.99

Black Beans $

$3.99

Small Togo Chips $

$2.25

32oz Queso $

$23.50

32 Oz Salsa $

$8.75

8oz Salsa $

$2.25

16oz Queso $

$12.00

4oz Queso Dip Sub $

$2.99

16oz Salsa $

$4.99

$$ TO GO $$

$0.75

Rice & Beans $

$6.99

Small Chips Bag $$

$2.25

Bandera Salad $

$7.99

Bandera$$

$4.99

Mushroom $

$1.99

Extra Camaron $

$4.50

Ground Beef

$5.99

CLASSIC FAJITAS

Classic Fajitas W/ Chicken

$16.99

Classic Fajitas W/ Steak

$18.99

Classic Fajitas W/ Shrimp

$17.99

Parrillada for 2

$44.99

Parrillada FOR 1

$24.99

Classic Fajitas Texanas

$19.99

#16 Vegetarian Fajita

$11.99

Soup & Salads

Across the Border Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad Fajita W/ Chicken

$11.75

Taco Salad Fajita W/ Steak

$12.75

Taco Salad Fajita W/ Shrimp

$13.75

Taco Salad

$10.50

Chicken Soup

$7.99

Large Chicken soup

$9.50

STARTERS

Laredo’s Premium Dip

$12.99

Chorizo Dip

$12.99

Sm Queso Dip

$7.75

Lg Queso Dip

$11.75
Fresh Table-side Guacamole

Fresh Table-side Guacamole

$11.75

Quezo Fundido

$10.99

Sml Guacamole Dip

$7.75

Bean Dip

$7.75

Beef Dip

$7.75

Pico Dip

$7.75

Lg Guacamole

$10.75

TACOS

Tacos de Carne Asada

$15.50

Mini Street Tacos

$14.50

CHIPOLTE TACOS

$13.50

Tacos de Pescado (fish)

$14.99

Tacos Supremos

$12.75

1 Taco

$2.99

3 Tacos

$7.99

1 Mexican Street Syle

$3.75

3 Grilled Tacos A La Carte

$10.50

CALIFORNIA STREET TACOS

$14.99

1 Mini Taco

$3.25

Taco Grilled Steak

$3.50

Taco Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Taco Carnitas

$3.50

Taco Chorizo

$3.50

Taco Al Plastor (Marinated Pork)

$3.50

Taco Shrimp

$3.50

Veggie

#12 One Cheese Bumto, One Cheese Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$11.99

#13 Two Cheese Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$11.99

#14 One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada & Rice

$11.99

#16 Vegetarian Fajita

$11.99

#15 One Chalupa, One Chile Poblano and one Bean Burrito

$11.99

ONLY combos Supreme

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.50

Coke zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Pibb

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Mr Pipp

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Coffee

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.29

Virgin Daquiris

$6.75

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.75

Water

Soda Water

$3.29

Soft Drinks

Coca

$2.95

Zero

$2.95

Diet

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonada

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Pibb Extra

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

UnSweet Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Canberry Juice

$2.95

red Bull

$2.95

Coffe

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Virgin Daquiris

$5.75

Water

Kids Drink

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.95

A/ Mango

$3.99Out of stock

A/ Pina

$3.99Out of stock

A/ Horchata

$3.99Out of stock

A/ Maracuya

$3.99Out of stock

A/ Durasno

$3.99Out of stock

A/ Mora

$3.99Out of stock

A/ Papaya

$3.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3480 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041

Directions

Gallery
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill image
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos & Tequilas - Cumming
orange star4.5 • 789
2155 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Grandma’s NY Pizza - Dawsonville
orange starNo Reviews
12 Dawson Market Way Suite 180 Dawsonville, GA 30534
View restaurantnext
7 Tequilas Cumming - 5063 Post Rd
orange star4.3 • 594
5063 Post Rd Cumming, GA 30040
View restaurantnext
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Buford
orange starNo Reviews
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106 BUFORD, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Aunt Dyann's
orange star4.2 • 152
104 Hwy 9 N Dawsonville, GA 30534
View restaurantnext
Peri Peri Chicken - 4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cumming

Tacos & Tequilas - Cumming
orange star4.5 • 789
2155 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
7 Tequilas Cumming - 5063 Post Rd
orange star4.3 • 594
5063 Post Rd Cumming, GA 30040
View restaurantnext
SmokeyQ
orange star4.7 • 54
1850 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cumming
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston