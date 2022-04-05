Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lark 60 S. Main St.

118 Reviews

$$$

60 S. Main St

Janesville, WI 53545

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts
Hot Chicken
Pumpkin Ravioli

Specials

Fettuccine Amatriciana

$22.00Out of stock

Prix Fixe

Three Courses for $35 Must Select All Three Courses

1st Course: Pickled Shrimp

MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES Smoked sweet potato, peans, sassafras vinaigrette

2nd Course: Seared Scallops

$46.00

MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES Creamy grits, herb puree, fried garlic

3rd Course: Apple Spice Cake

MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES Maple bourbon custard, pine nut frozen custard, puffed rice

Small Plates

Artisanal Cheese Board

$15.00

Crostini, preserves, pickles, nuts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Roasted garlic-soy vinaigrette, sesame seeds

Sisig

$14.00

Fried egg, pork belly, jalapeno, soy sauce

Indian Butter Chicken Wings

$8.00

GF. Cilantro, curry cream sauce

Stracciatella

$17.00

Spaghetti squash, parmesan, pumpkin seed oil, Aleppo pepper, pita

Taquitos

$13.00

GF. Chorizo, sweet potato, avocado, crema, salsa verde

Grilled Carrots

$12.00

Large Plates

Beef Tenderloin

$42.00

GF. 8oz., red skin potatoes, bacon, squash

Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Cavatappi, gouda sauce, bacon-onion jam, fried chicken, pork rind crumble

Hot Chicken

$29.00

Honey, biscuit puree, braised greens, pickles

Cider Brined Pork Chop

$30.00

GF. Caulilini, sage, apple cider pan sauce

Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.00

Fried sage, parmesan, amaretto, hazelnuts

Salads

Grilled Romaine Salad

$12.00

Desserts

House Frozen Custard

$4.00

Chocolate Eclair Cake

$8.00

German Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Old Forester Whiskey

OF 86

$31.99

OF 1870

$49.99

OF 1897

$49.99

OF 1910

$54.99

OF 1920

$54.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Seasonally inspired dining and drinks made with local ingredients. Featuring small and large plates and craft cocktails in a stylish, comfortable setting.

60 S. Main St, Janesville, WI 53545

