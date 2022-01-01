- Home
LA Rose Cafe
4749 Fountain Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Calamansi Drinks Variety
Coffee
French Roast (refillable)
Decaf Columbian (refillable)
Iced Coffee Regular (refillable)
Iced Coffee Decaf (refillble)
Cappuccino
Cappuccino (double shot)
Café Latte
Café La (double shot)
Café Mocha
Café Mocha (double shot)
Espresso (single shot)
Espresso (double shot)
Hot Chocolate
Dessert Drinks
Appetizers
Buchon 1/4 lb.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Buchon 1/2 lb.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Buchon 1 lb.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Buchon 5 lbs.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Buchon 10 lbs.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Empanada (1 pc)
Pulled Pork, Chicken or Vegetarian served with homemade sweet mustard sauce.
Empanadas (2 pcs)
Pulled Pork, Chicken or Vegetarian served with homemade sweet mustard sauce.
Empanadas (6 pcs)
Pulled Pork, Chicken or Vegetarian served with homemade sweet mustard sauce.
Empanadas (1 doz)
Pulled Pork, Chicken or Vegetarian served with homemade sweet mustard sauce.
Sisig
Snout and Pork belly.
Shanghai Eggrolls (6 pcs)
Minced pork and vegetables served with ginger fruit sauce.
Shanghai Eggrolls (10 pcs)
Minced pork and vegetables served with ginger fruit sauce.
Jeprox
Crispy Salted Dried Fish.
BBQ Sticks (Pork) 3 pcs
BBQ Sticks (Pork) 6 pcs
BBQ Sticks (Chicken) 3 pcs
BBQ Sticks (Chicken) 6 pcs
Inihaw na Baboy (Liempo) 1/2 lb.
Grilled Marinated Pork Belly
Inihaw na Baboy (Liempo) 1 lb.
Grilled Marinated Pork Belly
Filipino Favorites (Plate)
Buchon 1/4 lb combo plate
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Buchon 1/2 lb combo plate
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Buchon 1 lb combo plate
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Chicken Inasal plate
BBQ-style chicken dark meat marinated with homemade sauce.
Longganisa - Chicken Plate
Longganisa - Pork Hamonado Plate
Longganisa - Pork Ilocano Plate
Longganisa - Spicy & Sweet Plate
Tapa Plate
Cured beef. Peppery and garlicky.
Sisig Plate
Snout and Pork belly.
Tocino Pork Plate
Tocino Chicken Plate
Jeprox Plate
Crispy Salted Dried Fish.
Pork Adobo Plate
Chicken Adobo Plate
Pork and Chicken Adobo Plate
Daing Plate
Marinated Milk Fish
Pork Specialties
Buchon 1/4 lb.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Buchon 1/2 lb.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Buchon 1 lb.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Buchon 5 lbs.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Buchon 10 lbs.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Crispy Pata
Seasoned & deep fried pork hock.
Dinuguan (Ilocano-style)
A savory pork blood pudding stew.
Pork Adobo
Cubed pork cooked in soy sauce, vinegar and garlic.
Pork Hamonado Longganisa ala carte
Sweet and Spicy Longganisa ala carte
Vigan Ilokano Longganisa ala carte
Pork Tocino ala carte
Chicken Specialties
Beef Specialties
Seafood Specialties
Vegetables Specialties
Lumpiang Sariwa Regular
Hearts of palm, jicama, shrimp, chicken, pork, mixed veggies, topped with roasted peanuts, garlic & soy peanut sauce.
Lumpiang Sariwa Large
Hearts of palm, jicama, shrimp, chicken, pork, mixed veggies, topped with roasted peanuts, garlic & soy peanut sauce.
Pinakbet (Ilocano-style)
Sauteed shrimp paste, pork, okra, squash, green beans and fresh ginger.
Ginataan na Gulay (Vegetable Stew)
Coconut ginger recipe with jackfruit, kabocha squash, bell pepper, cauliflower, spinach, and green beans.
Vegetable Stir Fry
Mixed seasonable vegetables, soy sauce, garlic and lemon.
Noodles Specialties
Pancit Palabok Regular
A tasty treat noodle / pasta dish served with large shrimp, pork, salted fish, chicharon (crushed crispy pork), scallions & roasted garlic.
Pancit Palabok Large
A tasty treat noodle / pasta dish served with large shrimp, pork, salted fish, chicharon (crushed crispy pork), scallions & roasted garlic.
Pancit Miki Bihon (small)
Sauteed vegetables with chinese sausage, shrimp, celery, rice vermicelli and miki egg noodles.
Pancit Miki Bihon (medium)
Sauteed vegetables with chinese sausage, shrimp, celery, rice vermicelli and miki egg noodles.
Pancit Miki Bihon (large)
Sauteed vegetables with chinese sausage, shrimp, celery, rice vermicelli and miki egg noodles.
Soup Specialties
Oxtail Soup (Bulalo-style)
Slow cooked oxtail and chuck roast, simmered with bok choy, potatoes, cilantro, ginger, and green beans.
Arroz Caldo (Small bowl)
Filipino chicken rice soup simmered with ginger and roasted garlic.
Arroz Caldo (Medium bowl)
Filipino chicken rice soup simmered with ginger and roasted garlic.
Arroz Caldo (Large bowl)
Filipino chicken rice soup simmered with ginger and roasted garlic.
Sinigang Pork
A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.
Sinigang Filet of Sole
A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.
Sinigang Large Shrimp
A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.
Sinigang Bangus
A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.
Sinigang Pampano
A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.
Sinigang Salmon (Steak cut)
A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.
Pinangat Filet of Sole
A savory tomato-based soup.
Pinangat Large Shrimp
A savory tomato-based soup.
Pinangat Bangus
A savory tomato-based soup.
Pinangat Salmon (Steak cut)
A savory tomato-based soup.
Sides
Garden Salad or sauteed vegetables
Eggs (2) cooked any style
Steamed Rice
Garlic Rice
Brown Rice
Garlic Brown Rice
Home Fries
Fresh cut Fruits
Red Egg Salad (1 egg)
Rd Egg Salad (2 eggs)
Ube Ice-cream (1 scoop)
Vanilla Ice-Cream (1 scoop)
John's Omelet
Desserts
Halo-Halo
Our most popular dessert prepared with shaved ice and a mixture of tropical fruits, topped with vanilla and ube ice creams, homemade leche flan (crème caramel) and halayang ube.
Buko Pandan
A traditional Filipino dessert, served with young coconut, sago/tapioca pearls and pandan jelly. Topped with vanilla ice cream and pinipig.
Ube Cake (slice)
chiffon cake layered with ube halaya filling, a staple in any Filipino celebration.
Bread Pudding
An L.A. Rose specialty dessert served with warm almond custard cream and homemade caramel. topped with fresh berries.
Leche Flan
Our homemade caramel custard dessert, layered with clear caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and fresh berries.
Leche Flan Ube
Our homemade ube flavored caramel custard dessert, layered with clear caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and fresh berries.
Leche Flan Ube (to go)
Our homemade ube flavored caramel custard dessert, layered with clear caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and fresh berries.
Ube Cheese Roll (1 pc)
Ube Cheese Roll (1/2 doz.)
Ube Cheese Roll (1 doz)
Mango Pineapple Cheese Roll (1 pc)
Mango Pineapple Cheese Roll (1/2 doz)
Mango Pineapple Cheese Roll (1 doxz
Food for the Gods (slice) to go
A holiday treat in the Philippines. Made with a generous serving of walnuts, dates and love.
Food for the Gods (1/2)
A holiday treat in the Philippines. Made with a generous serving of walnuts, dates and love.
Food for the Gods (1/4)
A holiday treat in the Philippines. Made with a generous serving of walnuts, dates and love.
Food for the Gods (Full )
A holiday treat in the Philippines. Made with a generous serving of walnuts, dates and love.
Halayang Ube
a classic Filipino delicacy. Grated purple yam cooked with milk and butter.
Yema Cake (slice)
A frosted egg yolk custard - filled chiffon cake, topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
Sans Rival (slice)
A rich and tasty traditional holiday treat popular in Filipino gatherings and parties. Layers of meringue, cashew nuts and creamy butter.
Ensaymada (1 pc)
Sweet, soft dough pastry covered with butter & sugar, topped with grated cheese.
Ensaymada (1/2 doz))
Sweet, soft dough pastry covered with butter & sugar, topped with grated cheese.
Ensaymada (1 doz))
Sweet, soft dough pastry covered with butter & sugar, topped with grated cheese.
Cassava Cake (slice)
A popular Filipino dessert. Grated cassava root cooked with coconut milk and condensed milk.
Cassava Cake (1/2)
A popular Filipino dessert. Grated cassava root cooked with coconut milk and condensed milk.
Cassava Cake (Full)
A popular Filipino dessert. Grated cassava root cooked with coconut milk and condensed milk.
Ensaymada To Go (1 pc)
Ensaymada To Go (1/2 doz)
Ensaymada To Go ( 1 doz)
Party Trays
BBQ Sticks 50 pcs/half tray
BBQ Sticks 100 pcs/full tray
Eggrolls 50 pc.
Eggrolls 100 pcs.
Buchon 5 lbs.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Buchoon 10 lbs.
A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).
Pork Dish 1/2 tray
Pork Dish full tray
Chicken Dish 1/2 tray
Chicken Dish full tray
Beef Dish 1/2 tray
Beef Dish full tray
Fish Fillet Dish 1/2 tray
Fish Fillet Dish full tray
Mixed Seafood Dish 1/2 tray
Mixed Seafood Dish full tray
Pancit Vegetarian 1/2 tray
Pancit Vegetarial full tray
Pancit Miki Bihon 1/2 tray
Pancit Miki Bihon full tray
Pancit Palabok 1/2 tray
Pancit Palabok full tray
Paella 1/2 tray
Paella full tray
Lengua 1/2 tray
Lengue full tray
Lechon Whole Medium 40-49 lbs.
Lechon Whole Large 50-59 lbs.
Lechon Whole Jumbo 60-69 lbs.
Steamed rice 1/2 tray
Garlic rice 1/2 tray
Catering
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Serving fine Filipino cuisine in Los Angeles since 1982!
4749 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029