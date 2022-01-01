Restaurant header imageView gallery

LA Rose Cafe

4749 Fountain Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Calamansi Drinks Variety

Calamansi Juice with Honey

$6.99

Juan De La Cruz

$6.99

Maria Clara

$6.99

Calamansi Spritzer

$7.95

Specialties

Coconut Juice Canned

$4.50

Guyabano

$4.95

Buko Shell

$6.95

Sago Gulaman

$6.50

Coffee

French Roast (refillable)

$4.99

Decaf Columbian (refillable)

$4.99

Iced Coffee Regular (refillable)

$4.99

Iced Coffee Decaf (refillble)

$4.99

Cappuccino

$5.95

Cappuccino (double shot)

$6.95

Café Latte

$5.95

Café La (double shot)

$6.95

Café Mocha

$6.95

Café Mocha (double shot)

$7.95

Espresso (single shot)

$4.50

Espresso (double shot)

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.95

Tea

Thai Iced Tea (2 refills)

$6.99

Hot Stash Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea House Blend (refillable)

$6.99

Juices

Pineapple Juice

$5.50

Mango Juice

$6.50

Cataloupe Melon Juice

$6.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Dessert Drinks

Milkshake

$8.99

Mango Smoothie

$7.99

Other Drinks

Spritzer

$6.99

Cooler

$6.99

Soda (canned)

$3.50

Water (bottled, 16 oz)

$2.00

Perrier

$4.75

Appetizers

Buchon 1/4 lb.

Buchon 1/4 lb.

$9.50

A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).

Buchon 1/2 lb.

Buchon 1/2 lb.

$15.99

A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).

Buchon 1 lb.

Buchon 1 lb.

$24.99

A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).

Buchon 5 lbs.

Buchon 5 lbs.

$100.00

A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).

Buchon 10 lbs.

Buchon 10 lbs.

$180.00

A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).

Empanada (1 pc)

Empanada (1 pc)

$2.75

Pulled Pork, Chicken or Vegetarian served with homemade sweet mustard sauce.

Empanadas (2 pcs)

Empanadas (2 pcs)

$5.50

Pulled Pork, Chicken or Vegetarian served with homemade sweet mustard sauce.

Empanadas (6 pcs)

Empanadas (6 pcs)

$16.00

Pulled Pork, Chicken or Vegetarian served with homemade sweet mustard sauce.

Empanadas (1 doz)

Empanadas (1 doz)

$31.00

Pulled Pork, Chicken or Vegetarian served with homemade sweet mustard sauce.

Sisig

Sisig

$14.99

Snout and Pork belly.

Shanghai Eggrolls (6 pcs)

Shanghai Eggrolls (6 pcs)

$7.99

Minced pork and vegetables served with ginger fruit sauce.

Shanghai Eggrolls (10 pcs)

Shanghai Eggrolls (10 pcs)

$12.99

Minced pork and vegetables served with ginger fruit sauce.

Jeprox

Jeprox

$11.99

Crispy Salted Dried Fish.

BBQ Sticks (Pork) 3 pcs

BBQ Sticks (Pork) 3 pcs

$8.50
BBQ Sticks (Pork) 6 pcs

BBQ Sticks (Pork) 6 pcs

$14.99
BBQ Sticks (Chicken) 3 pcs

BBQ Sticks (Chicken) 3 pcs

$8.50
BBQ Sticks (Chicken) 6 pcs

BBQ Sticks (Chicken) 6 pcs

$14.99
Inihaw na Baboy (Liempo) 1/2 lb.

Inihaw na Baboy (Liempo) 1/2 lb.

$12.99

Grilled Marinated Pork Belly

Inihaw na Baboy (Liempo) 1 lb.

Inihaw na Baboy (Liempo) 1 lb.

$22.99

Grilled Marinated Pork Belly

Filipino Favorites (Plate)

All Combo meal plates comes with steamed rice and a choice of 2 eggs cooked any style, garden salad or stir fry mixed veggies.
Buchon 1/4 lb combo plate

Buchon 1/4 lb combo plate

$14.99

A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).

Buchon 1/2 lb combo plate

Buchon 1/2 lb combo plate

$19.99

A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).

Buchon 1 lb combo plate

Buchon 1 lb combo plate

$26.99

A definite favorite Cebu-style roasted pork belly. (House Cebu-style Lechon) Roasted pork belly served with homemade liver sauce or spicy vinegar (Sinamak).

Chicken Inasal plate

Chicken Inasal plate

$17.99

BBQ-style chicken dark meat marinated with homemade sauce.

Longganisa - Chicken Plate

Longganisa - Chicken Plate

$13.99
Longganisa - Pork Hamonado Plate

Longganisa - Pork Hamonado Plate

$13.99
Longganisa - Pork Ilocano Plate

Longganisa - Pork Ilocano Plate

$13.99
Longganisa - Spicy & Sweet Plate

Longganisa - Spicy & Sweet Plate

$13.99
Tapa Plate

Tapa Plate

$18.99

Cured beef. Peppery and garlicky.

Sisig Plate

Sisig Plate

$17.99

Snout and Pork belly.

Tocino Pork Plate

Tocino Pork Plate

$14.99
Tocino Chicken Plate

Tocino Chicken Plate

$14.99
Jeprox Plate

Jeprox Plate

$14.99

Crispy Salted Dried Fish.

Pork Adobo Plate

Pork Adobo Plate

$17.99
Chicken Adobo Plate

Chicken Adobo Plate

$17.99
Pork and Chicken Adobo Plate

Pork and Chicken Adobo Plate

$18.99
Daing Plate

Daing Plate

$16.99

Marinated Milk Fish

Pork Specialties

Crispy Pata

Crispy Pata

$25.99

Seasoned & deep fried pork hock.

Dinuguan (Ilocano-style)

Dinuguan (Ilocano-style)

$12.99

A savory pork blood pudding stew.

Pork Adobo

Pork Adobo

$14.99

Cubed pork cooked in soy sauce, vinegar and garlic.

Pork Hamonado Longganisa ala carte

$10.99

Sweet and Spicy Longganisa ala carte

$10.99

Vigan Ilokano Longganisa ala carte

$10.99

Pork Tocino ala carte

$11.99

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Inasal

Chicken Inasal

$15.99

BBQ-style chicken dark meat marinated with homemade sauce.

Chicken Adobo

Chicken Adobo

$14.99
Chicken & Pork Adobo

Chicken & Pork Adobo

$16.99

Chicken Tocino ala carte

$11.99

Chicken Longganisa ala carte

$10.99

Beef Specialties

beef oxtail & beef cheek stewed in peanut butter sauce with eggplant, bok choy and green beans served with bagoong-alamang.

Oxtail Kare-Kare

$24.99
Beef Bistek

Beef Bistek

$17.99

Thinly sliced beef cooked in soy sauce and lemon juice. Garnished with caramelized onion.

Beef Mechado

Beef Mechado

$18.99

slow roasted beef cooked with garlic , peppercorn, onions and bay leaf.

Tapa ala carte

$15.99

Seafood Specialties

Crispy deep-fried filet of Sole nuggets comes with atchara & served with your choice of sweet chili or sweet& sour sauce.
Sweet & Sour Fish

Sweet & Sour Fish

$16.99
Golden Pampano

Golden Pampano

$19.99

Golden fried or grilled served with a choice of atchara, ginger fruit sauce or sweet chili sauce.

Daing Grilled

Daing Grilled

$18.99
Daing Deep Fried

Daing Deep Fried

$18.99
Shrimp Sautee

Shrimp Sautee

$19.99

Large shrimps sauteed with a choice of cut vegetables or mushrooms, butter, garlic and lemon.

Vegetables Specialties

Lumpiang Sariwa Regular

Lumpiang Sariwa Regular

$14.99

Hearts of palm, jicama, shrimp, chicken, pork, mixed veggies, topped with roasted peanuts, garlic & soy peanut sauce.

Lumpiang Sariwa Large

Lumpiang Sariwa Large

$18.99

Hearts of palm, jicama, shrimp, chicken, pork, mixed veggies, topped with roasted peanuts, garlic & soy peanut sauce.

Pinakbet (Ilocano-style)

Pinakbet (Ilocano-style)

$15.99

Sauteed shrimp paste, pork, okra, squash, green beans and fresh ginger.

Ginataan na Gulay (Vegetable Stew)

Ginataan na Gulay (Vegetable Stew)

$14.99

Coconut ginger recipe with jackfruit, kabocha squash, bell pepper, cauliflower, spinach, and green beans.

Vegetable Stir Fry

Vegetable Stir Fry

$13.99

Mixed seasonable vegetables, soy sauce, garlic and lemon.

Noodles Specialties

Pancit Palabok Regular

Pancit Palabok Regular

$15.99

A tasty treat noodle / pasta dish served with large shrimp, pork, salted fish, chicharon (crushed crispy pork), scallions & roasted garlic.

Pancit Palabok Large

Pancit Palabok Large

$19.99

A tasty treat noodle / pasta dish served with large shrimp, pork, salted fish, chicharon (crushed crispy pork), scallions & roasted garlic.

Pancit Miki Bihon (small)

Pancit Miki Bihon (small)

$8.99

Sauteed vegetables with chinese sausage, shrimp, celery, rice vermicelli and miki egg noodles.

Pancit Miki Bihon (medium)

Pancit Miki Bihon (medium)

$14.99

Sauteed vegetables with chinese sausage, shrimp, celery, rice vermicelli and miki egg noodles.

Pancit Miki Bihon (large)

Pancit Miki Bihon (large)

$18.99

Sauteed vegetables with chinese sausage, shrimp, celery, rice vermicelli and miki egg noodles.

Soup Specialties

Oxtail Soup (Bulalo-style)

Oxtail Soup (Bulalo-style)

$22.99

Slow cooked oxtail and chuck roast, simmered with bok choy, potatoes, cilantro, ginger, and green beans.

Arroz Caldo (Small bowl)

Arroz Caldo (Small bowl)

$6.99

Filipino chicken rice soup simmered with ginger and roasted garlic.

Arroz Caldo (Medium bowl)

Arroz Caldo (Medium bowl)

$12.99

Filipino chicken rice soup simmered with ginger and roasted garlic.

Arroz Caldo (Large bowl)

Arroz Caldo (Large bowl)

$17.99

Filipino chicken rice soup simmered with ginger and roasted garlic.

Sinigang Pork

Sinigang Pork

$16.50

A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.

Sinigang Filet of Sole

$17.50

A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.

Sinigang Large Shrimp

$18.50

A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.

Sinigang Bangus

$19.50

A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.

Sinigang Pampano

$19.50

A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.

Sinigang Salmon (Steak cut)

$22.99

A tamarind flavored, sour and savory soup.

Pinangat Filet of Sole

$17.50

A savory tomato-based soup.

Pinangat Large Shrimp

Pinangat Large Shrimp

$18.50

A savory tomato-based soup.

Pinangat Bangus

$19.50

A savory tomato-based soup.

Pinangat Salmon (Steak cut)

$22.99

A savory tomato-based soup.

Sides

Garden Salad or sauteed vegetables

$4.99

Eggs (2) cooked any style

$2.99

Steamed Rice

$1.75

Garlic Rice

$2.75

Brown Rice

$2.75

Garlic Brown Rice

$3.50

Home Fries

$4.95

Fresh cut Fruits

$5.95

Red Egg Salad (1 egg)

$4.99

Rd Egg Salad (2 eggs)

$6.95

Ube Ice-cream (1 scoop)

$3.99

Vanilla Ice-Cream (1 scoop)

$3.25

John's Omelet

$11.00

Desserts

Halo-Halo

$16.99

Our most popular dessert prepared with shaved ice and a mixture of tropical fruits, topped with vanilla and ube ice creams, homemade leche flan (crème caramel) and halayang ube.

Buko Pandan

Buko Pandan

$7.99

A traditional Filipino dessert, served with young coconut, sago/tapioca pearls and pandan jelly. Topped with vanilla ice cream and pinipig.

Ube Cake (slice)

$7.99

chiffon cake layered with ube halaya filling, a staple in any Filipino celebration.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$11.99

An L.A. Rose specialty dessert served with warm almond custard cream and homemade caramel. topped with fresh berries.

Leche Flan

Leche Flan

$7.99

Our homemade caramel custard dessert, layered with clear caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and fresh berries.

Leche Flan Ube

$8.99

Our homemade ube flavored caramel custard dessert, layered with clear caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and fresh berries.

Leche Flan Ube (to go)

$5.99

Our homemade ube flavored caramel custard dessert, layered with clear caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and fresh berries.

Ube Cheese Roll (1 pc)

Ube Cheese Roll (1 pc)

$1.75

Ube Cheese Roll (1/2 doz.)

$10.00
Ube Cheese Roll (1 doz)

Ube Cheese Roll (1 doz)

$19.00
Mango Pineapple Cheese Roll (1 pc)

Mango Pineapple Cheese Roll (1 pc)

$1.75
Mango Pineapple Cheese Roll (1/2 doz)

Mango Pineapple Cheese Roll (1/2 doz)

$10.00
Mango Pineapple Cheese Roll (1 doxz

Mango Pineapple Cheese Roll (1 doxz

$19.00

Food for the Gods (slice) to go

$5.99

A holiday treat in the Philippines. Made with a generous serving of walnuts, dates and love.

Food for the Gods (1/2)

$9.99

A holiday treat in the Philippines. Made with a generous serving of walnuts, dates and love.

Food for the Gods (1/4)

$7.99

A holiday treat in the Philippines. Made with a generous serving of walnuts, dates and love.

Food for the Gods (Full )

$13.99

A holiday treat in the Philippines. Made with a generous serving of walnuts, dates and love.

Halayang Ube

Halayang Ube

$5.99

a classic Filipino delicacy. Grated purple yam cooked with milk and butter.

Yema Cake (slice)

Yema Cake (slice)

$7.99

A frosted egg yolk custard - filled chiffon cake, topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

Sans Rival (slice)

Sans Rival (slice)

$6.99

A rich and tasty traditional holiday treat popular in Filipino gatherings and parties. Layers of meringue, cashew nuts and creamy butter.

Ensaymada (1 pc)

Ensaymada (1 pc)

$4.50

Sweet, soft dough pastry covered with butter & sugar, topped with grated cheese.

Ensaymada (1/2 doz))

Ensaymada (1/2 doz))

$27.00

Sweet, soft dough pastry covered with butter & sugar, topped with grated cheese.

Ensaymada (1 doz))

Ensaymada (1 doz))

$48.00

Sweet, soft dough pastry covered with butter & sugar, topped with grated cheese.

Cassava Cake (slice)

Cassava Cake (slice)

$5.99

A popular Filipino dessert. Grated cassava root cooked with coconut milk and condensed milk.

Cassava Cake (1/2)

Cassava Cake (1/2)

$9.99

A popular Filipino dessert. Grated cassava root cooked with coconut milk and condensed milk.

Cassava Cake (Full)

Cassava Cake (Full)

$13.99

A popular Filipino dessert. Grated cassava root cooked with coconut milk and condensed milk.

Ensaymada To Go (1 pc)

$4.00

Ensaymada To Go (1/2 doz)

$22.00

Ensaymada To Go ( 1 doz)

$44.00

Pantry

Garlic Peanuts

$6.99

Garlic Cashews

$7.99

Sinamak (bottled)

$6.99

Pinakurat (bottled)

$7.99

Atchara

$5.50

Sweet Mustart Sauce

$4.50

Sesame Vinaigrette

$6.99

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$7.99

Party Trays

BBQ Sticks 50 pcs/half tray

$125.00

BBQ Sticks 100 pcs/full tray

$250.00

Eggrolls 50 pc.

$45.00

Eggrolls 100 pcs.

$90.00

Pork Dish 1/2 tray

$70.00

Pork Dish full tray

$140.00

Chicken Dish 1/2 tray

$70.00

Chicken Dish full tray

$140.00

Beef Dish 1/2 tray

$95.00

Beef Dish full tray

$190.00

Fish Fillet Dish 1/2 tray

$75.00

Fish Fillet Dish full tray

$150.00

Mixed Seafood Dish 1/2 tray

$90.00

Mixed Seafood Dish full tray

$180.00

Pancit Vegetarian 1/2 tray

$55.00

Pancit Vegetarial full tray

$110.00

Pancit Miki Bihon 1/2 tray

$65.00

Pancit Miki Bihon full tray

$130.00

Pancit Palabok 1/2 tray

$65.00

Pancit Palabok full tray

$130.00

Paella 1/2 tray

$100.00

Paella full tray

$200.00

Lengua 1/2 tray

$110.00

Lengue full tray

$220.00

Lechon Whole Medium 40-49 lbs.

$400.00

Lechon Whole Large 50-59 lbs.

$420.00

Lechon Whole Jumbo 60-69 lbs.

$440.00

Steamed rice 1/2 tray

$30.00

Garlic rice 1/2 tray

$40.00

Catering

Boodle Kamayan

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Serving fine Filipino cuisine in Los Angeles since 1982!

4749 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029

