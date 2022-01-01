Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Rotisserie du Coin

90 Reviews

$

10710 71st Rd

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Order Again

Popular Items

1/4 Chicken & One Side
Chicken Sandwich & Fries
Whole Chicken & Two Sides

ENTREES

Ratatouille

$16.00

Steak au Poivre

$38.00

Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

1/4 Chicken Dark

1/4 Chicken Dark

$8.95
1/4 Chicken White

1/4 Chicken White

$8.95
1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$12.95
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$23.95

SET MEALS

1/4 Chicken & One Side

$12.95

1/2 Chicken & Two Sides

$22.95

Whole Chicken & Two Sides

$32.95

Whole Chicken & Four Sides

$42.95

Chicken Wings & Fries

$14.95

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$10.95

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.95

SOUPS

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Hot Onion Soup with Gruyere Cheese & Croutons.

Soupe du Jour

Soupe du Jour

$10.00

Soup of The Day. Please call us to know the soup of the day.

SALADS

House Salad

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Add Chicken

$6.00

Rotisserie du coin Salad

$16.95

Chèvre chaud

$12.95

SANDWICHES & Pommes Frites

Chicken Sandwich & Fries

Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$16.95

Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Homemade Mayo Sauce “Samurai” in French Baquette.

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$16.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich & Fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich & Fries

$14.95

Homemade Rotisserie Chicken Salad with Celery, Onions, Mayo, & Homemade Seasoning in Toasted Whole Wheat or White Bread.

Vegetarian Wrap & Fries

Vegetarian Wrap & Fries

$16.95

Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Pepper, & Arugula in Baquette.

Add Cheese

Add Cheese

$1.50

BURGERS & Pommes Frites

The Chicken Burger & Fries

$19.95

Crispy Fried Chicken Burger & Fries

$19.95

Classic Beef Burger & Fries

$19.95

Cheese Burger & Fries

$20.95

Crepes

Crepe au Poulet

Crepe au Poulet

$13.95
Ham & Cheese Crepe

Ham & Cheese Crepe

$11.95
Crepe Vegetarian

Crepe Vegetarian

$12.95
Spinach Mushroom Crepe

Spinach Mushroom Crepe

$11.95

Cheese Crepe

$10.00

Mushroom & Cheese crepe

$13.95

Croque Monsieur

Croque Poulet

Croque Poulet

$14.95
Croque Monsieur Ham

Croque Monsieur Ham

$12.95
Croque Madame au Poulet

Croque Madame au Poulet

$16.95
Croque Madame Ham

Croque Madame Ham

$13.95

Croque Végétarien

$12.00

Sides

String Beans

String Beans

$7.00
Pommes Frites

Pommes Frites

$7.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00
Rotisserie Potatoes

Rotisserie Potatoes

$7.00
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$7.00
Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$7.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Sauces

Dijon Mayonnaise

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Aioli Sauce

$1.00

Samurai

$1.00

Sauce au poivre

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Bread

Bread

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolat Mousse

Chocolat Mousse

$8.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00
Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe

$10.95
Banana Nutella Crepe

Banana Nutella Crepe

$12.95
Strawberry Nutella Crepe

Strawberry Nutella Crepe

$12.95

Fresh Fruits

$8.00

Ice cream

$4.00

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$4.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00
Machiato

Machiato

$4.50
Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$4.00
Milk

Milk

$4.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50
Tea

Tea

$3.50

Parisian espresso

$6.50

Cold Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Lemonade

$5.50

Orangina

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Perrier

$4.00

Seltzer Water

$3.00

Iced tea

$4.50

Iced coffee

$4.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Beer

$10.00

Other Drinks

Red

$12.00

White

$12.00

Mem

$12.00

Bel

$12.00

Por

$9.00

Ros

$12.00

Beer

$10.00

BRUNCH

House Omelette Payasanne

$19.95

Omelette au Fromage

$19.95

EGg white

$19.95

Eggs Benedict

$19.95

Norwegian Eggs Benedict

$19.95

Salmon Eggs Benedict

$24.00

Steak & Eggs

$24.95

Huevos Rancheros

$19.95

French Toast & Berries

$19.95

Pancake & Berries

$19.95

Crispy Waffles & Berries

$19.95

Crispy Fried chicken & Waffles

$19.95

Brunch Burger

$19.95

Brunch Cheese Burger

$21.95

Bacon

$4.50

Sausage

$4.50

Canadian Bacon

$4.50

Wednesday Special

Escargot

$12.00

Lamb Chops

$32.00

French Dip Sandwich

$24.00

Thursday Special

Escargot

$12.00

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Steak Sandwich & Fries

$24.00

Friday & Saturday special

Escargots

$12.00

Boeuf Bourguignon

$26.00

Moules Marinieres

$22.00

Moules Roquefort

$22.00

Merguez Sandwich

$15.00

Gift certificate

Gift certificate

$25.00

Gift Box

$45.00

Sides(Tray)

Rice pilaf(Tray)

$60.00

Haricots verts(Tray)

$80.00

Mixed Green (Tray)

$30.00

Rotisserie du coin salad (no chicken)

$60.00

Chicken wings

50 wings

$55.00

100 wings

$120.00

Cakes

Cupcakes

$10.00Out of stock

Custom

Cork Fee

$15.00

Kid’s Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.95

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$10.95

Pasta with butter

$10.00

Pasta with tomato sauce

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10710 71st Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Directions

