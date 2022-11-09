Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Rotisserie House

No reviews yet

601 East Main Street

League City, TX 77573

Order Again

Popular Items

25 Piece (Feed the Crew) Family Meal
20 Piece (Picnic Choice) Family Meal
J's Chicken Sliders

Individual Rotisserie Chicken Meals

2 Piece (Drum & Thigh)

$7.73

1 Side and tortillas or dinner roll

3 Piece (Drum, Thigh & Wing)

$8.73

1 Side and tortillas (3) or dinner rolls (2)

5 Piece (2 Drums, Thigh, Breast, Wing)

$12.73

2 Sides and tortillas or dinner rolls

Large Rotisserie Chicken Bowl

$8.25

Corn or mixed veggies, rotisserie chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy

Shredded Rotisserie Chicken and Rice (LG)

$6.98

Bed of steamed white rice, shredded rotisserie chicken, and seasoning

Fried Meals

Fried Chicken Basket

$10.98

5 Chicken stripes, med. fries, 1 med. side, chipotle sauce and med. drink

Fried Fish Basket 1 piece

$7.45

1 Medium side

Fried Fish Basket 2 pieces

$10.80

2 Medium sides

Fried Fish Basket 4 pieces

$13.80

2 Medium sides

Fried Fish Basket 8 pieces

$24.80

3 Medium sides

Fried Fish Basket 10 pieces

$26.80

2 Large sides

Crispy Fried Shrimp 8 Shrimp w/ Fries

$18.95

Medium fries and 2 meduim sides

Crispy Fried Shrimp 12 Shrimp w/ Fries

$25.95

Medium fries and 2 meduim sides

Crispy Fried Shrimp & Catfish w/ Fries

$29.95

8 shrimp with med. fries, 2 piece fish, and 3 med. sides

Tri Sampler Platter

$38.95

8 shrimp, 3 piece fish, 4 chicken strip tenders, med. fries with 3 large sides

1 piece fish 1 hush puppy

$6.45

2 piece fish 2 hush puppies

$9.80

4 piece fish 3 hush puppies

$12.80

8 piece fish 4 hush puppies

$22.80

10 piece fish 5 hush puppies

$24.80

6 Fried shrimp

$12.50

12 Fried shrimp

$16.50

LRH Appetizers

1 Chicken Quesadillas with guac. & sour cream

$9.98

rotisserie chicken and cheese

2 Chicken Tacos with guac. & sour cream

$9.98

rotisserie chicken

3 Fish Tacos

$10.98

3 fried fish tacos with cole slaw

3 Shrimp Tacos

$10.98

3 fried shrimp tacos with cole slaw

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.99

6 mozzarella sticks with sauce

Peeled on Ice Cold Shrimp

Half Dozen Shrimp

$12.95

6 shrimp on ice

Dozen Shrimp

$16.95

12 shrimp on ice

Family Rotisserie Chicken Meals

8 Piece Family Meal

$22.73

2 Family sides and tortillas or dinner rolls

12 Piece Family Meal

$30.73

3 Family sides and tortillas or dinner rolls

20 Piece (Picnic Choice) Family Meal

$41.73

4 Family sides and tortillas or dinner rolls

25 Piece (Feed the Crew) Family Meal

$57.73

5 Family sides and tortillas or dinner rolls

Whole Chicken in Bag

$9.98

Rotisserie chicken whole or chopped

Salads

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$8.49

Combination of pulled rotisserie chicken, fresh veggies, avocado, and dressing of your preference

Shrimp Salad

$12.49

Combination of 5 shrimp, fresh veggies, avocado, and dressing of your preference

Apple Chicken Salad & Crackers

$7.73Out of stock

Pulled rotisserie chicken, celery,chopped apple,pecans, mayo, and dijon mustard

Garden salad with chicken apple salad and crackers

$14.49

Extras

Chicken Sweat

$3.50

Dippings from the chicken

6 Rolls

$1.50

Rolls

12 Tortillas

$2.50

Corn Tortillas

Sandwiches

J's Chicken Sliders

$10.98

3 sliders with med. fries

Fish PoBoy

$8.98

Fried fish with cole slaw and meduim fries

Shrimp PoBoy

$9.98

Fried shrimp with cole slaw and meduim fries

Pulled BBQ Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$10.98

Rotisserie chicken with homemade BBQ sauce, pickles, onions, and meduim fries

Apple Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.98

Fish Sandwich with fries

$10.98

Kids Meal

Kids Fried Chicken Basket

$8.98

4 Chicken stripes, medium fries,and meduim drink

Kids Fried Corn Dog Basket

$7.98

2 corn dogs, medium fries and medium drink

1 Chesse Quesadilla with guac.& sour cream

$7.98

flour tortillas with shredded cheese

Sides

White Rice Med.

$1.75

steamed white rice

White Rice Lg.

$2.75

steamed white rice

Rice with Veggies Med.

$1.75

steamed white rice with fresh veggies

Rice with Veggies Lg.

$2.75

steamed white rice with fresh veggies

Red Beans Med.

$1.75

seasoned red beans

Red Beans Lg.

$2.75

seasoned red beans

Chessy Garlic Mashed Poatoes Med.

$1.75

cheese, garlic, butter, milk

Chessy Garlic Mashed Poatoes Lg.

$2.75

cheese, garlic, butter, milk

Yuca Fries

$3.50

South American root with chipotle sauce

Sweet Plantians

$3.50

fried banana

French Fries Med.

$1.75

French Fries Lg.

$2.75

Cole Slaw Med.

$1.75

has mayo

Cole Slaw Lg.

$2.75

has mayo

Potato Salad Med.

$1.75

Potato Salad Lg.

$2.75

Fried Okra Med.

$2.50

Fried Okra Lg.

$3.50

Hush Puppies (6)

$3.98

6 each

Red Beans and Rice Med.

$1.75

Red Beans and Rice Lg.

$2.75

Mix Veggie Med

$1.75

Mix Veggie Lg

$2.75

Mac n Cheese

$2.50

Snacks

Cheesy Cheetos Med.

$2.99

hot cheetos with melted cheese

Cheesy Cheetos Lg.

$4.99

hot cheetos with melted cheese

Cheesy Frito Pie Med.

$2.99

cheese and chille with fritos

Cheesy Frito Pie Lg.

$4.99

cheese and chille with fritos

Street Corn Med.

$2.99

corn, butter, mayo,cheese, and hot sauce

Street Corn Lg.

$4.99

corn, butter, mayo,cheese, and hot sauce

All Chips

$1.25

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$3.20

Homemade Cookies each

$3.75

Oh! Dang, That's Good Cake

$1.75

Bread Pudding

$5.50

with whipped cream topping

Sodas

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Small Soda

$1.55

Medium Soda

$1.79

Large Soda

$1.99

Cup of Water

Tea & Refreshments

Unsweet Ice Tea

$1.55+

Sweet Tea

$1.55+

Virgin Preparadas De Fruta y Dulces (LG)

$6.49

Squirt, fresh fruit, candy, and chamony

Smirnoff Preparadas De Fruta y Dulces (LG)

$7.99

Smirnoff, fresh fruit, candy, and chamony

Kids Apple Juice

$1.25

Monster Energy Drink

$2.25

TopoChico Bottle

$1.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Body armor

$2.25

Bottel Water

$1.25

Beer/Seltzer

Bucket Domestic

$21.00

Bucket Import

$25.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light Can

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Koozie

$4.00

Koozie w/ beer

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Samual Adams Octoberfest

$6.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Blueberry Blonde

$6.00

Cranberry Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Doc Hoppiday

$6.00

Duo Rodeo Star

$6.50

Fluffy Nuts

$6.00

Fulbrook Cream Ale

$6.00

Kemah Suprema Lager

$6.00

Sample Canned

$6.00

Strawberry Cream Ale

$6.00

Sunny Day IPA

$6.00

Texas Tall Boy Lager

$6.50

Vanilla Cream Ale

$6.00

Swim Shady Passionfruit Guava

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Bubbles! Bubbles!

Champagne Bottle

$12.00

Champagne Glass

$4.00

Mimosa Glass

$5.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$15.00

Cocktails

AMF

$10.00

Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cherry Vodka Sour

$8.00

Frozen Crown & Coke

$8.50

Frozen Margarita

$8.50

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Jungle Juice

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Screw Driver

$8.00

Spiked Lemonade

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

DBL Cherry Vodka Sour

$15.00

DBL Margarita

$15.00

DBL Rum Punch

$19.00

DBL Screwdriver

$15.00

DBL Arnold Palmer

$15.00

DBL Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

DBL Bloody Mary

$15.00

Liquor

$4.00 WELLS

$4.00

Titos

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Dripping Springs

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Smirnoff Pineapple

$6.00

Absolut Vodka

$8.00

Mccormick Grape

$6.00

Mccormick Raspberry

$6.00

Dry Well Mountain Vodka

$5.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Dripping Springs

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff Pineapple

$11.00

DBL Absolut Vodka

$15.00

DBL Mccormick Grape

$11.00

DBL Mccormick Raspberry

$11.00

DBL Dry Well Mountain Vodka

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Ron Corina

$5.00

Blue Chair Bay Coconut

$7.50

Blue Chair Bay Pineapple

$7.50

Blue Chair Bay Banana

$7.50

Myers Dark Rum

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Malibu

$11.00

DBL Ron Corina

$9.00

DBL Blue Chair Bay Coconut

$14.00

DBL Blue Chair Bay Pineapple

$14.00

DBL Blue Chair Bay Banana

$14.00

DBL Myers Dark Rum

$15.00

Taaka Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Taaka Gin

$9.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

Hornitos

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$10.50

1800 Blanco

$8.50

Juarez Gold

$5.00

Patron

$8.50

El Jimador

$6.00

DBL Hornitos

$15.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$20.00

DBL 1800 Blanco

$16.00

DBL Juarez Gold

$9.00

DBL Patron

$16.00

DBL El Jimador

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$5.50

Royale Club

$5.00

DBL Jim Beam

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal Peach

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Royale Club

$9.00

Shots Shots Shots

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Fire & Ice

$6.50

Green Tea

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Jell-O-Shot

$3.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Mexican Candy

$7.50

Purple Gatorade

$6.00

Star Fucker

$7.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Washington Apple

$6.50

White Gummybear

$6.00

White Tea

$6.50

Wine

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00+

Barefoot Merlot

$5.00+

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$5.00+

Haak Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00+

Haak Merlot

$6.00+

Barefoot Chardonnay

$5.00+

Barefoot Moscato

$5.00+

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$5.00+

Haak Amorcito Sweet

$4.00+

Haak Blanc Du Bois Semi-Dry

$4.00+

Haak Blanc Du Bois Sweet

$4.00+

Maderia

$12.00+

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

BBQ chicken sandwhich

BBQ chicken sandwich

$7.00

Cappisun

Capisun

$1.00

Spicy pickle

Spicy pickle

$2.00

BCB Bucket special

BCB bucket Special

$14.99

Domestic HH

$3.00

Fozen Margarita 8oz.

$3.00

Frozen Crown coke 8oz.

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! House of the Good Chicken & More/Bar.

601 East Main Street, League City, TX 77573

Directions

