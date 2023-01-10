  • Home
  • LAROUX - Euclid - 22370 Lakeshore Blvd
A map showing the location of LAROUX - Euclid 22370 Lakeshore BlvdView gallery

LAROUX - Euclid 22370 Lakeshore Blvd

235 Reviews

$$

22370 Lakeshore Blvd

Euclid, OH 44123

Order Again

Pop

Pop

$2.50

Juice

Juice

$2.50

Water

Water

$2.50

House Drinks

Homemade Lemonade

$3.50

Homemade Sweet Tea

$3.50

Specials

Shrimp Bowl

$9.99

Shrimp Boy

$9.99

shrimp Wraps

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22370 Lakeshore Blvd, Euclid, OH 44123

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

