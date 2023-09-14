Larry’s Pizza 2300 Leopard Lane Suite R
2300 Leopard Lane Suite R
Malvern, AR 72104
Popular Items
Medium Canadian Bacon Cheddar
We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base. And then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Taco Pizza
With refried beans and picante sauce as our base. We then add beef, diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, and Cheddar cheese. Add jalapeños for some kick and sour cream available
Dessert Pizzas
Full Menu
Appetizers & Drinks
Salad Menu
Build Your Own Salad
All you care to put on your plate or carry one home 60c per oz. All salads are weighed with dressing @ 60c per oz
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cucumber, bacon bits, cheese, and diced turkey ham
Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cucumber, bacon bits, and cheese
Side Salad with a Meal
Dine in only
Larry's Subs
Chicken Choice
Create your own with choice of chicken bacon ranch, BBQ chicken or buffalo chicken
Larry's Classic Submarine
Your choice of ham or turkey with mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise or mustard
Meatball Sandwich
Italian meatballs, pizza sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Sub
Italian meatballs, pizza sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
Build-Your-Own-Sub
You pick the toppings, we'll load it up!
Desserts
Specialty Pizzas
Small Specialty
Small Fat Larry Supreme
Our most popular pizza! We start with a plain beef pizza with mozzarella cheese. Then we pile on the pepperoni sprinkle enough oregano to tempt the taste buds and garnish with mushrooms diced green peppers and sliced red onions
Small Chicken Fajita
Ole! The base of this pizza is picante sauce. We load it up with diced chicken breast thinly sliced red onions diced tomatoes and green peppers and then top it off with mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese
Small Meat Madness
We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base and then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Small Chicken Ranch Mushroom
The name says it all! We use our top of the line ranch dressing as our base, then pile on diced chicken breast, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Small Cheese Burger
Tastes just like a cheeseburger on our delicious pizza crust. We use mustard instead of pizza sauce. Add beef toppings real bacon, diced pickles, onions, tomatoes, just add the cheese and it will please any cheeseburger lover
Small Sweet Asian
A ranch base with sweet Asian sauce and chicken. Add red onions and jalapeño if you want
Small Canadian Bacon Cheddar
We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base. And then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Small Chicken & Spinach
We don't just use spinach - it's our own recipe of special sauces. We add diced chicken breast diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Small Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Ranch dressing and buffalo sauce topped with chicken come together to make this a pizza with a little kick
Small Chicken Alfredo
Okay were getting fancy! We use alfredo sauce as our base. Add our chicken with green peppers and thinly sliced red onions
Small Regular Supreme
An old favorite! We use a pizza sauce base before adding beef, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese
Small Chicken Honey Mustard
With a sweet honey mustard base. We add hand diced chicken breast and real bacon for a simple yet inviting flavor
Small BBQ Chicken
Starting with a Kansas city classic cattlemen's BBQ sauce, we pile on hand diced chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Finishing with a drizzle of BBQ on top
Small Big John
Big john is a fun twist off a traditional supreme. We take pepperoni, beef ,green peppers, and oregano and pizza sauce and top that off with a load of cheese and fresh sliced tomatoes
Small Chicken Parmesan
With our nice thick marinara sauce as the base, we add piles of hand diced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese. Then we garnish with marinara
Small Taco Pizza
With refried beans and picante sauce as our base. We then add beef, diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, and Cheddar cheese. Add jalapeños for some kick and sour cream available
Small Garlic Chicken
This favorite starts with a virgin olive oil base. Then we add chicken breast, sliced fresh tomatoes mozzarella cheese, and finish with a blend of garlic and oregano
Small B.L.T
Starting with a mayonnaise base, we pile on real-bacon with mozzarella cheese and garnish with lettuce more real bacon and diced tomatoes
Small Vegetarian
There's no meat here however, you wont miss it! With a pizza sauce base, we add mushrooms, green peppers, thinly sliced red onions, black olives, green olives, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
Small Margarita
Hold the tequila! We use a virgin olive oil base and top it with fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and our own special blend of spices
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
A ranch base loaded with diced chicken breast and real bacon. Try it with extra cheese
Small Loaded Baked Potato
Sliced potatoes, butter, bacon bits chives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese layered on a ranch base - makes this pizza unbelievably delicious
Small Greg's Special
Chicken ranch and mushroom. Loaded with diced tomatoes, red onion, and bacon
Small Sweet Heat
Ranch base with diced chicken, pepperoni, Louisiana hot sauce, and a drizzle of honey
Medium Specialty
Medium Fat Larry Supreme
Our most popular pizza! We start with a plain beef pizza with mozzarella cheese. Then we pile on the pepperoni sprinkle enough oregano to tempt the taste buds and garnish with mushrooms diced green peppers and sliced red onions
Medium Chicken Fajita
Ole! The base of this pizza is picante sauce. We load it up with diced chicken breast thinly sliced red onions diced tomatoes and green peppers and then top it off with mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese
Medium Meat Madness
We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base and then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Chicken Ranch Mushroom
The name says it all! We use our top of the line ranch dressing as our base, then pile on diced chicken breast, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Cheese Burger
Tastes just like a cheeseburger on our delicious pizza crust. We use mustard instead of pizza sauce. Add beef toppings real bacon, diced pickles, onions, tomatoes, just add the cheese and it will please any cheeseburger lover
Medium Sweet Asian
A ranch base with sweet Asian sauce and chicken. Add red onions and jalapeño if you want
Medium Canadian Bacon Cheddar
We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base. And then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Chicken & Spinach
We don't just use spinach - it's our own recipe of special sauces. We add diced chicken breast diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Ranch dressing and buffalo sauce topped with chicken come together to make this a pizza with a little kick
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Okay were getting fancy! We use alfredo sauce as our base. Add our chicken with green peppers and thinly sliced red onions
Medium Regular Supreme
An old favorite! We use a pizza sauce base before adding beef, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Chicken Honey Mustard
With a sweet honey mustard base. We add hand diced chicken breast and real bacon for a simple yet inviting flavor
Medium BBQ Chicken
Starting with a Kansas city classic cattlemen's BBQ sauce, we pile on hand diced chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Finishing with a drizzle of BBQ on top
Medium Big John
Big john is a fun twist off a traditional supreme. We take pepperoni, beef ,green peppers, and oregano and pizza sauce and top that off with a load of cheese and fresh sliced tomatoes
Medium Chicken Parmesan
With our nice thick marinara sauce as the base, we add piles of hand diced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese. Then we garnish with marinara
Medium Taco Pizza
With refried beans and picante sauce as our base. We then add beef, diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, and Cheddar cheese. Add jalapeños for some kick and sour cream available
Medium Garlic Chicken
This favorite starts with a virgin olive oil base. Then we add chicken breast, sliced fresh tomatoes mozzarella cheese, and finish with a blend of garlic and oregano
Medium B.L.T
Starting with a mayonnaise base, we pile on real-bacon with mozzarella cheese and garnish with lettuce more real bacon and diced tomatoes
Medium Vegetarian
There's no meat here however, you wont miss it! With a pizza sauce base, we add mushrooms, green peppers, thinly sliced red onions, black olives, green olives, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Margarita
Hold the tequila! We use a virgin olive oil base and top it with fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and our own special blend of spices
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
A ranch base loaded with diced chicken breast and real bacon. Try it with extra cheese
Medium Loaded Baked Potato
Sliced potatoes, butter, bacon bits chives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese layered on a ranch base - makes this pizza unbelievably delicious
Medium Greg's Special
Chicken ranch and mushroom. Loaded with diced tomatoes, red onion, and bacon
Medium Sweet Heat
Ranch base with diced chicken, pepperoni, Louisiana hot sauce, and a drizzle of honey
Large Specialty
Large Fat Larry Supreme
Our most popular pizza! We start with a plain beef pizza with mozzarella cheese. Then we pile on the pepperoni sprinkle enough oregano to tempt the taste buds and garnish with mushrooms diced green peppers and sliced red onions
Large Chicken Fajita
Ole! The base of this pizza is picante sauce. We load it up with diced chicken breast thinly sliced red onions diced tomatoes and green peppers and then top it off with mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese
Large Meat Madness
We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base and then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Large Chicken Ranch Mushroom
The name says it all! We use our top of the line ranch dressing as our base, then pile on diced chicken breast, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Large Cheese Burger
Tastes just like a cheeseburger on our delicious pizza crust. We use mustard instead of pizza sauce. Add beef toppings real bacon, diced pickles, onions, tomatoes, just add the cheese and it will please any cheeseburger lover
Large Sweet Asian
A ranch base with sweet Asian sauce and chicken. Add red onions and jalapeño if you want
Large Canadian Bacon Cheddar
We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base. And then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Large Chicken & Spinach
We don't just use spinach - it's our own recipe of special sauces. We add diced chicken breast diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Ranch dressing and buffalo sauce topped with chicken come together to make this a pizza with a little kick
Large Chicken Alfredo
Okay were getting fancy! We use alfredo sauce as our base. Add our chicken with green peppers and thinly sliced red onions
Large Regular Supreme
An old favorite! We use a pizza sauce base before adding beef, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese
Large Chicken Honey Mustard
With a sweet honey mustard base. We add hand diced chicken breast and real bacon for a simple yet inviting flavor
Large BBQ Chicken
Starting with a Kansas city classic cattlemen's BBQ sauce, we pile on hand diced chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Finishing with a drizzle of BBQ on top
Large Big John
Big john is a fun twist off a traditional supreme. We take pepperoni, beef ,green peppers, and oregano and pizza sauce and top that off with a load of cheese and fresh sliced tomatoes
Large Chicken Parmesan
With our nice thick marinara sauce as the base, we add piles of hand diced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese. Then we garnish with marinara
Large Taco Pizza
With refried beans and picante sauce as our base. We then add beef, diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, and Cheddar cheese. Add jalapeños for some kick and sour cream available
Large Garlic Chicken
This favorite starts with a virgin olive oil base. Then we add chicken breast, sliced fresh tomatoes mozzarella cheese, and finish with a blend of garlic and oregano
Large B.L.T
Starting with a mayonnaise base, we pile on real-bacon with mozzarella cheese and garnish with lettuce more real bacon and diced tomatoes
Large Vegetarian
There's no meat here however, you wont miss it! With a pizza sauce base, we add mushrooms, green peppers, thinly sliced red onions, black olives, green olives, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
Large Margarita
Hold the tequila! We use a virgin olive oil base and top it with fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and our own special blend of spices
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
A ranch base loaded with diced chicken breast and real bacon. Try it with extra cheese
Large Loaded Baked Potato
Sliced potatoes, butter, bacon bits chives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese layered on a ranch base - makes this pizza unbelievably delicious
Large Greg's Special
Chicken ranch and mushroom. Loaded with diced tomatoes, red onion, and bacon
Large Sweet Heat
Ranch base with diced chicken, pepperoni, Louisiana hot sauce, and a drizzle of honey
XL Specialty
XL Fat Larry Supreme
Our most popular pizza! We start with a plain beef pizza with mozzarella cheese. Then we pile on the pepperoni sprinkle enough oregano to tempt the taste buds and garnish with mushrooms diced green peppers and sliced red onions
XL Chicken Fajita
Ole! The base of this pizza is picante sauce. We load it up with diced chicken breast thinly sliced red onions diced tomatoes and green peppers and then top it off with mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese
XL Meat Madness
We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base and then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese
XL Chicken Ranch Mushroom
The name says it all! We use our top of the line ranch dressing as our base, then pile on diced chicken breast, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
XL Cheese Burger
Tastes just like a cheeseburger on our delicious pizza crust. We use mustard instead of pizza sauce. Add beef toppings real bacon, diced pickles, onions, tomatoes, just add the cheese and it will please any cheeseburger lover
XL Sweet Asian
A ranch base with sweet Asian sauce and chicken. Add red onions and jalapeño if you want
XL Canadian Bacon Cheddar
We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base. And then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese
XL Chicken & Spinach
We don't just use spinach - it's our own recipe of special sauces. We add diced chicken breast diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
XL Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Ranch dressing and buffalo sauce topped with chicken come together to make this a pizza with a little kick
XL Chicken Alfredo
Okay were getting fancy! We use alfredo sauce as our base. Add our chicken with green peppers and thinly sliced red onions
XL Regular Supreme
An old favorite! We use a pizza sauce base before adding beef, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese
XL Chicken Honey Mustard
With a sweet honey mustard base. We add hand diced chicken breast and real bacon for a simple yet inviting flavor
XL BBQ Chicken
Starting with a Kansas city classic cattlemen's BBQ sauce, we pile on hand diced chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Finishing with a drizzle of BBQ on top
XL Big John
Big john is a fun twist off a traditional supreme. We take pepperoni, beef ,green peppers, and oregano and pizza sauce and top that off with a load of cheese and fresh sliced tomatoes
XL Chicken Parmesan
With our nice thick marinara sauce as the base, we add piles of hand diced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese. Then we garnish with marinara
XL Taco Pizza
With refried beans and picante sauce as our base. We then add beef, diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, and Cheddar cheese. Add jalapeños for some kick and sour cream available
XL Garlic Chicken
This favorite starts with a virgin olive oil base. Then we add chicken breast, sliced fresh tomatoes mozzarella cheese, and finish with a blend of garlic and oregano
XL B.L.T
Starting with a mayonnaise base, we pile on real-bacon with mozzarella cheese and garnish with lettuce more real bacon and diced tomatoes
XL Vegetarian
There's no meat here however, you wont miss it! With a pizza sauce base, we add mushrooms, green peppers, thinly sliced red onions, black olives, green olives, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
XL Margarita
Hold the tequila! We use a virgin olive oil base and top it with fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and our own special blend of spices
XL Chicken Bacon Ranch
A ranch base loaded with diced chicken breast and real bacon. Try it with extra cheese
XL Loaded Baked Potato
Sliced potatoes, butter, bacon bits chives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese layered on a ranch base - makes this pizza unbelievably delicious
XL Greg's Special
Chicken ranch and mushroom. Loaded with diced tomatoes, red onion, and bacon
XL Sweet Heat
Ranch base with diced chicken, pepperoni, Louisiana hot sauce, and a drizzle of honey
Half & Half Specialty
Pizzas (BYO)
Great Pizzas (BYO)
Specials
August Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2300 Leopard Lane Suite R, Malvern, AR 72104