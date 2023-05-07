Restaurant header imageView gallery

LarryP's Boiling Pot

review star

No reviews yet

420 W Bert Kouns

Shreveport, LA 71106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Boiled Crawfish by the lb

$4.99

Hot and Spicy Crawfish by the pound

Live Crawfish by the Sack

$79.99

33lb Sack of Live Crawfish @ $2.42lb

3lb Platter

$14.99

Includes Corn and Potatoes and a dip


Special Offers

Family Meal Deal

$99.99

20lbs of crawfish, 6 corn, 6 potatoes and 6 dips.

Crawfish

Boiled Crawfish by the lb

$4.99

Hot and Spicy Crawfish by the pound

3lb Platter

$14.99

Includes Corn and Potatoes and a dip

5lb Platter

$24.99

5lbs of crawfish corn and potatoes

10lbs Platter

$55.99

Crawfish Only

20lb Special ($4.49lb)

$89.99

20lbs Boiled Crawfish Only

Live Crawfish by the Sack

$79.99

33lb Sack of Live Crawfish @ $2.42lb

Sides

Corn

$1.00

Potatoes

$2.00

Sausage

$3.75

Platter

$4.00

Corn,Potatoes, and a dip of choice

Crawfish Mac

Crawfish Mac SM

$8.00

Crawfish Mac LRG

$10.00

Combo Platters

25 Shrimp 2 Cluster Combo

$45.99

25 shrimp, 2 Snow Crab Clusters, corn, potatoes, and a dip

12 Shrimp 1 Cluster Combo

$24.99

12 shrimp, 1 Snow Crab Cluster, corn, potatoes, and a dip

Cajun Couples Therapy

$69.99

5lbs Crawfish, 2 crab clusters, 25 shrimp. Sides and dips for 2

Cajun Combo

$39.99

3lbs Crawfish, 1 crab cluster, 12 shrimp, corn, potatoes and a dip

Boiled Shrimp

Large Shrimp Platter

Large Shrimp Platter

$21.99

(25) Shrimp with Corn and Potatoes

Small Boiled Shrimp Platter

$12.99

(12) Shrimp with Corn and Potatoes

(12) Boiled Shrimp

$10.99

Shrimp Only

(25) Boiled Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp Only

Snow Crab

3 Cluster Platter

$39.99

3 Snow Crab Clusters, Corn, Potatoes and a dip

2 Cluster Platter

$29.99

2 Snow Crab Clusters, Corn, Potatoes and a dip

1 Cluster

$13.50

Boudin

Regular Boudin Link

$3.99

Boudin Platter

$13.99

3 Links w/corn and potatoes

Sauces

Cajun Butter (New)

$1.00

Roumalade

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Bayou Dip

$1.00

Dat Dip

$1.50

Butter (Regular)

$1.00

Seasoning

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

At LarryPs, we bring the bayou to you with authentic Cajun cuisine right here in the SBC.

Website

Location

420 W Bert Kouns, Shreveport, LA 71106

Directions

Gallery
LarryP's Boiling Pot image
LarryP's Boiling Pot image
LarryP's Boiling Pot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dillas Quesadillas - S. Shreveport
orange star4.6 • 490
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurantnext
LOOOSIANA SEAFOOD MARKET - 9220 Wallace Lake Rd, Shreveport, LA
orange starNo Reviews
9220 Wallace Lake Rd, Shreveport, LA Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Shreveport/Mansfield
orange star3.9 • 183
9165 Mansfield Rd Shreveport, LA 71118
View restaurantnext
Crawdaddy's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,179
9370 Mansfield Road Shreveport, LA 71118
View restaurantnext
Crawdaddy's Kitchen - FOOD TRUCK
orange star4.6 • 2,179
9370 Mansfield Rd Shreveport, LA 71118
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Shreve-1
orange starNo Reviews
1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shreveport

Crawdaddy's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,179
9370 Mansfield Road Shreveport, LA 71118
View restaurantnext
Crawdaddy's Kitchen - FOOD TRUCK
orange star4.6 • 2,179
9370 Mansfield Rd Shreveport, LA 71118
View restaurantnext
Gibbons Fine Grill
orange star4.6 • 777
1714 East 70th Street Shreveport, LA 71105
View restaurantnext
Yeero Yeero
orange star4.3 • 533
4511 Youree Dr Shreveport, LA 71105
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - S. Shreveport
orange star4.6 • 490
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Shreveport
orange star4.6 • 490
855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135 Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shreveport
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Longview
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Ruston
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
No reviews yet
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston