Seafood
Larry's Beach Club
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1145 S Tremont St, Oceanside, CA, 92054, USA, Oceanside, CA 92054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shootz Fish X Beer - 602 S Tremont Suite 101
No Reviews
602 Tremont, Suite B Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurant
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
No Reviews
262 Harbor Drive South Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurant